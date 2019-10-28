UPDATE: Judge Sullivan Postpones Hearing on Flynn Brady Material…

Following an extensive 160-page filing by Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell; including extensive exhibits to support her motion to compel Brady material; Judge Sullivan has now delayed the previously scheduled November 7th hearing on the motion(s).

Generally this delay is good news as it provides the Judge more time to review the rather extensive list of exhibits presented by the defense.

Hopefully, the pending inspector general report on the DOJ/FBI FISA abuse issues will be released prior to the next hearing. There is a possibility that IG report will contain background material on FBI and DOJ misconduct that will be supportive of the defense case highlighting how Flynn was set-up.

#BREAKING: Judge Sullivan has cancelled our hearing in early November because of the "comprehensive briefing" of the parties. To see the full brief and exhibits (160 pages) filed on behalf of @GenFlynn, see https://t.co/173MnvRx0S @BarbaraRedgate @JosephJFlynn1 @GoJackFlynn — Sidney Powell 🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@SidneyPowell1) October 28, 2019

