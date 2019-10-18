Four Year State Dept. Investigation Concludes Noting State Dept. Violations From 38 Corrupt Administrators…

Posted on October 18, 2019 by

Perhaps the only institution more corrupt than the Obama intelligence apparatus, writ large, was/is the Clinton constructed U.S. State Department.  Foggy Bottom is appropriately named as the septic tank for the Administrative State.

Former President Barack Obama carved out a segment of the financial indulgence, and thereafter purchased the acquiescence of Team Clinton, when he handed Dame Hillary the keys to the State Dept as an outcome of the 2008 election.  Barry from Chicago and his fellow travelers would weaponize the domestic apparatus, and Hillary could graft the international effort; thus, the compact was sealed…

President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton are photographed with Aung San Suu Kyi and her staff at her residence in Rangoon, Burma, Nov. 19, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

The institutional bile, filth and corruption embedded within the the U.S. State Dept. is an outcome of an organization whose sole purpose is to generate credentials for leftists on their curriculum vitae; curry income for pontificating academics who have done absolutely nothing of inherent value in life; and advance ruling class ideologies through control of foreign policy.  The Birkenstock peaceniks, promote the global elitist ruse, demand accolades from the subservient proles, and use Hollywood as their PR division.

Therefore it comes as no surprise a four-year internal self-investigation of their own complicity results in little more than a carefully worded 9-page letter admitting, essentially, mistakes were made by allowing Secretary Clinton to construct a parallel communication network to avoid public scrutiny of her graft and scheme operations.

WASHINGTON – State Department identified nearly 600 security violations in its now-completed review of email records of dozens of former agency officials and aides to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The investigation, which covered the 33,000 emails Clinton provided for review, found 91 “valid violations” attributable to 38 individuals, some of whom may face disciplinary action. Another 497 violations could not be tied to any specific person.

A nine-page unclassified report was sent to Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, who is leading the congressional oversight of the security review, in a letter from Assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs Mary Elizabeth Taylor dated Oct. 16.  (read more)

.

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Clinton(s), Cold Anger, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Environmentalism, Fabian Socialists - Modern Progressives, Glo-Bull Warming, media bias, Notorious Liars, Occupy Type Moonbats, Political correctness/cultural marxism, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Secretary of State, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

82 Responses to Four Year State Dept. Investigation Concludes Noting State Dept. Violations From 38 Corrupt Administrators…

  1. justlizzyp says:
    October 18, 2019 at 6:29 pm

    Lucky for her there was no State Department IG for, like, the whole time she was there….

    /end sarcasm

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  2. Right to reply says:
    October 18, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    Lets all do it. Equal justice under the law and all that….

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. Bigly says:
    October 18, 2019 at 6:37 pm

    This disgusts me. They are trying to impeach our president and they tell us Hillary is the white knight.

    We are living “The Hunger Games”

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • Jederman says:
      October 18, 2019 at 6:59 pm

      Without a rotten and corrupt media (every platform) they probably wouldn’t try. The corrupt media is ESSENTIAL to the Left’s ability to own almost every narrative. They perpetuate Lefty lies and keep the conservatives on defense.

      As long as they can keep their base agitated and stuck on the plantation they’re g2g. They’re not even trying to change our (normal) maids anymore.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • TPW says:
      October 18, 2019 at 9:59 pm

      I thought that the other night watching a rerun……Man this isn’t far from what will happen…projection…much

      Like

      Reply
  4. Janie M. says:
    October 18, 2019 at 6:37 pm

    Corrupt Killary mentored/schooled ozero well. Due to her age, she had a much longer history of her nefarious conduct. As a “community organizer, he was no slouch in this regard either. A match made from the deep recesses of Hades.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • mopar2016 says:
      October 18, 2019 at 7:00 pm

      IMO, Buraq the corrupt Chicago politician learned a lot from other Illinois politicians.
      I remember when he challenged Bobby Rush (black panther) and lost.

      Rush still represents the 1st district here in Illinois. They all learned a lot from Alinsky.
      Remember, Hillary is really from the Chicago suburb of Park ridge, and Ritchie Daley may not be the mayor now but the Daley machine is still alive and well.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Janie M. says:
        October 18, 2019 at 7:59 pm

        mopar, Chitcago (Cook Cnty., in general), the cesspool of IL which probably sucks up the majority of the tax revenue in the entire state. I had read somewhere (can’t remember when) Killary’s father had mafia ties?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Janie M. says:
          October 18, 2019 at 8:16 pm

          P.S. I shoulda moved out of this state a LONG time ago (moved here in ’72 after my enlistment in the Marine Corps ended). Now I am in the winter of my life, too difficult to make my escape for a number of reasons. My son keeps saying we should move to FL. He was down there for a couple of weeks in early March staying with a niece.

          Like

          Reply
  5. Amazed treetop downlooker says:
    October 18, 2019 at 6:38 pm

    Expletive deleted Foggy Bottom; “FOG ‘em & send ‘em to “the BOTTOM” !

    Like

    Reply
  6. F2000 says:
    October 18, 2019 at 6:39 pm

    38 opportunities to find someone that knows something that will lighten their potential penalty.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Mr e-man says:
      October 18, 2019 at 8:01 pm

      Penalty? They were doing Hillary’s bidding and helping her skirt public records laws so she could own her own data and hide any potential damaging information. There won’t be any penalties other than a write up in their personnel file which will be seen as a badge of honor for future promotion.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. Thurstan says:
    October 18, 2019 at 6:39 pm

    497 violations unattributed. Let me help. Look at Sender of email. Now you can attribute them.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. Perot Conservative says:
    October 18, 2019 at 6:40 pm

    It’s so corrupt! I know a couple, now retired from the State Dept … now get this. He was a career State Dept employee.

    They were married later in life. So the State Dept finds (created) jobs for her wherever they went. Her job? Non essential, non critical fluff. Probably part time.

    And so imagine, on top of that, her Federal pension and benifits for a made up, frilly job! Times thousands of foreign employees!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • twingirls (@twingirls49) says:
      October 18, 2019 at 6:59 pm

      It’s every government agency. I know someone, a recently retired director in the VA, who very infrequently went to the office. Claimed his boss would say “do you still work here?” I didn’t appreciate the humor.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  10. FrankieZee says:
    October 18, 2019 at 6:40 pm

    At some point you have to take the rabid dog down. The question is who is going to do it. If left to survive, it will continue to infect us with its rabies.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. hokkoda says:
    October 18, 2019 at 6:41 pm

    Tulsi Gabbard should tweet a link to the report at Hillary asking if Clinton’s SIX HUNDRED security violations are greater than of less than the number of trips her husband made with Harvey Weinstein…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Shyster says:
      October 18, 2019 at 6:54 pm

      Or trips to Epstein island!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • elsuperbus says:
      October 18, 2019 at 7:10 pm

      Tulsi’s a fraud too. Probably a willing participant like Jill Stein. This whole thing stinks.
      Pick a candidate without a chance of winning, get her to “feud” with Crooked, then the “4 year investigation” report gets released. All focus on Tulsi while no one’s prosecuted.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • warrprin1 says:
      October 18, 2019 at 7:26 pm

      Today following the release of the interview where HilBaby named Tulsi as a Russian darling, Tulsi invited Hil to come on down and join the Nomination Seekers’ fray.

      Are they truly at odds, or is this a designed set-up to bring Hil into the 2020 race?

      Hil hasn’t figured it out yet, but her never ending magic show of trickery is tired and boring.

      Like

      Reply
      • hokkoda says:
        October 18, 2019 at 9:20 pm

        I honestly think Clinton has gone insane. Nobody to this day talks about what went on at Clinton HQ the night she lost. Just rumors, but apparently it was really, really, bad. So bad that they had to send Podesta out because Clinton was physically and mentally unable to function. She never recovered.

        I really think Gabbard is missing a GREAT opportunity to just hammer away in Clinton. Clinton is an easy target. Democrats still hate her for blowing the election. All KINDS of government bureaucrats, past and present, have had their lives overturned as they had to quickly cover up crimes they all expected to never be discovered.

        Anyway, Clinton’s comments indicate she’s off her meds.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Beigun says:
      October 18, 2019 at 8:13 pm

      This is the “Have you no decency, Sir!” moment that sank Joe McCarthy in the “Red Scare” when he went after the Secretary of the Army for being a Russian “asset.” Hillary is going the way of “Bomber Joe” showing that the old adage, “the higher the monkey climbs, the easier it is to see the XXX,” still applies!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  12. Perot Conservative says:
    October 18, 2019 at 6:41 pm

    Released on a Friday afternoon to bury the news.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. StanH says:
    October 18, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    Every institution in DC is corrupt to it’s core. To think if that wicked woman had of won…just wow!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Patience says:
    October 18, 2019 at 6:43 pm

    No end to the “yoga” and “wedding” ?

    Like

    Reply
  15. TheWanderingStar says:
    October 18, 2019 at 6:43 pm

    Is that picture another one of those “truples”?

    Like

    Reply
  16. Neil M. Dunn says:
    October 18, 2019 at 6:46 pm

    “Another 497 violations could not be tied to any specific person.”
    Another example of DoJ coverup as it blends into the rest of the “intelligence apparatus” as described below by Jim Kunstler.
    https://www.theburningplatform.com/2019/10/18/the-fatal-loop-of-recursivity/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. redridge45 says:
    October 18, 2019 at 6:50 pm

    I quite love the end note photo, Sundance! We aren’t the only ones that have been waiting…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Summer says:
    October 18, 2019 at 6:52 pm

    Some people did something but the mistakes were unintentional, move along. What difference, at this point, does it make? Only Deplorable Russian Assets ™ would keep digging.

    — H. Clinton

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. joeknuckles says:
    October 18, 2019 at 6:52 pm

    This just covers the emails she gave up, not the ones she hid. Imagine what would be found there.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • warrprin1 says:
      October 18, 2019 at 7:35 pm

      This report is the definitive proof that not one of these former Admin lawbreakers will do jail time. Hell, without felony convictions, they’re all still qualified to run for office.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  20. justlizzyp says:
    October 18, 2019 at 6:53 pm

    Is it just me then, who considers the ‘if you can’t get the fax machine to work just strip the classified markings and send the document to me via unsecured’ messages to be evidence of not only intent but also willful violation of policies she was clearly aware of?

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • littleanniefannie says:
      October 18, 2019 at 7:15 pm

      And if you’re really worried, just send them to my maid Rosalind. She can’t read English and she prints and brings me my emails anyway when she brings in another bottle of wine and whine.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • justlizzyp says:
        October 18, 2019 at 7:20 pm

        …using the printer in the supposedly secure locked room….

        nope. Still can’t see any intent.

        And remember when she denied being able to remember being trained in the handling of classified information, but wrote the whole section in her book about hiding under the covers to read emails so that nobody else would see, and no surveillance would pick it up…which would mean that she was viewing it through her email server. That she denied ever having classified info on. Except for when it made a cool story in her book.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  21. thedoc00 says:
    October 18, 2019 at 6:57 pm

    This is beyond comical.

    In my professional life, my technical team had classified device linked to a classified government system. The government system exposed materials that created a leak based on a “need to know” violation, not level of classification. We were shut down for 6 months doing the clean-up and had a government security auditor inspect (and recertify) our systems to insure our systems were clean and operating correctly.

    600 violations we know of, data found on an intentionally established illegal parallel communications system, hacks of government data bases tied back to this server, Weiner laptops, Obama’s WH account links on this server, etc. etc. Yet nothing was shut down and all was OK? What about all those Obama IC experts criticizing President Trump, working for the Media and Commercial companies, who detected none of this stuff??

    President Trump secures a memo on stand-alone machine and the world goes nuts. Go figure.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • thedoc00 says:
      October 18, 2019 at 7:03 pm

      If one sets aside her INTENTIONALLY established parallel communications system, acknowledged in the report, Hillary as to go down in History as the most inept Secretary of State not have recognized classified materials related to the State Department appearing on her systems.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Larry says:
        October 18, 2019 at 7:50 pm

        She wasn’t inept. She was corrupt. Maladministration is a legal “strategy” to fall back upon when you get caught.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Beigun says:
        October 18, 2019 at 8:25 pm

        It is against long-standing USG regulations for network security to connect a “red” to “black” system without authorization and procedures….all by the book. Inspections of government networks are based on installation regulations, duh!! For some reason, this State Department report omits any reference to GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS on network security regarding a private server and network, open and ripe for intrusion by foreign adversaries…that is why there are government regulations to prevent such nonsense as a private server.

        Remember, Hillary promised Barrak that she would cease ties to the Clinton Foundation, just like Hunter is promising to do the same with his overseas connections if his Dad becomes President. There must be thousands upon thousands of government IT workers wondering why in the hell they have to safeguard IT networks while the “Queen of Warmongers” breaks every IT regulation in the book….and the final State Department report omits reference to any government regulation on “network installation” to meet security standards. When the MSM overlooks all of this, we have become a Kleptocracy.

        Like

        Reply
      • jx says:
        October 18, 2019 at 10:16 pm

        It was completely deliberate. She registered the clintonemail.com domain just prior to being sworn in. She refused to use government systems and took no precautions regarding her illegal private systems. She did not care whatsoever.

        Like

        Reply
    • warrprin1 says:
      October 18, 2019 at 7:42 pm

      Our government is at war against us. Regardless of Party, regardless of whether elected, appointed, or just plain hired, they will protect each other against our efforts to prosecute the truth and the crimes. The exception is POTUS Trump. They will fabricate anything to undo him.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Maquis says:
        October 18, 2019 at 7:55 pm

        Just as they are continuing their efforts to undo the American Revolution in favor of Communism, which, incidently, was aborned the same year as our most exceptional Nation was.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  22. Shyster says:
    October 18, 2019 at 7:01 pm

    The IG can streamline the investigation by a multitude by just looking for the individuals who weren’t corrupt. Take about 2 hours.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. tax2much says:
    October 18, 2019 at 7:02 pm


    I have so far used the singular term, “e-mail server,” in describing the referral that began our investigation. It turns out to have been more complicated than that. Secretary Clinton used several different servers and administrators of those servers during her four years at the State Department, and used numerous mobile devices to view and send e-mail on that personal domain. As new servers and equipment were employed, older servers were taken out of service, stored, and decommissioned in various ways. Piecing all of that back together—to gain as full an understanding as possible of the ways in which personal e-mail was used for government work—has been a painstaking undertaking, requiring thousands of hours of effort.

    For example, when one of Secretary Clinton’s original personal servers was decommissioned in 2013, the e-mail software was removed. Doing that didn’t remove the e-mail content, but it was like removing the frame from a huge finished jigsaw puzzle and dumping the pieces on the floor. The effect was that millions of e-mail fragments end up unsorted in the server’s unused—or “slack”—space. We searched through all of it to see what was there, and what parts of the puzzle could be put back together.

    Although there is evidence of potential violations of the statutes regarding the handling of classified information, our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case.

    James B. Comey

    Like

    Reply
  24. lewfarge48 says:
    October 18, 2019 at 7:03 pm

    Bottom line:
    ANOTHER HUGE GROUP OF FEDERAL FELONS THAT WE THE PEOPLE ARE PAYING TO RUIN OUR NATION !!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. digitaldoofus says:
    October 18, 2019 at 7:07 pm

    I would call the info contained in this report some level of disgusting, but sundance has already used the appropriate adjectives. And as far as I’m concerned — with STILL no prosecutions in sight — Barr is also Deep State until he proves otherwise with an actual prosecution — not just an ‘investigation’ (Democrats don’t mind investigations; they laugh them off and merely use them as resume-builders for their next job when a fellow Leftist achieves high office)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. Allan J. Favish says:
    October 18, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    If we can’t get an honest and accurate report out of the State Department that is headed by Mike Pompeo, with Donald Trump as President, and a prosecution of Hillary Clinton and her accomplices, why should we believe that the United States Government and the people who run it are anything other than corrupt to the core?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. dustahl says:
    October 18, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    Why is it legal to buy a MSM outlet for the purpose of propaganda, Washington Post, Cnn and so forth, in my view, that is a flaw in the system

    Like

    Reply
  28. JoeMeek says:
    October 18, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    DiploMad
    W. Lewis Amselem, long time US Foreign Service Officer; now retired; served all over the world and under all sorts of conditions. Convinced the State Department needs to be drastically slashed and reformed so that it will no longer pose a threat to the national interests of the United States.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  29. Somebody's Gramma says:
    October 18, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    In Real Life, we get fired for such “mistakes” with no ability to stay in the industry. Criminal penalties apply to purposeful intent, so I see they used the word “mistakes”. I used to manage information security at the state government level, internationally, and in high tech. I find it impossible, implausible, that they could not reconstruct the data and pinpoint the exact mistakes and assign them to specific individuals. They are flat out lying. It’s just a big fat hot potato and no one wants to own it because so many were complicit. Maybe there is some satisfaction in the fact that “Hillary-What-Difference-Does-It-Make” is perhaps one of the more despised politicians alive today. She’s only getting paid to speak and promote her book because “some people” “owe” her “something”. That is the only possible answer. I would be happy if I never heard of her again (unless of course, she accepts Jesus and repents for her sins and makes restitution to all she has wronged). That’s my two cents on the matter.

    Like

    Reply
    • Somebody's Gramma says:
      October 18, 2019 at 7:38 pm

      Alternatively, the “system” is a complete sham, and Hillary just fit right in. She pretended on one hand to be ignorant or unaware of the rules, and YET, she was Secretary of State!!!! What does that say about the State Department? What does that say about a WOMAN in politics? When you are breaking into an all male field, yes I did that, you are to set an excellent example for all women who come after you. Not try and see how much you can get away with, accept zero responsibility, and blame everyone else including the Russians. #metoo my ass Hillary. Please go away.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  30. TonyinLA says:
    October 18, 2019 at 7:37 pm

    I’m sorry Sundance, this is all just too depressing. Love your work, but these crooks always skate. I know, I know, “wait it out, the big ugly is coming” but it’s late in the day and no fish on the hook yet. At all.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • warrprin1 says:
      October 18, 2019 at 7:52 pm

      They want us to give up; they want us to throw up our hands – and turn in our guns – in despair. This is the moment they’ve waited for since Election night 2016. Not happening.

      “COME AND TAKE IT!”

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  31. booger71 says:
    October 18, 2019 at 7:46 pm

    Well…I hope at least some of them got a sternly worded letter.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. MicD says:
    October 18, 2019 at 7:47 pm

    I want to read ALL of those “Yoga” emails Tomorrow !

    Like

    Reply
  33. Palafox says:
    October 18, 2019 at 7:50 pm

    Tulsi’s getting Kavanaughed. Reminds me of Arthur Millers play The Crucible, a play about the Salem Witch Trials (and McCarthyism, except McCarthy was right) where little Mary Warren tried to put Abigail Williams as a fraud, only to have the fraud turn back on her as retribution. In the play, Mary Warren gives in and blames a “witch,” and is brought back into the protective arms of the fraud.

    Same will happen with Tulsi. She’ll have her mea culpa moment, rip into Trump, and all will be forgiven and forgotten.

    This reads more like someone getting wind that tulsi or someone in her camp may have not shot down a notion to run as an independent. This is a preemptive strike to prohibit her from doing so.

    Like

    Reply
    • jus wundrin says:
      October 18, 2019 at 8:58 pm

      Interesting point. Tulsi wasnt keen on the whole impeachy meme. Perhaps this is the preemptive strike to get her on board.

      ….or, the evil queen knows that she cant blackmail snow white, and doesnt want her anywhere near where she and 0Bomba buried the skeletons.

      Like

      Reply
  34. Southern Belle says:
    October 18, 2019 at 7:55 pm

    . . . But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, . . .

    Like

    Reply
  35. warrprin1 says:
    October 18, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    “…or someone in her camp may not have shot down a notion to run as an independent.”

    That is exactly where HilBilly was going today in the interview where she enlightened her listeners that Tulsi is a pawn of the Ruskies. Oh, and Jill Stein is too. According to Hil, there are all these Russian bots, etc., enjoining Tulsi to run as a 3rd Party candidate – in order to help PDJT WIN RE-election.

    I guess that tells us how they intend to spin the landslide results.

    Like

    Reply
  36. warspite2 says:
    October 18, 2019 at 8:03 pm

    So what? We all know there will no consequences.

    Like

    Reply
  37. Brian says:
    October 18, 2019 at 8:07 pm

    I’m at the point now, as all this comes out, that the following institutions need to be disbanded, all the employees fired and relocated to a remote island in the Pacific: FBI, CIA, Dept of State. Also, all troops stationed abroad must come home, our overseas basis closed (especially in Europe), and we need to quit NATO. We have too much crap going on at home that needs to be cleaned up first.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. Aintree says:
    October 18, 2019 at 8:11 pm

    The two distinct, legal double standards in the USA are now clearly light years apart.

    The ultra lenient and forgiving nature of the federal law for Democrats in the USA and the merciless and punitive administration of the law for President Trump and his associates is a disgrace and a serious danger to the peace and future of the nation. How a country claiming to be a democracy could ever reach this level of 2 tiered justice is stunning. The 2 systems are so dissimilar in application and in their penalties that it is hard to believe they are not being applied in 2 different countries. One a privileged connected aristocracy and the other a banana republic for legally powerless peasants.

    A Special Counsel, a ludicrous secret Impeachment process, never ending subpoenas, numerous indictments, almost as many convictions and so on for the party supposedly controlling the WH and the Senate and exonerations, firings, resignations and non punitive “mistake” crimes for the other side. Barr’s encouragement of the SDNY investigation against Rudy and the indictments of his “associates” was the bagpiper’s recent signal to the top tier privileged classes that nothing has changed.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. donny2837 says:
    October 18, 2019 at 8:25 pm

    Thank you for this article Sundance, don’t know where we would be without you. The last sentence of the letter sent by Mary Taylor to Chuck Grassley (1st page of the 10 page doc.) caught my attention: Should the Department become aware in the future of any additional classified emails sent through the Secretary”s servers, the Department will likewise follow appropriate procedures.

    Very interesting.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. 100% YOOPER says:
    October 18, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    I keep telling myself that President Trump will drop the hammer on DC and the Dems after he wins election. 🤞

    Like

    Reply
  41. saywhat64 says:
    October 18, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    Where are the specific who, whats and whys ? This investigation cost how much and this is all we get? What a joke.

    Meanwhile how many more years do we have to wait after more emails come into their possession before they report “yup there were some more violations by some unnamed DOS employees”

    Like

    Reply
  42. Paul says:
    October 18, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    We need bumper stickers:

    Indict Pelosi
    Indict Hillary
    Indict Obama
    Indict Brennen
    Indict Comey
    Indict Biden
    Geez, I’ll need a semi tractor trailer for enough room to put them all up.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s