McCarthy and McCaul: Bipartisan Briefing on Syria Improved After Speaker Pelosi Meltdown and Exit…

House minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Mike McCaul, Rankimg Member of House Committee on Homeland Security, hold a press conference with the media pool immediately following the bipartisan White House briefing on Syria.
Apparently once Nancy Pelosi finished her political meltdown and stomped out of the briefing, the remaining democrats and republicans engaged in a healthy discussion with U.S. military leadership and President Trump about the purpose of the U.S. draw-down.
McCarthy playing CYA after his GROSS LACK of LEADERSHIP on the House Resolution vs POTUS.
129 RINO’S need to be neutered in primaries!
We need 129 real republicans to run.
Yep, we need MAGA candidates, but there are none with power. The republican pipeline is full of uni-party.
Seems to me they’re already neutered. We actually need some to grow a pair 🙂
After he realized he got 1,000 calls from MAGA voters!
They’re such sniveling back-stabbing cowards.
Read the resolution. Besides the caterwauling of the Dem leadership and their campaign media managers, meh.
A2 says:
October 16, 2019 at 8:07 pm
Here is the resolution. It’s rather focussed and rather anodyne. Many of the points are non controversial and the administration is implementing them. I see why there was bi- partisan support.
The Wankerati are blowing this up for ratings.
More like a tempest in a teacup.
That Congress—
(1)opposes the decision to end certain United States efforts to prevent Turkish military operations against Syrian Kurdish forces in Northeast Syria;
(2)calls on Turkish President Erdogan to immediately cease unilateral military action in Northeast Syria and to respect existing agreements relating to Syria;
(3)calls on the United States to continue supporting Syrian Kurdish communities through humanitarian support, including to those displaced or otherwise affected by ongoing violence in Syria;
(4)calls on the United States to work to ensure that the Turkish military acts with restraint and respects existing agreements relating to Syria; and
(5)calls on the White House to present a clear and specific plan for the enduring defeat of ISIS.
H.J.Res. 77: Opposing the decision to end certain United States efforts to prevent Turkish military operations against Syrian Kurdish forces in Northeast Syria.
https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/116/hjres77/text
Thank you for posting the link to the resolution, which evidently few have availed themselves to read in full. It’s little more than a wet fart.
It is much more than that.
It was an opportunity for the Republicans to stand in unison against Pelosi and tell Americans what Sundance told us today…………….
– Democrats Denounce President Trump For Ending Syrian War They Never Authorized
– The End of “Nation Building” as a Business Mode
Instead, McCarthy squirmed in the swamp.
Exactly. Symbolism counts on occasion. This would an example when telling the war mongers that there will be no more American lives squandered in fruitless, non-essential conflict.
How is that?
“(2) Calls on Turkish President Erdogan”; shades of tweeting, holding vigils and sending silly letters to Boko Haram stopped them from harming women and caused them to treat women as equals…
Pfft!
“(4) Calls on the United States to work to ensure that the Turkish military acts with restraint and respects existing agreements”; and President Trump is supposed to accomplish that, how?
• Send unwelcome armies of diplomats to tsk tsk Erdogan?
• Send Battleships?
• Send Bombers?
• Fly in Stealth aircraft?
• President Trump should call Erdogan and threaten him?
And exactly which of these approaches, or any other possible approach would not receive constant condemnation from the democrats?
President Trump stated his intention to use trade sanctions, if necessary, against Turkey and Erdogan right from the initial announcement.
President Trump has no intention of making it his official duty to wet nurse Erdogan, threaten Erdogan with military repercussions or to invade Turkey to force them.
However, that does appear to be the intention of Pelosi and Congress. It especially appears to be the intent of Pelosi to force President Trump into a Turkish situation where the democrats can criticize President Trump six ways to Sunday.
Anyone who voted for the resolution was foolish. Any Republican who voted for that resolution is stupid or a RINO.
Thank you A2. Seems more benign than the rhetoric. Why would Nunes vote ‘yea’? I wouldn’t put him in the same category as McCarthy.
Regardless of the meatless content of the House resolution….that is all the more reason for Republicans to vote against it in a show of support for POTUS. They took away political capital & leverage from PDJT….deliberately?
There wasn’t a single frickin’ Democrat who voted against it. Right or wrong (and they are almost always wrong) they understand the importance and power of staying together as a solid voting bloc.
But by Gosh today’s back-stabbing Repubs will want PDJT to support and endorse their re-election next year….and come out to their states and hold rallies. And he’ll probably do it, being the superior intellect that he is.
BIPARTISAN / Just like the vote.
Either:
1. Making it look like they know what they’re doing and are doing something
OR
2. Trying to take the credit for what POTUS is doing.
Point 2 may be spot on. All the public wailing and rending of clothes and then the resolution basically, points 2 -5, are things the administration has said it is committed to doing or is doing.
As to point one, take it to the bank, (just not a Chinese bank they have no$$$$$)
🤣
How about we move the U.N. troops stationed in America over to Syria, and the UN provide humanitarian aid. Just what does that worthless organization do besides pass resolutions against Israel and pump up the so-called “palestinian” terrorist organizations??
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thanks, A2.
No, it was our idiot GOP walking straight into YET ANOTHER trap intended to give Democrats endless media coverage of a “bipartisan” resolution to “condemn” Trump’s decision. Those two quoted words are in every media report online and on TV and in the radio. The Republicans are goddamn idiots for helping Pelosi and the media skewer Trump. And the GOP Senate plans to give the Democrats/Media ANOTHER “win” tomorrow by passing roughly the same resolution.
I read it, and the resolution itself is insane. An “enduring” plan to defeat ISIS?!?! You know what enduring means? It means an endless goddamn war.
Uh oh! Did you get that? …..humanitarian support…including those displaced….that means they want to bring more “refugees”. Communist/Muslim refugees. The uniparty just can’t control themselves with our country, our money, and our lives.
Yep – he’s stepping right into Ryan’s shoes and they seem to fit him well.
All McCarthy had to do was produce a REPUBLICAN Resolution … without the BS … supporting POTUS in Ending Endless Wars.
Doesn’t matter what Pelosi would or wouldn’t bring to the Floor – R’s can sign it and post it online.
But NOOO …
“Back-stabbing America First” is their M.O.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Excellent alternative Black Knight.
But that would require the GOP House leadership has enough foresight and creativity to think of it and then to propose it rather than give Pelosi and the media a fake win to exploit. This was a huge failure of McCarthy’s GOP leadership and a betrayal of the President who has taken the tough lead in the most difficult battles. To sell PDJT out when he is being impeached is most despicable and a boost to America’s enemies.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Well said, Aintree.
Paul Ryan smiles at McCarthy’s performance.
If we were seeing a true and invigorated Repub resistance in the House, Ryan would be crying.
The so called “Freedom Caucus” is looking more like the “Tuesday Group”.
Agree. I am so angry with the GOP Rhinos I could spit.
Ok, I think he is weak, but what are you expecting from the minority here? What are you saying he is not doing?
LikeLike
A “clean and supportive” Republican Resolution. Cowards.
LikeLiked by 5 people
There was no need to spend a penny of political capital opposing the resolution, which was meaningless and of no legal effect.
Save your ammo for a real fight. Those of you who are also in SC should be contacting Lindsey Graham regularly telling him to get to work in the Judiciary and put some hearings on the schedule to get to the bottom of the Mueller operation and its origins.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lindsey “The Snake” Graham is slow-walking the hearings for leverage vs POTUS.
He (…or she) is a no-good, low-life pond-scum.
Every time I see mccarthys face, it reinforces why I hate those who call themselves republicans, but bend over with their heinies towards the dems in a “bipartisan” way. They’re feckless wimps. They never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity. They picked wimpy bawling “cannibis” boehner, then wimpy traitor Ryan and now wimpy, pretty boy , coc sellout, McCarthy. The demonrats always pick their most vicious attack dogs. What do we get? We get wimpy sell outs who won’t stand up for our constitution, our country or their own base, we get put in a vise every election cycle. If the dems lose, they just keep undermining behind the scenes. If the reps lose, we lose our country, and that’s what the reps know will keep us voting for their worthless behinds. Unfortunately, with the dems, we go down fast, with the repukes, we go down slow, but either way, we’re going down.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pelosi not only runs out of the meeting she always runs right to the media so she can whine.
Credit where due: McCarthy is a skilled player. It’s much harder to go out there and take a dive semi-convincingly than it is to just go out and simply give it your best shot.
Kevin McCarthy was on the Laura Ingraham show earlier.
They were laughing it up about the silly dems, and talking about Pelosi walking out of the meeting. But Laura never mentioned the fact that McCarthy had just voted with Pelosi and the dems. So I E-mailed her and told her about it. I told her that I wouldn’t ever watch her show again. I also told her that I respect Lou Dobbs for calling Scalise out.
And then I felt better.
Corrupt lying 🤥 senile Pelosi pulls this 💩 all the time. If President Trump was mean to her is because she deserves it. Holding secret meetings to unseat our President is disgusting, disgraceful, socialist and communist. The Demonrats are pathetic imbeciles!!
LikeLiked by 19 people
LIKE
Imbeciles don’t know what they are doing. The demonrats know what exactly that they are engaging in sedition and lies. They are evil morally bankrupt clowns facilitated by the dem operative media, the deep state uniparty, the entertainment industry, Wall Street globalists and America hating technocrats.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pathetic imbeciles fits. Also sinister opportunists applies.
Master troller…. 😝
“Sad”
“Pray”
Completely outmatched.
How they do go on, day after day, subpoena after subpoena, interview after interview, lie after lie…while he ridicules them into complete irrelevance while entertaining us all at the same time?
Yes, you notice how President Trump is echoing Nancy’s “prayerful” language when she was telling us how seriously Democrats were approaching impeachment. It was a sad day for our country then, too. The President is just pushing her words right back at her.
Sundance: Please post a copy of the House Resolution with a list of Republicans who signed it and those who did not.
LikeLiked by 4 people
http://clerk.house.gov/evs/2019/roll560.xml
LikeLiked by 8 people
Nunes was a yea
A lot of Reps who we thought were clearly on POTUS’ side voted Yea. Disappointing.
WTF?
Collins was a yea
So was Ratcliff, Scalice so this tells me their motivation was anti-Turkey and with National Security interests primarily———but for all the Dems, they saw it as a slap at POTUS because they are so consumed. Once again, the Repubs were trying NOT to view everything in a political lens. But that is all the Dems think about, and getting at POTUS.
Every time I hear a House Dem say they are a co-equal branch of government, just once I would like someone say, NO you are ONE HALF of a Co-equal branch !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nice work!
Yes.
Someone posted it in the previous thread. Catherine McCoun? Illuminating and sad.
My Congresswoman is one those. She’s in “Dark Blue” Washington State – what do you expect?
She mostly respects our borders, 2nd Amendment rights, and does a LOT of work on behalf of our Veterans.
Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good.
F her.
Still looking for the good in Judas RINOs when it matters.
Yeah, must have missed something. I live in Washington state and identify not one congress critter worth spit.
There is no good in any of the bitches. Deed or intention. Every single one is nothing less than an enemy of the USA and ‘good’. If you voted for one…
And don’t preach at me with your lame little homilies.
This is the text of the resolution and the sponsors:
https://www.congress.gov/116/bills/hjres77/BILLS-116hjres77ih.xml
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Seriously, its a form of elder abuse for her staff to keep trotting her out, and propping her up. She very likely needs to retire to the memory wing somewhere.
Pelosi is sick.
What information is she afraid that POTUS will learn if he talks with Putin…?
Methinks she doth protest too loudly…..
Chinah…chinah…chinah
Hard to criticize a person whose last statement contains the phrase ‘Pray for her, …’
Speaker Pelosi needs to be put on the No Fly List and should never be allowed back into the Trump White House. She has bats in her belfry and needs to be kept far, far away from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Reminder to self, never turn your back on a Democrat.
I think Nancy Pelosi is just trying to save herself, son and friends from legal action derived from their corruption in the Ukraine.
Yes that’s kinda my take on this as well. I’ve never seen so much corruption in all my years. She is trying to put her thumb in the damn wall but she doesn’t have enough digits to stop the tsunami that is coming . Who knows all the deals she has made with some very very bad people. I suspect they are letting her know what will happen if they don’t get the deal they agreed to…scary as heck if ya think about it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Your last sentence…I sincerely hope that’s the case. Poetic justice that needs to happen to every one of these cockroaches.
They sold their souls and the chits are being called in.
LikeLiked by 2 people
why doesn’t this show up for me?
sundance on October 16, 2019 at 8:11 pm
Nancy Pelosi needs help fast! There is either something wrong with her “upstairs,” or she just plain doesn’t like our great Country. She had a total meltdown in the White House today. It was very sad to watch. Pray for her, she is a very sick person!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2019
Omg! Love that tweet from our POTUS.
“Liked”
————————————-
P Trump knows his Twitter site is a far more reliable and effective supporter for himself than all of his flaky GOP Senators and Reps combined. They are certain to sell him out whenever the going gets tough. Unlike the old saying they get weaker when the going gets tough not stronger like POTUS; or else they see a conniving chance to back stab their leader to the world of vicious enemies while hiding behind the cover of a Pelosi Resolution on Syria.
The intended cover didn’t do the job and now the Yeas are fully exposed to Trump voters. Voting yea for a Resolution tabled by Impeach 45’s leader Pelosi is an outrageous betrayal.
The Pelosi-Schumer stunt today was just more planned theatrics from the Dems to juice their base and trash the president. Was planned before the meeting and the media was likely alerted to be ready for a presser show. More Dem derangement.
The Democrats are losing it because the POTUS removed the “tripwire” — 28 US service members — that were intended to die so the Democrats could exploit it against the President.
Watch the following CNN interview with a retired colonel before they memory-holed the “tripwire.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Democrats hate it when their plans do not come together.
snb;
Well, they should be getting used to it by now! There plans have all gone to sh*t, every one of them, ever since,…oh “lets give Trump lots of press, in hopes he’ll win the nomination, cause he would be the easiest for Hillary to beat!”
They have a reverse midas touch, everything they touch turns to cr*p.
Oh, and by the by,…
“We have to protect our allies, cover their backs, so they will protect ours.”
I’m trying to think when is the last time THAT happened?
Allies are like a ‘marriage of convenience’; each party is in the relationship, because they view it as being in their own, enlightened self interest to be there.
Lets not ‘romanticise’ it, the minute either party detirmines its no longer in their best interest to stay in the relationship,…its OVER.
It is no longer in our best interests to remain in a # of alliances we have been in, for many years. NATO is a great example.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LTC, O5. Well past his expiration date. Correct title is Colonel, actual rank LTC retired.
Ever heard the term “Ticket Puncher” ?
This whiny rat is a Ret Colonel? Such disrespect.
F***ing Ralphie Peters! He’s a bigger wussy than ever. No way this guy was a soldier. He’s a total waste product.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“No chin” Frank Burns…remember from MASH
LikeLiked by 2 people
LTC, O5, Peters is well past his expiration date. Correct spoken title is Colonel, actual rank LTC retired.
I had the displeasure of working with Ralph Peters, when he claimed to be an expert consultant. All he did was steal the work of my team members, to claim as his and then acted like minor league version of (WWII UK) General Montgomery, a legend in his own mind. Fortunately our management caught on a fired his sorry butt.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Note that at approximately 2:50 in the video Peters claims that Erdogan calls our president and TELLS him what to do. Really! Does this pass the smell test?
Well stopped after Ralph Peters started talking amd imm mediately called the President a liar – “lies like a little boy caught stealing his mom’s purse.”
Isn’t this Peters (aptly named) the same peterhead who quit Fox News in disgust last year because he accused Fox of being profit seekers because several hosts on the network supported the President’s claims that the Muh Russia hoax was a witch-hunt ?
Why, yes he is…
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/mar/20/ralph-peters-fox-news-contributor-quits-propaganda/
Ralph Peters is a disgusting, warmongering cretin. I can’t even stand to listen to that SOB for more than 2 seconds. So glad Fox News banned his sorry a$$ from their network.
RepubliRATS will strategically vote against Trump when it does not matter to keep their cash coming from the War vultures. It is all about cash.
Remember the border vote where they voted to stop the money for the border wall? They did the same thing and Trump just vetoed the bill. So, they went against Trump and America when it did not matter. It still stinks to high heaven.
So, it is a political game.
trump continues to stay far ahead of the curve. we are truly in bizarro world when republicans are criticized for advocating reduction of military intervention, and democrats idolize CIA provocateurs.
LikeLiked by 7 people
If the UniParty can’t use their CIA operatives to start wars, they’ve got NOTHING.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
He apparently called her a third grade politician not a third rate politician.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Three strikes you’re out. Great American tradition. Hot dog!
McCarty and McCall voted Yea to condemn Trump
http://clerk.house.gov/evs/2019/roll560.xml
LikeLiked by 2 people
Despicable – truly unbelievable!
LikeLiked by 3 people
See mis-placed observations below.
McCaul and McCarthy have been RINOs for years.
They talk a good game but they’re both worthless.
And Steve Scalise. Looked scared on TV tonight, I noticed. After the President has been so supportive.
I forgot to say. Hannity gave Scalise a pass. Glad Lou Dobbs did not.
Rep. McCaul, Michael T. [R-TX-10]* – one of 10 co-sponsors of HR Res. 77, “Opposing the decision to end certain United States efforts to prevent Turkish military operations against Syrian Kurdish forces in Northeast Syria”
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-joint-resolution/77/cosponsors
At the very end of this video, the hot mic catches “But I guess it’s ok to call her a third rate politician…” No bias there, move along.
Politicians get things DONE.
Pelosi FAILED.
POTUS promoted her to 3rd rate
… unless that’s the bottom of the Swamp.
I’m waiting to see what the Democrat presidential nominees say about all this. They can attack Trump all they want generically, but I can guarantee more neocon war isn’t on their primary voters’ minds, and Nancy and her corporate war buddies will roil that primary hard with this nonsense.
Trump helped retire Biden, and he may be about to retire a few other of those hacks. Near as I can figure, only Sanders and Gabbard would be on the right side of this, the rest are with Pelosi.
POTUS just made Impeachment a vote for WAR.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Send Antifa to Syria to combat Turkish fascism!
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Antifa is already in Syria Zy. That’s where they go for training.
Those wonderful Kurds do the training. Isn’t that special?
https://www.oann.com/kurdish-militia-trained-antifa-fighters-in-northern-syria/
Kevin McCarthy and Mike McCaul deserve some praise for not excoriating Trump like most of their GOP colleagues and Sen. Graham. However, they both voted “Yea” or in favor of Pelosi’s politically based House resolution today to “Oppos(e) the decision to end certain United States efforts to prevent Turkish military operations against Syrian Kurdish forces in Northeast Syria.”
McCarthy indicated POTUS is not actually withdrawing all troops. Is this a change?
http://clerk.house.gov/evs/2019/roll560.xml
POTUS withdrew 28 people from harm’s way on the Turkish border with Syria.
He did now withdraw from Syria.
I heard only those in the North were being withdrawn, not all troops.
“”McCarthy indicated POTUS is not actually withdrawing all troops. Is this a change?””
Who knows – but it seems moot at this point.
Trump played this brilliantly. He called the bluff of the globalists, hung their puppet Erdogan in the wind, exposed all of our worthless NATO “allies, the swamp warmongers and their lobbyists.
McCarthy could have laid out the same analysis that Sundance gave to us today. Instead he showed his true colors and stood with Pelosi and their K-Street handlers.
McCarthy is a two-faced duplicitous RINO who should be primaried and defeated. I trust this RINO-Ryan protege about as far as I can throw an (ahem) elephant by the tail …
I can hear all the feminists now preparing to go after House Minority Leader McCarthy as they will see his comments about Speaker Pelosi as anti-women, making it sound like as a woman she’s just too emotional to do the job and that once the woman left the room the men were finally able to get down to work 🙂
Popcorn, gotta get more popcorn!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Just another parrot. How smart does he need to be? Well, trainable, I suppose.
Another thought. Is President Trump goading the House to declare war on a NATO ally?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nervous Nancy 😥😥😥 knows that President Trump 😉😉😉 knows all her dirty dealings!
LikeLiked by 10 people
When PDJT says there’s a communist influence in that area, you can believe him.
Buraq is the one that started the whole thing. Why does antifa train in Northern Syria?
Did Buraq arrange that? Why are the Kurds training antifa?
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1182041235932008449.html
I posted this on the previous thread. Yet, FOX (Faux) News sends out an alert with all of the Democrat talking points that Orange Man Bad. I then turned on C-Span to see McCarthy and McCaul speaking about the meeting, and it was nothing of what Pelosi and Shumer said to the media. FOX didn’t bother to report on the GOP rebuttal at all.
BTW, McCaul is a Ryan RINO, IMHO.
Fox news has turned for the worse. I watched the business channel at 5 and they were saying that President Trump flipped on them in the oval office and apparently it was OLD Nancy. Shame on you FOX. You trying to be CNN. You folks are wasting my time.
Voting Yea to condemn POTUS:
McCarthy 🤬
Brady … outed Texas Traitor
Cheney … conniving Warmonger like her father
McCaul … fraudulent Back-Stabber from Homeland to Foreign Affairs
Nunes … now Neutered and Compromised
Zeldin … camera-chasing Charlatan
LikeLiked by 1 person
And on The SMUDGE Report I mean DRUDGE, they are reporting that the Gallop poll says 52% Support Trump Impeachment — I’ve had enough! This has to STOP!
Don’t forget John Ratcliffe, my representative. Just sent him a message to let him know just how upset I was with his outright betrayal of President Trump. I really wish Louie Gohmert were my representative. Louie did the honorable thing today. Ratcliffe no longer will receive my support! Another Texas traitor! He voted Yay along with his compatriot, Al Green!
Yeah. Unfortunately my state’s conniving Warmonger.
Sigh.
I’m adding
Scalise the Snake … BIT our POTUS.
Also Doug Collins (GA) voted Yea. Wonder what is his problem….
Cowardice.
Camera-hogging Collins.
Coward when it COUNTS.
Well, once again PDJT has caused his enemies to drop their masks and to self-identify. In a weird way, we should perhaps take some comfort in that.
Won’t get fooled again…
There are too darned many of those with R next to their names. It’s like a disease.
Godspeed.
POTUS did not include SoS Pompeo when he announced VP Pence’s mission.
Pence must have begged to bring Pompeo for cover.
Pence failed a year+ ago when sent to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras to engage them on Border Security.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Somehow, I doubt any of V.P. Pence’s children will be appointed to an oil company board while he is there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The DC swamp must be running a fever!
The swamp is boiling. The monsters will jump out or be cooked!
The members of congress who argue most for America policing the world
do not risk themselves, or their children facing bullets in another shiitehole
in the middle east.
They are more than happy to risk the lives of our children, spouses and friends.
NO MORE ENDLESS WARS WITH ENDLESS BODY COUNTS, AND ENDLESS
LOSS OF BODY PARTS.
Our forces can operate in small groups to disrupt and kill terrorists
before they come to America.
Let the arabs kill each other off and the problem will be solved.
I really wonder if the endless wars, isn’t another form of genocide against Deplorables, like fentanyl, creating the rust belt, etc.?
After all, its Deplorables who serve, not elitists.
The gloablists, central bankers and their political class view us as a lesser species – necessary only to sustain their indulgence, medical services, and protection.
If they want wars, let them reinstate conscription and put their children at the same risk as those who serve voluntarily. Never happen, but it would be interesting to see how having skin in the game would affect their attitude.
I just sent an e-mail to my Congressman supporting President Trump on the Syrian withdrawal. I suggest everyone contact their local Congressman or Congresswoman.
No more stupid wars!
RINO McHenry from NC House district 10 voted against the President. I Just sent him a piece of my mind and will call his office tomorrow. He has a consistent record of voting UNIPARTY line. He needs to be replaced! We always get 5 people running each time he is in the republican primary level. The only way I will ever vote for him again is if President Trump endorses him. Not voting Democratic but I may just sit his vote as no show.
Newly elected Rep. Murphy from here in eastern NC, that President Trump recently campaigned for, was among the 60 Republicans who opposed the resolution. Thank you Rep. Murphy.
Thanks for inspiring me. I just wrote a scathing letter to my Rino representative (Gianforte – MT) who voted yes and is now running for governor, I reiterated that these perpetual, gratuitous, adventurist, cowboy wars, beside being expensive in coin and lives, cause more problems than they solve. I made the point that now that I have a son in the military, I have skin in the game. I told him he needs to support his president and I might reconsider my vote for him for governor.
The ‘bipartisan’ Pelosi instigated vote this morning on Syria is IMO not a good political indicator, because PDJT had not yet released his killer chess gambit Erdogan letter.
What it did do was flush out weak kneed Repubs.
Nunes, I cannot explain. Everybody falls for a chess gambit once in a while.
Nunes,….Yeah, shocker…can’t figure THAT out, ristvan.
Nunes, Ratcliffe, Collins and Zeldin all went to the Dark Side on this one.
Inexplicable.
3 Cheers for loyal, likable Lou.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Steve continually evaded Lou’s question as to why he didn’t stand with the President. He could only say that they didn’t want the ISIS members to escape from prison.
Tomorrow, the Senators out themselves. What time do they vote?
They are always getting up in front of cameras talking strong about defending POTUS.
Dobbs let Scalise skate without answering the question. Disappointed with Lou.
Sometimes you cannot let the “happy talk” displace the required hard answer.
Wish Lou would have interrupted Scalise and said, “Steve, forget the other topics for a moment. Please explain your anti-Trump vote today to me and your voters?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Scalise the SCUM.
Back-stabbing our President who supported Scalise.
Disgusting.
When these guys come begging the POTUS to endorse them he’s right there. Then, they turn around and stab him in the back. Disgusting.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLike
I was surprised that Ratcliffe and Nunes voted against our president.
I was glad that Jordan, Gaetz, and Gohmert supported our president.
It’s really not a shocker anymore when these so called freedom caucus members show their true colors and vote with the dems, and that’s a shame.
Heck I was a Jeff Sessions fan for twenty years and look how that turned out.
Glad to see Meadows step up with a NAY.
Ratliffe sure had us conned.
Right there with you, mopar2016.
Thank you Dobbs!
Lou’s facial expressions speak VOLUMES.
I’m really starting to like him.
Hooray for Lou Dobbs! He nails Scalise’s hide to the wall, and by association, ALL the Rinos.
Scalise looked pretty goofy talking about standing with the president, after just voting against him. I think the Kurds have been held up as some kind of heroes for way too long.
There’s no good guys to back in islam, just a whole lot of people to sell arms to.
Thank goodness Mr. Dobbs took Scalise to task. Steve Scalise is full of crap and always has been. Historical swamp wrapped in duplicity. I would never vote for him again and put him in the same category as Rubio.
Thank you Lou Dobbs for having the guts to repeatedly ask Scalise the tough issues that we Deplorables was asked – why didn’t he support the President instead of rebuking him with Pelosi for withdrawing troops.
Also appreciate the banner showing his disloyalty.
The people stand with President Trump. We want our troops brought home. the hell with all these republicans. Jordan should have been speaker. We all wanted him. HE stood with PDJT – McCarthy did not.
Of course Speaker Pelosi had a Meltdown. She is in desperate need of a major distraction in order to save her own back side from corruption charges. War, impeachment is just the ticket, just don’t look at Ukraine.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/10/ouch-this-had-to-hurt-lou-dobbs-unloads-on-house-minority-whip-steve-scalise-for-voting-against-trump-on-syria-video/
LikeLiked by 3 people
I posted the video just a few minutes before you. Lou was great and he exposes just how disgusting this sell out vote by GOP House Reps was to a POTUS that has done so much for them including most or all of the necessary tough jobs like the border wall etc. Russia, Turkey, Iran, China etc loved to see the GOP House Reps turn on P Trump.
Other disappointing Yeas were Reps Nunes and Kennedy while Reps Jordan, Meadows, Gaetz and Gohmert stayed strong and didn’t fold on him.
oops, didn’t see your post, but good you posted the video. Scalise looked smirky…I was not impressed and he never directly responded…just a bunch of political double talk.
My Congressman in FL, Bill Posey voted NO. I will call his office tomorrow and thank him. He has been solid.
Yes. Of course. Who do you think Bolton was referring to when he described Giuliani as a hand grenade ready to blow ‘all this up for us’ . . .?
Hannity put the question of drawing down troops right to Scalise on his show just now. You can tell Scalise learned a small lesson from his spot with Dobbs that people aren’t on the side of the house on this issue. You can tell he is a little taken aback.
I watched the segment last night on Laura’s show with Scalise, Zeldin, and Nunes. When Scalise was asked about the Resolution vote to censor Schiff today, Scalise seemed in the dark and didn’t seem to care to much about it. He said that is being handled by Biggs, but he didn’t know much of the details. I am glad that Scalise made it through the horrible shooting incident. However, I do think he is a Ryan RINO, IMHO.
What did he say on Hannity? Was it more evasive double talk.
Yes. He didn’t say much of anything, really.
Double talk, but obviously too cowed to defend his vote. He knows he is on the wrong side of this thing and that people know he voted for it. I got the feeling he would like it to go away.
Go away? Yah. Calling all Louisianians to called his office and voice disgust for not supporting PDJT.
Guess Scalise forgot when he was on death’s door President Trump and First Lady Melania were his first visitors. PDJT was there for him. Short on loyalty Scalise.
You can contact President Trump and tell him you support his decision to prevent American bloodshed in Syria.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
I hope the crowd chants, “No More Wars!” tomorrow night at the Rally.
A guy at yesterday’s campaign event here in San Antonio shouted, “Bring the troops home.”
The voters get it. The voters have our President’s back and he has ours!
Just did it!
Thank you. I did.
Schumer and Pelosi in her thrid stage of dimentia are like little infants.
The President is robbing their gravy train.
What a STUPID resolution:
“(5) calls on the White House to present a clear and specific plan for the enduring defeat of ISIS.”
It calls for POTUS to make a PUBLIC plan to keep ISIS defeated. Any plan “presented”, if only to certain Congressional committees, would be leaked in 3 minutes flat.
DUH. DOUBLE DUH.
Candidate Trump ran on NOT telling the enemy what he would do — except ‘bomb the shiite “: out of them.
Pelosi MUST be expelled from Our House of Representatives!
“Each House may determine the rules of its proceedings, punish its members for disorderly behavior, and, with the concurrence of two thirds, expel a member.” — Article I, Section 5, Clause 2 of Our Constitution
Syria-centric belief system:
1) All roads start in Syria.
2) All roads end in Syria.
3) The Sun revolves around Syria.
4) The Moon revolves around Syria.
5) The Stars revolve around Syria.
6) If the United States does not keep sufficiently large troop mass in Syria for the rest of eternity, the orbital stability of the Earth will become profoundly unbalanced and all terrorists will slide into the United States and kill us all in our sleep.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The ‘bi-partisan’ vote could be a preview of coming attractions. Soft Republicans have now crossed the line to join the other side on this issue.
The precedent now makes it easier to do the same on impeachment and/or other votes. Breaking party solidarity never happens the other way except on rare exceptions.
What this does is bring into the open what many suspected. No trust in Republican support when real choices have to be made and people are accountable.
Skrew McCarthy and McCaul and Steve Scalese too….
They all voted with the Democrats aginst POTUS Trump’s moving OUR Troops from Northern Syria….
Who’s paying you Rino Scumbags off ?
I just watched the entire episode of Lou Dobbs, and I have to say, it was one GIANT TRUTH BOMB after another.
I highly, HIGHLY recommend watching it. Lou said what we are all saying, I think this was his best Fox episode EVER!
Big Up LOU DOBBS… WAY UP!!!
I would ask that everyone assess information in light of the big picture rather than accepting media narratives.
The big picture is that we want to be out of the Middle East. Syria is the easiest place to leave since we’re not legally supposed to have troops there anyway, have no vital interest at stake, and an intact Syria with the ability to resist Turkish aggression is in everyone’s best interests.
It’s not the only place we want out of. Afghanistan should be next, and so on until every one of these wars declared and undeclared is done. From now on the US military exists for one reason only – to kill enemies. If someone else forces a fight on us, we fight to win then our guys go home. But we do not pick fights just because we can – that era is over.
In Syria in particular there is no question we are getting out in total, and on expedited schedule. Neighboring countries – not the US – are the proper balance of power to keep Turkey in check. Turkey gave us this opportunity, it’s only fair that they get in exchange some opportunity to deal with its PKK problem as long as they don’t go looking to kill civilians.
So we’ve put Turkey on a timer. As a belligerent Congress works sanctions legislation through the process, Turkey can take care of business. When the legislation hits Trump’s desk it’s time for it to end.
So… warlike noises in Congress are FINE. That’s their role here. It empowers Trump, he can now sign or veto and bring that into his next talk with Erdogan. We can turn the Turkish economy off light a light bulb. But they do deserve some time to act because no one should have to put up with a Maoist insurgency. Kurds aren’t a monolith and some support Turkey, some support the Syrian government, the ones in Iraq don’t care, and probably most just want the war not to come to where they are at.
Since Kurds don’t die easy, and the Syrian government is now mobilizing, the Russians are providing air cover, and international sanctions are coming down the pike, it will turn out that there’s a workable balance of power that doesn’t require any US troops there at all, and we can rid ourselves of an Obama-created mess that was never our business in the first place.
Can someone explain, how is it… (even if you didn’t read Sundance’s article on this)
DOD Esper said in an interview, (Chris Wallace? last Sunday), this Turkey issue has been the/his main focus since he came on board, in July.
Erdoğan has wanted to go into Syria all along. And, he wasn’t going to be deterred. He was dead set on doing it.
Once POTUS saw Erdogan was going to go ahead with his movement into Syria, knowing what all sides might do, and that our troops would be caught in the middle of this fight between neighbors in their neighborhood, he decided to “put our troops first!” and pulled them back.
Erdogan moved in, found it to be more than expected, saw the sanctions, and is now willing to meet with SoS Pompeo.
VP Pence is meeting with the Kurds. (hopefully “escaped?” prisoners were served Kurd’s form of justice)
Now, appearing to have a chance at working something out. And, just maybe achieve that safe zone, so a lot of displaced people can be returned.
1. POTUS is being blamed? Are they listening? Or, do they want to?
2. How many in DC, that now have their hair on fire and voted against our president, today, has known about this all along?
3. How many of them are from states that have military contracts? and, if it ends and troops come home, fear what it would mean for their state’s economy/them politically?
“But Steve Scalise is supposed to be a Republican, why is he voting with the Democrats against the President?” said little Johnny to his father. “Because son, Steve Scalise is neither a Republican or a Democrat. He’s a politician.”
Would be a great troll for the President to point out all the polls presented by the Media favoring Impeachment with Conviction, and ask why Nancy has not followed through or is there something wrong with the polls.
Stories covering Polls have become an Algebra 2 math problem, where actual polling of a voter sample is no longer done. The objective to solve for sample definition and not the actual answer.
Every Congress person that voted for the resolution is welcome to go to Syria to save the world and fight for, uhhhh …, whatever they believe it is they are fighting for – knowing they risk loss of life and limb.
👇👇👇
…smelly pantsy Nancy has herself a hissy fits…
AOC is ignorant…and she thinks herself the schitzzzzzz
IMO, the first question that should be ask of these congressmen is, “Have you previously or currently making any money for personal gain off any war the US is engaged in?”
This may not be a popular take, but I don’t think POTUS needs to go out of his way to make an enemy of Lindsey Graham right now. He can only fight so many battles simultaneously, and he has several of those irons in the fire at the moment. Like it or not Graham swings a big stick in the Senate. If he decides to move against POTUS, it will definitely give cover to some of the others who are on the fence, but too scared to make the first move. This close to 2020, POTUS needs to be more judicious about which fights he decides to take on, at least at the same time.
Pelosi money, and investments https://www.latimes.com/projects/how-much-are-they-worth/nancy-pelosi/
