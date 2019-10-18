Cartels in Control – Mexican President Says They Had to Release Chapito Guzman or else Sinaloa Cartel Would Kill Officials…

A big FUBAR happened in Culiacan Mexico yesterday as Mexican police and narcotics officers captured Ovidio Guzman, aka “Chapito”, the heir of drug kingpin El Chappo and current head of the Sinaloa cartel.
We watched via social media yesterday as a war broke out in Culiacan between the police/military and the cartel. After authorities captured Chapito, hundreds of Sinaloa cartel members came down from the mountains and cut off the city. The cartel began executing and capturing anyone who was assisting the arrest. The city shut down.
To save themselves, the surrounded Mexican officials released Chapito back to the cartels and now the world has more evidence that Mexican President Lopez-Obrador has no control over the peace and security of Mexico. The cartels are in charge.
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican officials on Friday admitted they had bungled the arrest of kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s son, who they let go during shootouts with drug gangs in the streets of a major city, but the president insisted his security strategy was working.
Cartel gunmen surrounded around 35 police and national guards in the northwestern city of Culiacan on Thursday and made them free Ovidio Guzman, one of the jailed drug lord’s dozen or so children, after his brief detention set off widespread gun battles and a jailbreak that stunned the country.
The chaos in Culiacan, a bastion of Guzman’s Sinaloa Cartel, turned up pressure on President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who took office in December promising to pacify a country weary of more than a decade of gang violence and murders.
Lopez Obrador came under heavy criticism on social media and from security experts, who said that authorities risked encouraging copycat actions by caving in to the gang, and that the retreat from a major city created the impression that the cartel, not the state, was in control. (read more)
LAST NIGHT:
Good info from Texas
“aeson Jones, retired captain for the Texas Department of Public Safety’s intel and counterterrorism division, has long been a proponent of taking a more aggressive stance against the cartels and believes this is a wake-up call. “Intense violence rocked Culiacan, Mexico, yesterday as government authorities captured leaders of Sinaloa Cartel,” said the cartel expert, who just took a trip to Mexico to meet with sources. “Only hours later, the president of Mexico would cower and show the world the Mexican government was not in charge of the safety of its country. For years, I have tried to convince our citizens and government how hyper-violent the Mexican cartels have become and why we must designate the Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. Yesterday, the world witnessed it; the question now is will the U.S. State Dept. still refuse to take action?”
https://www.conservativereview.com/news/want-fight-war-fight-border-not-syrias/
We in the US are dealing with blatant threats to assassinate our President I in print, picture, video, etc and you think WE should be rescuing Mexico from the cartel? I want to see some arrests NOW!! That filthy bas*ard Peter Fonda threatened the President’s young son with being raped by pedophiles, and he is now dead. One of the biggest perpetrators of harassment investigations and impeachment, Cummings, is now dead. Maybe if I wait long enough, justice will be served in God’s time.
True, Mugzey 302.
Just a thought. Mexico has 26,000 soldiers in the Mexico/U.S. border area. The cartels are militarily in control. President Trump declares the cartels in Mexico terroirsts. AMLO requests U.S. military help. We are in the world war against terrorists. BINGO. U.S. Troupes enter Mexico to fight with Mexican military against the terrorist.
GAME OVER for the globalist enemy on our southern border.
Did you take a look at the U.S. map where the cartels are heavily entrenched? I suggest we had better remove them HERE before going there, or we’ll have families slaughtered in this country like they are there. Can America take care of America for a while, for a change?
The Mexican cartels, aka narco-terrorists, gained power by corrupting the police and politicians. Mexico is in deep trouble and unless it finds a way to destroy the cartel cancer, it is doomed.
Is it unreasonable to fear that cartel money has seeped into U.S. politics/politicians? The open borders wing of the Democrat Party are clearly acting against the best interests of the U.S. and playing into the hands of the cartels since a tightly controlled border would severely curtail the flow of drugs into the U.S. thereby bankrupting the cartels Have open border politicians been corrupted by the Mexican cartels? The signs are there.
Concerned;
Why limit your concern to Democrat open border politicians? Plenty of Republicon open borders politicians in Congress, they just don’t SAY it.
You can bet, however if their is cartel $ in Congress, Republicons are getting their share: COUNT on it!
Money has utterly corrupted US politics..
Chinese, Saudi, Mexican Drug Lord; you name it, some politician has taken it.
Its also why they hate PDJT. HE cant be bought.
Therefore must Impeach!
Not only do the cartels serve their own interests by supplying drugs here, and the corrupt officials and politicians, but they also serve to kill off young men with fentynal ~ which serves to not only eliminate fighting-age men, but also reduce the population. A two-fer for the globalist cabal and their minions!
That’s exactly what we don’t want here. Button up that border, bunker-bomb the tunnels, take care of the operations they have in this country now. But first, ferret out the dirt-bags taking $ from them and lock them up.
Time for a little “Halls of Montezuma” if you ask me
One other thing this is far,far, more important than Kurdish/Turkish border.
I’d expect the guards military along our border to get scared. They’ve never served in Iraq and Afghanistan and direct gunfire and and harm to family will scared the schit out of them until they leave. The question in my mind is whether the president of Mexico will invite US marines, Army infantry over their border to give them the backup and force to destroy the entire cartel in Mexico. That would be MAGA and make Mexico Great for the first time since Americans kicked the Mexican Army and their politicians ass. What you gonna do Mexico? I don’t hold grudges unless your government lives to US constitution signed by our forefathers.
It will be another Viet Nam. Or middle east, take your pick. How many of our people are we going to sacrifice to fight someone else’s battles – people who won’t stand up and fight for their own?
This will open your eyes.
Maps of cartel influence in cities across the U.S.A.
https://www.dea.gov/sites/default/files/2018-07/dir06515.pdf
Just a refresher from 2015 and the PRC connection.
“ How Mexican drug cartels have infiltrated Hong Kong
Mexican cartels are using Hong Kong to launder money and source chemicals for narcotics trade”
https://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/article/1759760/how-mexican-drug-cartels-are-moving-hong-kong
When governing politicians can buy and sell positions and people, steal, and take huge bribes with absolute impunity, the rot permeates down to the man/woman on the street. Nobody escapes or is immune. In Mexico, the cop on the street is corrupt; so are his superiors, neighbors, friends and acquaintances. This has been Mexico for many decades and will not self correct anytime soon. It would take someone quite unique to reverse this awful situation, like a strong dictator with nationalistic ideology and a very strong sense of law and order; a rare specimen unlikely to exist in Mexico.
Those aspiring to a better environment and life, and having something to offer (e.g., a higher education, a good business acumen or goof entrepreneurial instincts), end up packing and leaving the country.
It is not a coincidence or an accident that the narcos are so well established in Mexico. They take in $billions through illicit activities and some of it goes to pay off the politicians.
Their motto is “plata o plomo” (silver or lead), meaning take our money and do as we say or take a bullet and be done. They ruthlessly enforce their motto, as you can see it in Sinaloa right now.
In case you wonder why so many Mexicans coming illegally to the USA steal Social Security numbers, declare their pets or their relatives in Mexico as dependents (assuming they pay any taxes), commit crimes, and abuse our support systems with some much ease and without remorse read above again.
I think we in the US have no illusion as to has been in charge of Mexico for the past several decades. When Pelosi makes it a point to visit only the Mexican Border States adjoining the US,
it is very telling that criminals will only deal with criminals, especially a gun runner like Pelosi!
Let’s designate PRC as a terrorist organisation.
“Mexico’s Role in the Deadly Rise of Fentenyl”
Download here.
https://www.insightcrime.org/investigations/mexico-deadly-rise-fentanyl/
Excerpt:
In October 2017, President Donald Trump declared the opioid epidemic a national public health emergency, citing record deaths from opioids and expressing a belief that his administration could end “the opioid epidemic”. As part of his strategy, the President claimed that “90% of the heroin in America comes from south of the border” and called for the construction of a border wall to stem the flow.
While it is true that a large percentage of the heroin sold in the United States comes from Mexico, the message mussed the larger point. By far, the fastest growing class of opioid-caused deaths in 2017 was fentanyl and similar drugs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 70,273 people died from drug overdoses. Of these, 28,466 involved fentanyl or a similar synthetic drug. Horrifically, this was a 45% increase over 2016.
While we can debate the potential effectiveness of a border wall in stopping overall drug flows into the United States, the trouble with fentanyl is that, due to its highly concentrated nature, it can be transported easily, in small quantities, and can have a devastating impact on public health. As this publication by the Mexico Institute and InSight Crime emphasizes, Mexican anti-narcotics policy has been slow to recognize the horrific potential of Fentanyl and bilateral cooperation on the drug has not kept up with the explosive development of the market.
It is vital that Mexican public policy-makers and their US counterparts engage in conversations focusing on counter-fentanyl planning and strategy in order to develop effective means of addressing the problem of the drug in Mexico and in the United States. As a recent Wilson Center Mexico Institute publication by Eric Olson has argued, a common solution to a shared problem must be found:
“The principles of shared responsibility and bilateral collaboration are fundamentally important to successful security cooperation. Illicit economies, whether smuggling drugs, humans, or other products, do not respect borders, so it is essential for both countries to work together to address these complex problems. The United States and Mexico should reaffirm their commitment to the framework of shared responsibility for addressing the security challenges that threaten both countries.”
This timely publication by the Mexico Institute and Insight Crime hopes to provide both analysis and recommendations for policy-makers. As Mexico’s new government begins to modify its public security and anti-narcotics strategy, an informed public debate will be essential to finding long-term effective solutions.
Belt fed in Holy Cats vid may be SAW. Too slow for M60. Then again, ‘heavier’ sound of firing may indicate 7.62 belt fed. Anything from PKM to RPD to M249.
Huh. It’s like war.
I remember when Fast and Furious was first revealed I was talking to a recent arrival at a local mexican restaurant where I was a regular about his cartel sponsored trip across the border . I asked him why would anyone come here to buy rifles. He said he had no idea full auto and more were available in any military base down there for less then the cost of shipping here. High quality American military stuff.
The solution is very simple. Beto says that the Mexican government just needs to initiate a buyback of those weapons of war. No problemo.
I wouldnt be so certain that a Mexican Civil War isnt part of the DemComms plan to flood the USA with refugees. The plan seems to me to be to foment chaos at every turn, enabling the tyrants to burn it all down and rebuild it in Stalins image. Or actually, in the image of 14th century European Feudalism.
Antifa in our streets, intimidating conservatives.
Attacking the rule of law, our electoral college, the Supreme Court.
Big Tech silencing “dissident” voices.
The impeachment sham.
Cartels pushing Mexico closer and closer to Civil War.
Russia collusion. Ukraine scams. Syria uproar. (Wouldnt surprise me if the “fighting” in Syria after the cease fire was CIA ops.)
False flag mass shootings to take our guns.
The gaslighting of the American people by the MSM liars.
Keep your powder dry folks. Everything is coming to a head one way or another.
But, but, but….Mexico adds it’s “great cultural traditions” to America – like gang warfare, graffiti and Tripe Tacos.
/s
“and now the world has more evidence that Mexican President Lopez-Obrador has no control over the peace and security of Mexico.”
All the result of Americans that use illegal drugs.
A $100 billion a year cross border enterprise has a lot of influence. They’re keeping their best people in Mexico.
Can we all just admit it now… Mexico SUCKS.
Turn the whole country into a glass parking lot.
