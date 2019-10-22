Mitch McConnell Warns President Trump Not to Remove Troops from Syria, Or Else….

The back-story here is likely worse than the obvious. In a tweet today Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announces his resolution warning President Trump not to remove troops from Syria or Afghanistan. [Not coincidentally the two countries visited by Speaker Pelosi and Adam Schiff last weekend.]

(Source)

Of course the obvious, albeit unwritten “or else” part, is Senator McConnell threatening to join with with Senator Lindsey Graham and support President Trump’s impeachment.

We cannot say we were not warned [ SEE HERE ] it was obvious immediately after the Democrats won the House in 2018 that McConnell was breathing a sigh of relief. [Also reminder, the SSCI doesn’t run an operation against the President and the Leader of the Senate not know about it…. just sayin’.]

Advertisements