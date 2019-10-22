Rep. Elise Stefanik Discusses Schemes, Ploys and Manipulative Games of Adam Schiff…

Representative Elise Stefanik (R-New York) gives a good general perspective from a centrist, non ideological, politician.  As a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) Stefanik is at the center of the impeachment efforts undertaken by HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff.

Ms. Stefanik has had enough of the schemes and games and is publicly calling out Chairman Schiff for his manipulation of the impeachment process.  This type of push-back is good, because Pelosi and Schiff’s crew are comfortable with the customary GOP push-back from McCarthy, Jordan, Meadows, Gaetz, Collins, Nunes etc. However, the Lawfare crowd is not prepared to deal with the optics of a more dangerous Stefanik.

55 Responses to Rep. Elise Stefanik Discusses Schemes, Ploys and Manipulative Games of Adam Schiff…

  2. 1riot1ranger says:
    October 22, 2019 at 10:48 pm

    She’s been on this from the beginning…I expect her role to be important as it comes to a close

    • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
      October 22, 2019 at 10:58 pm

      Yep played rookie Congresswoman in the Comey interview and asked about the process of informing Congress about the investigation. Comey’s process was to withhold evidence from Congress. Hope she becomes more consistent in her views.

    • Kitty-Kat says:
      October 22, 2019 at 11:18 pm

      I seem to recall, that at the meeting where Schiff started by reading his “parody” of the president’s transcript, she was the first member, when her turn came, to call attention to the fact that Schiff had not read the real transcript but had made stuff up.

      Are not laws being broken?

  3. lemontree says:
    October 22, 2019 at 10:49 pm

    I am surprised at how strongly she came out against Schiff. She definitely is a centrist. She made a very straightforward argument for why this is a farce.

  4. Bob says:
    October 22, 2019 at 10:51 pm

    Isn’t this lady the one that put Comey to sleep during the congressional hearings?

  5. WES says:
    October 22, 2019 at 10:52 pm

    Q: Why would she be more dangerous? Nobody has ever heard of her before!

  6. Tl Howard says:
    October 22, 2019 at 10:52 pm

    I’d be interested, Sundance, in your assessment of Senator Grassley’s tweet of the other day, that he fears the delay of the IG report might be due to the success of the Deep State deep sixing it.

    Do you think this was Grassley’s way of nudging Barr to at least release parts of it SOON and that it’s important that happen to the Dems from their impeachment mania?

    • Matthew LeBlanc says:
      October 22, 2019 at 11:28 pm

      Governor Huckabee brought it up and said because it came specifically from Grassley he felt it was a damning statement about what’s going on behind scenes

      • Tl Howard says:
        October 22, 2019 at 11:31 pm

        The IG Report is, as I understand it, in the hands of AG Barr, who is deciding what should be classified and what should not be, right? Thus, criticism of its dilatory release from the moment it was given to Barr would be a criticism of him, not the IG.

        Like

  7. eatmorebaconcheeseburgers says:
    October 22, 2019 at 10:52 pm

    That was a lot of truth bombs in 1:36. #MAGA

  8. Eaglemom says:
    October 22, 2019 at 10:54 pm

    Please put Elise Stefanik front and center as the face for our side pronto! She is great.

  9. ezpz2 says:
    October 22, 2019 at 10:54 pm

    ‘…a more dangerous Stefanik.’

    Yes, she’s a relatively new enough Representative to be untainted, not corrupted by the swamp.

    She has that youthful innocence that is associated with being honest and seeking

    honesty and justice.

    AND she looks very pregnant, no?

  10. loteal2014 says:
    October 22, 2019 at 10:55 pm

    Wow, this is huge. She’s so strong

  11. Schmitty says:
    October 22, 2019 at 10:55 pm

    Dear Heavenly Father,

    Please raise up more women like this courageous woman – give my own wife and daughters the same grit.

    In Your Only Son’s Name – Jesus Christ our Risen Lord,

    Amen

    1 John 4:10

  12. The Lone Ranger says:
    October 22, 2019 at 10:58 pm

    I am asking Vice President Pence to make the following announcement: If President Donald Trump is impeached and removed from office, and I become President of the United States, my first official act will be to hire Donald Trump as my senior White House advisor.

  13. Liberty in NYC says:
    October 22, 2019 at 10:59 pm

    Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is indeed the person who unexpectedly pinned down Jim Comey in Congressional Testimony in March, 2017. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HlXXZQgh72Y

  14. Garavaglia says:
    October 22, 2019 at 11:06 pm

    Refreshing.

  15. myrightpenguin says:
    October 22, 2019 at 11:06 pm

    She is smart. Shame she isn’t much of a conservative, but that’s ok.

  16. Russ says:
    October 22, 2019 at 11:07 pm

    The Republicans and any media allies need to get message coordinated and start using the term “un-American” and “anti-American” when describing Pelosi, Schiff, this process, etc. Pound it 24/7. Get those terms firmly associated with them. All tweets, interviews, press conferences, etc. Pound it, pound it, pound it.

  17. JoeMeek says:
    October 22, 2019 at 11:14 pm

    Is Adam Schiff actually a Goa’uld ?

  18. Sentient says:
    October 22, 2019 at 11:19 pm

    Stefanik’s district in NY has a Cook partisan voting index of +4 R. Trump won it 54-40, but in the prior 6 presidential elections it went for the democrat. So she faces competitive elections. “Smart” politics probably would dictate that she keep her head down, pull a Susan Collins and act “concerned” about the claims and insinuations that Dems are leveling at the president. She must have actual principles.

  19. John Obidienzo says:
    October 22, 2019 at 11:26 pm

    Why should anything coming out of that cesspool be admissible to form articles of impeachment?

    The Coup d’état slithered into the Capitol basement. The Specious Counsel morphs into the Specious Impeachment. Andrew Weissmann becomes Adam Schiff. Bureaucrats pop in and then disappear in a nightmarish play that mimics Kafka’s “The Trial.” The accused is presumed guilty and can never be proven innocent.

    The basement of the House has become Adam Schiff’s Procrustean chamber; the place where the Republic goes to be tortured and die. Witnesses, who cannot be cross examined, give testimony in secret. They are intimidated and manipulated to fit Schiff’s iron bed. There are no heavily redacted transcripts, because they just, poof, disappear. Pre planned testaments are re-manufactured to shape a one sided narrative that is leaked to the media who embellish and pump the resulting sewage of lies out to the public–scream Tyranny!

  20. donaldthegreat20 says:
    October 22, 2019 at 11:35 pm

    John Obidienzo–
    Very few human beings on earth could have said it better than you did.

  21. CopperTop says:
    October 22, 2019 at 11:38 pm

    She’s a real star her Congressional questions were fantastic during Comey hearings. She voted for censure.

    Feel like her Gohmert see eye to eye. I like the NY/Texas team up.

    Been watching her for 2024.

  22. donaldthegreat20 says:
    October 22, 2019 at 11:44 pm

    On the issue of Stefanik, after the initial big splash seen all over the world, she disappeared.
    I took it as a sign of political cowardice and a preference for incumbency over truth. That has now changed. Did her polling get her back in front of the cameras?
    You can’t make somebody be a courageous person (I think you’re born with that!), but if they are frightened into taking a vigorous stand because of electoral considerations, that is as sweet as it comes!!

