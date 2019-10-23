Senator Grassley Tweets Warning About FISA Investigation – Holds Unique Perspective on Deep State Motives for a Cover-Up…

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley sent a forboding tweet a few days ago outlining the possibility of the FISA investigation would result in a “deep six” cover-up.
Grassley has a unique perspective on a very specific element to the construct of the FISA application, and the political use therein, that most have forgotten. Back in 2018 when Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Grassley was hot on the trail of a very specific individual that has had almost no attention since. The election clock ran out on Grassley; the mid-terms took place; and Grassley was never able to get to his target.
The background to this tweet needs a little context {GO DEEP} and surrounds two individuals who have NOT been identified as being questioned by either IG Michael Horowitz or U.S. Attorney John Durham.
Those two individuals are: Daniel Jones, former lead staffer for former SSCI Vice-Chair Dianne Feinstein; and a lawyer for Christopher Steele named Adam Waldman.
In late 2018, at the same time when the DOJ was initiating a cover-up to protect SSCI leaker James Wolfe, Adam Waldman was a specific person of interest for Chairman Grassley as his action related to the construction of the Steele Dossier and the eventual use of the dossier in gaining a FISA Title-1 surveillance warrant.
Without trying to repeat too much prior research, the gist of the FISA issue surrounded activity that was taking place in March through May 2017.
In the spring of 2017 the FBI was using DOJ official Bruce Ohr as a conduit to Christopher Steele. At the same time Senator Mark Warner -having replaced Feinstein on the SSCI- was using Adam Waldman as a conduit to Christopher Steele. The purposes of both sets of engagement were identical, all of the people constructing the operations against President Trump needed to be sure that Steele was going to stay solid with the team message.
By March 2017 the goal was to initiate and continue the investigation of President Trump under the fraudulent pretense of collusion with Russia. The FBI and DOJ ‘small group’ were still carrying out their 2016 operation and preparing to hand it off to a special counsel. The investigation itself needed the appearance of validity and Chris Steele’s dossier was a central component of the “Russia Collusion-Conspiracy” narrative.
The DOJ, FBI, CIA and ODNI knew the provenance of the dossier was sketchy at best. After the election direct contact with Chris Steele, while the possibility of the evidence being exposed as political opposition research, was impossible. This is why Bruce Ohr and Adam Waldman were used as intermediaries by the FBI and Mark Warner respectively.
♦ Chris Steele remaining authentic to the claims in the dossier was a paramount concern. If Steele backed-away or admitted publicly the dossier information was nothing more than an assembly of Fusion-GPS inspired opposition research, the framework for the Russian conspiracy would collapse.
SSCI Vice-Chairman Mark Warner was the allied member of the group in congress. The House was under republican control (Chairman Nunes) and the Senate Intelligence Committee (Vice-Chair Warner) was more purposeful for the primary role of supporting the Russian conspiracy story as outlined within the dossier.
Fusion-GPS was pushing the narrative through sources and contacts within mainstream news. The FBI, DOJ and Intelligence Community, writ large, were leaking to their allies in media to build upon the same narrative.
Simultaneously FBI Director James Comey was keeping notes of all interactions he was having with the target, President Trump. Multiple people and interests were all working on the same goal, diminish President Trump through the fraudulent auspices of the Russia-Collusion-Conspiracy investigation and narrative.
♦ By March 2017 the need to push more Russia-conspiracy fuel into the media bloodstream was critical.
On March 17th, 2017, Senator Mark Warner -under the auspices of the Senate Intelligence Committee investigation- requested the copy of the FISA application, used against U.S. person Carter Page, that contained the dossier as source material and evidence. The ODNI, Dan Coats, gave the written document to SSCI Security Director James Wolfe to deliver and return; albeit with a hidden leak detector as the October 21st 2016 origination date was modified.
When the FISA application arrived at the Senate SCIF, Senator Mark Warner told SSCI Security Director James Wolfe to leak the content of that application (original and one renewal) to the media. James Wolfe took pictures of the 82 pages and sent them via a secured AP to Buzzfeed reporter Ali Watkins.
This leak would provide more fuel for the narrative as it showed there was an official investigative basis for the use of the dossier.
After Warner and Wolfe leaked the FISA application, Warner then turned back to contacts with Adam Waldman the lawyer for Chris Steele. It was now more important than ever that Chris Steele lay low, stick to the original script of his authorship and not provide any comments that would undermine the media’s use of the FISA application in a series of dozens of stories throughout late March and April 2017.
As highlighted by text messages from Adam Waldman to Senator Mark Warner, Chris Steele was subsequently “under a lot of duress“.
The intentional leaking of the FISA application now put Steele in a very stressful position; the FBI had used political opposition research to gain a FISA court warrant, the media was reporting on it, and Chris Steele’s intelligence reputation was part of the narrative.
Dianne Feinstein’s former staffer Daniel Jones was in communication with Glenn Simpson at Fusion-GPS and Adam Waldman representing Christopher Steele. Multiple left-wing entities had given Dan Jones $50,000,000 to pay Simpson and Steele to continue the effort and retain the premise. In essence, Dan Jones was the bag-man for the pay-offs.
Payments made to Glenn Simpson would be used to keep fueling the media story, bolster reporting of the FBI investigation and further build the Russia narrative. All of this was predicated on Chris Steele maintaining the story that his dossier was an official intelligence product. As a consequence Daniel Jones also paid Adam Waldman and Chris Steele for their ongoing support.
Throughout this period in 2017 Daniel Jones was the bag-man traveling between Glenn Simpson, Adam Waldman and his prior work contact on the SSCI, Senator Mark Warner.
This was the trail Senator Grassley was following in late 2018. Senator Grassley knew Waldman and Jones were the keys to unraveling the sketchy construct of the dossier and how it was purposefully used in the FISA application. Essentially the FISA application is built upon political opposition research passed-off as intelligence. That’s the primary FISA issue.
What Senator Grassley is signaling now, is how the IG’s reach is limited. While it has been reported that IG Horowitz has interviewed Chris Steele, the IG has likely never interviewed Adam Waldman (Steele’s lawyer) or Daniel Jones, the bag-man.
Additionally, Grassley is most certainly aware that Senator Mark Warner used SSCI Security Director James Wolfe to leak the FISA application to media; and Grassley watched as the DOJ covered that up to protect the SSCI.
After his arrest for leaking classified documents, SSCI Security Director James Wolfe threatened to subpoena Senators on the Senate Intelligence Committee (July 27, 2018) for his defense. The DOJ (Rod Rosenstein authorizing) quickly cut a deal with Wolfe and dropped the charges down to a single charge of lying to investigators. {Go Deep}
Immediately following that transparent DOJ cover-up, in August 2018, while he was Judiciary Committee Chairman, Chuck Grassley requested testimony from Mr. Adam Waldman, surrounding his contacts and engagements with Christopher Steele, DOJ/FBI officials, and contacts with Mark Warner to undermine and remove President Donald Trump.
Grassley knew in 2018 the key to the corrupt use of the FISA construct was the Steele Dossier; and Grassley also knew the sketchy people behind the dossiers’ use were Adam Waldman and Daniel Jones.
From Adam Waldman and Dan Jones all of the connections with the dossier participants become visible. Those middle-men connect to Glenn Simpson, Chris Steele, Bruce Ohr, Mark Warner and the FBI officials utilizing the dossier in their political investigation. It is highly likely those middle-men would also connect to the participants in the Weissmann and Mueller investigation.
In a response letter released August 17th, 2018, (full pdf) lawyers representing Mr. Waldman told Senator Chuck Grassley their client was “out of the country and not expected to return for several weeks.” SEE BELOW:
However, as we noted at the time, this was a lie.
Internet researcher/investigator almostjingo noticed that Mr. Waldman’s wife Barbara Sturm posted an instagram picture August 22nd, 2018, showing them dining with friends in New York.
(Link) Barbara Sturm second from left, husband Adam Waldman far right.
The letter from Mr. Waldman’s lawyers to Chuck Grassley was intentionally false and simply an effort to avoid giving testimony to congress. Adam Waldman could not be “out of the country for several weeks” and simultaneously having dinner in New York.
So what’s going to happen?
Nothing sorry to say there all in on it dirty as hell.
Waldman and Jones probably are seeing Durham in the rearview.
He’s bringing his “smiling” face.
Horowitz is seeing Durham and Barr in the rear view mirror and he doesn’t like the look on their faces!
Yeah, they lied.
Hillary called the tune when she said “what difference does it make.”
That’s still their attitude
Thanks SD. Saw this tweet at about the same time I began to see the Uniparty coalescing around impeachment. Appreciate the details and brotherhood you provide.
Sadly this shows the deep state is still very much in control of events.
We are still losing many battles but hopefully we will win the war.
Well, Hollywood is planning on making a hero out of Dan Jones. Soon to be released motion picture starring Adam Driver as Dan Jones and Annette Bening as Diane Feinstein called The Report where it is reported to “…draws on a dark chapter in American history to offer a sober, gripping account of one public servant’s crusade for accountability.”. OH PLEESE…just in time to make the public think Dan Jones is a moral crusader.
It should be easy for the FBI/cia to trace the $50 million for payoffs…
That was my thought / hope a few days ago (see below).
Horowitx needs a blow torch applied to his ass.
Twitter Warriors should tweet these two names to the President, Grassly and the 30 House Gaetz Keepers.
#WHERESWALDMAN
# WHERESDANJONES
I never trusted Obama holdover Horowitz. We’ll see about Barr.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Barr’s the real deal. Read his speech from Notre Dame.
If speeches are to be believed, you’d think Obama was a patriot.
Doesn’t work that way.
I am not hopeful. President Trump’s approval has dropped 5 points on Rassmussen since last week. I feel a bad vibe in the air.
Can or cannot Trump declassify and release anything he wants?
Don’t believe the polls.
Approval ratings go up and down. His is roughly tracking Obama’s for a similar period of time if you will look closely at the Rasmussen approval page. His has been above Obama’s mostly lately. It’s where you end up in November that counts.
Keep your eye on the clock, it’s happening right now. tic toc, tic toc, tic toc…….
Yeah, running out the clock.
Honestly, I’m not so sure I trust Grassley either. Supposedly Horowitz traveled to London and interviewed Christopher Steele when President Trump was there. Because of this and Steele talking, the IG Report has been delayed.
We shall see.
I don’t either. Where was Grassley when it was discovered that DiFi had a Chinese spy working for her for many years? Where was Grassley when DiFi released classified documents? Where was Grassley when DiFi was instrumental in the near take down of Justice Kavanaugh? That’s right – crickets.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And remember… it only takes one Senator to create the conditions necessary for a recess appointment. Even those on our VSG’s team are only ‘Sometimes Team Mates’ other times, they sleep with the enemy.
Chuck is a 95% Ally!!
Do you see any Democrats talking about the IG report like they’re worried?
It’s going to be a bust.
Don’t see them talking about it at all…….which is a tell that they are in a panic.
Actually calling Warner out, in black and white. No riddles, straight up TREASON
That photo surfaced in August. Why didn’t Grassley immediately subpoena Waldman’s attorney?
Because Grassley is the kind of guy that won’t tell you that your shoe lace is untied.
That’s why.
"The ODNI, Dan Coats, gave the written document to SSCI Security Director James Wolfe to deliver and return."
Clapper was gone at this time.
ODNI at the time was Dan Coats I think.
Good insights otherwise.
Stay on the trail.
Sundance – Thanks for all you do.
Grassley is showing his age and hence subsequent ignorance. Lets go over the basics yet again.
PDJT said NEVER AGAIN concerning Spygate. That promise is only kept if there are perp walks and convictions.
PDJT’s chosen instrument is AG Barr. We know that because of his publicly conferred declass power. NOT for us, for Durham grand juries.
We know from Barr congressional testimony that he knows there was spying on PDJT, the only question being whether adequately justified. He is pursuing that question on two tracks:
1. Horowitz FISA abuse, where he already has Nunes criminal referrals. When Horowitz agrees, is done. At least Comey and Yates down.
2. Durham EC predicate. And now we know via Ms. Powell that Barr and Durham went to Italy, got the Mifsud deposition, and got both his cellphones using UK SIM cards. Mifsud was western intelligence, not Russian as Mueller report said. Leads to MI6 leads to improper EC predicate. Game over. t least Brennan and Clapper also down.
This all starts VERY soon. Hence Dem frantic antics.
Ristvan I pray that you are right. Let the Big Ugly begin.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bold prediction Ristvan. And I must say, I love hearing it from our resident lawyer! Thank you, and may God grant your prediction.
Hope you are right
But that’s a lot of assumptions built atop assumptions
RISTVAN: Have you studied the S. Powell brief in re:
“Powell noted that the information on the phones is “material, exculpatory, and relevant to the defense of Mr. Flynn” and claimed that “OCONUS LURES” and “agents of western intelligence” were tasked against Flynn “as early as 2014.””
Interested in your thoughts:
Specifically she uses this exact wording:
“OCONUS LURES and agents”
That ‘and’ is crucial. As in there are OIA lures and agent (people lures) that are exculpatory towards Flynn.
To me it means that Italy did not have OCONUS LURES approved with US regarding Misfud on the Papadop actions.
It’s the reason for the deposition in Italy. JM is requesting protection because US violated Italian sovereignty in performing an unauthorized lure (no a person but a lure that was NOT signed off of by Office of International Affairs OR not communicated to Italy as having been approved)
Ristvan, agree with all….
But despite the possibility of decline and loss of acumen, if I had to guess Grassley is very sad that we are where we are, and understands the Most Deliberative Body On The Planet deliberately and willfully has descended into the abyss. I wonder if he is thinking about his legacy in the face of all that, and how history will judge him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And this right here is candy for the eyes! Thanks Ristvan! 🙂
There may be perp walks but there will be no convictions in Washington, D.C. You need to get over that.
Where’s a journalist like Jack Anderson when you need one? [He took on the likes of Herbert Hoover, the Kennedy’s, the CIA and had the scars to prove it.]
If we had some real investigative journalists with enough muscle to bring these stories to the front pages of every major newspaper in the United States and around the world, this crap would end, and these SOB’s would be behind bars in a heartbeat.
Without a compliant press, none of this would be possible.
Oops…J Edgar Hoover. Was reading a Herbert Hoover bio recently and the name is in my head.
Does Barr have ultimate control of redactions in IG FISA report?
Yes.
Yes.
NY Bar calls for Barr to recuse himself on the4 Ukrainian matters including 2016 election
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/10/nyc-bar-calls-for-ag-barr-to-recuse-himself-from-ukraine-related-matters-including-ukrainian-involvement-in-2016-election-biden-crime-family/
They should be charged with obstruction of justice for trying to intimidate the AG. So should mourning schmoe for his threat last week.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pure panic. Could be the most ridiculous thing I have read yet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, since Durham has what Horowitz has, plus much, much more, guess they’ll have to silence him plus Barr as well.
Not saying it can’t be done, but seems a bit far-fetched. Especially given the expansion of the Durham probe. Which points in the exact opposite direction. Unless this is just further misdirection?
Perhaps it was just an innocent poke at Horowitz by Chuck? “Get on with it, Mike!”
Apparently Carter Page and Julian Assange have not been interviewed, either, despite willingness.
Is it possible that Jones and waldman have long been CIA assets? The CIA identifies capabable people young, then assists their career into “useful” places. As does any organization that expects to be perpetual
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I have seen this and understand, but what is the point of Grassley’s text? Why doesn’t he just interview these guys now? What am I missing? It sounds like Grassley wants to do the right thing, so why not do it? If not him what about Durham?
Didn’t Lindsey Graham replace Grassley on that committee?
Grassley voluntarily relinquished his chairmanship to Graham.
Well, someone is on to this given that multiple text messages between Waldman and Warner were 1) some how obtained and 2) leaked. Seems to me there are only 4 sources to obtain private text messages, from the textor and/or textee [not likely in this case], the telephone carrier [again not likely], an honest staffer with a passcode [again not likely] or from a surveillance/NSA data base [seems more probable]. The collection and leak of the text messages themselves evidences some type of institutional scrutiny was ongoing and hopefully the evidence obtained is in Barr’s control or someone working for POTUS!
I hate to mention it, but perhaps the expanded timeline of Durham, now we’ll past inauguration, is a sign this might be picked up….but I don’t do tick tock boom either…
Shame Senator Grassely just stopped.
Senate Judiciary or even Foreign Relations could be interviewing every single person going in front of Schiff and his hatchet men for cross examination, while working with White House. I see no reason they re not continuing this work Sundance outlined above.
The republicans are just small ball players. What’s new though
This is one of the times that President Trump needs to step-in and especially considering the clear involvement of the IC. I would like to suggest Mr. President a unilateral decision – I’m releasing the FISA abuse report without redaction now.
If a Senator told an underling to leak the Carter Page FISA document, is that a covert propaganda op by the Senator that told the underling to leak it? The Senator and underling are both government intelligence related people.
(might as well use Asha’s analysis….)
-snip-
The 1991 Intelligence Authorization Act prohibits the U.S. government from using covert actions — which include propaganda — to “influence United States political processes, public opinion, policies, or media.”
-snip-
-snip-
These activities pose a national security threat because, in an open society and a free marketplace of ideas, it is essential that people know the true source of information in order to assess credibility and critically evaluate its content — especially when they are exercising fundamental rights, like voting, based on it. Russia’s perception management campaign in the 2016 election is what led special counsel Robert Mueller to indict 13 Russian nationals and three Russian companies for spreading misinformation on social media while posing as American groups and citizens.
-snip-
It is my understanding ( and I might be wrong) that the IG can only interview govt employees. That would exclude Assange; if Page is an “asset” not sure that equates to “employee”. Same for Jones and Waldman. They certainly could be called to testify before Congress though.
responding to Beau Gests above, sorry for the misplacement. And Jones was a congressional employee, so don’t know what that makes his status!
The country can’t survive the cover-up of crimes of this magnitude. They go down, or the country does. The problem with lifers like Barr, Durham, Horowitz and all the rest of them is that they lack the capacity to imagine a scenario as outrageous as the delegitimization of the United States government in and instant and its overnight collapse. But that’s where we’re headed.
These people don’t go down- the bottom line is that nobody is beholden to this government for anything. We may all simply do whatever we can get away with.
It’s all still the same until it isn’t. Getting tired of their assumption of us being stupid. Really tired.
Considering the ” Big Ugly” has started, then is not time to take off the gloves? Why should we care about what the opinion of the IC is?
This is war. POTUS should simply tell Barr to hand him a soft copy of the full unredacted report and post it in the WH website. Problem solved. The deep state operates on the predicate that they can paralyze you with bureaucratic rules. Just sign an executive order stating that the national interest is served by 100% transparency. Then spank Pelosi/Schiff publicly that this is how you get to the bottom of things, not secret meetings where you leak anything that sounds bad to the media.
The rules are established for their protection, not ours. Trump clearly thought giving Barr declas authority was enough. Clearly not.
The rules are established for their protection, not ours. Trump clearly thought giving Barr declas authority was enough. Clearly not.
Too many swamp monsters still in the swamp
Yes. The IG is only for the Justice Department. It should give Durham valuable information and we shouldn’t forget all of the interviews the republicans conducted
HOROWITZ IS A BLACK HAT
A DIRTY RAT
But the point is it doesn’t matter what is redacted–DURHAM knows every single word that is in that report and he is ripping into this “small group” like a wrecking ball.
We may be unable to know what is under some of those black marks, but as long as John Durham knows that’s all I care about. We will eventually find out through the indictments.
Durham is the one who has the subpoena power. Durham is the one who can convene the grand jury, not Horowitz. I don’t care if I don’t immediately know precisely how the sausage was made or what evidence was withheld from us to put these dirtballs in penitentiaries, just as LONG AS THEY GET THERE.
And I don’t think Mr. Durham or Barr is going to fail us there !
I hope not! I found it foreboding yet hopeful when Barr said “We’re all gonna die”, something like that.
How will we be able to tell that it has gone from an investigation to a criminal investigation?
How will we know when subpoenas are filed? Can they be secret? Could Durham’s investigators be getting subpoenas of bank records on the down low (secret)?
P.S. What I meant to spell out was, a) he seems to know he’s in potentially dangerous waters, b) he seems to tell us he doesn’t care (if he can save our republic), and c) he also tells his adversaries and Patriots how serious he is.
Graham is the real traitor. He reminds me of Paul Ryan. We must get Trump re-elected and I think all heck will break lose during his second term. The swamp is much wider and deeper than even Pres. Trump thought but we all know he loves the challenge and keeps his promises. Re-elect him and the swamp will be drained. If he is not gone before the election I also think Wray will be fired within the first 3 days. That’s when the big ugly will really begin. Let the Dem’s cheat and elect one of their own and America will be lost forever.
Because of the above, and because many/most Members if Congress (like members of the Media—same thing)are insecure, self-absorbed, unprincipled cowards they are easily influenced by perceived shame, opinion, self-preservation. This fact, and the fact that many of them are guilty of themselves participating or condoning criminal behaviors since 2015 make them vulnerable. Conservative media, and the few courageous conservatives in Congres#, need to go on a Offense and relentlessly shine the light of Truth on these members.(Republicans ALWAYS play defense, ceding the offense and responding to the Democrat premise, questions, accusations). Publicly put them on the defensive. Call them out. Start with the Go8–past (e.g. Paul Ryan, Diane Feinstein) and present. As Sundance was first to point out, start with the leadership of the corrupt SSCI, Burr and Warner. The fact that the conservative media is publicly and factually call out both Dems and Republicans will make it all the more effective. Accuse them of corruption and obstruction of justice. Accuse them of a prevent defense (or offense) solely to preempt what they know is coming from Durham.
All the above applies to media figures. Let Barr and Durham and Horowitz attend to the usual suspects. Onservative media needs to focus on coconspirators in Congres# and the a Media. But it must be personal and unrelenting and it is long overdue.
Start dumping documents that gives them no place to hide right? Here are all the documents on Hillary, Comey, etc. without redaction. If you were a fire fighter, you mite call this is a backfire. If your house is burning how concerned are you going to be about a little things like impeachment.
Great work Sundance. Dan Jones and Adam Waldman were red flags from the beginning- that they have NOT yet been investigated is a red flag in itself, and speaks volumes about Rod Rosenstein and Chris Wrays leadership, or lack of it.
Lets hope Barr and Durham are on it.
And Dan Jones is tied to … Dianne Feinstein (and her uber wealthy husband).
BTW, not only did Feinstein and Blum go to China… I believe her husband had a prominent role at the University of California. Board of Directors?
Good news here: https://www.redstate.com/nick-arama/2019/10/23/heres-look-new-evidence-heating-durham-investigation-hes-interested-question-clapper-brennan/
OK, two big changes here in the evolving narrative?
1. First time, I believe, Sundance has asserted Mark Warner directed Wolfe to leak. I believe he has hinted before, but not a direct claim.
2. Sundance appears to have accepted my detailed exposition and hypothesis of a few days ago that $50 Million doesn’t sound like research monies – it sounds, smells, and reeks of PAYOFF monies.
One other little item
Why hasn’t Carter Page been interviewed? CIA?
That damn swamp is deeper than any of us thought. We haven’t broke through the 1st layer yet. Talk about a uniparty! WOW! 99% of DC is part of the swamp.
“Additionally, Grassley is most certainly aware that Senator Mark Warner used SSCI Security Director James Wolfe to leak the FISA application to media; and Grassley watched as the DOJ covered that up to protect the SSCI.”
Why not release all of the surrounding documents, without redaction? And, not say a word to the SSCI.
North Korea, Russia, Iran etc must be laughing their asses off. Trump needs to declassify, WE can’t allow them to bury it. What if we all printed Sundances articles, or just one of them, and mailed a few, left them in supermarket trolleys etc?
How about the online conservative news outlets unite. Think of it, The “Federation of United Conservative News Broadcasters”. Much stronger together than apart!
When Trump uses the term ‘human scum’ like he did today, there’s some deep $hit going on. He’s not just talking about senators not supporting him, he’s got to be talking about something FAR more sinister. Something BIG is brewing – that I can tell you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
