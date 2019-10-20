Sunday Talks: Devin Nunes -vs- Maria Bartiromo…

HPSCI Ranking member Devin Nunes appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to outline the ridiculously political sate of Pelosi’s impeachment by decree and how Adam Schiff has shredded all precedent.

  1. mopar2016 says:
    October 20, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    I always liked Nunes, but when I see him voting with Nancy Pelosi on HR77 it makes me wonder.

    • Stringy theory says:
      October 20, 2019 at 9:38 pm

      Yea, agree. I lost a lot of respect for him and a lot of other Rs when they voted with the Ds and against our POTUS.

      • Patience says:
        October 20, 2019 at 10:03 pm

        Excuse me. OFF topic.
        Life Liberty & Levin has Ron Johnson on his program right now.

        • Patience says:
          October 20, 2019 at 10:19 pm

          Mark Levin opened his show saying that he invited Ron Johnson (especially) since Chuck Todd basically prohibited Ron from speaking; kept interrupting Ron.

          Johnson said that in May and August 2019 he spoke with President Trump about Ukraine (any quid pro quo?) and that Trump was concerned about corruption: period.

          Johnson is quite knowledgeable and speaking freely about 2016 election.
          >Excellent interview!

    • islandpalmtrees says:
      October 20, 2019 at 9:51 pm

      I have one for the Rs in Congress. If you vote to impeach our President. I will never for for a R or D again. You can take that to the bank.

    • donny2837 says:
      October 20, 2019 at 9:54 pm

      Relax. Sun Tzu: War is conducted by deception. Know your enemy better than he knows himself. Make diversionary attacks, confuse the enemy. Make the enemy expose themselves. Forget about that House vote re: Syria.

      It’s not which Republicans voted, it’s which Republicans SPOKE loudly. Lindsey for instance?

    • noswamp says:
      October 20, 2019 at 10:12 pm

      Yea, hat HR77 vote left a bad taste in my mouth. TERRIBLE VOTE AGAINST TRUMP SUPPORTERS.

    • gunrunner03 says:
      October 20, 2019 at 10:56 pm

      So why didn’t she ask him about his vote? I like Maria, don’t get me wrong, be when someone like Nunes votes against the President, he needs to be put on the spot.

  2. Carrie says:
    October 20, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    I love Nunes and he’s on regular form here with the Mifsud update about the blackberries (it’s good to keep it simple for the mainstream audience). But what the heck happened last week when he voted against PDJT? Why doesn’t Maria ask him that?

    • Raptors2020 says:
      October 20, 2019 at 9:35 pm

      Devin has tried to explain again and again why Downer was thrown in with poor old PapaD. Points for trying, but he’s never clear. My understanding: the CIA can’t legally spy on Americans, so Brennan needed a foreign diplomat to rat George out to the State Dept. Is that right?

      • Carrie says:
        October 20, 2019 at 9:38 pm

        Yes, I believe you are right Raptors. And it helps obfuscate the trail crumbs leading to Brennan with the good ole “plausible deniability” routine… There was this odd blending of the FBI and CIA and foreign agencies. I mean even they knew this was a tricky business since they would be getting 2-hop access to everyone on PDJT’s team.

  3. JackB says:
    October 20, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    Steve Bannon believes that Nancy will impeach in 6 weeks.

    Bannon urged Trump to ‘augment the legal team’ and cited that what helped the administration during Robert Mueller probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election ‘was bifurcation of the White House Counsel’s office. You need … a team put together than can focus on [impeachment] 24/7’.

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7593483/Steve-Bannon-says-Trump-impeached-six-weeks-Nancy-Pelosi-focused.html

    The question is which Republican senators will vote to convict? We can be certain that Romney will. I’d be willing to bet Ms. Lindsey will too.

    • stats_guy says:
      October 20, 2019 at 9:54 pm

      Mittens sees this as an ‘inflection point’ in history.

      FTA

      “I don’t look at myself as being a historical figure,” the failed 2012 Republican presidential candidate said. However, Romney adds, “I do think these are critical times. And I hope that what I’m doing will open the way for people to take a different path.”

      which means (decoded) is that he sees himself as an historical figure, righting the moral wrongs of Trump. Romney sees himself as the moral man who will help open the way for a different path.

      throw up a little in my mouth…how did we get so many whack jobs as pols

    • Redzone says:
      October 20, 2019 at 9:57 pm

      McConnell is not acting like he has PT’s back for a bogus House impeachment.

    • Lisa in TN says:
      October 20, 2019 at 9:58 pm

      You can also count on Burr as he’s a dirty member of SSCI Rubio is also on it, as well as Sasse…not sure if they are dirty and would therefore be forced to vote for impeachment to protect themselves.

      What bothers is me, is Sundance wrote an article that Nancy changed the rules—and I’m no longer worried about removal from office for impeachment with 67 votes. But rather Nancy’s rule change that a simple majority would result in disqualifying Trump from public office –which would mean no 2020. And I think the dems can get their majority with the dirty snake RINOs pretty easily.

      • MustangBlues says:
        October 20, 2019 at 11:26 pm

        Think Again:

        ”’I’m no longer worried about removal from office for impeachment with 67 votes. But rather Nancy’s rule change that a simple majority would result in disqualifying Trump from public office –”’

        Nefarious nanzi has nothing to do with the 67 votes, that’s in the Senate where McConnel rules, Noodles nanzee acts like she is total queen bee, but nope, just a cog in the machine, and she will toe the line when her handlers snap the whip.

        She has been leveraged by deep state dirt surveillance of all the oppo research, and is bought and paid for.

    • steph_gray says:
      October 20, 2019 at 10:35 pm

      Steve Bannon is not necessarily a credible news source.

      I can’t fathom why so many people just buy these opinions wholesale, because that’s all they are (and yes every human being has one, just like that other thing).

    • ezgoer says:
      October 20, 2019 at 10:36 pm

      These R’s will vote for impeachment:
      Romney, Lee, Murkowski, Collins, Alexander, Gardner. Possibly Toomey.
      Collins and Gardner are up for re-election in blue states.
      The others are NeverTrump. Alexander already announced will not run again so he will defy the voters of TN. Sasse is another NeverTrump but voting for impeachment would end his career in red Nebraska.

  4. ChampagneReady says:
    October 20, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    “Schiff is selectively leaking to put forth his narrative.”

    Well then why in the hell aren’t YOU doing the same thing ? Why are you the stupid ones always playing by the rules? God, the day you Republicans learn how to fight and do exactly what the democrat fungus do will be a miracle.

    It makes me so mad I have to back away from my computer.

  5. T2020 says:
    October 20, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    Oh, now Nunes is on our side? After voting against the president in that ridiculous “resolution”?? 🤮

  6. rightmover says:
    October 20, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    Just another swamp Republican we probably cannot trust any longer.

  7. skip says:
    October 20, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    My guy Trey Hollingsworth made the right vote. With our President. Texted him to say good job.

  8. k4jjj says:
    October 20, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    The back-up plan is us. It has always been us. Thomas Jefferson showed us the path. We don’t need lawyers or judges. We the people decide our governance. The constitution is out the window.

  9. Thurstan says:
    October 20, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    IMO the Republicans aren’t weak or spineless. Or even feckless. They are clever and quite capable. The electorate simply is making the wrong assumption—that they are honest. If you assume, rather, that they are all corrupt and on the take, their actions will appear to be quite understandable.

    • Thurstan says:
      October 20, 2019 at 10:18 pm

      Money corrupts.

      • Thurstan says:
        October 20, 2019 at 10:47 pm

        HR77 shows how many of our Congressmen are owned by the Military Industrial Complex. Out of the 60 who voted with Trump, it is just as likely that they are owned as well. Those 60 may have gone for Trump to avoid a backlash from their voters, knowing that their compatriots had done the damage already and could spare their votes. They may have even be given permission by their owners to vote with Trump.

  10. noswamp says:
    October 20, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    I am sure that the SC might get involved. This impeachment lacks due process. No one is going to tell me that a common criminal gets more due process than the President of the United States.

    That was never the intention of the Founders.

  11. oldersoul says:
    October 20, 2019 at 10:29 pm

    The sickening stench of HR77 is going to take a long time to wash off you, Devin.

    What did you think you would gain from that betrayal, after all you have been through already?

  12. CA MCamden says:
    October 20, 2019 at 10:39 pm

    I am disappointed in that vote against POTUS, too, but it is absurd and feckless to throw our guys— who are on the front lines fighting for us—under the bus because of one vote we didn’t like. I mean, some of you guys need to take a chill pill. This is one thing that drives me crazy about Conservatives—so stinking short sighted and pissy when they don’t get their way in the vote for every single thing down the line. I see it all the time.

    • Rebelchick says:
      October 20, 2019 at 11:28 pm

      Thank you for saying this. I am sick of reading these bs comments. Attacking Nunes like these fools are make me feel like I am reading huffpo. It is the kind of group think the democommies live by. Makes me wanna puke and stop reading here.
      We need more like Nunes. So stop with throwing him under the bus.
      Our President at his last rally commented on the vote and said he was good wirh those Rs that voted for it. He even went as far to say they were good men.

  13. Chip Doctor says:
    October 20, 2019 at 10:41 pm

    I don’t like the vote, but Devin Nunes is a patriot. It will take more than one mistake for me to turn on him. No telling where we would be without him at this point.

  14. TwoLaine says:
    October 20, 2019 at 11:11 pm

    Go Devin! WIN! WIN! WIN!

    BTW, Mark Levin just finished a whole show with Ron Johnson on all the DIM corruption. He’s PIISSED and not going to take it anymore!

    • jus wundrin says:
      October 20, 2019 at 11:21 pm

      Johnson? ALL of the repubs need to get P1SSED. This coup is getting out of control. Time for the repubs to unify and make demands for once.

  15. fangdog says:
    October 20, 2019 at 11:17 pm

    What was Devin’s reason for voting as he did?

  16. jus wundrin says:
    October 20, 2019 at 11:18 pm

    ‘I dont want to talk about that man (misfud)!’

    ~ mewler

    WHY?

    I wish Jordan(?) had been relentless in his questioning, and pushed that senile old man until he got an answer, or until he collapsed.

  17. MustangBlues says:
    October 20, 2019 at 11:28 pm

    Think Again:

    ”’I’m no longer worried about removal from office for impeachment with 67 votes. But rather Nancy’s rule change that a simple majority would result in disqualifying Trump from public office –”’

    Nefarious nanzi has nothing to do with the 67 votes, that’s in the Senate where McConnel rules, Noodles nanzee acts like she is total queen bee, but nope, just a cog in the machine, and she will toe the line when her handlers snap the whip.

    She has been leveraged by deep state dirt surveillance of all the oppo research, and is bought and paid for.

