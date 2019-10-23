Senator Grassley Tweets Warning About FISA Investigation – Holds Unique Perspective on Deep State Motives for a Cover-Up…

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley sent a forboding tweet a few days ago outlining the possibility of the FISA investigation would result in a “deep six” cover-up.

Grassley has a unique perspective on a very specific element to the construct of the FISA application, and the political use therein, that most have forgotten.  Back in 2018 when Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Grassley was hot on the trail of a very specific individual that has had almost no attention since. The election clock ran out on Grassley; the mid-terms took place; and Grassley was never able to get to his target.

The background to this tweet needs a little context {GO DEEP} and surrounds two individuals who have NOT been identified as being questioned by either IG Michael Horowitz or U.S. Attorney John Durham.

Those two individuals are: Daniel Jones, former lead staffer for former SSCI Vice-Chair Dianne Feinstein; and a lawyer for Christopher Steele named Adam Waldman.

In late 2018, at the same time when the DOJ was initiating a cover-up to protect SSCI leaker James Wolfe, Adam Waldman was a specific person of interest for Chairman Grassley as his action related to the construction of the Steele Dossier and the eventual use of the dossier in gaining a FISA Title-1 surveillance warrant.

Without trying to repeat too much prior research, the gist of the FISA issue surrounded activity that was taking place in March through May 2017.

In the spring of 2017 the FBI was using DOJ official Bruce Ohr as a conduit to Christopher Steele.  At the same time Senator Mark Warner -having replaced Feinstein on the SSCI- was using Adam Waldman as a conduit to Christopher Steele.  The purposes of both sets of engagement were identical, all of the people constructing the operations against President Trump needed to be sure that Steele was going to stay solid with the team message.

By March 2017 the goal was to initiate and continue the investigation of President Trump under the fraudulent pretense of collusion with Russia.  The FBI and DOJ ‘small group’ were still carrying out their 2016 operation and preparing to hand it off to a special counsel.   The investigation itself needed the appearance of validity and Chris Steele’s dossier was a central component of the “Russia Collusion-Conspiracy” narrative.

The DOJ, FBI, CIA and ODNI knew the provenance of the dossier was sketchy at best.  After the election direct contact with Chris Steele, while the possibility of the evidence being exposed as political opposition research, was impossible.  This is why Bruce Ohr and Adam Waldman were used as intermediaries by the FBI and Mark Warner respectively.

♦ Chris Steele remaining authentic to the claims in the dossier was a paramount concern.  If Steele backed-away or admitted publicly the dossier information was nothing more than an assembly of Fusion-GPS inspired opposition research, the framework for the Russian conspiracy would collapse.

SSCI Vice-Chairman Mark Warner was the allied member of the group in congress.  The House was under republican control (Chairman Nunes) and the Senate Intelligence Committee (Vice-Chair Warner) was more purposeful for the primary role of supporting the Russian conspiracy story as outlined within the dossier.

Fusion-GPS was pushing the narrative through sources and contacts within mainstream news.  The FBI, DOJ and Intelligence Community, writ large, were leaking to their allies in media to build upon the same narrative.

Simultaneously FBI Director James Comey was keeping notes of all interactions he was having with the target, President Trump. Multiple people and interests were all working on the same goal, diminish President Trump through the fraudulent auspices of the Russia-Collusion-Conspiracy investigation and narrative.

♦ By March 2017 the need to push more Russia-conspiracy fuel into the media bloodstream was critical.

On March 17th, 2017, Senator Mark Warner -under the auspices of the Senate Intelligence Committee investigation- requested the copy of the FISA application, used against U.S. person Carter Page, that contained the dossier as source material and evidence.  The ODNI, Dan Coats, gave the written document to SSCI Security Director James Wolfe to deliver and return; albeit with a hidden leak detector as the October 21st 2016 origination date was modified.

When the FISA application arrived at the Senate SCIF, Senator Mark Warner told SSCI Security Director James Wolfe to leak the content of that application (original and one renewal) to the media.   James Wolfe took pictures of the 82 pages and sent them via a secured AP to Buzzfeed reporter Ali Watkins.

This leak would provide more fuel for the narrative as it showed there was an official investigative basis for the use of the dossier.

After Warner and Wolfe leaked the FISA application, Warner then turned back to contacts with Adam Waldman the lawyer for Chris Steele.  It was now more important than ever that Chris Steele lay low, stick to the original script of his authorship and not provide any comments that would undermine the media’s use of the FISA application in a series of dozens of stories throughout late March and April 2017.

As highlighted by text messages from Adam Waldman to Senator Mark Warner, Chris Steele was subsequently “under a lot of duress“.

The intentional leaking of the FISA application now put Steele in a very stressful position; the FBI had used political opposition research to gain a FISA court warrant, the media was reporting on it, and Chris Steele’s intelligence reputation was part of the narrative.

Dianne Feinstein’s former staffer Daniel Jones was in communication with Glenn Simpson at Fusion-GPS and Adam Waldman representing Christopher Steele.  Multiple left-wing entities had given Dan Jones $50,000,000 to pay Simpson and Steele to continue the effort and retain the premise.  In essence, Dan Jones was the bag-man for the pay-offs.

Payments made to Glenn Simpson would be used to keep fueling the media story, bolster reporting of the FBI investigation and further build the Russia narrative.   All of this was predicated on Chris Steele maintaining the story that his dossier was an official intelligence product.  As a consequence Daniel Jones also paid Adam Waldman and Chris Steele for their ongoing support.

Throughout this period in 2017 Daniel Jones was the bag-man traveling between Glenn Simpson, Adam Waldman and his prior work contact on the SSCI, Senator Mark Warner.

This was the trail Senator Grassley was following in late 2018.  Senator Grassley knew Waldman and Jones were the keys to unraveling the sketchy construct of the dossier and how it was purposefully used in the FISA application.  Essentially the FISA application is built upon political opposition research passed-off as intelligence.  That’s the primary FISA issue.

What Senator Grassley is signaling now, is how the IG’s reach is limited.  While it has been reported that IG Horowitz has interviewed Chris Steele, the IG has likely never interviewed Adam Waldman (Steele’s lawyer) or Daniel Jones, the bag-man.

Additionally, Grassley is most certainly aware that Senator Mark Warner used SSCI Security Director James Wolfe to leak the FISA application to media; and Grassley watched as the DOJ covered that up to protect the SSCI.

After his arrest for leaking classified documents, SSCI Security Director James Wolfe threatened to subpoena Senators on the Senate Intelligence Committee (July 27, 2018) for his defense.  The DOJ (Rod Rosenstein authorizing) quickly cut a deal with Wolfe and dropped the charges down to a single charge of lying to investigators. {Go Deep}

Immediately following that transparent DOJ cover-up, in August 2018, while he was Judiciary Committee Chairman, Chuck Grassley requested testimony from Mr. Adam Waldman, surrounding his contacts and engagements with Christopher Steele, DOJ/FBI officials, and contacts with Mark Warner to undermine and remove President Donald Trump.

Grassley knew in 2018 the key to the corrupt use of the FISA construct was the Steele Dossier; and Grassley also knew the sketchy people behind the dossiers’ use were Adam Waldman and Daniel Jones.

From Adam Waldman and Dan Jones all of the connections with the dossier participants become visible.  Those middle-men connect to Glenn Simpson, Chris Steele, Bruce Ohr, Mark Warner and the FBI officials utilizing the dossier in their political investigation. It is highly likely those middle-men would also connect to the participants in the Weissmann and Mueller investigation.

In a response letter released August 17th, 2018, (full pdf) lawyers representing Mr. Waldman told Senator Chuck Grassley their client was “out of the country and not expected to return for several weeks.” SEE BELOW:

However, as we noted at the time, this was a lie.

Internet researcher/investigator almostjingo noticed that Mr. Waldman’s wife Barbara Sturm posted an instagram picture August 22nd, 2018, showing them dining with friends in New York.

(Link) Barbara Sturm second from left, husband Adam Waldman far right.

The letter from Mr. Waldman’s lawyers to Chuck Grassley was intentionally false and simply an effort to avoid giving testimony to congress.  Adam Waldman could not be “out of the country for several weeks” and simultaneously having dinner in New York.

 

84 Responses to Senator Grassley Tweets Warning About FISA Investigation – Holds Unique Perspective on Deep State Motives for a Cover-Up…

  1. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    October 23, 2019 at 7:51 pm

    So what’s going to happen?

    Like

    Reply
  2. For Eyes says:
    October 23, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    Yeah, they lied.

    Hillary called the tune when she said “what difference does it make.”

    That’s still their attitude

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. screwauger says:
    October 23, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    Thanks SD. Saw this tweet at about the same time I began to see the Uniparty coalescing around impeachment. Appreciate the details and brotherhood you provide.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. WES says:
    October 23, 2019 at 7:56 pm

    Sadly this shows the deep state is still very much in control of events.

    We are still losing many battles but hopefully we will win the war.

    Like

    Reply
  5. KE Thompson says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:00 pm

    Well, Hollywood is planning on making a hero out of Dan Jones. Soon to be released motion picture starring Adam Driver as Dan Jones and Annette Bening as Diane Feinstein called The Report where it is reported to “…draws on a dark chapter in American history to offer a sober, gripping account of one public servant’s crusade for accountability.”. OH PLEESE…just in time to make the public think Dan Jones is a moral crusader.

    Like

    Reply
  6. lieutenantm says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:01 pm

    Horowitx needs a blow torch applied to his ass.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. WSB says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:01 pm

    Twitter Warriors should tweet these two names to the President, Grassly and the 30 House Gaetz Keepers.

    #WHERESWALDMAN

    # WHERESDANJONES

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Sentient says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:03 pm

    I never trusted Obama holdover Horowitz. We’ll see about Barr.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. coolmamie says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:04 pm

    I am not hopeful. President Trump’s approval has dropped 5 points on Rassmussen since last week. I feel a bad vibe in the air.

    Can or cannot Trump declassify and release anything he wants?

    Like

    Reply
  10. John says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:05 pm

    Keep your eye on the clock, it’s happening right now. tic toc, tic toc, tic toc…….

    Like

    Reply
  11. Athena the Warrior says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:06 pm

    Honestly, I’m not so sure I trust Grassley either. Supposedly Horowitz traveled to London and interviewed Christopher Steele when President Trump was there. Because of this and Steele talking, the IG Report has been delayed.

    We shall see.

    Like

    Reply
    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      October 23, 2019 at 8:16 pm

      I don’t either. Where was Grassley when it was discovered that DiFi had a Chinese spy working for her for many years? Where was Grassley when DiFi released classified documents? Where was Grassley when DiFi was instrumental in the near take down of Justice Kavanaugh? That’s right – crickets.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Baby El says:
      October 23, 2019 at 8:34 pm

      And remember… it only takes one Senator to create the conditions necessary for a recess appointment. Even those on our VSG’s team are only ‘Sometimes Team Mates’ other times, they sleep with the enemy.

      Chuck is a 95% Ally!!

      Like

      Reply
  12. Skeeball says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:06 pm

    Do you see any Democrats talking about the IG report like they’re worried?

    It’s going to be a bust.

    Like

    Reply
  13. 1riot1ranger says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:06 pm

    Actually calling Warner out, in black and white. No riddles, straight up TREASON

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Roni says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:07 pm

    That photo surfaced in August. Why didn’t Grassley immediately subpoena Waldman’s attorney?

    Like

    Reply
  15. Dan Slowikowski says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:07 pm

    “The ODNI, James Clapper, gave the written document to SSCI Security Director James Wolfe to deliver and return.”

    Clapper was gone at this time.

    ODNI at the time was Dan Coats I think.

    Good insights otherwise.

    Stay on the trail.

    Sundance – Thanks for all you do.

    Like

    Reply
  16. ristvan says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:07 pm

    Grassley is showing his age and hence subsequent ignorance. Lets go over the basics yet again.

    PDJT said NEVER AGAIN concerning Spygate. That promise is only kept if there are perp walks and convictions.

    PDJT’s chosen instrument is AG Barr. We know that because of his publicly conferred declass power. NOT for us, for Durham grand juries.

    We know from Barr congressional testimony that he knows there was spying on PDJT, the only question being whether adequately justified. He is pursuing that question on two tracks:
    1. Horowitz FISA abuse, where he already has Nunes criminal referrals. When Horowitz agrees, is done. At least Comey and Yates down.
    2. Durham EC predicate. And now we know via Ms. Powell that Barr and Durham went to Italy, got the Mifsud deposition, and got both his cellphones using UK SIM cards. Mifsud was western intelligence, not Russian as Mueller report said. Leads to MI6 leads to improper EC predicate. Game over. t least Brennan and Clapper also down.

    This all starts VERY soon. Hence Dem frantic antics.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      October 23, 2019 at 8:18 pm

      Ristvan I pray that you are right. Let the Big Ugly begin.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Bill says:
      October 23, 2019 at 8:25 pm

      Bold prediction Ristvan. And I must say, I love hearing it from our resident lawyer! Thank you, and may God grant your prediction.

      Like

      Reply
    • For Eyes says:
      October 23, 2019 at 8:25 pm

      Hope you are right

      But that’s a lot of assumptions built atop assumptions

      Like

      Reply
    • CopperTop says:
      October 23, 2019 at 8:29 pm

      RISTVAN: Have you studied the S. Powell brief in re:
      “Powell noted that the information on the phones is “material, exculpatory, and relevant to the defense of Mr. Flynn” and claimed that “OCONUS LURES” and “agents of western intelligence” were tasked against Flynn “as early as 2014.””
      Interested in your thoughts:

      Specifically she uses this exact wording:

      “OCONUS LURES and agents”

      That ‘and’ is crucial. As in there are OIA lures and agent (people lures) that are exculpatory towards Flynn.

      To me it means that Italy did not have OCONUS LURES approved with US regarding Misfud on the Papadop actions.

      It’s the reason for the deposition in Italy. JM is requesting protection because US violated Italian sovereignty in performing an unauthorized lure (no a person but a lure that was NOT signed off of by Office of International Affairs OR not communicated to Italy as having been approved)

      Like

      Reply
    • Louisiana Tea Rose says:
      October 23, 2019 at 8:29 pm

      Ristvan, agree with all….

      But despite the possibility of decline and loss of acumen, if I had to guess Grassley is very sad that we are where we are, and understands the Most Deliberative Body On The Planet deliberately and willfully has descended into the abyss. I wonder if he is thinking about his legacy in the face of all that, and how history will judge him.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • barnabusduke says:
      October 23, 2019 at 8:44 pm

      And this right here is candy for the eyes! Thanks Ristvan! 🙂

      Like

      Reply
    • 1riot1ranger says:
      October 23, 2019 at 8:45 pm

      There may be perp walks but there will be no convictions in Washington, D.C. You need to get over that.

      Like

      Reply
  17. Niagara Frontier says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:07 pm

    Where’s a journalist like Jack Anderson when you need one? [He took on the likes of Herbert Hoover, the Kennedy’s, the CIA and had the scars to prove it.]

    If we had some real investigative journalists with enough muscle to bring these stories to the front pages of every major newspaper in the United States and around the world, this crap would end, and these SOB’s would be behind bars in a heartbeat.

    Without a compliant press, none of this would be possible.

    Like

    Reply
  18. coolmamie says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:08 pm

    Does Barr have ultimate control of redactions in IG FISA report?

    Like

    Reply
  20. gda53 says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:09 pm

    Well, since Durham has what Horowitz has, plus much, much more, guess they’ll have to silence him plus Barr as well.

    Not saying it can’t be done, but seems a bit far-fetched. Especially given the expansion of the Durham probe. Which points in the exact opposite direction. Unless this is just further misdirection?

    Perhaps it was just an innocent poke at Horowitz by Chuck? “Get on with it, Mike!”

    Like

    Reply
  21. Beau Geste says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:10 pm

    Apparently Carter Page and Julian Assange have not been interviewed, either, despite willingness.

    Is it possible that Jones and waldman have long been CIA assets? The CIA identifies capabable people young, then assists their career into “useful” places. As does any organization that expects to be perpetual

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Ellis says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:12 pm

    I have seen this and understand, but what is the point of Grassley’s text? Why doesn’t he just interview these guys now? What am I missing? It sounds like Grassley wants to do the right thing, so why not do it? If not him what about Durham?

    Like

    Reply
  23. Shyster says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:17 pm

    Well, someone is on to this given that multiple text messages between Waldman and Warner were 1) some how obtained and 2) leaked. Seems to me there are only 4 sources to obtain private text messages, from the textor and/or textee [not likely in this case], the telephone carrier [again not likely], an honest staffer with a passcode [again not likely] or from a surveillance/NSA data base [seems more probable]. The collection and leak of the text messages themselves evidences some type of institutional scrutiny was ongoing and hopefully the evidence obtained is in Barr’s control or someone working for POTUS!

    Like

    Reply
    • ALEX says:
      October 23, 2019 at 8:23 pm

      I hate to mention it, but perhaps the expanded timeline of Durham, now we’ll past inauguration, is a sign this might be picked up….but I don’t do tick tock boom either…

      Like

      Reply
  24. ALEX says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:20 pm

    Shame Senator Grassely just stopped.

    Senate Judiciary or even Foreign Relations could be interviewing every single person going in front of Schiff and his hatchet men for cross examination, while working with White House. I see no reason they re not continuing this work Sundance outlined above.

    The republicans are just small ball players. What’s new though

    Like

    Reply
  25. islandpalmtrees says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:20 pm

    This is one of the times that President Trump needs to step-in and especially considering the clear involvement of the IC. I would like to suggest Mr. President a unilateral decision – I’m releasing the FISA abuse report without redaction now.

    Like

    Reply
  26. meadowlarkspring says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:20 pm

    If a Senator told an underling to leak the Carter Page FISA document, is that a covert propaganda op by the Senator that told the underling to leak it? The Senator and underling are both government intelligence related people.

    (might as well use Asha’s analysis….)

    -snip-

    The 1991 Intelligence Authorization Act prohibits the U.S. government from using covert actions — which include propaganda — to “influence United States political processes, public opinion, policies, or media.”

    -snip-

    -snip-

    These activities pose a national security threat because, in an open society and a free marketplace of ideas, it is essential that people know the true source of information in order to assess credibility and critically evaluate its content — especially when they are exercising fundamental rights, like voting, based on it. Russia’s perception management campaign in the 2016 election is what led special counsel Robert Mueller to indict 13 Russian nationals and three Russian companies for spreading misinformation on social media while posing as American groups and citizens.

    -snip-

    Like

    Reply
  27. EastCoastToast says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:21 pm

    It is my understanding ( and I might be wrong) that the IG can only interview govt employees. That would exclude Assange; if Page is an “asset” not sure that equates to “employee”. Same for Jones and Waldman. They certainly could be called to testify before Congress though.

    Like

    Reply
  28. Paul Strauss says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:24 pm

    The country can’t survive the cover-up of crimes of this magnitude. They go down, or the country does. The problem with lifers like Barr, Durham, Horowitz and all the rest of them is that they lack the capacity to imagine a scenario as outrageous as the delegitimization of the United States government in and instant and its overnight collapse. But that’s where we’re headed.

    These people don’t go down- the bottom line is that nobody is beholden to this government for anything. We may all simply do whatever we can get away with.

    Like

    Reply
  29. TradeBait says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:26 pm

    It’s all still the same until it isn’t. Getting tired of their assumption of us being stupid. Really tired.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. islandpalmtrees says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:28 pm

    Considering the ” Big Ugly” has started, then is not time to take off the gloves? Why should we care about what the opinion of the IC is?

    Like

    Reply
  31. hokkoda says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:28 pm

    This is war. POTUS should simply tell Barr to hand him a soft copy of the full unredacted report and post it in the WH website. Problem solved. The deep state operates on the predicate that they can paralyze you with bureaucratic rules. Just sign an executive order stating that the national interest is served by 100% transparency. Then spank Pelosi/Schiff publicly that this is how you get to the bottom of things, not secret meetings where you leak anything that sounds bad to the media.

    Like

    Reply
  32. ALEX says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:28 pm

    Yes. The IG is only for the Justice Department. It should give Durham valuable information and we shouldn’t forget all of the interviews the republicans conducted

    Like

    Reply
  33. Lynn Paul says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:31 pm

    HOROWITZ IS A BLACK HAT
    A DIRTY RAT

    Like

    Reply
  34. ChampagneReady says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:32 pm

    But the point is it doesn’t matter what is redacted–DURHAM knows every single word that is in that report and he is ripping into this “small group” like a wrecking ball.

    We may be unable to know what is under some of those black marks, but as long as John Durham knows that’s all I care about. We will eventually find out through the indictments.

    Durham is the one who has the subpoena power. Durham is the one who can convene the grand jury, not Horowitz. I don’t care if I don’t immediately know precisely how the sausage was made or what evidence was withheld from us to put these dirtballs in penitentiaries, just as LONG AS THEY GET THERE.

    And I don’t think Mr. Durham or Barr is going to fail us there !

    Like

    Reply
    • Perot Conservative says:
      October 23, 2019 at 8:49 pm

      I hope not! I found it foreboding yet hopeful when Barr said “We’re all gonna die”, something like that.

      How will we be able to tell that it has gone from an investigation to a criminal investigation?

      How will we know when subpoenas are filed? Can they be secret? Could Durham’s investigators be getting subpoenas of bank records on the down low (secret)?

      Like

      Reply
    • Perot Conservative says:
      October 23, 2019 at 8:52 pm

      P.S. What I meant to spell out was, a) he seems to know he’s in potentially dangerous waters, b) he seems to tell us he doesn’t care (if he can save our republic), and c) he also tells his adversaries and Patriots how serious he is.

      Like

      Reply
  35. Skidroe says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:34 pm

    Graham is the real traitor. He reminds me of Paul Ryan. We must get Trump re-elected and I think all heck will break lose during his second term. The swamp is much wider and deeper than even Pres. Trump thought but we all know he loves the challenge and keeps his promises. Re-elect him and the swamp will be drained. If he is not gone before the election I also think Wray will be fired within the first 3 days. That’s when the big ugly will really begin. Let the Dem’s cheat and elect one of their own and America will be lost forever.

    Like

    Reply
  36. kevinspassword “We make men without chests and expect from them virtue and enterprise. We laugh at honor and are shocked to find traitors in our midst.” ― C.S. Lewis, The Abolition of Man says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:34 pm

    Because of the above, and because many/most Members if Congress (like members of the Media—same thing)are insecure, self-absorbed, unprincipled cowards they are easily influenced by perceived shame, opinion, self-preservation. This fact, and the fact that many of them are guilty of themselves participating or condoning criminal behaviors since 2015 make them vulnerable. Conservative media, and the few courageous conservatives in Congres#, need to go on a Offense and relentlessly shine the light of Truth on these members.(Republicans ALWAYS play defense, ceding the offense and responding to the Democrat premise, questions, accusations). Publicly put them on the defensive. Call them out. Start with the Go8–past (e.g. Paul Ryan, Diane Feinstein) and present. As Sundance was first to point out, start with the leadership of the corrupt SSCI, Burr and Warner. The fact that the conservative media is publicly and factually call out both Dems and Republicans will make it all the more effective. Accuse them of corruption and obstruction of justice. Accuse them of a prevent defense (or offense) solely to preempt what they know is coming from Durham.

    All the above applies to media figures. Let Barr and Durham and Horowitz attend to the usual suspects. Onservative media needs to focus on coconspirators in Congres# and the a Media. But it must be personal and unrelenting and it is long overdue.

    Like

    Reply
  37. islandpalmtrees says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:35 pm

    Start dumping documents that gives them no place to hide right? Here are all the documents on Hillary, Comey, etc. without redaction. If you were a fire fighter, you mite call this is a backfire. If your house is burning how concerned are you going to be about a little things like impeachment.

    Like

    Reply
  38. foodog says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:35 pm

    Great work Sundance. Dan Jones and Adam Waldman were red flags from the beginning- that they have NOT yet been investigated is a red flag in itself, and speaks volumes about Rod Rosenstein and Chris Wrays leadership, or lack of it.

    Lets hope Barr and Durham are on it.

    Like

    Reply
    • Perot Conservative says:
      October 23, 2019 at 8:42 pm

      And Dan Jones is tied to … Dianne Feinstein (and her uber wealthy husband).

      BTW, not only did Feinstein and Blum go to China… I believe her husband had a prominent role at the University of California. Board of Directors?

      Like

      Reply
  40. Perot Conservative says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:38 pm

    OK, two big changes here in the evolving narrative?

    1. First time, I believe, Sundance has asserted Mark Warner directed Wolfe to leak. I believe he has hinted before, but not a direct claim.

    2. Sundance appears to have accepted my detailed exposition and hypothesis of a few days ago that $50 Million doesn’t sound like research monies – it sounds, smells, and reeks of PAYOFF monies.

    One other little item

    Why hasn’t Carter Page been interviewed? CIA?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. Skidroe says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:42 pm

    That damn swamp is deeper than any of us thought. We haven’t broke through the 1st layer yet. Talk about a uniparty! WOW! 99% of DC is part of the swamp.

    Like

    Reply
  42. islandpalmtrees says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    “Additionally, Grassley is most certainly aware that Senator Mark Warner used SSCI Security Director James Wolfe to leak the FISA application to media; and Grassley watched as the DOJ covered that up to protect the SSCI.”

    Why not release all of the surrounding documents, without redaction? And, not say a word to the SSCI.

    Like

    Reply
  43. Right to reply says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    North Korea, Russia, Iran etc must be laughing their asses off. Trump needs to declassify, WE can’t allow them to bury it. What if we all printed Sundances articles, or just one of them, and mailed a few, left them in supermarket trolleys etc?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • islandpalmtrees says:
      October 23, 2019 at 8:52 pm

      How about the online conservative news outlets unite. Think of it, The “Federation of United Conservative News Broadcasters”. Much stronger together than apart!

      Like

      Reply
  44. Guffman says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:49 pm

    When Trump uses the term ‘human scum’ like he did today, there’s some deep $hit going on. He’s not just talking about senators not supporting him, he’s got to be talking about something FAR more sinister. Something BIG is brewing – that I can tell you!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  45. Rgt says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:50 pm

    Is Grassley impotent? Whining that nothing may happen? Well do something about it! I don’t understand how these “powerful” people seem so weak and ineffectual. I’m a nobody, but piss me off with blatant injustice I’m more than willing to “embarrass” myself by being blunt and to the point as to what I see is going on. Everything can be factored down to simple right or wrong without the weasel words used by those who aim to obfuscate their culpability. What I love about Trump is he is blunt and gets to the core problem. I’m sure it is why he is hated by the elites who like to blow smoke up the asses of rubes like me. Well I’ve learned from Trump how to break thru the high minded pile of crap they spew and get to the facts. I’ve used this technique since recognizing it in Trump and it has made my life more enjoyable and effective. I don’t care if those I may roast like me or not, that is the first thing you have to embrace.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  46. giveadamn says:
    October 23, 2019 at 8:55 pm

    Citizens’ Arrests–ALL.OF.THEM. That’s the beauty of a Federal System. One level collapses, but two others remain. We’ll be fine and, on our way to national rebirth.

    Like

    Reply

