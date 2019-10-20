Sunday Talks: Senator Lindsey Graham -vs- Maria Bartiromo…

Good grief this guy is useless. Giving a great example of why politicians should shut up until they learn all the facts about subjects and events they are talking about, Senator Lindsey Graham appears on Fox News to explain how President Trump’s Syria plan is the best thing ever…
Yes, this interview happens after Senator Graham has spent a full week telling all of the administration’s opposition how the Syria plan was the worst thing ever…
The reason our country is in the mess it is right now is because we have politicians rather than statesmen…weak willed people always sticking their finger in the air to see which winds will best benefit them rather than men (and women) of principle making hard choices in order to best benefit the country they have pledged to serve. No one personifies this better than Miss Lindsey!!
Putting it another way, there never has been a Sen. Lindsey Graham version 2.0.
Exactly my first thoughts this morning as I pondered how no earth it could be changed.
I just re-read the Bill of Rights. The idea that ANY of the yahoos in this world could create our constitution and discuss the reasons for it is ludicrous. Just absolutely ludicrous.
They have to be able to read first.
A leopard (or a Miss Lindsey) never changes his stripes.
https://mobile.twitter.com/lindseygrahamsc/status/796097713917947904?lang=en
“ I voted
@Evan_McMullin
for President. I appreciate his views on a strong America and the need to rebuild our military. #3”
“the need to rebuild our military so that I keep getting kickbacks from Defense Industry Contractors!”
Fixed it for ya, Miss Lindsey! The amount of money that Members of Congress have made off of sending our troops all over the world is obscene and no one was better at sounding the drums of war than John McCain, who cozied up to every two-bit dictator he met, as long as there was a buck in it for him! Lindsey learned from the “best” (and I use that term VERY loosely) how to play both sides of the aisle!
Lindsey the warmonger is probably invested in the US military complex up to his ears.
His pal Juan McCain is gone, so now he has to find someone new to make their annual pilgrimage to brokeback mountain. He sure thinks he’s Einstein.
I’m so ashamed he’s from my state. I hated him during his “McStain” days, then cut him a husk after the SCOTUS confirmation, now back to despising him again. He’d flip-flop on anything to keep his swamp $ coming in.
Unfortunately, my state will vote him back in. His machine is huge. He can’t be primaried.
“Can’t be primaried”….with respect, we can’t think like that.
I’m thinking maybe his about face is due to what he was receiving by way of angry mail, email, phone calls, etc. His change may indicate that the mood of his base is not happy and they let him know it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I don’t think it was the chat he had with President Trump last night that caused his smooth talking 180 degree shift. It was his phones blowing up.
I’m noting how Maria is holding him to the fire. For a few blips a while back it appeared she was supporting neocons.
I note the smooth talking, deadpan face of Lindsay. Maria didn’t let him get away with it. She provided the eye popping reaction to his 180 turn in just a week. Lindsay, “Oh, that was last week, this week I’m on this side of the fence”
Slowly, POTUS’ consistent logic, disruptive manner, sunlight exposure, cornering politicians to show their colors — it is bearing fruit.
Don’t count POTUS out of the picture on this “turn of events”. Sure, Graham’s phones and email blew up. But when the big dog barks, that overrides all else IMHO.
I’m with you on Graham, Mncpo. I’ve emailed him 3 times and begged him to resign so we can put a real conservative in his seat. If you look at his voting record since he’s been in Washington you can see he votes with the Democrats about 80% of the time.
Someone is interested in challenging Lindsay. His name is Michael Lapierre. May be worth consideration.
They will vote him out I bet, if he votes to impeach.
I wouldn’t be so sure. The paradigm has been turned on its ear. There’s also going to be a mad rush for the exits if and when the strongly hinted-at indictments start coming down. I think 90%+ of the entire Congress is guilty of serious crimes, sedition and treason or all 3.
He and all the rest of the never Trumping back stabbing RINOs need to be beaten in the primary.
Why do I feel like someone is squeezing Lindsey in between a rock and a hard place? He looks really pained here. His corrupt friends are in trouble ? He must see the Barr investigation starting to play out and who knows what Lindsey/McCain’s role was with the Syrian Kurds and maybe even the Ukraine.
LikeLiked by 13 people
He’s inserted himself into that place all by himself. He spent months building up a good relationship with the president, then with this one hasty, not thought out decision he has blown it away. If he had stuck by the president’s side on this issue, it would have proven he was solid and dependable and a reliable confidante but hew blew it. I think he wanted to be one of the president’s “inner” group and a mentor, but that chance has now been hugely diminished.
Nah, I don’t think POTUS has ever, or will ever turn his back on anyone, but especially Lindsey. My perspective is not thorough enough to be an expert, but from where I sit, Lindsey is the poster child for a wolf in sheep’s clothing. More dangerous than the democrats.
PDJT as we know is extremely smart and savvy. He’s worked with 2-faced sociopaths and snakes all his life. I think Lindsey is just another in a long line of those.
Graham has never been on the right side, he talks a good game.
He’s waiting for some leverage to come his way, then he’ll start talking amnesty and dreamer nonsense. Lindsey is more comfortable when talking to the left, they don’t ask the tough questions.
And that is why so many will walk, if they start prosecuting it will take out to many so called representatives. They can’t lose half of the gov they have created.
My guess is that Trump told him if he wanted help to get re-elected that he better get on board with his plan. Many of these Senators and Congressman have military contractors lobbying them constantly. War, like Cancer is a big money maker. I’m so thankful we are getting out of there. Let’s get out of Afghanistan next.
I expect trump gave him damn good reasons for getting out of Syria. Seeing how there is no good reason to be there.
Worse than useless, he’s playing a game entirely focused on
1) pretending to be a friend while sucking up to POTUS
2) protecting his paymasters in the MIC
3) shooting his mouth off while doing as little as possible to help POTUS in reality.
Say what you like about Mitt, but I’ll take a Mitt over a Lindsey any day. At least Mitt is consistently evil.
Milquetoasted mitt and lindsay are both stinking RINOs.
My guess is Lindsey got thousands of messages from MAGA supporters this past week vowing to vote him out of office in 2020.
Lindsay is the proverbial elitist political class type that republicans elected year after year…sometimes for decades.
As the water recedes, we can identify the Swampers. He’s one. The MAGA party is much better off without him…and i hope he loses his spot as “one of the women in the Senate” this time around.
Imho
These RINOs are Trump Supporters’ worst enemy. Lindsay is more concerned for those Kurds than he has been for us all here dealing with these invasions which is still ongoing.
Dear Lindsay, You go where the wind blow and where your donors wants you to say and do. The pox on you.
Thank you, President Trump and Sundance for exposing the existence of Uni Party, a new word for us after Candidate Trump came down the escalator. Many of my decades-old dots finally came together in 2015. I feel good baring my teeth and snarling at the Uni Party whenever they yap-yap.
Lindsey Graham:
1) Morsi and the Muslim Brotherhood supporter (went over to Eqypt with John McCain and tried to harangue the Egyptians into returning them to power. The Egyptians wanted to put them both on trial for supporting terrorism and trying to destroy Eqypt).
MSM Blackout? Egyptians Enraged by U.S. Outreach to Muslim Brotherhood
2) Terrorist supporter (worked to arm the so-called “rebels” in Syria who turned out to be ISIS, Al Qaeda, al Nusra and like minded. Far more people killed thanks to him and his like minded).
3) Never meet an Endless War he didn’t fall head over heels in love with no matter how many American troops die or lose limbs for nothing achieved even remotely worth the price.
4) All around little pi$$ ant and disgrace to mankind as well as manhood.
Well said Joe, could not have said it better.
Manhood. LMAO! Miss Lindsey blushes.
President Trump is a good influence on Graham. It would be much better if he were solid throughout, but to his credit, he is able to catch a glimpse of the President’s vision and articulate it.
He is responding to real leadership. Most people do.
I’m done with Graham. Loudmouth backstabbing media whore. Braying from the margins.
Graham has been talking nonsense for years, empty words right around election time.
Silent lucidity isn’t just a good song by Queensryche.
https://i0.wp.com/www.powerlineblog.com/ed-assets/2019/10/Screen-Shot-2019-10-11-at-7.33.42-AM.png?resize=600%2C600&ssl=1
Lindsay’s mask just slipped off like a gob of spit sliding. We get to keep ‘THE OIL’…(whose country is that oil on Lindsay?) and to keep on working with the ‘terrorists’ SDF who helped defeat ISIS? WTF? They ARE Al-Nusra you idiot – just another version of ISIS) – then without even taking a breath its all in order to further Israels interests. Something very smelly emanating out of Lindsays pock face in this interview and Maria’s face said it all at 1:55. Don’t trust Pompeo, and I know he has been up to some things in the last 48 hours. I hope our President is not being hoodwinked again. Lindsay coming around is NOT a good sign. Something deeper at play here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Listening to a Politician is like listening to a used car salesman. Until you test drive the car, I don’t listen to a word they are saying.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He looks like he ate a rock for breakfast. Stiff as a board, he is being directed like a puppet – someone is pulling his strings. This is highly suspicious.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He looks like his gerbil got loose.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not sure what he eats for breakfast, but I know I ain’t having none.
I think he may have eaten some Clinton cereal in the past, but the effect of that stuff never goes away.
https://i0.wp.com/www.powerlineblog.com/ed-assets/2019/10/Screen-Shot-2019-10-11-at-7.33.42-AM.png?resize=600%2C600&ssl=1
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/culture/alexa-moutevelis-coombs/2019/10/18/start-your-day-maximum-gay-kelloggs-launches-lgbt
South Carolina, lose this jerk, NOW !!!
I held out such hope after the dressing down he gave the D’s at the Kavanaugh hearing.
Now he’s back not knowing whether he should wind his butt or scratch his watch.
Oil oil oil… so this seems to be what has changed his mind. So the next question on this is, WHO is the OIL going to (I mean private interests) I have my suspicions. That will possibly reveal who is paying him and who he is speaking on behalf of. It is not the United States of America.
Graham has his moments, but he literally became flustered during this interview and showed what most Senators double as….a potted plant with an attitude.
Lindsay jumped the gun with his opinion without waiting to see what would happen. I also suspect that his constituents may have given him a piece of their minds. Now that he has seen what happened, he’s backtracking as fast as he can.
He is hearing clearly from 1. His voters 2. The rest of the country as a congressional leader 3. Potus and the increasingly suffocating chess pieces 4. whoever pays him 5. His increasingly uncomfortable and confused inner voice.
I’m afraid that Ms. Lindsey still hears Songbird’s voice from beyond the grave.
there was never a Lindsey Graham 2.0 (sorry, Sundance). He was, is, and will forever be a slimy, stinking politician who knows nothing, has no bottom, and isn’t aware of his own insignificance. Just because he gets “face time” on Faux Noose, he has come to believe his is somehow important in the scheme of things. Yet, he has power to hold hearings, with subpoenas, in the Senate and actually expose some of the evil criminals felony sedition–and yet, even though he’s been promising to do so since the mid-term elections, has done ZERO. This man is walking, talking, gum-chewing proof that no statesmen reside in the GOPe.
Senator “Glib” looked like he was making a hostage tape… Loved Maria’s reaction… She was like: “what the hell are you talking about, you’ve been bashing the president for a week you duplicitous hack!” (okay, maybe a ‘Schiff-like’ paraphrase)… Maybe PDJT took him to the woodshed in the meeting. Something happened. Whatever it was, it put Lindsay in Line… For the moment.
Is there an attorney on this board that can make sense out of Barr’s choice to stay silent in the midst of this coup? Or that we see no evidence of a grand jury or indictments yet?
I believe ristvan has commented plenty of times, as have many others, on the simple fact that Barr is wise to stay silent, and do his best to make sure everything that prosecution is doing stays as unknown to the public as possible, until they are ready to make the best case possible.
It’s that simple. And all the impatience shown here, all the attacks on Barr and Durham, will, if the prosecutorial team is doing the right thing, blow away as the wind one day when the results bear fruit.
It still could, as many constantly speculate, also go the other way. (I don’t mind the speculation, it’s legitimate.)
But the fact remains that if it is going as well as it possibly can be, we would know nothing.
And guess what – we know nothing. Or at least very little. This is as it should be.
So I remain optimistic and watching.
“I weep for the liberty of my country when I see at this early day of its successful experiment that corruption has been imputed to many members of the House of Representatives, and the rights of the people have been bartered for promises of office.” Andrew Jackson
You’d be messed-up too if you spent that much time with John McChurian.
Speaking of squishes, McCarthy was dead wrong to tell Maria that Zuckerberg deserves credit for his recent conversion to free speech. He’s a sociopathic liar and all headfake.
He’s just trying to get through the next election cycle without paying the penalty for censoring conservatives, just like his Democrat pals are racing with the clock to beat Coup-Gate accountability. They both hope to win in order to fix all future elections.
And Google is even worse. They’re building files on every person alive, with almost no public discus
My 1st impression of Lindsey today was jeez, his face looks washed out, eyes ‘drooping’, and not on his game. I thought he’d been up all night, not just woke up to do and interview.
Then he reversed course on his diatribe from last week on Syria. Why??? He met with the President last night. Boy, I wish I could have heard that conversation.
Maybe something like Lindsey, you’re not going to like the direction of this investigation. Looks really bad for some people you know. Now you need to handle the Judiciary and I’ll handle the foreign policy. Do your job and I’ll do mine.
I cannot stand listening to him. He has been all over the place this past week bashing POTUS about Syria as if HE has inside information and knows better. He needs to mind his own business and start doing his job as the Chair of the Judiciary Committee.
WAIT for IT:
Senator Lindsey “Low-Down” Graham will now slow-walk (halt) Judicial Nominations in their tracks.
Thats troubling, BKR. Why? Because he is afraid his grooming the relationship with POTUS is not going to bear the fruit he wanted, so he has to find another “friend” to support him or walk with? I’m afraid I agree.
And the South Carolina voters can slow walk his re-election into a ditch.
Lindsey Graham is caught spouting falsehoods. Anyone willing to read can see that President Trump called cards perfectly for dealing with Turkey and Erdogan.
How to move forward. Most politicians today can never admit their errors; though Lindsey is eating a lot of Southern Crow right now, he still hasn’t admitted he had it all wrong.
After President Trump’s success a lot of idiotic Congress dwellers are looking more and more foolish as the days pass by.
Linseed Graham: “I was country when country wasn’t cool.”
Useless as an ash tray on a motorcycle.
And a hip pocket on a singlet! (Dunno if you have singlets in the U.S. – if not, substitute ‘T shirt’, or whatever lights your fire).
Lindsey has all the qualities of a dog, except loyalty.
As my grandmother used to say, “She’s anybody’s dog that will hunt with her”
Pink: A cat?
A couple of observations:
Lindsey is frequently out of his depth, but speaks nonetheless.
Maria gets me excited when she puts her glasses on.
Trump has coaxed a long lurking species out of hiding — the knee-jerk Rino.
L.G. needs PDJT in order to get reelected.
Graham just proves what President Trump says about the swamp! Graham, McCain is gone you no longer need to tow the swamp line.
President Trump is a peace President, get over it warmongers.
Its no longer about globalstrategy, its about power and war profits. Graham’s commit about, he was glad to see Trump secure the oil fields is very telling. Those oil fields are in a land called Syria. Conoco/Phillips gave up that field sometime ago as a partnership, we have no interest there.
I most say its amazing how its all out in the open since the Trump election!
I think my gut told me that Lindsey’s comments about the oil fields were meant to hurt POTUS. We’ve not heard POTUS say anything about foreign oil, other that to be independent of it. The war mongers use the oil as a negotiating chip. It was almost like Lindsey was trying to insinuate POTUS is going after the oil — a deep double sin for the leftists—- it burns carbon, and it is capitalist.
Seems there was some bargaining between Trump and Graham: I give you the oil fields, you interrogate Shokin.
This Sissy is not normal !
The thing he did that bothered me most was he wasn’t content with just disagreeing with Trump, he actually threatened him. He will pay dearly for that indiscretion.
Yes, that was quite outrageous!
I am from SC. He is a RINO. Email him a lot. People do not know the real Lindsey. They think he is good. He has millions in his campaign fund. It will take some high profile person whit tons of money to beat him. H e is a POS .
LBJ: “If we don’t fight them there today then tomorrow we will be fighting them in Honolulu and next week in San Francisco”.
Lindsey Graham is LBJ 2.0
Jeanine put Lindsey in place last night. and now Maria readjusted his belt.
President Trump first said (publicly) that Lindsay would like to stay in war for 200 years,
>and then said 2,000 years.
President Trump knows who the whos are; and aren’t.
P.R.I.C.K.
U.S.L.E.S.S. _ _ _ _ _
>better?
Much. 🙂
“Trump’s been looked at, now it’s the Democrats’ turn….” WoW!! WHO is this Lindsey Graham 180.0?? He sounds like he was throughly dressed down by Trump (finally!) and is now taking the stance he should have taken weeks ago! I sure hope the people of SC keep him accountable like this so he will back up his new talk with real action against the crooked fraud Democrats!
Someone has Lindsay by the nads. Much more going on than meets the eye.
There is one good thing about Graham being knee-jerk warmonger. When he comes around to support the president’s America First position, it carries some weight with the other hawks. He repeated one canard, though – that “Iran is the number one state sponsor of terrorism”. Historically, that honor goes to Saudi Arabia – if not the US. Don’t forget that ISIS had a helluva lot of US-made munitions. The American support for the mujahideen in Afghanistan was, in retrospect, a mistake, as was the fact that the US was the number one supporter of the Taliban right up until 9-11. Iran supports Hezbollah and, to a lesser extent, Hamas, but Hezbollah is not primarily a terrorist group. Hamas probably gets more support from Arabs than from Iran.
From an interview Lindsey Graham gave on Tuesday. He kind of has to get out there and call for an investigation into Ukraine (hence his interview with Maria B.). He should investigate it through his own committee. He is the Senate Judiciary Chairman after all.
What it would take for Graham to consider impeachment
https://www.khq.com/national/what-it-would-take-for-graham-to-consider-impeachment/video_abb0bfa6-9b69-5c6a-8563-8a58073f056d.html
It seems to me President Trump and Lindsey Graham had a talk.
Lindsey wants Shokin (the prosecutor Joe Biden demanded be fired) to be called into the United States to testify.
Lindsey Graham has a singular Defense-Complex-Funded obsession with arming the Mideast and making War to consume the arms.
[Reposted from earlier thread]
POTUS has developed a “SUSTAINABLE MIDEAST STRATEGY”…
• Make the USA Energy Independent to end our need to protect Mideast Energy
… creating an Economic Upside in the event that Mideast Supply disruptions occur
• Export USA oil & gas to end Mideast & Russian profits that fund war and terrorism
… creating an Economic Basis for nations to ally & reciprocally trade with the USA
… cutting USA energy costs to attract manufacturing and suppress inflation
• Assign ownership to Mideast Nations for keeping neighborhood stability and peace
… creating a need to buy USA-produced arms for defense
… requiring that Mideast Nations fully fund any support from our military
• Allow the Mideast’s fanatical Tribal and Religious Factions to wear each other out
… Just as Iran and Iraq did during Saddam’s reign
… and as the Kurds have done with Turkey, Syria, Iraq & Iran throughout history
The USA’s SIMPLE STRATEGIC SECRET:
Make it harder for Mideast Radicals to reach and enter the USA than the EU!
• Terrorists will take the path of least resistance to the EU not the USA
• Europe will gain a “strategic interest” in controlling migration
• Europe will develop and fund ways to end Radical Islamists’ Invasion
• Europe will join Mideast Nations in keeping the peace
But I betcha he graciously takes the Barr/Durham headache off their hands for an in depth exhaustive investigation that will last 2, maybe 4, years the minute things get too close and his bosses tell him to.
