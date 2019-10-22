Rep. Elise Stefanik Discusses Schemes, Ploys and Manipulative Games of Adam Schiff…

Representative Elise Stefanik (R-New York) gives a good general perspective from a centrist, non ideological, politician. As a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) Stefanik is at the center of the impeachment efforts undertaken by HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff.

Ms. Stefanik has had enough of the schemes and games and is publicly calling out Chairman Schiff for his manipulation of the impeachment process. This type of push-back is good, because Pelosi and Schiff’s crew are comfortable with the customary GOP push-back from McCarthy, Jordan, Meadows, Gaetz, Collins, Nunes etc. However, the Lawfare crowd is not prepared to deal with the optics of a more dangerous Stefanik.

