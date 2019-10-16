Democrats Denounce President Trump For Ending Syrian War They Never Authorized….

The level of political nonsense today from the House of Representatives is off-the-charts. Speaker Pelosi calls a resolution to the House floor to denounce President Trump for removing 28 troops from a foreign war never authorized by the same House.

If Pelosi wants to have a war with Syria, then declare one. Or, Pelosi could call a resolution to the House floor to condemn Turkish President Erdogan for invading Syria. Instead, the House votes to denounce President Trump for getting our military out of the way. The Democrats are the party of war, and a whole bunch of republicans are supporting them. Why? Simply, because war is a big business from K-Street.

Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Steny Hoyer walk out of a meeting with President Trump because, according to them, the president called the speaker a “third-rate politician”. Speaker Pelosi replied “I wish you were a politician”…. How typical is that?

Interesting to think about. Speaker Pelosi brings a resolution to the floor to denounce President Trump for removing 28 U.S. troops from Syria. Speaker Pelosi does not bring a resolution to the floor denouncing Turkish President Erdogan for invading Syria. 🤔…. pic.twitter.com/YL7fchZoKL — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) October 16, 2019

🤔That's odd… Show me the House vote to authorize moving troops into Syria. The House did not vote to authorize Obama putting troops in Syria, but the House did vote to denounce Trump for removing them? https://t.co/s8U0UQckl1 — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) October 16, 2019

LOL. Speaker Pelosi -while conducting a political impeachment fraud- tells President Trump she wishes he was a politician. Being a non-politician is precisely why President Trump was elected. https://t.co/0v8qnhwGj3 — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) October 16, 2019

Pelosi & Schumer explain how they walked out on Trump after he called Pelosi a “third rate politician” pic.twitter.com/2Qx3o2It2Y — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 16, 2019

