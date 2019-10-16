McCarthy and McCaul: Bipartisan Briefing on Syria Improved After Speaker Pelosi Meltdown and Exit…

Posted on October 16, 2019 by

House minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Mike McCaul, Rankimg Member of House Committee on Homeland Security, hold a press conference with the media pool immediately following the bipartisan White House briefing on Syria.

Apparently once Nancy Pelosi finished her political meltdown and stomped out of the briefing, the remaining democrats and republicans engaged in a healthy discussion with U.S. military leadership and President Trump about the purpose of the U.S. draw-down.

  1. BlackKnightRides says:
    October 16, 2019 at 8:04 pm

    McCarthy playing CYA after his GROSS LACK of LEADERSHIP on the House Resolution vs POTUS.

    Liked by 35 people

    Reply
    • Ausonius says:
      October 16, 2019 at 8:05 pm

      129 RINO’S need to be neutered in primaries!

      Liked by 32 people

      Reply
    • Bogeyfree says:
      October 16, 2019 at 8:08 pm

      After he realized he got 1,000 calls from MAGA voters!

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • A2 says:
      October 16, 2019 at 8:25 pm

      Read the resolution. Besides the caterwauling of the Dem leadership and their campaign media managers, meh.

      A2 says:
      October 16, 2019 at 8:07 pm
      Here is the resolution. It’s rather focussed and rather anodyne. Many of the points are non controversial and the administration is implementing them. I see why there was bi- partisan support.

      The Wankerati are blowing this up for ratings.

      More like a tempest in a teacup.

      That Congress—
      (1)opposes the decision to end certain United States efforts to prevent Turkish military operations against Syrian Kurdish forces in Northeast Syria;
      (2)calls on Turkish President Erdogan to immediately cease unilateral military action in Northeast Syria and to respect existing agreements relating to Syria;
      (3)calls on the United States to continue supporting Syrian Kurdish communities through humanitarian support, including to those displaced or otherwise affected by ongoing violence in Syria;
      (4)calls on the United States to work to ensure that the Turkish military acts with restraint and respects existing agreements relating to Syria; and
      (5)calls on the White House to present a clear and specific plan for the enduring defeat of ISIS.

      H.J.Res. 77: Opposing the decision to end certain United States efforts to prevent Turkish military operations against Syrian Kurdish forces in Northeast Syria.

      https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/116/hjres77/text

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • The Boss says:
        October 16, 2019 at 8:48 pm

        Thank you for posting the link to the resolution, which evidently few have availed themselves to read in full. It’s little more than a wet fart.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • sDee says:
          October 16, 2019 at 9:03 pm

          It is much more than that.

          It was an opportunity for the Republicans to stand in unison against Pelosi and tell Americans what Sundance told us today…………….
          – Democrats Denounce President Trump For Ending Syrian War They Never Authorized
          – The End of “Nation Building” as a Business Mode

          Instead, McCarthy squirmed in the swamp.

          Liked by 9 people

          Reply
          • HonorDefendBuckeye says:
            October 16, 2019 at 10:00 pm

            Exactly. Symbolism counts on occasion. This would an example when telling the war mongers that there will be no more American lives squandered in fruitless, non-essential conflict.

            Liked by 3 people

            Reply
        • ATheoK says:
          October 16, 2019 at 10:43 pm

          “The Boss says: October 16, 2019 at 8:48 pm
          It’s little more than a wet fart. ”

          How is that?

          “(2)calls on Turkish President Erdogan to immediately cease unilateral military action in Northeast Syria and to respect existing agreements relating to Syria;

          (4)calls on the United States to work to ensure that the Turkish military acts with restraint and respects existing agreements relating to Syria;”

          “(2) Calls on Turkish President Erdogan”; shades of tweeting, holding vigils and sending silly letters to Boko Haram stopped them from harming women and caused them to treat women as equals…
          Pfft!

          “(4) Calls on the United States to work to ensure that the Turkish military acts with restraint and respects existing agreements”; and President Trump is supposed to accomplish that, how?
          • Send unwelcome armies of diplomats to tsk tsk Erdogan?
          • Send Battleships?
          • Send Bombers?
          • Fly in Stealth aircraft?
          • President Trump should call Erdogan and threaten him?

          And exactly which of these approaches, or any other possible approach would not receive constant condemnation from the democrats?

          President Trump stated his intention to use trade sanctions, if necessary, against Turkey and Erdogan right from the initial announcement.
          President Trump has no intention of making it his official duty to wet nurse Erdogan, threaten Erdogan with military repercussions or to invade Turkey to force them.

          However, that does appear to be the intention of Pelosi and Congress. It especially appears to be the intent of Pelosi to force President Trump into a Turkish situation where the democrats can criticize President Trump six ways to Sunday.

          Anyone who voted for the resolution was foolish. Any Republican who voted for that resolution is stupid or a RINO.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • swimeasy says:
        October 16, 2019 at 9:20 pm

        Thank you A2. Seems more benign than the rhetoric. Why would Nunes vote ‘yea’? I wouldn’t put him in the same category as McCarthy.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • GB Bari says:
        October 16, 2019 at 9:27 pm

        Regardless of the meatless content of the House resolution….that is all the more reason for Republicans to vote against it in a show of support for POTUS. They took away political capital & leverage from PDJT….deliberately?

        There wasn’t a single frickin’ Democrat who voted against it. Right or wrong (and they are almost always wrong) they understand the importance and power of staying together as a solid voting bloc.

        But by Gosh today’s back-stabbing Repubs will want PDJT to support and endorse their re-election next year….and come out to their states and hold rallies. And he’ll probably do it, being the superior intellect that he is.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
      • JG3 says:
        October 16, 2019 at 9:32 pm

        Either:

        1. Making it look like they know what they’re doing and are doing something
        OR
        2. Trying to take the credit for what POTUS is doing.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • A2 says:
          October 16, 2019 at 9:54 pm

          Point 2 may be spot on. All the public wailing and rending of clothes and then the resolution basically, points 2 -5, are things the administration has said it is committed to doing or is doing.

          As to point one, take it to the bank, (just not a Chinese bank they have no$$$$$)
          🤣

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
      • mugzey302 says:
        October 16, 2019 at 9:40 pm

        How about we move the U.N. troops stationed in America over to Syria, and the UN provide humanitarian aid. Just what does that worthless organization do besides pass resolutions against Israel and pump up the so-called “palestinian” terrorist organizations??

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
      • wendy forward says:
        October 16, 2019 at 10:15 pm

        Thanks, A2.

        Like

        Reply
      • hokkoda says:
        October 16, 2019 at 10:47 pm

        No, it was our idiot GOP walking straight into YET ANOTHER trap intended to give Democrats endless media coverage of a “bipartisan” resolution to “condemn” Trump’s decision. Those two quoted words are in every media report online and on TV and in the radio. The Republicans are goddamn idiots for helping Pelosi and the media skewer Trump. And the GOP Senate plans to give the Democrats/Media ANOTHER “win” tomorrow by passing roughly the same resolution.

        I read it, and the resolution itself is insane. An “enduring” plan to defeat ISIS?!?! You know what enduring means? It means an endless goddamn war.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Contrarymary says:
        October 16, 2019 at 10:52 pm

        Uh oh! Did you get that? …..humanitarian support…including those displaced….that means they want to bring more “refugees”. Communist/Muslim refugees. The uniparty just can’t control themselves with our country, our money, and our lives.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
      October 16, 2019 at 8:29 pm

      Yep – he’s stepping right into Ryan’s shoes and they seem to fit him well.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • BlackKnightRides says:
        October 16, 2019 at 9:19 pm

        All McCarthy had to do was produce a REPUBLICAN Resolution … without the BS … supporting POTUS in Ending Endless Wars.

        Doesn’t matter what Pelosi would or wouldn’t bring to the Floor – R’s can sign it and post it online.

        But NOOO …
        “Back-stabbing America First” is their M.O.

        Liked by 10 people

        Reply
        • Aintree says:
          October 16, 2019 at 9:32 pm

          Excellent alternative Black Knight.

          But that would require the GOP House leadership has enough foresight and creativity to think of it and then to propose it rather than give Pelosi and the media a fake win to exploit. This was a huge failure of McCarthy’s GOP leadership and a betrayal of the President who has taken the tough lead in the most difficult battles. To sell PDJT out when he is being impeached is most despicable and a boost to America’s enemies.

          Liked by 7 people

          Reply
        • mopar2016 says:
          October 16, 2019 at 10:56 pm

          The so called “Freedom Caucus” is looking more like the “Tuesday Group”.

          Like

          Reply
    • String theory says:
      October 16, 2019 at 8:38 pm

      Agree. I am so angry with the GOP Rhinos I could spit.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • oldumb says:
      October 16, 2019 at 9:03 pm

      Ok, I think he is weak, but what are you expecting from the minority here? What are you saying he is not doing?

      Like

      Reply
    • icanhasbailout says:
      October 16, 2019 at 10:01 pm

      There was no need to spend a penny of political capital opposing the resolution, which was meaningless and of no legal effect.

      Save your ammo for a real fight. Those of you who are also in SC should be contacting Lindsey Graham regularly telling him to get to work in the Judiciary and put some hearings on the schedule to get to the bottom of the Mueller operation and its origins.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Contrarymary says:
      October 16, 2019 at 10:01 pm

      Every time I see mccarthys face, it reinforces why I hate those who call themselves republicans, but bend over with their heinies towards the dems in a “bipartisan” way. They’re feckless wimps. They never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity. They picked wimpy bawling “cannibis” boehner, then wimpy traitor Ryan and now wimpy, pretty boy , coc sellout, McCarthy. The demonrats always pick their most vicious attack dogs. What do we get? We get wimpy sell outs who won’t stand up for our constitution, our country or their own base, we get put in a vise every election cycle. If the dems lose, they just keep undermining behind the scenes. If the reps lose, we lose our country, and that’s what the reps know will keep us voting for their worthless behinds. Unfortunately, with the dems, we go down fast, with the repukes, we go down slow, but either way, we’re going down.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • PBR says:
      October 16, 2019 at 10:30 pm

      Pelosi not only runs out of the meeting she always runs right to the media so she can whine.

      Like

      Reply
    • bofh says:
      October 16, 2019 at 10:30 pm

      Credit where due: McCarthy is a skilled player. It’s much harder to go out there and take a dive semi-convincingly than it is to just go out and simply give it your best shot.

      Like

      Reply
    • mopar2016 says:
      October 16, 2019 at 10:46 pm

      Kevin McCarthy was on the Laura Ingraham show earlier.
      They were laughing it up about the silly dems, and talking about Pelosi walking out of the meeting. But Laura never mentioned the fact that McCarthy had just voted with Pelosi and the dems. So I E-mailed her and told her about it. I told her that I wouldn’t ever watch her show again. I also told her that I respect Lou Dobbs for calling Scalise out.

      And then I felt better.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  2. Freepetta says:
    October 16, 2019 at 8:09 pm

    Corrupt lying 🤥 senile Pelosi pulls this 💩 all the time. If President Trump was mean to her is because she deserves it. Holding secret meetings to unseat our President is disgusting, disgraceful, socialist and communist. The Demonrats are pathetic imbeciles!!

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  3. sundance says:
    October 16, 2019 at 8:11 pm

    Liked by 49 people

    Reply
  4. MLK says:
    October 16, 2019 at 8:13 pm

    The Democrats are losing it because the POTUS removed the “tripwire” — 28 US service members — that were intended to die so the Democrats could exploit it against the President.

    Watch the following CNN interview with a retired colonel before they memory-holed the “tripwire.”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • snellvillebob says:
      October 16, 2019 at 8:40 pm

      The Democrats hate it when their plans do not come together.

      Like

      Reply
      • Dutchman says:
        October 16, 2019 at 9:07 pm

        snb;
        Well, they should be getting used to it by now! There plans have all gone to sh*t, every one of them, ever since,…oh “lets give Trump lots of press, in hopes he’ll win the nomination, cause he would be the easiest for Hillary to beat!”

        They have a reverse midas touch, everything they touch turns to cr*p.

        Oh, and by the by,…
        “We have to protect our allies, cover their backs, so they will protect ours.”

        I’m trying to think when is the last time THAT happened?

        Allies are like a ‘marriage of convenience’; each party is in the relationship, because they view it as being in their own, enlightened self interest to be there.

        Lets not ‘romanticise’ it, the minute either party detirmines its no longer in their best interest to stay in the relationship,…its OVER.

        It is no longer in our best interests to remain in a # of alliances we have been in, for many years. NATO is a great example.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
    • PinotNoir says:
      October 16, 2019 at 8:52 pm

      LTC, O5. Well past his expiration date. Correct title is Colonel, actual rank LTC retired.

      Like

      Reply
    • The Boss says:
      October 16, 2019 at 8:54 pm

      F***ing Ralphie Peters! He’s a bigger wussy than ever. No way this guy was a soldier. He’s a total waste product.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • PinotNoir says:
      October 16, 2019 at 9:05 pm

      LTC, O5, Peters is well past his expiration date. Correct spoken title is Colonel, actual rank LTC retired.

      Like

      Reply
    • thedoc00 says:
      October 16, 2019 at 9:11 pm

      I had the displeasure of working with Ralph Peters, when he claimed to be an expert consultant. All he did was steal the work of my team members, to claim as his and then acted like minor league version of (WWII UK) General Montgomery, a legend in his own mind. Fortunately our management caught on a fired his sorry butt.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • JMP2 says:
      October 16, 2019 at 9:15 pm

      Note that at approximately 2:50 in the video Peters claims that Erdogan calls our president and TELLS him what to do. Really! Does this pass the smell test?

      Like

      Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      October 16, 2019 at 9:42 pm

      Well stopped after Ralph Peters started talking amd imm mediately called the President a liar – “lies like a little boy caught stealing his mom’s purse.”

      Isn’t this Peters (aptly named) the same peterhead who quit Fox News in disgust last year because he accused Fox of being profit seekers because several hosts on the network supported the President’s claims that the Muh Russia hoax was a witch-hunt ?

      Why, yes he is…
      https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/mar/20/ralph-peters-fox-news-contributor-quits-propaganda/

      Like

      Reply
    • Marc says:
      October 16, 2019 at 10:47 pm

      Ralph Peters is a disgusting, warmongering cretin. I can’t even stand to listen to that SOB for more than 2 seconds. So glad Fox News banned his sorry a$$ from their network.

      Like

      Reply
    • MVW says:
      October 16, 2019 at 11:13 pm

      RepubliRATS will strategically vote against Trump when it does not matter to keep their cash coming from the War vultures. It is all about cash.

      Remember the border vote where they voted to stop the money for the border wall? They did the same thing and Trump just vetoed the bill. So, they went against Trump and America when it did not matter. It still stinks to high heaven.

      So, it is a political game.

      Like

      Reply
  5. Admin User says:
    October 16, 2019 at 8:15 pm

    trump continues to stay far ahead of the curve. we are truly in bizarro world when republicans are criticized for advocating reduction of military intervention, and democrats idolize CIA provocateurs.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. Cheese says:
    October 16, 2019 at 8:16 pm

    DJT gave Nancy a promotion when he called her third rate.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  7. sDee says:
    October 16, 2019 at 8:16 pm

    McCarty and McCall voted Yea to condemn Trump
    http://clerk.house.gov/evs/2019/roll560.xml

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. dexbear says:
    October 16, 2019 at 8:17 pm

    Rep. McCaul, Michael T. [R-TX-10]* – one of 10 co-sponsors of HR Res. 77, “Opposing the decision to end certain United States efforts to prevent Turkish military operations against Syrian Kurdish forces in Northeast Syria”

    https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-joint-resolution/77/cosponsors

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Comrade Mope says:
    October 16, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    At the very end of this video, the hot mic catches “But I guess it’s ok to call her a third rate politician…” No bias there, move along.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. railer says:
    October 16, 2019 at 8:20 pm

    I’m waiting to see what the Democrat presidential nominees say about all this. They can attack Trump all they want generically, but I can guarantee more neocon war isn’t on their primary voters’ minds, and Nancy and her corporate war buddies will roil that primary hard with this nonsense.

    Trump helped retire Biden, and he may be about to retire a few other of those hacks. Near as I can figure, only Sanders and Gabbard would be on the right side of this, the rest are with Pelosi.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Zy says:
    October 16, 2019 at 8:21 pm

    Send Antifa to Syria to combat Turkish fascism!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. Aintree says:
    October 16, 2019 at 8:23 pm

    Kevin McCarthy and Mike McCaul deserve some praise for not excoriating Trump like most of their GOP colleagues and Sen. Graham. However, they both voted “Yea” or in favor of Pelosi’s politically based House resolution today to “Oppos(e) the decision to end certain United States efforts to prevent Turkish military operations against Syrian Kurdish forces in Northeast Syria.”

    McCarthy indicated POTUS is not actually withdrawing all troops. Is this a change?

    http://clerk.house.gov/evs/2019/roll560.xml

    Like

    Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      October 16, 2019 at 8:40 pm

      POTUS withdrew 28 people from harm’s way on the Turkish border with Syria.

      He did now withdraw from Syria.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • sDee says:
      October 16, 2019 at 8:42 pm

      “”McCarthy indicated POTUS is not actually withdrawing all troops. Is this a change?””

      Who knows – but it seems moot at this point.

      Trump played this brilliantly. He called the bluff of the globalists, hung their puppet Erdogan in the wind, exposed all of our worthless NATO “allies, the swamp warmongers and their lobbyists.

      McCarthy could have laid out the same analysis that Sundance gave to us today. Instead he showed his true colors and stood with Pelosi and their K-Street handlers.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • 56packardman says:
      October 16, 2019 at 8:46 pm

      McCarthy is a two-faced duplicitous RINO who should be primaried and defeated. I trust this RINO-Ryan protege about as far as I can throw an (ahem) elephant by the tail …

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  13. bessie2003 says:
    October 16, 2019 at 8:24 pm

    I can hear all the feminists now preparing to go after House Minority Leader McCarthy as they will see his comments about Speaker Pelosi as anti-women, making it sound like as a woman she’s just too emotional to do the job and that once the woman left the room the men were finally able to get down to work 🙂

    Popcorn, gotta get more popcorn!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. bessie2003 says:
    October 16, 2019 at 8:25 pm

    Another thought. Is President Trump goading the House to declare war on a NATO ally?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • theresanne says:
      October 16, 2019 at 8:36 pm

      Maybe he’s goading Nancy to call an impeachment vote to get the coup out of the basement if she has the votes, or stop it if she doesn’t. Either one is a win for the President.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  15. hocuspocus13 says:
    October 16, 2019 at 8:29 pm

    Nervous Nancy 😥😥😥 knows that President Trump 😉😉😉 knows all her dirty dealings!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  16. WeThePeople2016 says:
    October 16, 2019 at 8:33 pm

    I posted this on the previous thread. Yet, FOX (Faux) News sends out an alert with all of the Democrat talking points that Orange Man Bad. I then turned on C-Span to see McCarthy and McCaul speaking about the meeting, and it was nothing of what Pelosi and Shumer said to the media. FOX didn’t bother to report on the GOP rebuttal at all.
    BTW, McCaul is a Ryan RINO, IMHO.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Southern Girl says:
      October 16, 2019 at 10:29 pm

      Fox news has turned for the worse. I watched the business channel at 5 and they were saying that President Trump flipped on them in the oval office and apparently it was OLD Nancy. Shame on you FOX. You trying to be CNN. You folks are wasting my time.

      Like

      Reply
  17. BlackKnightRides says:
    October 16, 2019 at 8:33 pm

    Voting Yea to condemn POTUS:
    McCarthy 🤬
    Brady … outed Texas Traitor
    Cheney … conniving Warmonger like her father
    McCaul … fraudulent Back-Stabber from Homeland to Foreign Affairs
    Nunes … now Neutered and Compromised
    Zeldin … camera-chasing Charlatan

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. meadowlarkspring says:
    October 16, 2019 at 8:34 pm

    Godspeed.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  19. WES says:
    October 16, 2019 at 8:35 pm

    The DC swamp must be running a fever!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. 335blues says:
    October 16, 2019 at 8:37 pm

    The members of congress who argue most for America policing the world
    do not risk themselves, or their children facing bullets in another shiitehole
    in the middle east.
    They are more than happy to risk the lives of our children, spouses and friends.
    NO MORE ENDLESS WARS WITH ENDLESS BODY COUNTS, AND ENDLESS
    LOSS OF BODY PARTS.
    Our forces can operate in small groups to disrupt and kill terrorists
    before they come to America.
    Let the arabs kill each other off and the problem will be solved.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  21. Eric says:
    October 16, 2019 at 8:37 pm

    I just sent an e-mail to my Congressman supporting President Trump on the Syrian withdrawal. I suggest everyone contact their local Congressman or Congresswoman.

    No more stupid wars!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
    • Ordinaryman says:
      October 16, 2019 at 10:08 pm

      RINO McHenry from NC House district 10 voted against the President. I Just sent him a piece of my mind and will call his office tomorrow. He has a consistent record of voting UNIPARTY line. He needs to be replaced! We always get 5 people running each time he is in the republican primary level. The only way I will ever vote for him again is if President Trump endorses him. Not voting Democratic but I may just sit his vote as no show.

      Like

      Reply
      • Stringy theory says:
        October 16, 2019 at 10:30 pm

        Newly elected Rep. Murphy from here in eastern NC, that President Trump recently campaigned for, was among the 60 Republicans who opposed the resolution. Thank you Rep. Murphy.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Ockham's Phaser says:
      October 16, 2019 at 11:08 pm

      Thanks for inspiring me. I just wrote a scathing letter to my Rino representative (Gianforte – MT) who voted yes and is now running for governor, I reiterated that these perpetual, gratuitous, adventurist, cowboy wars, beside being expensive in coin and lives, cause more problems than they solve. I made the point that now that I have a son in the military, I have skin in the game. I told him he needs to support his president and I might reconsider my vote for him for governor.

      Like

      Reply
  22. ristvan says:
    October 16, 2019 at 8:57 pm

    The ‘bipartisan’ Pelosi instigated vote this morning on Syria is IMO not a good political indicator, because PDJT had not yet released his killer chess gambit Erdogan letter.
    What it did do was flush out weak kneed Repubs.
    Nunes, I cannot explain. Everybody falls for a chess gambit once in a while.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. Aintree says:
    October 16, 2019 at 9:00 pm

    3 Cheers for loyal, likable Lou.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Landslide says:
      October 16, 2019 at 9:10 pm

      Steve continually evaded Lou’s question as to why he didn’t stand with the President. He could only say that they didn’t want the ISIS members to escape from prison.

      Tomorrow, the Senators out themselves. What time do they vote?

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • GB Bari says:
        October 16, 2019 at 10:05 pm

        They are always getting up in front of cameras talking strong about defending POTUS.

        Dobbs let Scalise skate without answering the question. Disappointed with Lou.

        Sometimes you cannot let the “happy talk” displace the required hard answer.
        Wish Lou would have interrupted Scalise and said, “Steve, forget the other topics for a moment. Please explain your anti-Trump vote today to me and your voters?”

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      October 16, 2019 at 9:10 pm

      Scalise the SCUM.

      Back-stabbing our President who supported Scalise.

      Disgusting.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • sDee says:
      October 16, 2019 at 9:20 pm

      Thank you Dobbs!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      October 16, 2019 at 9:21 pm

      Hooray for Lou Dobbs! He nails Scalise’s hide to the wall, and by association, ALL the Rinos.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • mopar2016 says:
      October 16, 2019 at 9:39 pm

      Scalise looked pretty goofy talking about standing with the president, after just voting against him. I think the Kurds have been held up as some kind of heroes for way too long.
      There’s no good guys to back in islam, just a whole lot of people to sell arms to.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • LKAinLA says:
      October 16, 2019 at 9:40 pm

      Thank goodness Mr. Dobbs took Scalise to task. Steve Scalise is full of crap and always has been. Historical swamp wrapped in duplicity. I would never vote for him again and put him in the same category as Rubio.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      October 16, 2019 at 11:17 pm

      Thank you Lou Dobbs for having the guts to repeatedly ask Scalise the tough issues that we Deplorables was asked – why didn’t he support the President instead of rebuking him with Pelosi for withdrawing troops.

      Also appreciate the banner showing his disloyalty.

      The people stand with President Trump. We want our troops brought home. the hell with all these republicans. Jordan should have been speaker. We all wanted him. HE stood with PDJT – McCarthy did not.

      Like

      Reply
  24. islandpalmtrees says:
    October 16, 2019 at 9:02 pm

    Of course Speaker Pelosi had a Meltdown. She is in desperate need of a major distraction in order to save her own back side from corruption charges. War, impeachment is just the ticket, just don’t look at Ukraine.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. littleflower481 says:
    October 16, 2019 at 9:03 pm

    Lou Dobbs goes after Scalise for voting against the President today. Scalise avoids directly responding to Dobbs…with a smirk on his face. I think the Republicans are all making big bucks off these wars..well, Dems, too…but the Republicans cannot even stand by this President. Disgusting. Video from Dobbs is here:
    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/10/ouch-this-had-to-hurt-lou-dobbs-unloads-on-house-minority-whip-steve-scalise-for-voting-against-trump-on-syria-video/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Aintree says:
      October 16, 2019 at 9:15 pm

      I posted the video just a few minutes before you. Lou was great and he exposes just how disgusting this sell out vote by GOP House Reps was to a POTUS that has done so much for them including most or all of the necessary tough jobs like the border wall etc. Russia, Turkey, Iran, China etc loved to see the GOP House Reps turn on P Trump.

      Other disappointing Yeas were Reps Nunes and Kennedy while Reps Jordan, Meadows, Gaetz and Gohmert stayed strong and didn’t fold on him.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Debra says:
      October 16, 2019 at 9:46 pm

      Yes. Of course. Who do you think Bolton was referring to when he described Giuliani as a hand grenade ready to blow ‘all this up for us’ . . .?

      Like

      Reply
  26. MAGADJT says:
    October 16, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    Hannity put the question of drawing down troops right to Scalise on his show just now. You can tell Scalise learned a small lesson from his spot with Dobbs that people aren’t on the side of the house on this issue. You can tell he is a little taken aback.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      October 16, 2019 at 9:23 pm

      I watched the segment last night on Laura’s show with Scalise, Zeldin, and Nunes. When Scalise was asked about the Resolution vote to censor Schiff today, Scalise seemed in the dark and didn’t seem to care to much about it. He said that is being handled by Biggs, but he didn’t know much of the details. I am glad that Scalise made it through the horrible shooting incident. However, I do think he is a Ryan RINO, IMHO.

      Like

      Reply
    • littleflower481 says:
      October 16, 2019 at 9:29 pm

      What did he say on Hannity? Was it more evasive double talk.

      Like

      Reply
      • WeThePeople2016 says:
        October 16, 2019 at 9:46 pm

        Yes. He didn’t say much of anything, really.

        Like

        Reply
      • MAGADJT says:
        October 16, 2019 at 9:56 pm

        Double talk, but obviously too cowed to defend his vote. He knows he is on the wrong side of this thing and that people know he voted for it. I got the feeling he would like it to go away.

        Like

        Reply
        • MaineCoon says:
          October 16, 2019 at 11:23 pm

          Go away? Yah. Calling all Louisianians to called his office and voice disgust for not supporting PDJT.

          Guess Scalise forgot when he was on death’s door President Trump and First Lady Melania were his first visitors. PDJT was there for him. Short on loyalty Scalise.

          Like

          Reply
  27. deplorable says:
    October 16, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    You can contact President Trump and tell him you support his decision to prevent American bloodshed in Syria.

    https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  28. ChampagneReady says:
    October 16, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    Schumer and Pelosi in her thrid stage of dimentia are like little infants.

    Like

    Reply
  29. DeWalt says:
    October 16, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    The President is robbing their gravy train.

    Like

    Reply
  30. fred5678 says:
    October 16, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    What a STUPID resolution:

    “(5) calls on the White House to present a clear and specific plan for the enduring defeat of ISIS.”

    It calls for POTUS to make a PUBLIC plan to keep ISIS defeated. Any plan “presented”, if only to certain Congressional committees, would be leaked in 3 minutes flat.

    DUH. DOUBLE DUH.

    Candidate Trump ran on NOT telling the enemy what he would do — except ‘bomb the shiite “: out of them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Thomas Dowling says:
    October 16, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    Pelosi MUST be expelled from Our House of Representatives!

    “Each House may determine the rules of its proceedings, punish its members for disorderly behavior, and, with the concurrence of two thirds, expel a member.” — Article I, Section 5, Clause 2 of Our Constitution

    Like

    Reply
  32. JoeMeek says:
    October 16, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    Syria-centric belief system:

    1) All roads start in Syria.
    2) All roads end in Syria.
    3) The Sun revolves around Syria.
    4) The Moon revolves around Syria.
    5) The Stars revolve around Syria.
    6) If the United States does not keep sufficiently large troop mass in Syria for the rest of eternity, the orbital stability of the Earth will become profoundly unbalanced and all terrorists will slide into the United States and kill us all in our sleep.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 16, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    Like

    Reply
  34. History Teaches says:
    October 16, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    The ‘bi-partisan’ vote could be a preview of coming attractions. Soft Republicans have now crossed the line to join the other side on this issue.

    The precedent now makes it easier to do the same on impeachment and/or other votes. Breaking party solidarity never happens the other way except on rare exceptions.

    What this does is bring into the open what many suspected. No trust in Republican support when real choices have to be made and people are accountable.

    Like

    Reply
  35. snailmailtrucker says:
    October 16, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    Skrew McCarthy and McCaul and Steve Scalese too….
    They all voted with the Democrats aginst POTUS Trump’s moving OUR Troops from Northern Syria….
    Who’s paying you Rino Scumbags off ?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. LBS says:
    October 16, 2019 at 10:18 pm

    I just watched the entire episode of Lou Dobbs, and I have to say, it was one GIANT TRUTH BOMB after another.

    I highly, HIGHLY recommend watching it. Lou said what we are all saying, I think this was his best Fox episode EVER!

    Big Up LOU DOBBS… WAY UP!!!

    Like

    Reply
  37. icanhasbailout says:
    October 16, 2019 at 10:25 pm

    I would ask that everyone assess information in light of the big picture rather than accepting media narratives.

    The big picture is that we want to be out of the Middle East. Syria is the easiest place to leave since we’re not legally supposed to have troops there anyway, have no vital interest at stake, and an intact Syria with the ability to resist Turkish aggression is in everyone’s best interests.

    It’s not the only place we want out of. Afghanistan should be next, and so on until every one of these wars declared and undeclared is done. From now on the US military exists for one reason only – to kill enemies. If someone else forces a fight on us, we fight to win then our guys go home. But we do not pick fights just because we can – that era is over.

    In Syria in particular there is no question we are getting out in total, and on expedited schedule. Neighboring countries – not the US – are the proper balance of power to keep Turkey in check. Turkey gave us this opportunity, it’s only fair that they get in exchange some opportunity to deal with its PKK problem as long as they don’t go looking to kill civilians.

    So we’ve put Turkey on a timer. As a belligerent Congress works sanctions legislation through the process, Turkey can take care of business. When the legislation hits Trump’s desk it’s time for it to end.

    So… warlike noises in Congress are FINE. That’s their role here. It empowers Trump, he can now sign or veto and bring that into his next talk with Erdogan. We can turn the Turkish economy off light a light bulb. But they do deserve some time to act because no one should have to put up with a Maoist insurgency. Kurds aren’t a monolith and some support Turkey, some support the Syrian government, the ones in Iraq don’t care, and probably most just want the war not to come to where they are at.

    Since Kurds don’t die easy, and the Syrian government is now mobilizing, the Russians are providing air cover, and international sanctions are coming down the pike, it will turn out that there’s a workable balance of power that doesn’t require any US troops there at all, and we can rid ourselves of an Obama-created mess that was never our business in the first place.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. JG3 says:
    October 16, 2019 at 10:25 pm

    Can someone explain, how is it… (even if you didn’t read Sundance’s article on this)

    DOD Esper said in an interview, (Chris Wallace? last Sunday), this Turkey issue has been the/his main focus since he came on board, in July.

    Erdoğan has wanted to go into Syria all along. And, he wasn’t going to be deterred. He was dead set on doing it.

    Once POTUS saw Erdogan was going to go ahead with his movement into Syria, knowing what all sides might do, and that our troops would be caught in the middle of this fight between neighbors in their neighborhood, he decided to “put our troops first!” and pulled them back.

    Erdogan moved in, found it to be more than expected, saw the sanctions, and is now willing to meet with SoS Pompeo.

    VP Pence is meeting with the Kurds. (hopefully “escaped?” prisoners were served Kurd’s form of justice)

    Now, appearing to have a chance at working something out. And, just maybe achieve that safe zone, so a lot of displaced people can be returned.

    1. POTUS is being blamed? Are they listening? Or, do they want to?

    2. How many in DC, that now have their hair on fire and voted against our president, today, has known about this all along?

    3. How many of them are from states that have military contracts? and, if it ends and troops come home, fear what it would mean for their state’s economy/them politically?

    Like

    Reply
  39. burginthorn says:
    October 16, 2019 at 10:37 pm

    “But Steve Scalise is supposed to be a Republican, why is he voting with the Democrats against the President?” said little Johnny to his father. “Because son, Steve Scalise is neither a Republican or a Democrat. He’s a politician.”

    Like

    Reply
  40. thedoc00 says:
    October 16, 2019 at 10:38 pm

    Would be a great troll for the President to point out all the polls presented by the Media favoring Impeachment with Conviction, and ask why Nancy has not followed through or is there something wrong with the polls.

    Stories covering Polls have become an Algebra 2 math problem, where actual polling of a voter sample is no longer done. The objective to solve for sample definition and not the actual answer.

    Like

    Reply
  41. deplorable says:
    October 16, 2019 at 10:42 pm

    Every Congress person that voted for the resolution is welcome to go to Syria to save the world and fight for, uhhhh …, whatever they believe it is they are fighting for – knowing they risk loss of life and limb.

    Like

    Reply
  42. A2 says:
    October 16, 2019 at 10:42 pm

    👇👇👇

    Like

    Reply
  43. Kent says:
    October 16, 2019 at 10:46 pm

    …smelly pantsy Nancy has herself a hissy fits…

    AOC is ignorant…and she thinks herself the schitzzzzzz

    Like

    Reply
  44. LKAinLA says:
    October 16, 2019 at 10:51 pm

    IMO, the first question that should be ask of these congressmen is, “Have you previously or currently making any money for personal gain off any war the US is engaged in?”

    Like

    Reply
  45. MAGADJT says:
    October 16, 2019 at 11:14 pm

    This may not be a popular take, but I don’t think POTUS needs to go out of his way to make an enemy of Lindsey Graham right now. He can only fight so many battles simultaneously, and he has several of those irons in the fire at the moment. Like it or not Graham swings a big stick in the Senate. If he decides to move against POTUS, it will definitely give cover to some of the others who are on the fence, but too scared to make the first move. This close to 2020, POTUS needs to be more judicious about which fights he decides to take on, at least at the same time.

    Like

    Reply

