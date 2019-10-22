Mitch McConnell Warns President Trump Not to Remove Troops from Syria, Or Else….

The back-story here is likely worse than the obvious. In a tweet today Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announces his resolution warning President Trump not to remove troops from Syria or Afghanistan. [Not coincidentally the two countries visited by Speaker Pelosi and Adam Schiff last weekend.]
(Source)
Of course the obvious, albeit unwritten “or else” part, is Senator McConnell threatening to join with with Senator Lindsey Graham and support President Trump’s impeachment.
We cannot say we were not warned [ SEE HERE ] it was obvious immediately after the Democrats won the House in 2018 that McConnell was breathing a sigh of relief. [Also reminder, the SSCI doesn’t run an operation against the President and the Leader of the Senate not know about it…. just sayin’.]
Is ol’ Mitch going to use the same coalition to support impeachment as payback? Would he dare push it that far?
Rand Paul-KY, Senate Majority Leader (my prayer)
McConnell is 77. If he makes it past the GOP primary in two weeks time then he’s set for another six years, until he is 83. Then he will probably retire. So he has nothing to fear from the electorate.
If President Trump is removed from office by those crooked politicians… getting themselves re-elected will be the LEAST of their worries. Same goes for the arrogant coup d’état co-conspirators in The Press. They may be dumb but they’re not stupid. Surely they know the sentiment of the nation by now and how tens of millions of little people – the “irredeemable Deplorables” – will respond if anything happens to President Trump.
Go to the source tweet at the top of the page and check out the responses. Cocaine Mitch is getting obliterated. This is backfiring BIGLY.
You assume
1) Anyone in McConnell’s office reads the replies (they don’t)
2) McConnell cares about what his constituents, or anyone else, thinks (he doesn’t)
Quite the opposite. The electorate is awake and pissed. Mitch has power until the people say he doesn’t. One way or another. VSGPDJT has him pinned down and this just shows Mitch’s desperation. Our President knew Mitch was part of the coup a long time ago. And he’s playing him BIGLY. DJT has never met his match, and he keeps exposing how truly stupid our elected officials are.
We going into way beyond 4D chess territory here. This grunt was following it pretty good. But in the last week, have no idea where Commander in Chief has his pieces. Don’t even know most of the pieces he has in play. Much less, knowing where they are moving.
One thing is KNOWN. The ENEMY’S propaganda arm has their hair on fire.
“Unpredictable” President Trump. 😆
@donny2837…didn’t Trump say in a recent WH presser, some troops are going to border near Israel? Netanyahu has problems at home, could this be a supportive move to help BiBi? I think it’s a good thing to let the enemy sweat what the real deal is.
1st rule of engagement: never be predictable!
This is all about ARMS sales and kick backs they receive. It’s all so clear for everyone to see now. More war, more profit.
This 👍🏼
I don’t know if I would play bluff with Trump.
Smart idea. PDJT doesn’t bluff. He lets you mess with your own head and blow it up. 😉
Not one of these criminals ever seems to learn this.
Indeed!!
In a sense this is actually good news.
Think of it like this: Trump has been storming a beach to get to a protected stronghold; the dems, as opposition party, represent the first line of defense — the machine guns aimed at the shore; McConnell and the corrupt republicans represent the second line of defense, the bunkers at the edge of the stronghold. Which is to say, if Trump weren’t succeeding, he’d never get this far: the point of open warfare with the Uniparty republicans. McConnell and his henchmen would much prefer that the citizenry never see his internecine war with the President. If he’s having to publicly warn the president, it means the president is getting too close, and to empowered.
GOOD.
Truly, operators like McConnell (just like Brennan) NEVER want to have to bring their battles into the public eye. When they have to, they’re losing.
Trump has always known this. Trump has always known McConnell and the Uniparty republicans he owns are the last line of defense for Uniparty hopes to neutralize him. Why would Trump *publicly* announce a policy shift in Syria, now? He could have handled the Turkey/Kurd situation without a conspicuous, stick-in-the-neocon-eye policy announcement. It’s no secret that the moves on the ground, and the public explanation for those moves can be different things. Trump chose to stick it to the warmongers now. Does it sound like a President who’s afraid of the Uniparty?
It’s truly harrowing to watch all of Trump’s would-be allies — the republicans — failing to step up, or actively assisting the coup. But honestly when you pan out, you have to realize for Trump to succeed at draining the swamp, this always was inevitable, and that makes it a GOOD sign. It’s an indicator that they (Swamp Uniparty) is afraid that their crimes *aren’t* going to be whitewashed, that Trump *isn’t* being handled, and on the flip-side it’s a sign that Trump believes he’s got the leverage and positioning to go all in.
Let’s hope.
Terrific assessment, Newhere.
Agree, BKR. 👏🏻
If President Trump is impeached he can done none this. Want to really that the chance?
Want to really take the chance?
I don’t want to take ANY chance. What I’m saying is this stand-off was always inevitable, if Trump is truly going to drain the swamp. Meaning that republican solidarity indicates paradoxically that Trump is still holding back. So as worrying as it is to see him taking fire on literally ALL fronts, we should understand that it means he’s forging ahead, and that he never was going to be able to accomplish what we hoped he would (an elected him to accomplish) without at some point running up against all out warfare from his own side.
LikeLiked by 2 people
@Newhere, thank you. I have to ask, in MAGA times, how could a RINO continue to support the never ending wars?
This is so disgusting. The personal enrichment of politicians is even far worse than their already stinking reputation. I’m close to the 70 mark, grew up next door to a “county commissioner” of dubious deeds….a corrupt creep. This ingrained distrust of politicians has become nowadays greater than I choose to further, closely follow.
I’m not surprised anymore.
After MAGA, I do believe though, that good can happen. I so hope our President can get decent values back home again, and rid us of at least a good portion of the Beltway rot.
Newhere,
Perfect assessment. Logical, and on point.
Gives an air of confidence to all..
Nice.
Indeed, Gunny.
Suck eggs, Mitch, and go fight in Syria yourself, you warmongering profiteer low-life.
Mick Mulvaney must be part of the set up with his statement the other day, and Rand Paul stood up with Trump to stop Mitch McConnell. Where do you think Pence stands?
Maybe holding his finger up in the air checking on wind direction? Although I have not found fault with him – I don’t trust him. Kind of like Gibbs’ gut feeling.
Pence is part of it….
Ask yourself a question. Maybe I missed it…
Has Pence “Once”…just ‘Once” appeared on any shows defending the President?…….
I have documentation….put it here a few times….
Or – McConnell is doing Pres Trump a favor.
Pres Trump kept a campaign promise, enraging the Kurds but pleasing Deplorables – positive for Pres Trump.
In the interim, Pres Trump determines some troops must remain, and all must remain close – possible negative for Pres Trump.
McConnell issues his ultimatum, pleasing his donors, and directing the Deplorable’s anger toward McConnell – positive for McConnell, Pres Trump, and the Kurds
Life is good in the Swamp once again, for all except Pres Trump
And – Pres Trump guaranteed a win on the next round, possibly USMCA, possibly Impeachment Inquisition
Sundance! When did Lindsey Graham say he supported the impeachment of President Trump???
He did not say that!
1-2 days ago Lindsey said, publicly, that he would consider impeachment conviction if current allegations were proven true.
Yeah, I think he said if “quid pro quo” were proven.
Which is ridiculous, because “quid pro quo” isn’t even a crime. It would apply anytime a president tried to use leverage for really any reason (could argue it was to “interfere in the election” by securing a favorable outcome). So Lindsay’s both leaving the door open, and reinforcing the idea that a BS, made-up “crime” is actually a crime.
Lindsay is pathetic and should be viewed as part of the swamp, full stop.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Personally, Lindsey Graham looks to me like he has been having too many mint juleps.
Also Graham changed his tune on Syria and proclaimed the pull out a good move.
https://www.usnews.com/news/national-news/articles/2019-10-21/lindsey-graham-now-says-he-supports-trump-on-syria-pullout
We’re seeing constant feints from the UniParty from all directions.
Great sign of panic.
Alinsky Rule 8: Keep the Pressure On.
The Republicans are joining in. Keep the pressure on Trump and hope he breaks and does something outrageous (a Saturday Night Massacre?) that they can use to justify impeachment.
McConnell may also be getting brave because his Democrat senatorial opponent, Amy McGrath, looked strong at first but has turned out to be weak. Kentucky’s version of Beto.
Graham is like “the friend with the beer” in the Truman Show. The Uniparty thinks it can send Lindsey to the golf course with Trump to manage him. So, we get a flash of Lindsey’s true feelings (his initial swampy reaction on Syria), then he huddles with his own handlers, comes up with some sort of “make-nice” line for public consumption and shows up back on the WH doorstep with a six-pack of beer and a fresh line of BS designed to maneuver Trump back into line. Graham’s been playing this role ever since Trump won the primary.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good analogy. However, Gramercy THINKS he will maneuver PDJT.
Not gonna happen.
I do not recall Lindsay specficially supporting impeachement.
But, do you trust Lindsay Graham to ever support the president? I do not. And the only time Lindsay was adequately vocal in supporting a Trump action was the Kavanaugh nomination. Increasingly, Lindsay’s loud support of the justice makes me ever so slightly begin to doubt Kavanaugh’s longterm conservatism. Is he a Roberts, for example.
I realize I am drifting here, but the Uniparty/Washington scene has me believing absolutely nothing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let my good friend Senator McConnell know what you think:
https://www.mcconnell.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact?p=ContactForm
LikeLiked by 3 people
Done
done
Thanks done – My message to Mcconnell “Let President Trump , as Commander in Chief, make foreign policy- Support him and don’t undercut, second-guess or backstab him . He has been proven right time after time in past 3 years . And he saved Senate for you in his spare time.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Done. Thanks for the link, CB.
Stay in your freaking lane McConnell , you are not in the position to decide where we assign military, just WTF do you think you are?
Traitors and enemies within our gates everywhere. President Trump isn’t in this for anything except to get the job done, save America from this scum and give the government back to US, the forgotten men and women of this country. Watch, he baiting them all into a trap. God bless PDJT and all patriots.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Cocaine Mitch has NOT read “The Art of the Deal” apparently, and continues at his own risk.
This President has drawn a red line, he will not let anyone cross it without payback…10x over.
LikeLiked by 2 people
… after what must be a Backlash Tsunami 😳
… Slitherin’ Mitch files Cloture for a single Judge – in KENTUCKY. 🙄
LikeLike
Skipping over 18 EARLIER Judge Nominees who’ve been waiting up to 17 MONTHS!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember; its Mitch’s butt first, then the GOPe wing of the Uni-Party and then who cares.
That triggers a thought:
See “America First Caucus” post below.
Thank you!
I think we’re witnessing the beginning of the end of the Republican party.
The beginning started decades ago. However, like some painful, slow-growing but hard-to-treat cancers, the end will take quite some time.
Yep! Just like we’re witnessing the end of the ol Democratic Party. Lots of turmoil, as the Swamp is being exposed.
Good. That’s why I voted for Donald J. Trump in 2016. Amongst other reasons. But that was a big one.
flipping their Whigs
And all of you who constantly say we have to vote for the GOP as it’s the lesser of two evils….pound sand.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sometimes you just have to pull the tooth instead of living with it.
Republicans have until next November to put the pressure where it needs to go to land some criminals in prison, or the ONLY Republican I will be voting for will be Trump. I, unfortunately, don’t have a Jim Jordan or Devin Nunez here to support. So the rest can take a long walk off a short pier.
It does no good to vote against Democrats only to get a Democrat.
It’s so much more pleasant to be stabbed in the back by a putative ally.
This threat IMO has ZERO to do with Syria and their desire to keep troops there.
It’s all about exposing dirty hands.
LikeLiked by 3 people
McConnell and Graham two bullies using their power to threaten the President.
No money to the RNC!
Are they not comprehending how we the people elected President Trump to lead our Country not to follow the Lifetime Politicians that got us in this Middle Eastern Mess…..and that includes George W Bush!
Don’t Tread On Me!
To Mitt’s niece, Ronna McDaniel? Not a cent. Only to specific candidates.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve only just started my list for 2020, but here’s the bit I have so far. The little lion 🦁 emoji represent races where I heard or saw PDJT specifically endorse in a rally or tweet.
🦁 Jason Lewis running for Senate in MN
Jim Lower challenging Justin Amash in MI
John James for Senate in MI
Sandy Smith & Garland Tucker in NC against Thom Tillis for Senate – Smith is the outsider
🦁 Dan Bishop in NC against Dan McReady – House
as well as Greg Murphy – both for Congress
🦁 Louisiana – Eddie Rispone or Ralph Abraham against Dim John Bel Edwards
Eric Early against Schiffty Schiff in CA
Lacy Johnson (R) against Ilhan Omar in MN
Saw a new gal running for Congress in Alabama, Jessica Taylor that needs our support, she is dynamite!!
PT should tweet back, I’m taking the troops out so if McConnell and Lindsey want troops to stay in Syria then declare a war.
Please Mr. President call them out.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Bogeyfree has the answer!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Money money money sick bastards. They feed their greed withthe blood of our children.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And I’d add and tell me who you want us to kill since this is now a declared war?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Russia?
Turkey?
Syria?
Iran?
Jordan?
Countries like France, Germany whose citizens constituted ISIS?
The Kurds, who do not have a country to declare war against?
Maybe just a “General Declaration of War against everyone”?
All of the above?
So how fast can we circulate via social media for all MAGA supports to STOP any and all contributions to the RNC and we only give to PT campaign?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Another example of what GOP can do when they want to fight for something
They are not cowards afraid of Democrats
No no no! They cowards pretending to be Republicans.
Their 3 year long inaction is planed. It’s meant to allow Democrats do what they need to do.
And the sheep thinks they are stupid or afraid.
They are neither. This is intentional
SPECULATION on 2020 CAMPAIGN:
POTUS opens by inaugurating the “AMERICA FIRST CAUCUS” of the Republican Party.
• All members of the Freedom Caucus JOIN it.
• They announce the America First Caucus PLATFORM.
• They staff the America First Caucus MEMBERSHIP VETTING COMMITTEE.
• They VET every Resolution and Bill and announce whether it’s PUTTING AMERICA FIRST!
LikeLiked by 2 people
They then announce the BOMBSHELLS:
• They’ll be RUNNING America First CANDIDATES in every race!
• They’ll be FUNDING America First Candidates with the America First PAC
… Backed by President Trump’s America-First Donors and Trump Rallies.
How can we get an American First Candidate in KY and SC to announce before Nov 1?
It could truly be the greatest grass roots victories in history.
We so need to vote these two faced, anti Trumpers out of office forever IMO!
BKR, I love it.
The “need for a strong U.S. presence” is now a “principle”?
I agree with the Antifa D*ckheads: McTurtle gotta go.
So its firnly in the hands of Roberts if the Dems manage to get a house vote? Schiff and co. are selectively leading and than leaking to prime the narrative. They will craft the articles in private and then push for a quick vote before any formal or informal cross examination can occur.
Then Roberts has the wheel.
… and we all know what Weasel Roberts will do. The ‘Rats know he’s compromised and they will call their cards on this one.
yeah McConnells’ threats are getting less subtle, forcing him to take off his panda mask. To me it’s frightening when I see what they really are, but maybe Trump thrives in that kind of situation and always knew because he lived among them.
Trump is just the beginning. Shape up Republicans, NOW. If Republicans don’t stand with the President and fight NOW, then #ReplaceCongress All of them.
PT needs to tweet…..
If they want our young men and women to fight and possibly get killed in action then declare war. And on another note I wonder how all these Congressional folks made so much money during the time they have been in political office? Hmmm………
Maybe this needs a Special Counsel to investigate??
the plan??? trust it????
there was a time when a person ..a patriot went to Congress to serve..to represent the people to do a duty…
now they go in to get rich….they are professionals..
This has been going on for a long time.
Watch an old movie with Jimmy Stewart called ” Mr. Smith Goes To Washington “.
Same old, same old.
john..yep great movie
It’s the same except for one big thing. Half of today’s Americans would think Stewart was a sap. Speaking of Stewart movies, I’d bet half of today’s Americans would think Potter in It’s a Wonderful Life was the smart one. Politicians are disgusting, but they mirror us.
IMO this is not about Syria but about keeping Durham and Barr from exposing the Ukrainian money corruption pipeline that most likely involves Americans.
I wonder who the Americans might be that have been on the take all these years??
Hmmm…………
I hope Durham and Barr aren’t jetting around the globe just buying more time for the evil left. Lots of unknowns and false reports. Thank goodness for CTH and all of the great comments.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
After working a lifetime to get a place at the trillion dollar pig trough you think they will give it up.
Not without a fight.
What’s the goal in Syria, Mitch? Non-stop chaos? What’s the goal? State it clearly.
How about Afghanistan? What’s the goal? Protecting the poppies? State it clearly.
Quit mumbling, take the marbles out of your harrumphing mouth and state the goals. Decades in these countries while you bumble and mumble doesn’t cut it. Why should we die?
LikeLiked by 1 person
We all knew it was only a matter of time before Mrs. McConnell stabbed the President in the back. The only surprise is that it took Mrs. McConnell this long …
McConnell, Schiff, and Graham are members of a club.
The club is called CONmunists, there is no real ‘ideology’; that is all pablum, to fool the mass of useful idiots, and hardcore ‘true believers’;
At the top, it is about power, and corruption, a kind of ‘fuedalism’, a small group of elitists ruling over the masses, and aquiring enormous wealth and priviledge (which, semantically means ‘private law’, as in one set of rules for the elites, a different one for the masses )for they and their offspring.
Everything else about Conmunism is bullshirt; and Mitch is a Conmunist, every bit as much as Pelosi or Chairman for life Xi.
As Sundance as said many times…”there are trillions at stake”. All the takers and traitors are as close to being exposed as they ever were. They are so desperate for the exposure to NOT happen, they are taking extreme risks, whereas before, it was so easy to fool Americans with the complicit media. Easy! Now, Trump has made it very difficult and what we are witnessing is the prelude to a revolution. Whether it’s a violent revolution or otherwise…remains to be seen. But a revolution is coming.
He betrays the military every chance he gets, why isn’t he issuing the threat to congress who decides what wars are fought? I hate that vile man, he has no spine and he works to advance himself and his wealth and the US be damned.
I wonder who has the dirt on McConnell??
I sent the good Senator my thoughts (i.e. I STAND WITH TRUMP). http://www.senate.gov
Hey, Mitch! How do you like having those Antifa thugs camped out in front of your house and threatening you? Now just think what it will be like if you sell President Trump up the river. Think Antifa and the Democrats will leave you alone, or will they get even worse? It’s your choice, Mitch.
Fire the Turtle’s wife !
I’m beginning to see that managing McConnell and his Repub corruptocrats is the same as managing Xi and China. It’s a dance of sorts, but a deadly serious one, and must be gameplayed out 50 moves in advance. At least we’re on to it now.
This could not be expressed any better when it comes to politicians and their drive to send those into harms way that they they do not have the testicular fortitude to do themselves.
A politician is a fellow who will lay down your life for his country.
~ Tex Guinan~
First, we knew this was coming. We knew that Trump’s promise to drain the Swamp would eventually take this turn. $300M raised for the Republican party… that’s all Trump. While I’ve watched McConnell get the judges approved, I knew that at some point McConnell and Trump would butt heads big time. Maybe… just maybe… we’ll get a new independent party out of this and Trump will be the guy. LOL. I realize that’s a pipe dream. But, I actually believe Trump can fight both the Republicans and the Democrats and win!
So the guy who oversaw the football sized bundles of cash in Iraq is the star witness? William Taylor?
So old senator Mitch is joining the Democrat Lynch Mob? How dare he!
Back in 1998 congressman Jerry Nadler accused the Republicans of running a Lynch Mob against his pal President Clinton. The media all nodded in agreement.
“JUST SAYIN”? I been ‘just sayin’ all along, the WHOLE reason for mueller, was to give McConnell an excuse, “political cover” to do what he SOOOO wants to do, which is to order his caucus to vote to impeach PDJT.
And yes, there is no WAY McConnell didn’t ‘sign off’ or ‘greenlight’ both crossfire hurricane AND the ‘insurance policy’ of Mueller Weismann.
And that goes for Graham, Burr, Cornyn, Grassley, etc. Along with Dem leadership, of coarse.
It is THEY who are protecting the small group, because if the small group is threatened with serious jail time, they WILL “flip”; they have sent clear signals, all along.
And, I come back to, if you believe this, how can you POSSIBLY think McConnell would approve confirmation of Barr, unless he KNEW, for SURE, Barr would contain the damage.
That he would assign Durham to REVIEW, that said review would take forever, and in the end would NOT lead to indictments, cause that mrans people naming names, like McConnell and Graham.
McConnell is NOT going to slit his own throat.
Since when did the Senate or the House make foreign policy? That’s the role of the Executive. STFU Mitch you traitor.
McConnell and Graham have less compassion for the lives and limbs of America’s troops than a typical mad scientist has for the lives and limbs of his lab rats.
As has been said before on this website, the election of Justin from Canadia is a critical juncture. As soon as the election was decided for Justin from Canadia, Cocaine Mitch was making his Syrian – Afghanistan announcement, Pelosi had a head start and was overseas and ready to cause chaos.
The USMCA will now not happen. Full speed ahead with impeachment…with support from the Senate!!
