Former U.S. Attorney Discusses “High Stakes” Within Flynn Legal Strategy….

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew McCarthy weighs in on the latest developments within the Michael Flynn case. As McCarthy points out, if Judge Sullivan doesn’t accept the defense position of gross misconduct by the prosecution; and if Sullivan does not dismiss the case; Flynn could end up on a worse position than the prior plea agreement.

Additionally McCarthy discusses the potential risks present for John Brennan, James Clapper and James Comey; and then goes in to his perspective on the impeachment inquiry.

