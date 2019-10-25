Interesting Word Choices – John Ratcliffe Discusses John Durham Criminal Investigation, and Upcoming IG Report…

Representative John Ratcliffe is one of only four House members who have reviewed every known classified document surrounding the 2016 political surveillance, Spygate and the use of the FISA court; including John Brennan’s two-page ‘electronic communication’ that started the FBI investigation. So when John Ratcliffe is discussing what potential criminal activity John Durham is investigating and he says “FISA act and court“, that specific use of wording is subtle like a brick through a window to those who follow closely.
Everyone is aware that IG Michael Horowitz is looking at the Carter Page FISA application and potential misrepresentations to the FISC; that’s the “FISA court” part. However, no-one has even hinted that anyone in government might be looking at the FBI abuse of the NSA database; and/or the outlined surveillance violations by Judge Rosemary Collyer; which would fall under the “FISA act” part. Interesting word choices. WATCH:
…”Many of these non-compliant queries involved use of the same identifiers over different date ranges”…
Or put in common language: “from November 1, 2015 to May 1, 2016,” the same people were being repeatedly and continually searched within the database.
In summary:
Rep.Ratcliffe: The Obama administration took the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and used it to surveil for political reasons.
Fox News: If that were proven in a court of law that would be just stunning. That would be one of the biggest scandals in all of history.
“You mean FISA? They’re just a big-ass rubber stamp, dude”
Appointed by Chief Justice John Roberts no less!!!.
“Fox News: If that were proven in a court of law that would be just stunning. That would be one of the biggest scandals in all of history.”
Not a smidgen …
FWIW — he’s been pretty accurate.
He’s been slogging away, hope he’s right on this one.
Like they say…..get the low hanging fruit. I would actually love for Comey to be the first one picked off.
Senator Warner getting back indicted would be fun.
Absolutely. Seeing Marxist Warner in shackles would be worth cheering for a long, long, long time
Looks like Baker is cutting a deal like John Dean did in Watergate. So that means that there is no reason to strike a deal with Comey and he can go to prison like the Watergate 7.
He wants to save his sorry butt.
It only takes one to knock over all the dominoes.
It’s over. This is going to be a sweet ride.
It ain’t over until the fat pantsuit lady sings
Sings or swings for treason.
You mean crackles
And that fat pantsuit lady just labeled Melania a “Jezebel”…….big mistake. BIG mistake!
From the harridan who tried to destroy the woman who husband raped.
We should be so blessed to see the Hilda Beast (and Obama) charged with high crimes.
“…the outlined surveillance violations by Judge Rosemary Collyer;”
Glad to see the Judges mentioned in this; heretofore, lack of mention in this context makes you believe the Judges are above the fray, not involved.
Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸
Verified account
@JackPosobiec
BREAKING: Former FBI general counsel James Baker has reportedly ‘flipped’ and is now cooperating with the Barr-Durham investigation into the origins of the Russia investigation – @OANN
11:52 AM – 25 Oct 2019
Dang it all, just as things getting good and juicy, my ability to read twitter goes haywire last few days. Must be this iPhone4 or whatever I have.
Noting this article linked in previous comments (thank you!!):
https://www.pickeringpost.com/howellwoltz/12862/dead-men-dont-need-impeachment-swamp-in-panic-trump-in-danger/
I REALLY regret my six weeks as I wrote in my email to Mitt early this month:
Dear Senator Romney,
I remember it so clearly … the Charlie Rose show (yes, THAT Charlie Rose!!) in May 2012, when Rose asked you what you would do with the “11 million undocumented immigrants”, you proudly and firmly declared, “They have to go home.” When the incredulous Rose responded, “They have to do WHAT?”, you calmly replied “They have to go home”. A THIRD time — “They have to do WHAT?” And you maintained your firm and principled stance, “They have to go home.” That is the moment I decided to volunteer for your campaign.
I lived in Reno, NV, at the time, and I spent six long weeks walking neighborhoods, making phone calls at the GOP HQ, driving vans of walkers to Lovelock and Winnemucca, cheering at rallies when you and Paul Ryan appeared in Reno, and to top it off, I was asked to provide security for Jon Voight and John Ratzenberger when they toured the GOP HQ in Reno, Carson City and Gardnerville. to thank all the volunteers for your campaign. Those were the days!!!
And my favorite part of the GOP platform that you and Paul ran on:
“In this country, the rule of law guarantees equal treatment to every individual, including more than one million immigrants to whom we grant permanent residence every year. That is why we oppose any form of amnesty for those who intentionally violate the law. Granting amnesty only rewards and encourages more law breaking.”
And then when you lost, it took a whole 48 hours for you and the GOPe to do a 180 and advocate for amnesty and a “pathway to citizenship” for the 11 to 22 million illegal aliens. You thought Hispanic-Americans didn’t vote for you because you wanted to enforce the law, so you decided to cater to law-breakers and their sympathizers.
And your running mate, Paul Ryan, showed his true colors when he tried to sneak a secret vote on the Gang of Eight AMNESTY bill until Dave Brat won and unseated Ryan’s fellow plotter Eric Cantor.
Now that you have reaffirmed your duplicitous nature with your recent Tweets, loudly and clearly declaring yourself as a “Never Trumper” and joining the “Peach 45” Democrats, I have one question: HOW CAN I GET MY SIX WEEKS BACK?
Sincerely,
(fred5678)
I am sure Mittens is heart broken. Unfortunately for you, he is a snake. That is why he had to move to Utah to run as Senator.
Are we finally going to see people trying to save their own skin at the expense of the Clinton’s and how they’ve ruled for decades with their evil and blackmail?
The entire tone of the conversation has flipped. Watching CNN now…they truly look flustered. What we are dealing with now are legal (Barr/Durham) vs. procedural (House “inquiry’). If, as we hope and suspect, there is evidence of illegal activity from the IC and others, the entirety of any and all attempts to eliminate Trump is suspect..and they know it. They almost look to be in tears. Probably killing them that they will not own the narrative over the weekend either. I’m ready to kick some a*$..literally. And.they have zero control over who may or may not flip, and how they might flip. Lots of potential here. Closer to possible indictments (ability to form grand juries).
I flipped over for a second to see what they were talking about and it was Breaking News…..”Impeachment Inquiry”. Click
So yesterday….
How fun would it be if the first nugget to drop was bank records of then VP Biden accepting the 700k from Romania.
The entire House of Cards would vaporize instantly. 🙂
This whole investigation is not complete without determining the “why.” This attempt to remove or restrain PDJT was not strictly political differences or globalism in a general sense. PDJT was to be removed to prevent the disclosure of corruption and graft related to financial aid, humanitarian aid, war profiteering and so on. The criminals of both parties (possibly not all members) wanted to remove PDJT in order to keep the kickbacks and pay to play hidden and unstopped . If the “why” is not exposed and brutally addressed, we have accomplished nothing more than incarcerating a tiny fraction of the criminals.
I’m waiting for Adam Schiff to claim it was James Baker from the Bush Sr. administration. heh.
