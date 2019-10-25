Interesting Word Choices – John Ratcliffe Discusses John Durham Criminal Investigation, and Upcoming IG Report…

Representative John Ratcliffe is one of only four House members who have reviewed every known classified document surrounding the 2016 political surveillance, Spygate and the use of the FISA court; including John Brennan’s two-page ‘electronic communication’ that started the FBI investigation. So when John Ratcliffe is discussing what potential criminal activity John Durham is investigating and he says “FISA act and court“, that specific use of wording is subtle like a brick through a window to those who follow closely.

Everyone is aware that IG Michael Horowitz is looking at the Carter Page FISA application and potential misrepresentations to the FISC; that’s the “FISA court” part. However, no-one has even hinted that anyone in government might be looking at the FBI abuse of the NSA database; and/or the outlined surveillance violations by Judge Rosemary Collyer; which would fall under the “FISA act” part. Interesting word choices. WATCH:

…”Many of these non-compliant queries involved use of the same identifiers over different date ranges”…

Or put in common language: “from November 1, 2015 to May 1, 2016,” the same people were being repeatedly and continually searched within the database.

