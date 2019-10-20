Sunday Talks: Devin Nunes -vs- Maria Bartiromo…

HPSCI Ranking member Devin Nunes appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to outline the ridiculously political sate of Pelosi’s impeachment by decree and how Adam Schiff has shredded all precedent.
I always liked Nunes, but when I see him voting with Nancy Pelosi on HR77 it makes me wonder.
Yea, agree. I lost a lot of respect for him and a lot of other Rs when they voted with the Ds and against our POTUS.
Excuse me. OFF topic.
Life Liberty & Levin has Ron Johnson on his program right now.
Mark Levin opened his show saying that he invited Ron Johnson (especially) since Chuck Todd basically prohibited Ron from speaking; kept interrupting Ron.
Johnson said that in May and August 2019 he spoke with President Trump about Ukraine (any quid pro quo?) and that Trump was concerned about corruption: period.
Johnson is quite knowledgeable and speaking freely about 2016 election.
>Excellent interview!
Maybe/hopefully Sundance can post that interview (or the most relevant parts) with some insightful observations and comments.
I have one for the Rs in Congress. If you vote to impeach our President. I will never for for a R or D again. You can take that to the bank.
will never for for a R or D again. should be will never voter for another R or D again.
Relax. Sun Tzu: War is conducted by deception. Know your enemy better than he knows himself. Make diversionary attacks, confuse the enemy. Make the enemy expose themselves. Forget about that House vote re: Syria.
It’s not which Republicans voted, it’s which Republicans SPOKE loudly. Lindsey for instance?
Yea, hat HR77 vote left a bad taste in my mouth. TERRIBLE VOTE AGAINST TRUMP SUPPORTERS.
lilked
So why didn’t she ask him about his vote? I like Maria, don’t get me wrong, be when someone like Nunes votes against the President, he needs to be put on the spot.
I love Nunes and he’s on regular form here with the Mifsud update about the blackberries (it’s good to keep it simple for the mainstream audience). But what the heck happened last week when he voted against PDJT? Why doesn’t Maria ask him that?
Devin has tried to explain again and again why Downer was thrown in with poor old PapaD. Points for trying, but he’s never clear. My understanding: the CIA can’t legally spy on Americans, so Brennan needed a foreign diplomat to rat George out to the State Dept. Is that right?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I believe you are right Raptors. And it helps obfuscate the trail crumbs leading to Brennan with the good ole “plausible deniability” routine… There was this odd blending of the FBI and CIA and foreign agencies. I mean even they knew this was a tricky business since they would be getting 2-hop access to everyone on PDJT’s team.
Steve Bannon believes that Nancy will impeach in 6 weeks.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7593483/Steve-Bannon-says-Trump-impeached-six-weeks-Nancy-Pelosi-focused.html
The question is which Republican senators will vote to convict? We can be certain that Romney will. I’d be willing to bet Ms. Lindsey will too.
Mittens sees this as an ‘inflection point’ in history.
FTA
“I don’t look at myself as being a historical figure,” the failed 2012 Republican presidential candidate said. However, Romney adds, “I do think these are critical times. And I hope that what I’m doing will open the way for people to take a different path.”
which means (decoded) is that he sees himself as an historical figure, righting the moral wrongs of Trump. Romney sees himself as the moral man who will help open the way for a different path.
throw up a little in my mouth…how did we get so many whack jobs as pols
sorry, the article was
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/10/20/mitt-romney-impeachment-of-trump-an-inflection-point-in-american-history/
Because virtually no good people will run for office and subject themselves to the destruction of their integrity and souls. The exceptions are very bright lights but they are also very few in number.
McConnell is not acting like he has PT’s back for a bogus House impeachment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You can also count on Burr as he’s a dirty member of SSCI Rubio is also on it, as well as Sasse…not sure if they are dirty and would therefore be forced to vote for impeachment to protect themselves.
What bothers is me, is Sundance wrote an article that Nancy changed the rules—and I’m no longer worried about removal from office for impeachment with 67 votes. But rather Nancy’s rule change that a simple majority would result in disqualifying Trump from public office –which would mean no 2020. And I think the dems can get their majority with the dirty snake RINOs pretty easily.
Think Again:
”’I’m no longer worried about removal from office for impeachment with 67 votes. But rather Nancy’s rule change that a simple majority would result in disqualifying Trump from public office –”’
Nefarious nanzi has nothing to do with the 67 votes, that’s in the Senate where McConnel rules, Noodles nanzee acts like she is total queen bee, but nope, just a cog in the machine, and she will toe the line when her handlers snap the whip.
She has been leveraged by deep state dirt surveillance of all the oppo research, and is bought and paid for.
Steve Bannon is not necessarily a credible news source.
I can’t fathom why so many people just buy these opinions wholesale, because that’s all they are (and yes every human being has one, just like that other thing).
These R’s will vote for impeachment:
Romney, Lee, Murkowski, Collins, Alexander, Gardner. Possibly Toomey.
Collins and Gardner are up for re-election in blue states.
The others are NeverTrump. Alexander already announced will not run again so he will defy the voters of TN. Sasse is another NeverTrump but voting for impeachment would end his career in red Nebraska.
“Schiff is selectively leaking to put forth his narrative.”
Well then why in the hell aren’t YOU doing the same thing ? Why are you the stupid ones always playing by the rules? God, the day you Republicans learn how to fight and do exactly what the democrat fungus do will be a miracle.
It makes me so mad I have to back away from my computer.
^x1000
Oh, now Nunes is on our side? After voting against the president in that ridiculous “resolution”?? 🤮
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nunes thought he was voting a California ballot where-by “Yes” means “No” and “No” means “Yes”.
Just another swamp Republican we probably cannot trust any longer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My guy Trey Hollingsworth made the right vote. With our President. Texted him to say good job.
The back-up plan is us. It has always been us. Thomas Jefferson showed us the path. We don’t need lawyers or judges. We the people decide our governance. The constitution is out the window.
IMO the Republicans aren’t weak or spineless. Or even feckless. They are clever and quite capable. The electorate simply is making the wrong assumption—that they are honest. If you assume, rather, that they are all corrupt and on the take, their actions will appear to be quite understandable.
Money corrupts.
HR77 shows how many of our Congressmen are owned by the Military Industrial Complex. Out of the 60 who voted with Trump, it is just as likely that they are owned as well. Those 60 may have gone for Trump to avoid a backlash from their voters, knowing that their compatriots had done the damage already and could spare their votes. They may have even be given permission by their owners to vote with Trump.
I am sure that the SC might get involved. This impeachment lacks due process. No one is going to tell me that a common criminal gets more due process than the President of the United States.
That was never the intention of the Founders.
The sickening stench of HR77 is going to take a long time to wash off you, Devin.
What did you think you would gain from that betrayal, after all you have been through already?
I am disappointed in that vote against POTUS, too, but it is absurd and feckless to throw our guys— who are on the front lines fighting for us—under the bus because of one vote we didn’t like. I mean, some of you guys need to take a chill pill. This is one thing that drives me crazy about Conservatives—so stinking short sighted and pissy when they don’t get their way in the vote for every single thing down the line. I see it all the time.
Thank you for saying this. I am sick of reading these bs comments. Attacking Nunes like these fools are make me feel like I am reading huffpo. It is the kind of group think the democommies live by. Makes me wanna puke and stop reading here.
We need more like Nunes. So stop with throwing him under the bus.
Our President at his last rally commented on the vote and said he was good wirh those Rs that voted for it. He even went as far to say they were good men.
I don’t like the vote, but Devin Nunes is a patriot. It will take more than one mistake for me to turn on him. No telling where we would be without him at this point.
Go Devin! WIN! WIN! WIN!
BTW, Mark Levin just finished a whole show with Ron Johnson on all the DIM corruption. He’s PIISSED and not going to take it anymore!
Johnson? ALL of the repubs need to get P1SSED. This coup is getting out of control. Time for the repubs to unify and make demands for once.
What was Devin’s reason for voting as he did?
‘I dont want to talk about that man (misfud)!’
~ mewler
WHY?
I wish Jordan(?) had been relentless in his questioning, and pushed that senile old man until he got an answer, or until he collapsed.
