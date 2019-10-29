Flynn Update – Judge Grants Complaining DOJ Lawyers an Opportunity to File a Reply…

Yesterday, after an extensive defense motion, Judge Emmet Sullivan canceled the November 7th hearing in the Flynn case to resolve defense issues outlining how the DOJ was willfully not producing Brady evidence that would show Flynn’s innocence.
Against a strong possibility the evidence Sidney Powell provided might result in Judge Sullivan dismissing the case, the DOJ filed a notice today requesting an opportunity to reply before Judge Sullivan deliberates on the Brady motion. The DOJ notice (see here) is essentially the DOJ complaining about the new and overwhelming submission of evidence.
To avoid the appearance of judicial impropriety, Judge Sullivan has instructed the DOJ to file a surreply by November 1st outlining their complaints; and then gives the Flynn defense the opportunity to refute with a sur-surreply by November 4th. (video below)
“Abomination of Justice.” @SidneyPowell1 on why the DOJ should dismiss the case against Michael Flynn. #AmericaFirst #MAGA #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/nRcLfu2QO7
— Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) October 30, 2019
There are very few people in this world I trust. Judge Sullivan is not among them. I don’t understand why you guys are so optimistic about finding justice in the rotten, noxious gas-filled bowels of the Swamp.

One things for certain, the DOJ prosecutors never saw Sidney Powell coming,
Tear em up, girl!
What’s the true motivation / purpose of Flynn’s defense? I can’t believe it’s simply about himself. It doesn’t make much sense why he would have plead guilty, and only then put up such a strong defense.
Was Flynn’s guilty plea and the following legal battle a strategic move to get information on the origins of the Russia-hoax investigation?
What’s actually going on here? This is bigger than Flynn. But why? For what purpose? Who is behind it all? Is it just Flynn or was there a decision made by Trump team?
