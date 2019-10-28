UPDATE: Judge Sullivan Postpones Hearing on Flynn Brady Material…

Following an extensive 160-page filing by Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell; including extensive exhibits to support her motion to compel Brady material; Judge Sullivan has now delayed the previously scheduled November 7th hearing on the motion(s).
Generally this delay is good news as it provides the Judge more time to review the rather extensive list of exhibits presented by the defense.
Hopefully, the pending inspector general report on the DOJ/FBI FISA abuse issues will be released prior to the next hearing. There is a possibility that IG report will contain background material on FBI and DOJ misconduct that will be supportive of the defense case highlighting how Flynn was set-up.
Personally, I hope Sullivan throws the government case, and their lawyers, right out the friggin window,
The government lawyers need to be in jail. Anything less will just embolden these corrupt traitors.
Weisman has been seen lately at the CVS drug store stocking up on lube. He was told there is no lube in jail and Big Bad Bubba is waiting for him. Seems this isn’t the 1st time Mr. Weisman has tried to pull the wool over the blind-when-needed-to-be Justice Sullivan. Maybe this time the Judge will finally have had his filled of being played like a typical house slave to the democratic party.
Something tells me Weismann goes out in public for nothing.
LOL – If he does, he probably disguises himself in a MAGA hat.
funny how his wiki page hasn’t grown since the Russia hoax
This is exactly what happens when one (Weissman) fails to learn from history and their mistakes.
For all that Weissman has done in his career as a prosecutor and especially for his roll in this disgusting Witch Hunt / Not-So-Silent Coup, I really hope he goes down in a spectacular ball of flames.
I hope Andrew gets the news in the middle of his “ethics” class that he is teaching.
I don’t think your take is realistic, hopeful, dream-full…but not realistic. Weissman, like Schiff, are soldiers for the “progressives” in today’s political arena. They are the heroes, not the villains, meaning those on the left, democrats and their media propagandists only wish to celebrate and protect their leading warriors.
Do you think Horowitz’s report will lead to their indictment? Do you really believe those two angry men will be brought up on charges by Durham, face trail and be convicted?
They will continue their war to the bitter end. And what will be the bitter end?
Now you must look to the opposing side, the republicans. Do they inspire you to reach your wishes? Name the leaders (who have real power) on the republican side.
The only real leader on the republican side is…wait for it…President Trump. He stands alone with few others and those others are not the leaders in Congress, they are vocal players who could be leaders, but presently they are not.
Trump is being swarmed, seriously swarmed by a mob of progressives, much like those who booed him at the baseball game. A vicious man was killed, the leader of ISIS yet Trump gets booed.
That is what you are up against. We will see how many republicans come to war joining Trump on the front lines as opposed to staying in the shadows mumbling things, but doing nothing to…win!
Winning is what Trump is all about, putting men to work building their lives for success.
Lots of men don’t even understand that reality…maybe too many who also vote.\
My best advice: Gird your loins for the coming real battle. Our side is filled with powerful snakes…find them fast, get rid of them and then keep going forward against the “progressives” who are, in reality “regressives” for our Country.
One can hope, Sullivan is a maverick but too often folds when its crunch time.
The “Flynn is a bad guy” narrative is so established that it wont be easy to crack.
That OpEd was a huge mistake. Like the call to Kyiv.
How about some stanchions for the lawyers refusing to produce Brady Material? And prosecutions for those changing the 302 documents?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Stanchion
A stanchion is a sturdy upright fixture that provides support for some other object. It can be a permanent fixture.
Like a gallows or light pole. Works for me.
NY- LOVE^^^^
Powell reminds me of some of the fiercest lady freedom fighters of the past. Schlafly, Caldwell, etc.
LikeLiked by 20 people
I’m thinking Boudicca!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Betsy Ross, Martha Custis Washington (wife of George Washington)
LikeLiked by 1 person
How would you like to have a lady so sweet in Demeanor whipping your ass, so publicly? I would love to be their watching their faces.
All I hear when she talks is “Bless your heart”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Excellent news for Flynn hopefully
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 4, 2020.
I predict full pardons for:
General Michael Flynn
Representative George Papadopoulos
Roger Stone.
And maybe even for Paul Manafort. He’ll certainly deserve clemency by then so at least a commutation.
LikeLiked by 5 people
No, no pardons. The whole thing needs to be tossed out by a judge, with prejudice. A pardon requires a conviction and these men have done NOTHING wrong.
And the Deep Estaters need to be held in contempt of court, disbarred and investigated. Including their bosses.
LikeLiked by 20 people
Agreed. Except for the bit about pardons requiring a conviction. They do not.
LikeLiked by 2 people
does a pardon restrict the individual’s ability to sue for damages?
Probably not, but it would be a very weak case.
I say execution. Let the devil “investigate” them over and open fire.
LikeLike
I say execution. Let the devil “investigate” them over an open fire.
Sorry, Manafort is stuck in the Communist Regime of New York, who currently has hostile relations with the US Attorney General or the Executive Branch. He’s likely never to see freedom again, as NY will never have a GOP governor again, at least not in the near future.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No Republican NY governor unless Reynolds v. Sims is overturned and the unthinkable happens and a geographic based State Senate is reconstituted.
Wait, I grew up in NY, western. There are no geographic state senators?
The problem with Manafort is that he was singled out. A lot more people, democrat lobbyists, should’ve gone to prison along with him. He’s swamp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I heard Baker flipped and is cooperating with the Durham investigation. Gutfield said that on the 5 in a toss off comment. I can’t find anything else anywhere. If it’s true it’s a game changer.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Prosbiec – misspelled I’m sure – tweeted that late last week I believe.
Was reported by OANN in a discussion between Posobiec and some other guy (don’t know his name) who said word from his FBI sources adds up to “Baker has flipped” but stated it that as his own conclusion with high confidence, not what any one source literally said.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wrong Baker. The James Baker in DOD’s Office of Net Assessment is the one who leaked the text of Flynn’s conversation with the Russian Ambassador to the media, David Ignatius. He may have flipped.
LikeLike
That’s Col. Baker who leaked to Ignatius, just to clarify. The one in DOJ is a civilian.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s the FBI council Baker who they are claiming flipped.
LikeLike
Thanks for the clarification.
Funny this is now “breaking news” about Baker–SD told us Baker was or would be a cooperating witness like a year ago. This is the best treehouse ever!
LikeLiked by 3 people
My hunch is that multiple participants have turned into witnesses for the prosecution, and there will be prosecutions….it’s the natural consequence of the heightened scrutiny that being a fingered participant in crime compels.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something is making Nancy go into overdrive.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Let’s hope the DoJ can manage to be slightly less (/s) generous when handing out immunity cards this time around.
Everyone within a 2500 mile diameter of Hillary got a ticket punched and wouldn’t ya know it, there were no more s-o-b’s left to prosecute.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is some question whether it was James Baker, the General Counsel of the FBI or Director Col. James H. Baker at ONA (Office of Net Assessment in the Pentagon) who has flipped.
https://www.redstate.com/elizabeth-vaughn/2019/10/26/rumors-swirling-former-fbi-top-lawyer-james-baker-now-cooperating-durham-problem-two-james-bakers-movie/
Jack Posobiec interviewed a former FBI official claiming the inside word to be that James Baker, the former top counsel to the FBI, had flipped.
No, Posobiec interviewed Ned Ryun, CEO of the group whose website is http://www.AmericanMajority.com and who claims that his “trusted sources” indicated Baker has flipped and is providing witness statements to Durham. Nothing concrete.
Ah…the original cancel order was modified a change order. But no new date was named?
LikeLike
Where are you finding the order? From what’s posted, it looks canceled, not delayed.
LikeLike
See above image posted. Note the “Modified to change date of motion…”
I see. But no new date. Weird. Hoping it’s just canceled!
Probably waiting for IG/Durham reports. In other words no date set because the Judge may still dismiss the case.
LikeLike
Yeah, I went to check the docket on Pacer, and the hearing was “cancelled,” after having been “changed” maybe three times in the last couple months. In my experience, it’s unusual to cancel a hearing with pending motions undecided, without resetting it. What’s next? That’s not clear. Within the last few days AUSA Deborah Curtis withdrew from representing the US because she will no longer be working for the DOJ. And there was some sort of stipulation as to redactions. A mystery. Sidney doesn’t appear worried or puzzled! Maybe proud of the “comprehensive” comment. Maybe the Gummint is in the process of condeding, but everyone wants to keep that under wraps?
written by a clerk with poor English skills, cancelled vs. postponed?
LikeLike
Good point on “comprehensive” — because let’s face it, that description only applies to ONE side. So, can reasonably be read as a tell.
I would think rules of procedure put some boundaries on what the judge can “wait” for, e.g. the idea above that he’s waiting for the IG or Durham report. Strictly speaking, that shouldn’t happen — judges act on evidence on the record; they don’t sit back, aware of possible things out there in the universe that MIGHT be presented to them later. As a practical matter, I’d guess Sidney is poised and ready to file it as additional evidence whenever it drops.
That’s what I am wondering. Not a resetting, but no date set makes me wonder if the judge has seen enough?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Right. If cancelled, seems like that bodes well.
Unless he lines up with the government notion that Flynn’s guilty plea somehow makes past government misconduct irrelevant. I hope that’s incorrect.
Let’s hope the FBI gets told off like Judge Gloria Navarro did in the Cliven Bundy case…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Much respect to Ms. Powell. She is an exceptional lawyer and human being. God bless her work and Gen. Flynn’s defense.⭐️🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 25 people
I’d like to believe Judge Sullivan will do the right thing, but the judiciary has made it VERY clear that they support the progressives/liberal/extremists who want to do away w/the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and our liberty and freedoms. In other words, the judiciary no longer rules on laws but on social justice propoganda. They could care less that Gen. Flynn was set up by OVomit and the Deep State, including and especially McCabe, Mueller & Weissmann.
Judge Sullivan has already called Flynn a traitor when he misunderstood the facts surrounding Flynn’s dealings with Turkey businessmen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wouldn’t immediately take the party line on the “traitor” comment.
Recall that in that Dec 2018 hearing, Gen. Flynn was accepting his fate and the prosecution’s lies by submitting to a sentence; after the judged intoned the seriousness of what Gen. Flynn was essentially assenting to, Flynn immediately did a 180 and sought delay, fired his lawyers and hired Sidney Powell. The rest is history.
A judge can’t rule on arguments and motions that aren’t presented to him. I thought at the time, and continue to suspect, that Judge Sullivan thought even then that the charges and the plea deal stunk to high heaven, and he essentially was goading the defense to get off the mat. It’s an adversarial system, which means a judge can do a lot, but also needs the side of righteousness to fight for itself. You can’t rule on motions and arguments that haven’t been presented.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yeah, I saw it as slapping Flynn with a cold fish to wake him up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It feels like there are SO many moving pieces all in play right now and no one knows for sure which way they will all fall. I feel like I am on an emotional roller coaster sometimes…I want justice SOO badly but know, realistically, that it may not happen the way that I am hoping. But yet, I see some positive signs and enough cracks in the wall to think that maybe, just maybe, the truth will be fully known and those who have betrayed this country will FINALLY be exposed and held accountable!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“I feel like I am on an emotional roller coaster sometimes…”
That is the point after all. Dispirited and demoralized to the point of throwing up your hands and staying home when you should be out voting, at least that’s what they want.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That’s not going to happen because I will never give them the satisfaction of making me give up the rights my family has fought, and died, for since the founding of this country!
I am a Daughter of the American Revolution…we don’t have a history of backing down!
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s high-stakes poker.
Who will show their hand first?
Who has the winning hand?
Horowitz?
Powell?
Durham?
“Read ’em and weep fellas.” Sidney Powell
LikeLiked by 6 people
Let’s hope Judge Sullivan has had a belly full of Weissmann and recommends his hearing before a judicial review board. If anyone ever deserved to be disbarred, it’s Herr Weissmann. Judge Sullivan should recommend it quickly!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ain’t that the truth, Annie. Should have been disbarred years ago.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree! He should be dismembered!!!!!!!!…oh you said “disbarred”….oh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hurry up and wait. Then we hurry up there. What happens when we hurry up to get there? We’re told to hurry up and wait. Why we do that, over and over again? Because we know the time will come.
There ain’t no waiting anymore, we in the thick of battle. HOOAH.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, if things don’t change pretty soon, you can be assured they will stay the same. 🥴
LikeLiked by 1 person
Only reason I can imagine for a scheduling change is the Judge believes whatever he’s read in the motion requires more information or reflection before making a decision
Because Judge hate to make a ruling.
LikeLiked by 2 people
B/c ruling is a big responsibility….. some handle better than others, & some rulings weigh more than others even in a single case
I think he’s leaning towards granting Ms Powell at least some of what she’s asking for
Maybe Judge Sullivan wants to see the Horowitz and Durham reports before moving forward?
LikeLiked by 1 person
yeppers. Or else he’s the #1 guy who torpedoed the DS.
I think this judge is a slow reader.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Godspeed, Lady Justice.
Please right this wrong in all measures, expose corruption, restore the rule of law.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Justice delayed………
Still waiting after all these years.
I can see why Sullivan will want the cover that the IG Report will provide. How will he explain it to his buddies? No SC for you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Posted about this on previous thread. This hearing was NOT postponed. It was CANCELLED. Because of ‘comprehensive previous responses.’ That means Judge Sullivan is ready to rule without further oral argument..
IMO he will rule two things, both as Sidney Powell asked in her most recent filing:
1. Flynn case dismissed with prejudice for prosecutorial misconduct.
2. Prosecutors cited for contempt of court and referred for disbarment..
LikeLiked by 31 people
Just walkathons I wanted to hear 🙏💙
Sorry on train – just what I wanted to hear 👍
LikeLiked by 2 people
THANK YOU.
Much appreciated clarification; the order says” canceled” so unless there’s something else from the judge, canceled is canceled.
I hope your prediction is correct (it’s certainly well-justified).
Do you think canceling the hearing also is an indicator that things are moving faster, not slower? Or no way to tell? Thanks
LikeLiked by 1 person
Then what did the “Modified to change date of hearing” refer to?
Thanks.
“Modified to change date of hearing”
I think that may refer to a correction of a typo in the Minute Order as to the previously scheduled date of the hearing. I’m sure ristvan will clarify….I’m not a lawyer.
The judge was correcting the date.
The judge made a mistake on the date in his original minute order when he cancelled the motion hearing scheduled for November 5, 2019.
But he date of the motion hearing was for November 7, 2019. So the new minute order reflects cancelling the November 7, 2019 hearing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let me explain. Look at where that language occurs. AFTER the Judge’s minute order. That is just standard clerk of the court meaningless boilerplate adder stuff. Trust me, they are court clerks and not court lawyers for a reason.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We can pray you’re correct and also that the consequences roll out those who set him up.
Is it possible that Sullivan declines to assign a new date because he cannot predict how long it will take him to digest the huge Powell filing, and will in fact schedule a hearing once he can estimate the necessary time-frame? Or is the lack of a date somehow a definitive indicator, as you seem to be saying?
LOL – Like Peoria Jones said, that he’s a really slow reader.
I’m not sure Sidney’s huge filing is incredibly hard to digest. Large, substantive filings aren’t necessarily more labor-intensive than smaller ones, and “comprehensive” filings can make things easier than filings with odd gaps and unreconciled evidence. Sidney dished it up on a platter, which makes a judge’s job easier. And when the other side basically sits pat on its original anemic filing — that makes things even easier still. What’s hard is when each side delivers substantive filings that engage the other point by point, which means the judge has to do the same, deciding each material point along the way and (in principle) explaining why one side prevails over the other in a way that addresses all evidence and arguments presented. When only one side shows up (so to speak), and delivers a “comprehensive” filing, it actually can make things easier.
Interested if Ristvan agrees. But one way to look like it is Sidney delivered a fastball up the middle with no one in the outfield.
Was your previous post more in-depth? If so, would you repost here?
This is also under discussion in Margot Cleveland (longtime clerk to a federal judge) twitter feed. Her interpretation, consistent with (but not as far reaching as) Ristvan’s, was that Sullivan is ready to rule, but also that the order can still mean whatever the judge wants it to mean and not necessarily what it sounds like to us reading it.
They’re going to keep on dragging this out until after Trump is impeached or after the 2020 election, whichever comes first.
Whatever happened to that old phrase “Justice delayed is justice denied”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
First rule of Education: Trust no one! You are dealing with children and teenagers who LIE with no problem.
First rule of D.C. politics: Trust no one! You are dealing with politicians and lawyers who LIE with no problem.
Sorry, I cannot trust Judge Sullivan. IF he turns out to be trustworthy, I will be pleasantly surprised.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If Sullivan were to rule against Flynn. Then the IGA report is issued, supporting Ms. Powell’s argument, curious.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah Mark, that’s what I’m thinking. Sullivan May be biased (no idea that he is), but he’s not stupid. He can read the tea leaves and knows what’s coming… and doesn’t want to be on the wrong side of that.
God Bless Ms Powell and Mr Flynn. I cannot think a of a more profound moment in the history of the United States of America. Their case, the FISA report and Mr. Durham’s investigation have the potential to change the course of history from abject failure to unlimited potential.
The stakes could not be higher. Divine providence is in order.
Godspeed!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Here’s a link to 161 page filing Powell submitted. The more exposure of the details the better.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nice post Firefly!
We are such the “beaten wife” party that another court delay is considered a victory. Sheesh.
LikeLiked by 2 people
omg so true
LikeLiked by 6 people
There’s speculation above that Barr praises Wray to keep him in line. Does the same apply to Powell and Sullivan?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awesome. Thanks, Reserved55.
My guess is prosecutors have asked for case to be dropped. Due to Powell’s rather convincing documentation. Also – to avoid contempt punishments and disbarment for their own misconduct – Not to mention that the government probably wants to avoid providing Brady evidence; as it would be too damaging to our hallowed institutions and would expose the dirty ways law enforcement has been operating and upending the basic rule of law.
LikeLiked by 2 people
After Powell’s motion it is in the prosecution’s interest to have the case dropped. If Flynn goes to trial there will be an avalanche of further leaks put on the public record in additional defense motions. It will not be drip-drip-drip, it will be the dam breaking and FBI / IC is desperate to prevent that. The Powell motion was a strong signal to them to give up now Or Else.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Imagine how many other innocent victims of these dirty cops will be demanding that their convictions be reviewed and overturned. Even those that are guilty will run with that one.
It’s clear a judge has to operate within the bounds of the rule of law…..but the fact this guy has let this charade go on for so long speaks volumes about how corrupt he is. Clearly he is waiting to see how political events will ensue. Nothing else can explain his duplicitous behaviour.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
A bit weird to throw “corrupt” out that easy for a guy with a rather good resume.
The longer this goes the more comes out and the better for Team Trump. Clearly Flynn himself could’ve rushed to a resolution months/years ago.
Let’s not forget that Flynn himself pleaded guilty. He didn’t have to no matter what the story was why he did it. I guess he wanted to go this deep and far.
You don’t just jump out of the Trojan horse the same moment you’re inside the enemies castle..
So if the hearing has been completely canceled because the judge is prepared to make his ruling right now, how soon should we expect that to happen? Ristvan, help us to understand more clearly exactly what happened here and how soon you expect things to drop?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tried to explain above. Means Sullivan is preparing his written rulingsbased on written responses with no further oral argument needed. How long that takes depends on how detailed and brutal he wants to be. If angered (my guess) and If he also decides to take after Van Grack, will take longer but basically be an irrefutable disbarment memo.
SWAG given all else going on, his ruling appears before Nov 7. Sends a big message. And Sidney basically already wrote his ruling for him. As any good attorney would.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thanks for the clarification! I hope the Judge goes no holds barred against everyone involved in this case! Guess that explains why the Dems are trying to rush the impeachment hearings – way too many landmines going off around them!
AMEN. We need a big hit like this to pucch these pos America hating liberals in the mouth to move the needle. The only thing that will land any blows is through the leagal ropcess, which the corrupt, enemy of the state corporate media can only spin so much. I have developed a deep HATRED for these people…………at some point America has to say enough.
LikeLike
You know that the VSG will take maximum Comms advantage of such a ruling, but White House Comms, conservative members if Congress and conservative media need to start planning now to do the same as it can have a huge impact on public opinion far beyond the Flynn case itself. As I wrote elsewhere, it can also be used to shame the insecure, narcissistic MSM, establishment republicans and swing state/red district congressional Dems.
Things are happening fast. Dems rushing to an impeachment vote now that Durham is running a criminal probe. Dicey times.
Be sure to maintain contact with your reps and Senators so they know you’re not going soft.
It’s still not really an impeachment vote; it’s just a vote to validate the inquiry which is something Pelosi has just made up…totally ridiculous. I think it is really pretty sick to do this right after the events of this weekend. So, the Dems are going to impeach a President for getting elected and doing a good job. That’s rich.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes. And whether it ‘validates’ the invalid ‘subpoenas’ challenged in court today depends on the resolution language. ‘Affirms inquiry’ and ‘provides transparency for info from Intel Committee to Judiciary’ does NOT rectify the from 1813 House Rules constitutional defects Sundance has previously described.
Gets into a VERY grey area. Is A1§5.2 subject to A1§9.3. Is an ex post facto House impeachment rule change a ‘law’. Dems have really taken us into uncharted swamp lawfare territory. Deliberately?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just another dirty trick.
They are not voting on an impeachment resolution, they are voting on rules for the inquiry.
It’s total bs. Another weasel move.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Impeachment is all political positioning. I would wager they fear Durham and potential indictments and are acting with a vote to get ahead of that so they claim the indictments are political to obstruct their impeachment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes…and “our side” needs to be taking the same position (their actions are in response to or immunizing against revealing their own criminal actions). We are already years late in doing so.
Joe has knowledge of this case.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why not just postpone it until he dies penniless of old age?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I posted this on the other thread but it applies here as well.
This earlier posting of the article from Oct 25 at the Gateway Pundit by Larry Johnson does give me some hope that SOMETHING has changed very recently.
Here is the condensed version to the article but worth the read.
“I do not believe in coincidence. I do not believe that it is a mere coincidence that these three events occurred late last night:
1. The investigation of the roots of the plot to destroy Donald Trump and his Presidency is now a criminal matter.
2. A letter from Inspector General Horowitz announcing that his report on the FISA fraud would be out shortly with no major redactions.
3. The Government caved to Honey Badger Sidney Powell and allowed her to fully expose criminal conduct by Michael Flynn’s prosecutors.
What is going on? Two words. Bill Barr.
The Attorney General has pulled the trigger and altered the landscape in the Russiagate saga. Having been granted full authority by the President to declassify information, including intel from the CIA and the NSA, he has now acted in a powerful, but low key way.
The announcement that this is now a criminal investigation means that anyone, including FBI agents and CIA officers, who try to hold back information or hide information will be vulnerable to obstruction of justice charges. Criminal penalties attach.”
Now we get the hearing cancellation and all of this seems to lean or support what Ristvan said above.
Now if Ty Clevenger posts here and says that in his Ed Butowsky/Seth Rich case that the FBI is now cooperating with his FOIA request then I think Larry Johnson, Ristvan and many just may be on to something.
I remember about the time of the Seth Rich murder, a LOT of evidence went missing. Laptops and firearms stolen out of police cars, video footage mysteriously disappearing or not working.
If a break in the Seth Rich case also happened, that would be the sprinkles on top of the icing on the cake.
You know, Congress can impeach federal judges, too.
If only we had a Republican party that wasn’t full of complete sellout, cowardly pansies. And I’m phrasing that as family-friendly as I can.
Off the wall thought but………
Could Sullivan possibly know there are indictments coming from Durham BEFORE the original scheduled hearing date of Nov 7 and thus cancelling the hearing is the only course of action????
It seems to me based on watching courts issue bad ruling after bad ruling, that if he wanted to rule against Flynn, he could simply do so. If he’s overturned, so what? The Ninth Circuit gets appealed and overruled all the time, and never face any consequences.
Based on all I have read, Flynn was most definitely set up by corrupt FBI agents and prosecutors that were trying to frame Donald Trump. Everything points to that. Mifsud, Halper, Downer, Azra Turk, the comments of Strzok, the manipulated 302, and on and on. Flynn should not be charged with lying to investigators. He said he didn’t remember if he spoke to Kisliyak as he spoke to many leaders at that time as part of the transition.
They don’t even have any evidence that hasn’t been tainted.
Interesting that the government has not given up yet. They clearly could have dropped the case but they insist on pursuing it, knowing it is weak at best. They only have a confession based on manipulative methods, lies, and forged documents. That should never stand in a court of law.
I fully predict the case will be thrown out. What the Judge may do to the real perps here, the prosecutors, remains to be seen. I have seen where swamp people tend to drop this stuff so as to avoid future implications. Drop Flynns case and drop any contempt charges against prosecutors and everyone walks away. This case should be different. Their actions prompted this circus and even allowed the midterm elections to be unfairly manipulated and quite possibly stolen. There were big time consequences to their actions and they should not walk away unscathed.
I’m afraid I don’t have the optimism some here have. My suspicion is that the judge is stalling, waiting for the IG report to see which way the wind is blowing. If the whole conspiracy comes crashing down, he’ll participate and go kick at the rubble by dismissing against Flynn. If not, Flynn’s in trouble. He didn’t get where he is by sticking his neck out. Yeah, I know. Cynical.
Analysis by lawyers on Twitter seem to indicate that the hearing was canceled because Sullivan deemed the Flynn’s (Powell’s) documentation to be comprehensive enough that supporting oral arguments are not necessary at the scheduled hearing.
This analysis also favors Sullivan making a decision to compel Brady material much sooner than the Nov. 7 date.
Some are saying that this means Sullivan is about to dismiss the case, and that does not appear to be the indicator here.
That third point seems to disagree with ristvan’s analysis so I’d defer to his on this one
So the question is – as I raised earlier – will he compel Brady, which will be delayed delayed delayed – or simply order the case dismissed? Not sure how judges can rule – surely any way he wants. To protect the deep state, if he’s an Obummer judge, he could simply order the case dismissed and the media can spin it as Flynn gets off on a technicality. Or not report on it at all, which is what most will do since Flynn is crusty old moldy news by now and doesn’t favor Schiff and Pelousy.
Let’s not forget that Flynn isn’t just going for a dismissal! They want it to be dismissed and the prosecution/mueller team with egregious conduct.
It seems like Flynn wants the highest damage he can get imploding his case into the deep state. That’s why more time is good.. it means more revelation and more exposure.
Powell isn’t just going on TV for Flynn, she’s going on TV to expose the bigger conspiracy. They are doing this not to safe General Flynn, they’re doing this to safe America.
Sometimes I sit back and think to myself , do these people understand the gravity of what they have put our country through based on zero evidence and do they feel bad at all ? Then I snap out of it and realize these people have no soul and are pure evil .. TRUMP 2020🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
They think they’re the “patriots“ and the end justifies the means. The left is willing to sacrifice their entire party and do most anything on this ideological stand.
Stop gushing over a lawyer who works for herself and her client, not the United States of America. As for Barr, if he was being paid for his accomplishments he would be starving to death. The leader of ISIS is history in the same amount of time as it has taken him to put absolutely nobody in handcuffs.
Van Grack is not a career prosecutor. He’s a “Special” – his career track would indicate he’s a contract hire or special appointment during the Obama administration. He worked for NSD in counterintelligence and export control in D.C. during the time frame Hillary’s BlackBerry was being hacked in China.
