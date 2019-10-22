Rep. Elise Stefanik Discusses Schemes, Ploys and Manipulative Games of Adam Schiff…

Representative Elise Stefanik (R-New York) gives a good general perspective from a centrist, non ideological, politician. As a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) Stefanik is at the center of the impeachment efforts undertaken by HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff.
Ms. Stefanik has had enough of the schemes and games and is publicly calling out Chairman Schiff for his manipulation of the impeachment process. This type of push-back is good, because Pelosi and Schiff’s crew are comfortable with the customary GOP push-back from McCarthy, Jordan, Meadows, Gaetz, Collins, Nunes etc. However, the Lawfare crowd is not prepared to deal with the optics of a more dangerous Stefanik.
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 12 people
She’s been on this from the beginning…I expect her role to be important as it comes to a close
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep played rookie Congresswoman in the Comey interview and asked about the process of informing Congress about the investigation. Comey’s process was to withhold evidence from Congress. Hope she becomes more consistent in her views.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I seem to recall, that at the meeting where Schiff started by reading his “parody” of the president’s transcript, she was the first member, when her turn came, to call attention to the fact that Schiff had not read the real transcript but had made stuff up.
Are not laws being broken?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am surprised at how strongly she came out against Schiff. She definitely is a centrist. She made a very straightforward argument for why this is a farce.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Isn’t this lady the one that put Comey to sleep during the congressional hearings?
LikeLike
She actually asked penetrating questions that she wasn’t supposed to ask. Which means she isn’t in on the scam. Interesting in hindsight to see how Comey evaded them
LikeLiked by 3 people
He didn’t evade the question. He just flat out said that the FBI counter Intel deputy told him not to tell the gang of 8. They should have both been arrested right then.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Comey pushed Priestep under the bus when he was answering her question.
LikeLike
More like on da spot!
LikeLike
No, she’s the one who not only woke him, she made him squirm like the worm he is.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Q: Why would she be more dangerous? Nobody has ever heard of her before!
LikeLike
She has been around, and had some good moments in hearings. However, she is not a Trump supporter. I wouldn’t trust her not to throw MAGA under the bus at some point down the road.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I seem to remember her as being Paulie RINO’s little parakeet back in the day. Do I mis-remember?
LikeLike
True, but that does not mean she will accept the corruption.
LikeLiked by 1 person
MAGA: Since she is likely a RINO how can she be more dangerous?
LikeLike
Why are you assuming things you know nothing about?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Alistar: Yes, but she is only a Rep! Not well known outside of NY State.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s well known to Comey, …because of the sensitivity of the matter.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sure has….she has been shown by Sundance in this blog numerous times. Where have you been?
LikeLiked by 5 people
She’s been an incredible questioner in past hearings. Have to watch Cspan to see/hear them tho.
NY is/We are lucky to have her.
LikeLiked by 4 people
NY Lee Zeldin is stepping up as well. He stated today that he was there for every hearing/testimony so far and has actually been present more than shiff for brains has.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because she comes across as genuine. She’s not part of the Club. Althougj she soes have a military base in her district so she is going to be more in favor of militarism and although I don’t know for sure, I am willing to bet she votedin favor of the House Resolution the other day rebuking PDJT
LikeLike
You would win that bet. https://projects.propublica.org/represent/votes/116/house/1/560
LikeLike
Precisely- she is MORE dangerous because she cant be easily dismissed as a TeaParty or FreedomCaucus, or some other label for the LeftyMedia to easily dismiss her.
Plus she is a younger woman, articulate, well spoken to the point, and represents a New York district- that some would infer is more liberal.
(its not- its dairy farmers, Amish, and retired military living around Ft Drum)
In other words, flyover country.
https://stefanik.house.gov/about/our-district
LikeLiked by 4 people
Precisely- she is MORE dangerous because she cant be easily dismissed as a TeaParty or FreedomCaucus, or some other label for the LeftyMedia to easily dismiss her.
Plus she is a younger woman, articulate, well spoken to the point, and represents a New York district- that some would infer is more liberal.
(its not- its dairy farmers, Amish, and retired military living around Ft Drum)
In other words, flyover country.
https://stefanik.house.gov/about/our-district
LikeLiked by 1 person
Send her some support.
https://stefanik.house.gov/
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s more dangerous precisely because she is center of the road, not the usual talking heads we have grown accustomed to which tells the ‘average’ voter that there is definitely something very wrong, that people, voters, need to pay better attention.
This is her 3rd term in the Congress, so she’s been around. Like my Congressman who shuns all limelight with regards to the, what he calls, personalities that suck up all the air time, is considered center of the road, also a Republican, doing what his constituents expect of him to do, when he does speak up about these headline dominating events, his constituents, of all parties, actually do pay more attention because it means something has got to the point that even he is speaking out there is something ‘there’ there.
LikeLike
I’d be interested, Sundance, in your assessment of Senator Grassley’s tweet of the other day, that he fears the delay of the IG report might be due to the success of the Deep State deep sixing it.
Do you think this was Grassley’s way of nudging Barr to at least release parts of it SOON and that it’s important that happen to the Dems from their impeachment mania?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Governor Huckabee brought it up and said because it came specifically from Grassley he felt it was a damning statement about what’s going on behind scenes
LikeLiked by 2 people
The IG Report is, as I understand it, in the hands of AG Barr, who is deciding what should be classified and what should not be, right? Thus, criticism of its dilatory release from the moment it was given to Barr would be a criticism of him, not the IG.
LikeLike
That was a lot of truth bombs in 1:36. #MAGA
LikeLiked by 3 people
Please put Elise Stefanik front and center as the face for our side pronto! She is great.
LikeLiked by 4 people
‘…a more dangerous Stefanik.’
Yes, she’s a relatively new enough Representative to be untainted, not corrupted by the swamp.
She has that youthful innocence that is associated with being honest and seeking
honesty and justice.
AND she looks very pregnant, no?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wow, this is huge. She’s so strong
LikeLike
Dear Heavenly Father,
Please raise up more women like this courageous woman – give my own wife and daughters the same grit.
In Your Only Son’s Name – Jesus Christ our Risen Lord,
Amen
1 John 4:10
LikeLiked by 6 people
I am asking Vice President Pence to make the following announcement: If President Donald Trump is impeached and removed from office, and I become President of the United States, my first official act will be to hire Donald Trump as my senior White House advisor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Head of the C_A or SoS?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is indeed the person who unexpectedly pinned down Jim Comey in Congressional Testimony in March, 2017. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HlXXZQgh72Y
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, it was a daggar. Some thought Gowdy threw her the question.
Elise’s votes have been very questionable…most very RINO, but here we are.
I am glad she is speaking out,
LikeLiked by 2 people
Refreshing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She is smart. Shame she isn’t much of a conservative, but that’s ok.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Republicans and any media allies need to get message coordinated and start using the term “un-American” and “anti-American” when describing Pelosi, Schiff, this process, etc. Pound it 24/7. Get those terms firmly associated with them. All tweets, interviews, press conferences, etc. Pound it, pound it, pound it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Not going to happen. PDJT is not going anywhere. 4 more years and beyond.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry, respond to lone ranger.
LikeLike
Your keyboard to His ears…🙏🏼
LikeLiked by 2 people
I totally agree. And then maybe eight more with Donald Jr. or Ivanka. But I’d just like to give Schiff, Pelosi, etc, an “oh sh!t” moment.
LikeLike
The new House UnAmerican Activities Committee (HUAC).
LikeLike
Is Adam Schiff actually a Goa’uld ?
LikeLike
The Adam Schiff is actually an AI humanoid reject so they put it on the intelligence committee. /s
LikeLike
Stefanik’s district in NY has a Cook partisan voting index of +4 R. Trump won it 54-40, but in the prior 6 presidential elections it went for the democrat. So she faces competitive elections. “Smart” politics probably would dictate that she keep her head down, pull a Susan Collins and act “concerned” about the claims and insinuations that Dems are leveling at the president. She must have actual principles.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why should anything coming out of that cesspool be admissible to form articles of impeachment?
The Coup d’état slithered into the Capitol basement. The Specious Counsel morphs into the Specious Impeachment. Andrew Weissmann becomes Adam Schiff. Bureaucrats pop in and then disappear in a nightmarish play that mimics Kafka’s “The Trial.” The accused is presumed guilty and can never be proven innocent.
The basement of the House has become Adam Schiff’s Procrustean chamber; the place where the Republic goes to be tortured and die. Witnesses, who cannot be cross examined, give testimony in secret. They are intimidated and manipulated to fit Schiff’s iron bed. There are no heavily redacted transcripts, because they just, poof, disappear. Pre planned testaments are re-manufactured to shape a one sided narrative that is leaked to the media who embellish and pump the resulting sewage of lies out to the public–scream Tyranny!
LikeLiked by 3 people
John Obidienzo–
Very few human beings on earth could have said it better than you did.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s a real star her Congressional questions were fantastic during Comey hearings. She voted for censure.
Feel like her Gohmert see eye to eye. I like the NY/Texas team up.
Been watching her for 2024.
LikeLiked by 2 people
On the issue of Stefanik, after the initial big splash seen all over the world, she disappeared.
I took it as a sign of political cowardice and a preference for incumbency over truth. That has now changed. Did her polling get her back in front of the cameras?
You can’t make somebody be a courageous person (I think you’re born with that!), but if they are frightened into taking a vigorous stand because of electoral considerations, that is as sweet as it comes!!
LikeLike