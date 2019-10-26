Former U.S. Attorney Discusses “High Stakes” Within Flynn Legal Strategy….

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew McCarthy weighs in on the latest developments within the Michael Flynn case. As McCarthy points out, if Judge Sullivan doesn’t accept the defense position of gross misconduct by the prosecution; and if Sullivan does not dismiss the case; Flynn could end up on a worse position than the prior plea agreement.
Additionally McCarthy discusses the potential risks present for John Brennan, James Clapper and James Comey; and then goes in to his perspective on the impeachment inquiry.
From what I have seen of Sidney Powell, I would follow her advice.
I would too, Bob… My gut says Sidney and General Flynn will prevail… If they don’t, Sidney’s case exposes so much corruption it seems to scream pardon… This is whole thing is so disgusting…
There is so much smell about the gov’t case that any conviction will be instantly appealed. And probably be overturned.
Exactly……and Judge Sullivan is being painted into a corner where any attempt to support this corrupt prosecution/persecution will show the whole world that he also is compromised/corrupt, like many other federal judges.
Do the other judges care? Why would he care then?
Andrew McCarthy is part of the DEEP STATE. Don’t let him fool you.
McCarthy was a part of the Deep State, past tense. Now, McCarthy is just a wanna-be.
McCarthy’s problem is that he speaks from both sides of his mouth, and omits glaringly important details.
Ever listen to McCarthy”s weekly podcasts? Ever hear McCarthy talk about his book?
Clips like this, comparing it to other places where McCarthy speaks, will convince you McCarthy remains a Never-Trumper and a die-hard elitist.
Beware
I agree !
I don’t trust or like McCarthy a bit. Interesting that Rush thinks so highly of him.
Which brings me to another point. I used to think Rush was the total authority. But Sundance’s work has begun to change that. I found myself listening on Friday and thinking to myself “wow this guy is really uninformed”. Because of Sundance, I know things that he doesn’t.
I will never be a Rush or Hannity basher. They have been important voices. But much like they became an alternative to the MSM, so too have many great writers become an alternative to Rush and Hannity.
I am just glad that I have discovered that there is more out there than Fox and talk radio. No wonder I don’t watch TV much anymore. Too much good stuff to read.
Totally agree – good comment!
jeans2nd…spot-on!
I remember being warned by sundance that he was being used by the deep state as a tool to further their narrative. And his “sources” had an ulterior motive.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thats the way I feel about Sarah Carter…….Guess what Hannity gving Graham a platform does not look good at all….controlled?
LikeLiked by 1 person
McCarthy was not at all convincing in this interview (that he is at all supportive of the President’s position). McCarthy looked a bit pained and seemed to be searching for words and replies that dampened down Davis Asman’s more Trump-supportive premises, statements and questions. I wanted to say “Show us the specific Quid Pro Quo, Andy, that you are declaring actually occurred.”
Deep State weasel, indeed.
Sundance’s read on things is seldom wrong.
I didn’t like any of the answers that Andrew McCarthy gave in interview. He was dancing on the head of a pin trying not to paint Brennan, Clapper and Comey as criminals. As soon as I saw that waffling I knew this guy was a fraud!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks to Sidney Powell’s work on the Flynn case, DOJ lead prosecutor in the Flynn case, Deborah Curtis bailed out of the DOJ on Sept 28, 2019.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The interview with Andrew Mccarthy was a waste of broadcast air time. The guy spoke with words and said nothing except for the party line!
I suspect AM would love to see Trump impeached and would do whatever he could to help achieve it IF he thought he could get away with it. For now, he’s being more subtle most of the time.
LikeLiked by 5 people
McCarthy has been a cheerleader and tribalist for his DOJ alumni since he arrived on the opinion scene ; He’s cheered for Pat Fitzgerald as a straight shooter and honest DOJ attorney who then cooked a charge against a Bush staffer for the Valerie Plame cartoon while letting the true villain a Clinton Staffer escape. McCarthy has waved his pom-poms for Mueller and those types as the best of the best. McCarthy wears the Deep State letter jacket proudly.
LikeLiked by 9 people
If Diogenes thinks McCarthy is the one honest man in Washington, Diogenes needs fresh batteries in his lamp.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe he needs to start “taking his one a day (geritol)…….twice a day.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trillions of dollars covers a big territory……..
LikeLike
Think about it ….he is peddling his book to the biggest consumer pool,,,,,the deplorables.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LEE SMITH
Stefan Halper, who was identified by the Washington Post and the New York Times as the confidential human source who was sent to spy on the Trump campaign,” noted Smith. “Now, what Sydney Powell has found, is that he had a handler at the PENTAGON. So we’re talking about the DDOJ, we’re talking about the FBI, but we’re also talking about the PENTAGON. We are talking about a number of different agencies involved in targeting General Flynn.”
https://www.breitbart.com/radio/2019/10/25/lee-smith-deep-state-used-criminal-conspiracy-to-stop-flynns-audit-of-intelligence-agencies/
Sundance explained that background many moons ago and illustrated perfectly why the Ozero administration working with the IC wanted Flynn politically “disappeared” via harassment and setting him up to entrap him..
It seems to me that a lot of current discussion around Flynn’s case omits the predicate for why he was put in hot water to begin with. There’s talk about the entrapment setup but rarely is there any mention the origins of the hate that drove Ozero and his Deep State Cronies to target the General.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Flynns tarrget was Iran and the deal Obama gave them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dan Bongino has a reasonable take on that. Flynn was a voice against Obama policy and decision making especially that which surrounded the Iran deal.
More than enough reason for Obama.
Spaaking of things we wish were being talked about, how about operation chokepoint?
LikeLiked by 1 person
My take?
IF Sullivan does-in the fact of what happened in the past with ENRON–as detailed by “Licensed to lie”. Sydney Powell’s book–I bet that sydney Powell has a book all lined up about this case if that happens
She wont be kind to Judge Sullivan this time
LikeLiked by 6 people
She’s already let the DOJ know what she thinks of Sullivan, and it isn’t flattering to Sullivan.
https://www.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.dcd.191592/gov.uscourts.dcd.191592.122.2.pdf
See page 2 of that letter.
Sidney did that intentionally. Well soon see the “fireworks” as Sidney points out. It will force Judge Sullivan to show his true colors.
If Sullivan stands by his Brady letter he will demand the documents be turned over. If the judge caves saying the plead deal dropped his Brady right as the prosecutors claim then Sidney will need to seriously consider dropping the plea deal. This puts Flynn in the best position. Sucking up to the judge like most lawyers advocate wouldn’t work.
Sidney put put Judge Sullivan’s integrity on the line. Hope Sullivan isn’t a coward and demands the prosecutors turn over the Brady material.
LikeLiked by 3 people
She is very wise to not depend on Sullivan being an honest person…..covering her bases as well as going very public with details. will be hard for either Sullivan or Barr to not hand out Justice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Quite frankly, I do not trust the Judicial branch. Not sure we can trust anything about the corrupt U.S. government.
LikeLiked by 18 people
I agree…it seems that Obama corrupted the whole government right up to the Supreme Court. I don't trust the Supreme Court as long as Roberts is on it. I believe he is totally corrupted.
LikeLiked by 18 people
The milestone I'd tie to Obama is rapid acceleration. The train's long been rolling.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Obama ‘played along’…he did as he was told…thus the ‘scandal free’ claim…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed, sDee. Started at least 2 decades ago, but Obama was able to accelerate the DS projects because no one ever had the guts to challenge the “1st black President” – on anything. Thank you so much, Do Nothing Congress. The big O (read zero if you like) absorbed this fact of 21st century politics early in his Administration. No wonder, while lamenting the end of his Administration, he had “the audacity” to illegally spy on Candidate, later President-Elect Trump. And thus, his minions continued to do so to President Trump. This was probably all blessed and signed-off on by the Jarrett-Obama crew in the Kalorama house basement.
As Rush is given to repeating, “they didn’t need to ask (permission to break the law), they knew what to do, and they did it”.
They still have far too many friends inside the system, willing to break laws, violate citizens’ rights, and lay siege to our Constitution.
I don’t know how we could have expected otherwise of an insiders’ cabal who managed to successfully deliver the ultimate Manchurian Candidate: for 2 TERMS. They just didn’t believe we’d ever get to the bottom of it. Courage, mes amis. It ain’t over yet, so everybody keep your socks pulled up for the next round.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I do not think obama is smart enough to corrupt the whole government but he allowed it to happen. I believe Hillary led the way with her personal crime cartel of Podesta, Blumenthal Abedin, Mills, and 300 others sucking off the Clinton Fund.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Neither forget nor minimize ValJar. We still have no idea what she actually did in her role as Advisor to the President.
LikeLiked by 7 people
“Advisor to the President”
Maybe “handler” would be a better title – she was clearly the director behind everything that was happening. Obama simply went out and read whatever was put onto the Teleprompter (except when he went off script to talk about his favorite subject…”Me, me, me, I, I, I)
LikeLiked by 5 people
Val Jar is a secret agent for the Ayatollahs
LikeLiked by 2 people
She was an Aide to Mayor Daley for years; meaning she ran the day to day Operations of Chicago intel, strong-arm tactics, money collection, bribes, elections of ALL politicians, federal grants and favors, CPUSA coordination, State over-sight, and making shit happen properly for the Boss! She knows a lot of people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She was an Aide to Mayor Daley for years; meaning she ran the day to day Operations of Chicago intel, strong-arm tactics, money collection, bribes, elections of ALL politicians, federal grants and favors, CPUSA coordination, State over-sight, and making shit happen properly for the Boss! She knows a lot of people.
LikeLike
…and she proved to be too corrupt for even daly to keep around….
LikeLiked by 3 people
At this point….it would be hard to imagine our President letting Obama off the hook. Not after what Obama did/allowed …..PT family has been in great danger….I just can;t see it …President Trump not getting his payback….don’t think he would hurt Obamas Family but to give OH a pass….no way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama wasn’t in politics long enough to know all the ways of the swamp. I doubt he would have trusted Hillary but ValJar came highly recommended by the Chicago machine. The Muslim in him made her ideologically appealing, this the Iran deal. Her control over Obama must have been massive for her to have a room or suite in his Kalorama house. It would be very interesting to learn who really paid for the Cape Cod House and whether it was bought to shut Michelle up and get her away from Kalorama.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I believe he is totally
corruptedcompromised and therefore under their control. Thus the Obamacare vote. Had Kennedy voted with the liberals, Roberts would not have been exposed so soon. Kennedy crossed him up by recognizing that the mandate was illegal. Roberts "marbles" were in a vise and he had no choice but to go along. He needs to start voting for what is right constitutionally. He can be exposed by the right as well!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dances with Wolverines….
From 1993 (clintons/Janet reno) — 2019 …. I am still waiting for confirmation that we ought to trust them.
So swampy
When you drain the swamp the creatures become exposed.
It doesn’t get rid of the amphibians
The ones who have been there long enough to live on land and water.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly! Obama may get the blame but a lot of the slimy ones were predisposed to love the swamp. The only way for the country to get a reprieve is for some of the creatures to get hard time.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If it was JUST under Obama it would be easy. Sadly it has been long term…..very long term.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The whole “establishmnt” cannot be trusted. I mean how could you? THIS will either signal the tide is turning or we willl gwt more delays. My bet is on more delays
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump is a big part of the U S government now.
Do not forget it.
When they’re all out to get him? Explain please? It’s like saying Bernie Madoff’s a big part of the Government, because they’re going to feed and house him, until he dies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think all these FISA database searches were run on the Supremes and other judges and members of Congress to blackmail them into taking bizarre positions, or into retiring. That’s what obama was up to.
By any means necessary.
LikeLike
Sullivan has had plenty of opportunities to shut down the DOJ attorneys on this case but hasn't. He's not a white hat unless he's forced into a corner.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Worse position? I wouldn’t let this judge sentence me. Worst case is Flynn withdraws his guilty plea and takes his chances with a jury.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I agree! But can he still do that?
LikeLiked by 2 people
He can withdraw his guilty plea if he shows a fair and just reason. I don’t know the exact drop dead event for that, but I would expect a motion should the case not be booted or dropped.
Sullivan as much as offered withdrawal, as he drew near to imposing sentence a few months back. Sentencing was delayed because the associated trial was still underway.
LikeLiked by 1 person
@trumpsbamagirl …Yes. He can still do that. However, as someone mentioned in an earlier post … if he does so he invalidates his current plea agreement where the government would not go after him, or HIS FAMILY, for other related charges. If he voids the plea agreement (by withdrawing his plea of guilty) … watch for him and his family to be indicted for every little thing they can get on them! Make no mistake there ARE still Deep State hold overs in the DOJ, FBI, State Dept., etc., who are still Obozo's lackeys, and they would do so in a heartbeat! O is still PO'd that Flynn stood against him on ME foreign policy, and made it publically known. THAT is why he personally was targeted, and charged. Flynn's charges were ALL about O's Revenge!
LikeLiked by 3 people
SDNY. That place needs to be cleared out yesterday! Old Preet has been working in concert with Weasel Weissmann since PTrump gave him the boot. Wonder if Preet’s fingerprints showed up near Epstein’s cell??
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is a Trump pardon and potentially an NSC job waiting for General Flynn when all of this is said and done. He has nothing to lose, and potentially everything to gain.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The judge would still be in charge of sentencing if a jury found Flynn guilty of any crimes.
LikeLike
Sidney Powell is doing an outstanding job for General Flynn! With the new emails I have seen over the past 24 hours, she won't have any problem showing that mueller hit squad withheld exculpatory Brady evidence from him, so Judge Sullivan shouldn't have any problem tossing the case.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Unless his Honor has skeletons in his closet that the coup plotters will threaten to expose if he doesn’t cooperate.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Judge Sullivan presided over the totally flawed government case against Senator Ted Stevens of Alaska…when he found out how badly they had mishandled evidence and withheld documents from the Defense he was absolutely furious! I am hoping that his prior experience in that case will cause him to maintain a very healthy level of skepticism of the Government's case this time around!
LikeLiked by 2 people
His radar should go up with anything Weissmann. Obviously it didn’t!
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’d think he would have tossed the case by now given all the crap that Ms. Powell has dug up on how DOJ handled this case.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly, Rhoda! I’m not expecting much of anything out of Sullivan.
Judge Sullivan held off on rectifying that case until it was too late for Stevens. Then they killed him in a plane crash.
LikeLike
Yep…it worked so well with Ron Brown they just did it again!
LikeLike
Or Orange Man Bad to him.
LikeLike
If the Judge is pressed to the mat he will deny Flynn and sentence him harshly. I believe he is also a Pontius Pilate type character and will allow Flynn to withdraw his plea and allow a DC jury to convict him. Sydney needs to keep the case alive and to continue to inflict damage to the Deep State if Flynn agrees to that.
Judge Sullivan is the establishment and will protect the establishment. Powell is no less a lawyer if the judge rules against her.
The DC juries may go rogue or woke on Durham. We can only pray that he uses his utmost skill.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You can bet that Durham’s prosecution team will have a gorgeous Black female Assistant US Attorney at the trial!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So Gen. Flynn is risking the loss of goodwill from the prosecutors? In the words of Count Floyd, “Bery, bery scary, indeed!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seriously? What good will?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Since we are talking about roberts, and judges, a girl can hope that roberts and the first judge in the Flynn case get caught up in the fisa abuse and dumped at the very least.
LikeLiked by 10 people
That congers up dreams where POTUS Trump gets the opportunity to nominate 4 SC judges? MAGA and “A country of laws” is then guaranteed!
LikeLiked by 5 people
From your lips to God’s ears!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I often learn things from McCarthy, but that was 10 minutes of nothing right there.
LikeLiked by 6 people
ICO was the original #alwayshillary.
Mc. agrees with Assman when Assman says there is no impeachment inquiry because no vote and later Mc. says there is in fact an impeachment inquiry.
ICO is and will remain #alwayshillary (#alwayscommunist).
*A* communist pig from Commiefornia cannot impeach a President.
Adam Smith pondered about “justice” and determined that “justice is working out how to live with others without doing harm.” He declared: “Justice is the minimal standard for a cohesive society.”
The government and its secrets and rank and order is either judged by the minimal standard of justice or it isn’t. If it isn’t, then what is done to the people in the name of “justice” is based on who is doing it and some amorphous logic concerning “beneficence.” However, beneficence is a purely arbitrary term and is not required in a cohesive society.
The concept of justice has long been contorted to subsume justice in the name of betterment or “higher” justice. Therefore, it has been corrupted by tricks of rhetoric and politics.
Have agents using the powers of government to manipulate the due process rights of General Flynn overstepped the safeguards of protecting a cohesive society? Forget the “higher purpose” for the acts by the agents of the government. They are meaningless.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gee, I’m sorry, I fell asleep as McCarty did his talking. For a big shot lawyer he sure doesn’t seem to understand how to present his thoughts for the television cameras…so I left.
LikeLiked by 1 person
McCarthy makes a lot of sense at times and seems to be very much in favor of the rule of law but at other times he seems to be willfully bind or ignorant. He of all people should understand that what Schiff & Co aren't issuing 'real' subpoenas.
LikeLiked by 4 people
McCarthy is a slow-developing tadpole. Maybe someday he will develop into a frog and being himself to hopping away from the swamp…
LikeLiked by 1 person
McCarthy IMO is a fraud. We see him on the occasional Fox show and he is a snake, he is a clever snake, but a snake.
He is quick to denigrate PDJT, and would relish any PDJT impeachment.
PDJT has the people, just look at the response PDJT got at the Black college posted downthread.
Could one imagine McCarthy, a Bush or Romney addressing that audience?
Stay safe, and God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 7 people
Remember that CIA and FBI have long been in competition for rice bowls, and with little love lost between them. Until 9/11 the Counterintel division of FBI was where the losers and incompetent were housed until retirement, and apparently it hasn’t improved much, except with fools packed in by loyalty to Obama, just as he and Holder packed the Civil Rights Division of the DoJ.
So its no wonder that the tools Strzok and Page were clueless as to sources of leaks and intel from CIA until far along, and even then, unaware of how they were being set up. Brennan is a snake, but not THAT clever- see Bob Baers books- the CIA turned into desk jockey political lackeys running the show, vs the field operators, and look at Morell spinelessness agreeing to rewrite the Memo saying a YouTube did it.
Flynn and DIA were direct threats to Obama and Brennan and Clapper- thats why they did him in, using NSA take, and FBI as cover for FISAgate.
Now the CIA is lawyering up. I wonder what Gina Haspel is up to, supposedly a protege of Brennan.
Trump REALLY needs someone working for him who knows how it all operates- lets hope he has found someone- pretty disappointed in Bolton frankly for being such a baby quitting when he didnt get his way. Maybe ADM Rogers…as a consultant, through some cutouts, and retired DIA.
We’ll see- its a big knife fight now in DC over who is gonna get this pinned on them- Wray seems WAY over his head, but Barr knows the ropes, and Durham too. I guess it all depends on the deal struck.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hi foodog-there has either already been a deal struck and all this is just kubacki theatre-or they are in the process of making a deal. The problem is everyone in the DS has a chip or 2 or 3 to play. Sorting all those chips out is complicated…whose chips are valid, ranking the importance of the chips, chip swapping, etc. IMO the DS will have to back off the impeachment farce, and then try to steal the 2020 election.
It’s a high-noon face off, no doubt about it. This one is for all the marbles
LikeLiked by 1 person
…an enlightening post, foo….
lots of enlightenment by many here tonight….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Long ago, Judge Sullivan said that he would not be party to sentencing an innocent person. Sullivan ordered the FBI to produce ALL exculpatory evidence to him. Powell makes clear that they have not. Powell's most recent pleading shows that the FBI and DoJ had material animus against Trump and wished to destroy Flynn. She shows that critical evidence was altered, and that the original 302 presented Flynn as not lying. The "representing Turkey" crap has been rejected in the trial of Flynn's partner. She also asserts that his legal counsel at the time of the plea bargain had "unwaivable" conflicts that required them to leave the case, meaning that Flynn's representation was defective. Powell made all the public, so there is no hiding from it.

There is always a risk, but Sullivan has so much material to show that this was a brutal abuse of power by the federal government that he cannot pretend it away. I can't see any way he does not reverse the existing verdict on the plea. If he's a man, he'll dismiss the case and censure the feds.
There is always a risk, but Sullivan has so much material to show that this was a brutal abuse of power by the federal government that he cannot pretend it away. I can’t see any way he does not reverse the existing verdict on the plea. If he’s a man, he’ll dismiss the case and censure the feds.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Exactly, ALL TRUE and well summarized. And as you point out, the public part is integral. No hiding, or pretending it away (and no indication that Judge Sullivan would want to, in any case; in fact he seems to have practically been goading Flynn’s defense to make the appropriate motions to the court that would allow him to fix things). I note in my comment below — What McCarthy said is generically true about the strategy, but he doesn’t seem to be up to speed on the specific facts. It’s an audacious motion, but wholly appropriate and well-executed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Andrew McCarthy has provided helpful analysis on technical legal substance and procedure throughout — for example, he accurately deconstructed the fatal deficiencies with Special Counsel appointment from the beginning, and kept careful track of the wrongful conflation of criminal and counter-intel investigating activity. He’s also correct as a general matter that once you’ve secured a plea, it’s a high stakes strategy in the 11th hour to seek dismissal for misconduct, OR to withdraw the plea, for that matter. All true.
THAT SAID —
This reminds me of those months at the early stages of this whole saga, when Andrew McCarthy was failing to grasp the magnitude of malfeasance related to the investigation of Trump — relying on his own prior experience with how FBI/DOJ operates — suspecting that surely the Steele Dossier couldn’t be a total sham if it was submitted to the FISA court, because the FBI just doesn’t do that.
Then he FINALLY read the Strozk/Page texts (months after Sundance and readers here), and he changed his tune entirely. I’m guessing he hasn’t done a deep dive on Sidney Powell’s findings and the surrounding facts. When he mentions the “shock the conscience” standard, his tone is one of foreboding, like the defense might be out over its skis — just like he thought critics were out over their skis calling the Steele Dossier a total fabrication.
My guess is he’ll eventually catch up.
One thing McCarthy doesn’t actually address is an issue that has floated around in comment threads here: whether a dismissal strategy precludes plea withdrawal, or how all that would work. Powell has said at least once (probably more) that plea withdrawal isn’t off the table, which I interpret to mean that it’s Plan B. I can’t imagine Sidney would be reckless about preserving options, so I assume if this strategy doesn’t work, there’ll be an opportunity to withdraw.
But really — try to imagine a world world where a plea withdrawal actually happens, and Flynn is back where he was — accused of a bunch of crap, evidence for which is crumbling by the second. Is DOJ going to prosecute any of this? For starters, it would then have to hand over this whole mess of evidence it doesn’t want to hand over. All of its witnesses are totally discredited (Strozk, Page, McCabe, Comey, etc., and not just notionally — but in IG reports). And another judge already set aside a verdict on FARA for Flynn’s associate. Really, it’s a mess for the government if Flynn withdraws, because what are they going to do. Right now, the ONLY fact covering their total mess of an investigation/prosecution is Flynn’s plea; take that away, and all you’ve got is an emperor with no clothes.
The DOJ is in a total pickle, any way you slice it. I hadn’t fully gamed it out — but let’s just say the judge doesn’t dismiss; Flynn withdraws his plea, and then what? The evidentiary problems don’t go away and they’re left presumably to try General Flynn … for what exactly?
I still think DOJ is going to withdraw the charges at some point, to spare the embarrassment of a rebuke by Judge Sullivan. Maybe they’ll get through the hearing, hoping for the best, but abort before a ruling comes out.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The legend Sidney Powell has a source inside the deep state
She has been receiving good information from someone. Who gave her info about Mifsud’s phone data and the new texts?
This someone may have a lot more to share.
McCarthy is swamp. I don’t trust him.
If what she already has out there is not enough to dismiss this case than there’s no hope for this country.
It was clearly entrapment. It’s documented.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Regardless of your opinion of McCarthy,
General Flynn, thanks to Sydney Powell, Sundance, and a handful of other patriots, now knows that he was set up by a bunch of dishonest, treasonous rats.
Rather than taking the deal offered by the rats, = plead guilty = no prison = no persecution/prosecution of your son…
General Flynn has chosen, as McCarthy points out, with considerable personal risk, TO FIGHT FOR HIS COUNTRY. Like a soldier.
God bless him. We need to support him, and his go-fund-me.
On a side note I would love to see General Flynn get 5 minutes alone in a closed room with Weissmann, Comey, and especially McCabe.
Does that make me a bad person?
LikeLiked by 3 people
No Mike, it doesn’t make you a bad person. It makes you a person who wants to see our Department of “Justice” experience more justice than it has experienced in 20+ years.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I imagine General Flynn, using his training and his skill, would drop McCabe in like 5 seconds.
Being an American Warrior, General Flynn would then stop, take a defensive stance, and let McCabe cry “uncle,” after which General Flynn would call for medical assistance for McCabe.
Then repeat the same for Comey.
I see Weissmann confronted by General Flynn, drop to the fetal position, piss himself, and beg for mercy.
General Flynn would show more mercy by far, than was given him, and much more than Weissmann deserves.
Just my opinion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
On a daily basis, particularly with routine afternoon call-ins to Hannity’s radio show and regular nightly appearances on the Tick Tock rank-and-file hour, you can monitor McCarthy turning into Andrew Napolitano.
The next thing you know Brit Hume will have to correct him about something he either omits or misses entirely.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have it on good authority that Andy McCarthy sleeps in a Jeb Bush for President T-shirt. He’s GOPe and establishment swamp. Why does anyone put credence in his views?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just out of curiosity, if only one person was going to go down for all of this, who would you prefer: Brennan, Clapper, Comey, Sztrok or Weissman?
LikeLike
Comey! That would keep the future FBI management oinline. The CIA is not as dangerous to us as the FBI is domestically. Remember the FBI can put you in prison. The CIA can’t!
LikeLike
Brennan or Comey hard to decide. Good question.
LikeLike
ez, still hoping for multiple per walks.
LikeLike
Comey because he is biggest weasel and the public really doesn’t understand what role the other played. Also Comey is to blame for the special prosecutor.
LikeLike
https://www.redstate.com/elizabeth-vaughn/2019/10/26/rumors-swirling-former-fbi-top-lawyer-james-baker-now-cooperating-durham-problem-two-james-bakers-movie/
This is not a legal process any American should live with. The objective is always to do “justice.” Nobody reading all of this could come to any conclusion this has been justice.
I believe we have reached a point where this country is not worth preserving if a bunch of crooked and vindictive government lawyers can crucify a military hero and suffer no consequences.
What are we preserving? Who are we kidding?
Do you want your children to fight and perhaps die to defend a nation this fundamentally corrupt?
McCarthy is a disgusting excuse for a human being to make these outrageous arguments.
Here is the bottom line: Judges have a moral duty not to condone injustice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
While I don't see McCarthy as a die-hard Never-Trumper, I must admit he's been a disappointment of late. Early on in the Mueller probe he was pointing out the complete legal invalidity of the probe, certainly one of the only vouces of reason at NRO. But soon i could tell he was conflicted about turning on his colleagues, about having to admit they had gone far off the reservation. This is in total contrast to other former prosecutors like Giuliani and DeGenova, who want the truth and don't care who it offends or alienates. Too bad, because McCarthy is, at heart I think, on the right, non-corrupt, side.
LikeLiked by 2 people
….a man cannot have two masters…..
Andy McCarthy was a defender of Patrick Fitzgerald, James Comey and Robert Mueller. He also was an anti-Trump National Review writer. He views himself as a top legal mind and street smart. He is neither. Even now, as he tries to play catch-up, he can’t bring himself to viewing these people as the snakes they are,
