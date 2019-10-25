Battle Lines Clearly Drawn – Federal Judge Beryl Howell Grants House Judiciary Committee Access to Mueller Grand Jury Material…

There’s a clear set of battle lines now evident amid the ongoing political and legal dynamic: Nadler, Pelosi, Lawfare and the Deep State media -VS- Durham, Barr, Trump and the MAGA movement.

Playing directly into this dynamic today Obama appointed Judge Beryl Howell has ruled (full pdf below) an impeachment by unilateral decree is constitutionally valid; and as an outcome House Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler can have access to some of the Mueller grand jury material that was used as evidence in the “Mueller-Weissmann Report”.

It’s important to note Judge Howell granted access to only that grand jury material that was used in the Mueller Report, not a blanket authority to gain all witness testimony or grand jury material writ large. However, having said that, the most troubling part of the decision is the background construct of the Weissmann team’s original objective.

From the outset; from the moment they started; from day number one; Weissmann, Lawfare and crew (Mueller was a special counsel figurehead only) always intended for the grand jury material to be handed to Chairman Jerry Nadler for the specific purposes of writing articles of impeachment. This is absolutely critical to remember.

The originating goal was to use the special counsel investigation to assemble evidence of obstruction. Then to frame the assembly of all evidence toward the future goal of writing articles of impeachment. This was the sole purpose of their coordination with Lawfare.

Every innuendo; every context of inquiry; every person, document and nuance; was intentionally brought before a grand jury with the forethought that it would eventually reach Nadler and the newly hired Lawfare staff to write the articles of impeachment.

The lengthy plan was proceeding swimmingly until AG Bill Barr was nominated and Rosenstein’s facilitation of the Lawfare crew was stopped.

Additionally Judge Beryl Howell was the judge overseeing Weissmann and Mueller’s Grand Jury proceedings, and she’s friends with Weissmann. So it doesn’t come as a surprise to see her making somewhat bizarre statements about impeachment and of course today’s ruling.

All of the material in the grand jury file is there for a specific reason. No evidence that refutes the obstruction case was ever presented. This was a careful assembly, planned with forethought, toward a very specific purpose. That’s why Chairman Nadler and his hired Lawfare contractors were so adamant about gaining access to it. Nadler already knows what is there.

Andrew Weissman built the illusion of obstruction into the Mueller investigation; but Weissmann could not produce a final report specifically claiming obstruction took place because his collection was not based in material fact. Weissman and crew built the illusion of obstruction blended with some radical legal theories.

That’s the material Nadler-Lawfare want now.

All of that said, it’s likely the DOJ will appeal Judge Howell’s precedent setting ruling to the DC appellate court. The timing would normally be quite lengthy for the process; however, there is a decent likelihood the House Judiciary Committee will ask for fast track decisions due to the nature of their case.

WASHINGTON DC – […] In her ruling, Howell ordered the DOJ to provide by Oct. 30 “[a]ll portions of Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s Report on the Investigation Into Russian Interference In The 2016 Presidential Election that were redacted pursuant to” grand jury restrictions. The order also requires the Justice Department to provide “any underlying transcripts or exhibits referenced in the portions of the Mueller Report that were redacted” pursuant to those restrictions. “The court’s thoughtful ruling recognizes that our impeachment inquiry fully comports with the Constitution and thoroughly rejects the spurious White House claims to the contrary,” said House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) A Justice Department spokeswoman said the DOJ is “reviewing the decision.” Democrats have contended that they need Mueller’s grand jury transcripts in order to determine whether to bring articles of impeachment against Trump for conduct revealed in the course of Mueller’s investigation. (read more)

Here’s The Ruling:

