UPDATE: Judge Sullivan Postpones Hearing on Flynn Brady Material…

Following an extensive 160-page filing by Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell; including extensive exhibits to support her motion to compel Brady material; Judge Sullivan has now delayed the previously scheduled November 7th hearing on the motion(s).

Generally this delay is good news as it provides the Judge more time to review the rather extensive list of exhibits presented by the defense.

Hopefully, the pending inspector general report on the DOJ/FBI FISA abuse issues will be released prior to the next hearing.   There is a possibility that IG report will contain background material on FBI and DOJ misconduct that will be supportive of the defense case highlighting how Flynn was set-up.

 

  1. NYMinuteman says:
    October 28, 2019 at 6:44 pm

    Personally, I hope Sullivan throws the government case, and their lawyers, right out the friggin window,

    • Danny Mitchell says:
      October 28, 2019 at 6:54 pm

      The government lawyers need to be in jail. Anything less will just embolden these corrupt traitors.

      • va22033 says:
        October 28, 2019 at 7:26 pm

        Weisman has been seen lately at the CVS drug store stocking up on lube. He was told there is no lube in jail and Big Bad Bubba is waiting for him. Seems this isn’t the 1st time Mr. Weisman has tried to pull the wool over the blind-when-needed-to-be Justice Sullivan. Maybe this time the Judge will finally have had his filled of being played like a typical house slave to the democratic party.

        • redthunder238 says:
          October 28, 2019 at 7:39 pm

          Something tells me Weismann goes out in public for nothing.

        • jonhabart says:
          October 28, 2019 at 8:10 pm

          This is exactly what happens when one (Weissman) fails to learn from history and their mistakes.

          For all that Weissman has done in his career as a prosecutor and especially for his roll in this disgusting Witch Hunt / Not-So-Silent Coup, I really hope he goes down in a spectacular ball of flames.

          • Chip Doctor says:
            October 28, 2019 at 8:16 pm

            I hope Andrew gets the news in the middle of his “ethics” class that he is teaching.

          • RJ says:
            October 28, 2019 at 8:32 pm

            I don’t think your take is realistic, hopeful, dream-full…but not realistic. Weissman, like Schiff, are soldiers for the “progressives” in today’s political arena. They are the heroes, not the villains, meaning those on the left, democrats and their media propagandists only wish to celebrate and protect their leading warriors.

            Do you think Horowitz’s report will lead to their indictment? Do you really believe those two angry men will be brought up on charges by Durham, face trail and be convicted?

            They will continue their war to the bitter end. And what will be the bitter end?

            Now you must look to the opposing side, the republicans. Do they inspire you to reach your wishes? Name the leaders (who have real power) on the republican side.

            The only real leader on the republican side is…wait for it…President Trump. He stands alone with few others and those others are not the leaders in Congress, they are vocal players who could be leaders, but presently they are not.

            Trump is being swarmed, seriously swarmed by a mob of progressives, much like those who booed him at the baseball game. A vicious man was killed, the leader of ISIS yet Trump gets booed.

            That is what you are up against. We will see how many republicans come to war joining Trump on the front lines as opposed to staying in the shadows mumbling things, but doing nothing to…win!

            Winning is what Trump is all about, putting men to work building their lives for success.

            Lots of men don’t even understand that reality…maybe too many who also vote.\

            My best advice: Gird your loins for the coming real battle. Our side is filled with powerful snakes…find them fast, get rid of them and then keep going forward against the “progressives” who are, in reality “regressives” for our Country.

        • NYMinuteman says:
          October 28, 2019 at 9:45 pm

          One can hope, Sullivan is a maverick but too often folds when its crunch time.
          The “Flynn is a bad guy” narrative is so established that it wont be easy to crack.
          That OpEd was a huge mistake. Like the call to Kyiv.

    • islandpalmtrees says:
      October 28, 2019 at 8:02 pm

      How about some stanchions for the lawyers refusing to produce Brady Material? And prosecutions for those changing the 302 documents?

      • Rhoda R says:
        October 28, 2019 at 9:36 pm

        Stanchion
        A stanchion is a sturdy upright fixture that provides support for some other object. It can be a permanent fixture.

        Like a gallows or light pole. Works for me.

  2. stg58animalmother says:
    October 28, 2019 at 6:44 pm

    Powell reminds me of some of the fiercest lady freedom fighters of the past. Schlafly, Caldwell, etc.

  3. John Anthony says:
    October 28, 2019 at 6:46 pm

    Excellent news for Flynn hopefully

  4. Julian says:
    October 28, 2019 at 6:46 pm

    November 4, 2020.

    I predict full pardons for:

    General Michael Flynn
    Representative George Papadopoulos
    Roger Stone.

    And maybe even for Paul Manafort. He’ll certainly deserve clemency by then so at least a commutation.

  5. The Demon Slick says:
    October 28, 2019 at 6:50 pm

    I heard Baker flipped and is cooperating with the Durham investigation. Gutfield said that on the 5 in a toss off comment. I can’t find anything else anywhere. If it’s true it’s a game changer.

  6. L4grasshopper says:
    October 28, 2019 at 6:51 pm

    Ah…the original cancel order was modified a change order. But no new date was named?

    • Newhere says:
      October 28, 2019 at 6:56 pm

      Where are you finding the order? From what’s posted, it looks canceled, not delayed.

      • L4grasshopper says:
        October 28, 2019 at 7:21 pm

        See above image posted. Note the “Modified to change date of motion…”

        • Newhere says:
          October 28, 2019 at 7:28 pm

          I see. But no new date. Weird. Hoping it’s just canceled!

          • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
            October 28, 2019 at 7:37 pm

            Probably waiting for IG/Durham reports. In other words no date set because the Judge may still dismiss the case.

          • Doppler says:
            October 28, 2019 at 8:44 pm

            Yeah, I went to check the docket on Pacer, and the hearing was “cancelled,” after having been “changed” maybe three times in the last couple months. In my experience, it’s unusual to cancel a hearing with pending motions undecided, without resetting it. What’s next? That’s not clear. Within the last few days AUSA Deborah Curtis withdrew from representing the US because she will no longer be working for the DOJ. And there was some sort of stipulation as to redactions. A mystery. Sidney doesn’t appear worried or puzzled! Maybe proud of the “comprehensive” comment. Maybe the Gummint is in the process of condeding, but everyone wants to keep that under wraps?

            • zurizara says:
              October 28, 2019 at 9:00 pm

              written by a clerk with poor English skills, cancelled vs. postponed?

            • Newhere says:
              October 28, 2019 at 9:05 pm

              Good point on “comprehensive” — because let’s face it, that description only applies to ONE side. So, can reasonably be read as a tell.

              I would think rules of procedure put some boundaries on what the judge can “wait” for, e.g. the idea above that he’s waiting for the IG or Durham report. Strictly speaking, that shouldn’t happen — judges act on evidence on the record; they don’t sit back, aware of possible things out there in the universe that MIGHT be presented to them later. As a practical matter, I’d guess Sidney is poised and ready to file it as additional evidence whenever it drops.

    • Steve in MT says:
      October 28, 2019 at 7:00 pm

      That’s what I am wondering. Not a resetting, but no date set makes me wonder if the judge has seen enough?

  7. Carrie says:
    October 28, 2019 at 6:51 pm

    Let’s hope the FBI gets told off like Judge Gloria Navarro did in the Cliven Bundy case…

  8. T2020 says:
    October 28, 2019 at 6:55 pm

    Much respect to Ms. Powell. She is an exceptional lawyer and human being. God bless her work and Gen. Flynn’s defense.⭐️🇺🇸

  9. Jan says:
    October 28, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    I’d like to believe Judge Sullivan will do the right thing, but the judiciary has made it VERY clear that they support the progressives/liberal/extremists who want to do away w/the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and our liberty and freedoms. In other words, the judiciary no longer rules on laws but on social justice propoganda. They could care less that Gen. Flynn was set up by OVomit and the Deep State, including and especially McCabe, Mueller & Weissmann.

    Judge Sullivan has already called Flynn a traitor when he misunderstood the facts surrounding Flynn’s dealings with Turkey businessmen.

    • Newhere says:
      October 28, 2019 at 7:19 pm

      I wouldn’t immediately take the party line on the “traitor” comment.

      Recall that in that Dec 2018 hearing, Gen. Flynn was accepting his fate and the prosecution’s lies by submitting to a sentence; after the judged intoned the seriousness of what Gen. Flynn was essentially assenting to, Flynn immediately did a 180 and sought delay, fired his lawyers and hired Sidney Powell. The rest is history.

      A judge can’t rule on arguments and motions that aren’t presented to him. I thought at the time, and continue to suspect, that Judge Sullivan thought even then that the charges and the plea deal stunk to high heaven, and he essentially was goading the defense to get off the mat. It’s an adversarial system, which means a judge can do a lot, but also needs the side of righteousness to fight for itself. You can’t rule on motions and arguments that haven’t been presented.

  10. vikingmom says:
    October 28, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    It feels like there are SO many moving pieces all in play right now and no one knows for sure which way they will all fall. I feel like I am on an emotional roller coaster sometimes…I want justice SOO badly but know, realistically, that it may not happen the way that I am hoping. But yet, I see some positive signs and enough cracks in the wall to think that maybe, just maybe, the truth will be fully known and those who have betrayed this country will FINALLY be exposed and held accountable!

    • Bob Lablaw says:
      October 28, 2019 at 7:13 pm

      “I feel like I am on an emotional roller coaster sometimes…”

      That is the point after all. Dispirited and demoralized to the point of throwing up your hands and staying home when you should be out voting, at least that’s what they want.

      • vikingmom says:
        October 28, 2019 at 7:44 pm

        That’s not going to happen because I will never give them the satisfaction of making me give up the rights my family has fought, and died, for since the founding of this country!

        I am a Daughter of the American Revolution…we don’t have a history of backing down!

    • We the people know says:
      October 28, 2019 at 7:33 pm

      It’s high-stakes poker.
      Who will show their hand first?
      Who has the winning hand?
      Horowitz?
      Powell?
      Durham?

      “Read ’em and weep fellas.” Sidney Powell

  11. littleanniefannie says:
    October 28, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    Let’s hope Judge Sullivan has had a belly full of Weissmann and recommends his hearing before a judicial review board. If anyone ever deserved to be disbarred, it’s Herr Weissmann. Judge Sullivan should recommend it quickly!!

  12. donny2837 says:
    October 28, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    Hurry up and wait. Then we hurry up there. What happens when we hurry up to get there? We’re told to hurry up and wait. Why we do that, over and over again? Because we know the time will come.

    There ain’t no waiting anymore, we in the thick of battle. HOOAH.

  13. MDNA I says:
    October 28, 2019 at 6:58 pm

    Only reason I can imagine for a scheduling change is the Judge believes whatever he’s read in the motion requires more information or reflection before making a decision

  14. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 28, 2019 at 6:59 pm

    Godspeed, Lady Justice.

    Please right this wrong in all measures, expose corruption, restore the rule of law.

  15. gda53 says:
    October 28, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    Justice delayed………

    Still waiting after all these years.

    I can see why Sullivan will want the cover that the IG Report will provide. How will he explain it to his buddies? No SC for you!

  16. ristvan says:
    October 28, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    Posted about this on previous thread. This hearing was NOT postponed. It was CANCELLED. Because of ‘comprehensive previous responses.’ That means Judge Sullivan is ready to rule without further oral argument..
    IMO he will rule two things, both as Sidney Powell asked in her most recent filing:
    1. Flynn case dismissed with prejudice for prosecutorial misconduct.
    2. Prosecutors cited for contempt of court and referred for disbarment..

    • lotbusyexec says:
      October 28, 2019 at 7:14 pm

      Just walkathons I wanted to hear 🙏💙

    • Newhere says:
      October 28, 2019 at 7:23 pm

      THANK YOU.

      Much appreciated clarification; the order says” canceled” so unless there’s something else from the judge, canceled is canceled.

      I hope your prediction is correct (it’s certainly well-justified).

      Reply
    • L4grasshopper says:
      October 28, 2019 at 7:24 pm

      Then what did the “Modified to change date of hearing” refer to?

      Thanks.

      • John Hyland says:
        October 28, 2019 at 7:49 pm

        “Modified to change date of hearing”
        I think that may refer to a correction of a typo in the Minute Order as to the previously scheduled date of the hearing. I’m sure ristvan will clarify….I’m not a lawyer.

      • We the people know says:
        October 28, 2019 at 7:51 pm

        The judge was correcting the date.
        The judge made a mistake on the date in his original minute order when he cancelled the motion hearing scheduled for November 5, 2019.
        But he date of the motion hearing was for November 7, 2019. So the new minute order reflects cancelling the November 7, 2019 hearing.

      • ristvan says:
        October 28, 2019 at 7:58 pm

        Let me explain. Look at where that language occurs. AFTER the Judge’s minute order. That is just standard clerk of the court meaningless boilerplate adder stuff. Trust me, they are court clerks and not court lawyers for a reason.

    • margarite1 says:
      October 28, 2019 at 7:32 pm

      We can pray you’re correct and also that the consequences roll out those who set him up.

    • In the Land of Poz says:
      October 28, 2019 at 7:55 pm

      Is it possible that Sullivan declines to assign a new date because he cannot predict how long it will take him to digest the huge Powell filing, and will in fact schedule a hearing once he can estimate the necessary time-frame? Or is the lack of a date somehow a definitive indicator, as you seem to be saying?

      • tozerbgood8315 says:
        October 28, 2019 at 8:18 pm

        LOL – Like Peoria Jones said, that he’s a really slow reader.

      • Newhere says:
        October 28, 2019 at 9:16 pm

        I’m not sure Sidney’s huge filing is incredibly hard to digest. Large, substantive filings aren’t necessarily more labor-intensive than smaller ones, and “comprehensive” filings can make things easier than filings with odd gaps and unreconciled evidence. Sidney dished it up on a platter, which makes a judge’s job easier. And when the other side basically sits pat on its original anemic filing — that makes things even easier still. What’s hard is when each side delivers substantive filings that engage the other point by point, which means the judge has to do the same, deciding each material point along the way and (in principle) explaining why one side prevails over the other in a way that addresses all evidence and arguments presented. When only one side shows up (so to speak), and delivers a “comprehensive” filing, it actually can make things easier.

        Interested if Ristvan agrees. But one way to look like it is Sidney delivered a fastball up the middle with no one in the outfield.

    • Putting On Its Shoes says:
      October 28, 2019 at 8:05 pm

      Was your previous post more in-depth? If so, would you repost here?

      • In the Land of Poz says:
        October 28, 2019 at 8:29 pm

        This is also under discussion in Margot Cleveland (longtime clerk to a federal judge) twitter feed. Her interpretation, consistent with (but not as far reaching as) Ristvan’s, was that Sullivan is ready to rule, but also that the order can still mean whatever the judge wants it to mean and not necessarily what it sounds like to us reading it.

  17. John55 says:
    October 28, 2019 at 7:11 pm

    They’re going to keep on dragging this out until after Trump is impeached or after the 2020 election, whichever comes first.

    Whatever happened to that old phrase “Justice delayed is justice denied”?

  18. Ausonius says:
    October 28, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    First rule of Education: Trust no one! You are dealing with children and teenagers who LIE with no problem.

    First rule of D.C. politics: Trust no one! You are dealing with politicians and lawyers who LIE with no problem.

    Sorry, I cannot trust Judge Sullivan. IF he turns out to be trustworthy, I will be pleasantly surprised.

  19. Drexel says:
    October 28, 2019 at 7:16 pm

    God Bless Ms Powell and Mr Flynn. I cannot think a of a more profound moment in the history of the United States of America. Their case, the FISA report and Mr. Durham’s investigation have the potential to change the course of history from abject failure to unlimited potential.

    The stakes could not be higher. Divine providence is in order.

    Godspeed!

  20. Firefly says:
    October 28, 2019 at 7:17 pm

    Here’s a link to 161 page filing Powell submitted. The more exposure of the details the better.

  21. leftnomore says:
    October 28, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    We are such the “beaten wife” party that another court delay is considered a victory. Sheesh.

  22. Reserved55 says:
    October 28, 2019 at 7:25 pm

  23. susanphd says:
    October 28, 2019 at 7:31 pm

    My guess is prosecutors have asked for case to be dropped. Due to Powell’s rather convincing documentation. Also – to avoid contempt punishments and disbarment for their own misconduct – Not to mention that the government probably wants to avoid providing Brady evidence; as it would be too damaging to our hallowed institutions and would expose the dirty ways law enforcement has been operating and upending the basic rule of law.

    • In the Land of Poz says:
      October 28, 2019 at 7:47 pm

      After Powell’s motion it is in the prosecution’s interest to have the case dropped. If Flynn goes to trial there will be an avalanche of further leaks put on the public record in additional defense motions. It will not be drip-drip-drip, it will be the dam breaking and FBI / IC is desperate to prevent that. The Powell motion was a strong signal to them to give up now Or Else.

    • scrap1ron says:
      October 28, 2019 at 7:51 pm

      Imagine how many other innocent victims of these dirty cops will be demanding that their convictions be reviewed and overturned. Even those that are guilty will run with that one.

  24. kevin king says:
    October 28, 2019 at 7:36 pm

    It’s clear a judge has to operate within the bounds of the rule of law…..but the fact this guy has let this charade go on for so long speaks volumes about how corrupt he is. Clearly he is waiting to see how political events will ensue. Nothing else can explain his duplicitous behaviour.

    • JL says:
      October 28, 2019 at 8:05 pm

      In his defense, he has to order the Government to produce what Powell has requested. And then he has to review every bit of it. That takes time. A lot longer than 1 week.

    • SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
      October 28, 2019 at 9:41 pm

      A bit weird to throw “corrupt” out that easy for a guy with a rather good resume.
      The longer this goes the more comes out and the better for Team Trump. Clearly Flynn himself could’ve rushed to a resolution months/years ago.

      Let’s not forget that Flynn himself pleaded guilty. He didn’t have to no matter what the story was why he did it. I guess he wanted to go this deep and far.

      You don’t just jump out of the Trojan horse the same moment you’re inside the enemies castle..

  25. vikingmom says:
    October 28, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    So if the hearing has been completely canceled because the judge is prepared to make his ruling right now, how soon should we expect that to happen? Ristvan, help us to understand more clearly exactly what happened here and how soon you expect things to drop?

    • ristvan says:
      October 28, 2019 at 8:11 pm

      Tried to explain above. Means Sullivan is preparing his written rulingsbased on written responses with no further oral argument needed. How long that takes depends on how detailed and brutal he wants to be. If angered (my guess) and If he also decides to take after Van Grack, will take longer but basically be an irrefutable disbarment memo.

      SWAG given all else going on, his ruling appears before Nov 7. Sends a big message. And Sidney basically already wrote his ruling for him. As any good attorney would.

      • vikingmom says:
        October 28, 2019 at 8:17 pm

        Thanks for the clarification! I hope the Judge goes no holds barred against everyone involved in this case! Guess that explains why the Dems are trying to rush the impeachment hearings – way too many landmines going off around them!

        • Trump Train says:
          October 28, 2019 at 8:48 pm

          AMEN. We need a big hit like this to pucch these pos America hating liberals in the mouth to move the needle. The only thing that will land any blows is through the leagal ropcess, which the corrupt, enemy of the state corporate media can only spin so much. I have developed a deep HATRED for these people…………at some point America has to say enough.

      • kevinspassword: Fiat iustitia, et pereat mundus says:
        October 28, 2019 at 9:18 pm

        You know that the VSG will take maximum Comms advantage of such a ruling, but White House Comms, conservative members if Congress and conservative media need to start planning now to do the same as it can have a huge impact on public opinion far beyond the Flynn case itself. As I wrote elsewhere, it can also be used to shame the insecure, narcissistic MSM, establishment republicans and swing state/red district congressional Dems.

  26. hokkoda says:
    October 28, 2019 at 7:40 pm

    Things are happening fast. Dems rushing to an impeachment vote now that Durham is running a criminal probe. Dicey times.

    Be sure to maintain contact with your reps and Senators so they know you’re not going soft.

    • littleflower481 says:
      October 28, 2019 at 8:07 pm

      It’s still not really an impeachment vote; it’s just a vote to validate the inquiry which is something Pelosi has just made up…totally ridiculous. I think it is really pretty sick to do this right after the events of this weekend. So, the Dems are going to impeach a President for getting elected and doing a good job. That’s rich.

      • ristvan says:
        October 28, 2019 at 8:21 pm

        Yes. And whether it ‘validates’ the invalid ‘subpoenas’ challenged in court today depends on the resolution language. ‘Affirms inquiry’ and ‘provides transparency for info from Intel Committee to Judiciary’ does NOT rectify the from 1813 House Rules constitutional defects Sundance has previously described.

        Gets into a VERY grey area. Is A1§5.2 subject to A1§9.3. Is an ex post facto House impeachment rule change a ‘law’. Dems have really taken us into uncharted swamp lawfare territory. Deliberately?

    • We the people know says:
      October 28, 2019 at 8:11 pm

      Just another dirty trick.
      They are not voting on an impeachment resolution, they are voting on rules for the inquiry.
      It’s total bs. Another weasel move.

    • Mary Hysmith says:
      October 28, 2019 at 8:12 pm

      Impeachment is all political positioning. I would wager they fear Durham and potential indictments and are acting with a vote to get ahead of that so they claim the indictments are political to obstruct their impeachment.

  27. TwoLaine says:
    October 28, 2019 at 7:55 pm

    Joe has knowledge of this case.

  28. bluecat57 says:
    October 28, 2019 at 8:07 pm

    Why not just postpone it until he dies penniless of old age?

  29. Bogeyfree says:
    October 28, 2019 at 8:11 pm

    I posted this on the other thread but it applies here as well.

    This earlier posting of the article from Oct 25 at the Gateway Pundit by Larry Johnson does give me some hope that SOMETHING has changed very recently.

    Here is the condensed version to the article but worth the read.

    “I do not believe in coincidence. I do not believe that it is a mere coincidence that these three events occurred late last night:

    1. The investigation of the roots of the plot to destroy Donald Trump and his Presidency is now a criminal matter.

    2. A letter from Inspector General Horowitz announcing that his report on the FISA fraud would be out shortly with no major redactions.

    3. The Government caved to Honey Badger Sidney Powell and allowed her to fully expose criminal conduct by Michael Flynn’s prosecutors.

    What is going on? Two words. Bill Barr.

    The Attorney General has pulled the trigger and altered the landscape in the Russiagate saga. Having been granted full authority by the President to declassify information, including intel from the CIA and the NSA, he has now acted in a powerful, but low key way.

    The announcement that this is now a criminal investigation means that anyone, including FBI agents and CIA officers, who try to hold back information or hide information will be vulnerable to obstruction of justice charges. Criminal penalties attach.”

    Now we get the hearing cancellation and all of this seems to lean or support what Ristvan said above.

    Now if Ty Clevenger posts here and says that in his Ed Butowsky/Seth Rich case that the FBI is now cooperating with his FOIA request then I think Larry Johnson, Ristvan and many just may be on to something.

    • Justin Green says:
      October 28, 2019 at 8:24 pm

      I remember about the time of the Seth Rich murder, a LOT of evidence went missing. Laptops and firearms stolen out of police cars, video footage mysteriously disappearing or not working.

      If a break in the Seth Rich case also happened, that would be the sprinkles on top of the icing on the cake.

  30. Justin Green says:
    October 28, 2019 at 8:17 pm

    You know, Congress can impeach federal judges, too.

    If only we had a Republican party that wasn’t full of complete sellout, cowardly pansies. And I’m phrasing that as family-friendly as I can.

  31. Bogeyfree says:
    October 28, 2019 at 8:18 pm

    Off the wall thought but………

    Could Sullivan possibly know there are indictments coming from Durham BEFORE the original scheduled hearing date of Nov 7 and thus cancelling the hearing is the only course of action????

    • Justin Green says:
      October 28, 2019 at 8:29 pm

      It seems to me based on watching courts issue bad ruling after bad ruling, that if he wanted to rule against Flynn, he could simply do so. If he’s overturned, so what? The Ninth Circuit gets appealed and overruled all the time, and never face any consequences.

  32. Mr e-man says:
    October 28, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    Based on all I have read, Flynn was most definitely set up by corrupt FBI agents and prosecutors that were trying to frame Donald Trump. Everything points to that. Mifsud, Halper, Downer, Azra Turk, the comments of Strzok, the manipulated 302, and on and on. Flynn should not be charged with lying to investigators. He said he didn’t remember if he spoke to Kisliyak as he spoke to many leaders at that time as part of the transition.

    They don’t even have any evidence that hasn’t been tainted.

    Interesting that the government has not given up yet. They clearly could have dropped the case but they insist on pursuing it, knowing it is weak at best. They only have a confession based on manipulative methods, lies, and forged documents. That should never stand in a court of law.

    I fully predict the case will be thrown out. What the Judge may do to the real perps here, the prosecutors, remains to be seen. I have seen where swamp people tend to drop this stuff so as to avoid future implications. Drop Flynns case and drop any contempt charges against prosecutors and everyone walks away. This case should be different. Their actions prompted this circus and even allowed the midterm elections to be unfairly manipulated and quite possibly stolen. There were big time consequences to their actions and they should not walk away unscathed.

  33. trapper says:
    October 28, 2019 at 8:24 pm

    I’m afraid I don’t have the optimism some here have. My suspicion is that the judge is stalling, waiting for the IG report to see which way the wind is blowing. If the whole conspiracy comes crashing down, he’ll participate and go kick at the rubble by dismissing against Flynn. If not, Flynn’s in trouble. He didn’t get where he is by sticking his neck out. Yeah, I know. Cynical.

  34. chojun says:
    October 28, 2019 at 8:25 pm

    Analysis by lawyers on Twitter seem to indicate that the hearing was canceled because Sullivan deemed the Flynn’s (Powell’s) documentation to be comprehensive enough that supporting oral arguments are not necessary at the scheduled hearing.

    This analysis also favors Sullivan making a decision to compel Brady material much sooner than the Nov. 7 date.

    Some are saying that this means Sullivan is about to dismiss the case, and that does not appear to be the indicator here.

    • chojun says:
      October 28, 2019 at 8:33 pm

      That third point seems to disagree with ristvan’s analysis so I’d defer to his on this one

    • Justin Green says:
      October 28, 2019 at 8:37 pm

      So the question is – as I raised earlier – will he compel Brady, which will be delayed delayed delayed – or simply order the case dismissed? Not sure how judges can rule – surely any way he wants. To protect the deep state, if he’s an Obummer judge, he could simply order the case dismissed and the media can spin it as Flynn gets off on a technicality. Or not report on it at all, which is what most will do since Flynn is crusty old moldy news by now and doesn’t favor Schiff and Pelousy.

      • SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
        October 28, 2019 at 9:46 pm

        Let’s not forget that Flynn isn’t just going for a dismissal! They want it to be dismissed and the prosecution/mueller team with egregious conduct.
        It seems like Flynn wants the highest damage he can get imploding his case into the deep state. That’s why more time is good.. it means more revelation and more exposure.

        Powell isn’t just going on TV for Flynn, she’s going on TV to expose the bigger conspiracy. They are doing this not to safe General Flynn, they’re doing this to safe America.

  35. pucecatt says:
    October 28, 2019 at 8:29 pm

    Sometimes I sit back and think to myself , do these people understand the gravity of what they have put our country through based on zero evidence and do they feel bad at all ? Then I snap out of it and realize these people have no soul and are pure evil .. TRUMP 2020🇺🇸

    • Firefly says:
      October 28, 2019 at 9:05 pm

      They think they’re the “patriots“ and the end justifies the means. The left is willing to sacrifice their entire party and do most anything on this ideological stand.

  36. Doug Amos says:
    October 28, 2019 at 9:03 pm

    Stop gushing over a lawyer who works for herself and her client, not the United States of America. As for Barr, if he was being paid for his accomplishments he would be starving to death. The leader of ISIS is history in the same amount of time as it has taken him to put absolutely nobody in handcuffs.

  37. Eric says:
    October 28, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    Van Grack is not a career prosecutor. He’s a “Special” – his career track would indicate he’s a contract hire or special appointment during the Obama administration. He worked for NSD in counterintelligence and export control in D.C. during the time frame Hillary’s BlackBerry was being hacked in China.

