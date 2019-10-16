Democrats Denounce President Trump For Ending Syrian War They Never Authorized….

The level of political nonsense today from the House of Representatives is off-the-charts.  Speaker Pelosi calls a resolution to the House floor to denounce President Trump for removing 28 troops from a foreign war never authorized by the same House.

If Pelosi wants to have a war with Syria, then declare one.  Or, Pelosi could call a resolution to the House floor to condemn Turkish President Erdogan for invading Syria. Instead, the House votes to denounce President Trump for getting our military out of the way.   The Democrats are the party of war, and a whole bunch of republicans are supporting them.  Why?  Simply, because war is a big business from K-Street.

Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Steny Hoyer walk out of a meeting with President Trump because, according to them, the president called the speaker a “third-rate politician”. Speaker Pelosi replied “I wish you were a politician”…. How typical is that?

54 Responses to Democrats Denounce President Trump For Ending Syrian War They Never Authorized….

  1. markone1blog says:
    October 16, 2019 at 6:43 pm

    It’s almost as if Pelosi is on the payroll of the Trump campaign

    Reply
  2. fanbeav says:
    October 16, 2019 at 6:43 pm

    Reply
  3. MM says:
    October 16, 2019 at 6:43 pm

    PDJT was being Kind to Pelosi…….
    I can’t stomach these politicians…….

    Reply
  4. Darrell Michael Richardson says:
    October 16, 2019 at 6:44 pm

    I cannot wait to vote for Trump again!!!

    Reply
  5. Nigella says:
    October 16, 2019 at 6:45 pm

    It’s more about them needing to go against the President then any real “love” for the Kurds… Otherwise they would declare war on Syria

    Reply
  6. Mike says:
    October 16, 2019 at 6:45 pm

    Pelosi is a mess…He lives rent free in her head and it’s driving her crazy.

    Reply
  7. Kerry Gimbel says:
    October 16, 2019 at 6:47 pm

    She is a third rate human being. Hope that wasn’t too harsh

    Reply
  8. sundance says:
    October 16, 2019 at 6:48 pm

    Reply
    • coloradochloe says:
      October 16, 2019 at 7:02 pm

      I really like Stephanie Grisham she has a way with words.

      Grisham makes a very clear point about our steady, clear headed President being “adult” while Pelosi is having a temper tantrum storming out of the White House pouting and whining in front of the new cameras.

      Steady clear headed adult vs unstable drama queen.

      Reply
  9. chiefworm says:
    October 16, 2019 at 6:48 pm

    Man, the demoncraps are just plain Bat Shiff Crazy. Nuff said.

    Reply
  10. markjohnson2303 says:
    October 16, 2019 at 6:49 pm

    My president is the best president.

    Reply
  11. TwoLaine says:
    October 16, 2019 at 6:50 pm

    Finally someone says the truth.

    If any of them wants to have a war with Syria, then declare one. Abdicating ones responsibility does not give you the right to pretend you were for it in the 1st place, and/or criticize those who are not for it. A position you once said you held.

    DIMs used to be against wars, or so they CLAIMED.

    Were any of them running on a war with Syria? Funny, I haven’t heard it in anyones policies!

    Reply
  12. crater says:
    October 16, 2019 at 6:50 pm

    “Third-rate” is a complement!!!

    Reply
  13. plane of the ecliptic says:
    October 16, 2019 at 6:53 pm

    Ah, remember the good old days when the Dems were super critical of the CIA, FBI, and foreign military entanglements? Now they have adopted the Bush/Cheney foreign policy!

    Reply
  14. ChampagneReady says:
    October 16, 2019 at 6:53 pm

    She’s worried about Syria and in her district you have to step between the piles of human feces on the streets.

    These people literally make my blood pressure go up every day.

    Reply
  15. haditwgov says:
    October 16, 2019 at 6:54 pm

    Winning is so much fun! Who Knew? Time to rid ourselves of these politicians, even the third rate type. There will never be a President half as good as Trump. 4 more years!!

    Reply
  16. Kerry Gimbel says:
    October 16, 2019 at 6:55 pm

    They have been talking about Trumps mental health today. But when you get a group of them together it looks like a nut house. And they want to run the country. These people are sick. Sick for the need of power

    Reply
  17. Katherine McCoun says:
    October 16, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    1,000 days in and still a roller coaster ride! Wheeeee!
    LOVE that President Trump called her out

    Reply
  18. fanbeav says:
    October 16, 2019 at 6:57 pm

    Everyone needs to contact their congressperson and read them the riot act for this ridiculous vote without ever having voted to go to war in Syria! Ask them if President Trump should share their Military-Industrial Donor List … as a Pay-for-Play to trigger ENDLESS WARS.

    Reply
  19. ElTocaor says:
    October 16, 2019 at 6:58 pm

    Reply
    • hocuspocus13 says:
      October 16, 2019 at 7:03 pm

      Those 3 look tattered worn and used

      Reply
    • Abster says:
      October 16, 2019 at 7:09 pm

      I think these people are dangerous, corrupt criminals that will stop at nothing. I hope I live to see them all in orange jumpsuits. President Trump has endured so much BS. He certainly continues to move our country forward…help or no help. God bless our President.

      Reply
  20. Charlotte Powell Brooks says:
    October 16, 2019 at 6:59 pm

    They should give their definition of being a “politician” as it relates directly to them, and then compare it to the real definition.

    Reply
  21. toocoolus says:
    October 16, 2019 at 7:02 pm

    Our President is way too far ahead of these idiot Democrats…I believe that he’s truly enjoying their meltdown and with a design to garner more votes from moderate Democrats and Independents…and best of all, IT’S WORKING!

    Reply
  22. sunnyflower5 says:
    October 16, 2019 at 7:02 pm

    Reply
  23. mtk says:
    October 16, 2019 at 7:02 pm

    A Third-Rail Politician.

    The GOP should run a skunk with a R after its name, in her district with Campaign attack ads citing quotes from Pelosi from the good old days of MoveOn.Org and CodePink.

    These politicians think we don’t remember their pompous crap.

    Reply
  24. anotherworriedmom says:
    October 16, 2019 at 7:02 pm

    1) She wishes he was a politician? Is that double speak for “I wish you were corrupt”?

    2) Regarding the unauthorized war effort. If PDJT had left our troops there, the Dems would be aghast that he is perpetuating an unauthorized war. Since he pulled our troops out, they’re aghast that he left our “allies” exposed. It’s a lose-lose. PDJT did the right thing. How many of our most valuable treasure are worth losing for that effort? Answer: Zero. Not one. It reminds me of a scene in the movie Battleship where the Admiral tells the Sec of Defense – who is insisting that the Admiral order what is clearly a suicide mission – “I’ll give that order as soon as you come here and sit your ass in the co-pilot’s seat … Sir!” Somehow all the political kids / grandkids are exempt from dangerous active duty. But they’re more than willing to sacrifice yours for their corrupt efforts. But I digress…

    Reply
  25. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 16, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    Pelosi planned to walk out all along. More drama.

    Kevin McCarthy said some Dems walked out, but some Dems stayed and they ended up having a productive meeting.

    Reply
  26. JoeMeek says:
    October 16, 2019 at 7:05 pm

    “Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Steny Hoyer walk out of a meeting with President Trump because, according to them, the president called the speaker a “third-rate politician”. Speaker Pelosi replied “I wish you were a politician”…. How typical is that?”

    I would say Pelosi is more of a tenth rate human being.

    Reply
  27. MostlyRight says:
    October 16, 2019 at 7:05 pm

    No more Mr. Nice Guy 🙂

    And they thought he was tough before. “3rd Rate Politician Pelosi”, such a marketing genius!

    Reply
  28. swamph8er says:
    October 16, 2019 at 7:05 pm

    Dear House Republicans…getting more campaign funds by voting to continue Obama’s war doesn’t mean you will be reelected.

    Reply
  29. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 16, 2019 at 7:05 pm

    Reply
  30. littleanniefannie says:
    October 16, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    Okay, so declare the war. Do something, anything, but these fake impeachment inquiries. The Democrat Party thoroughly owns the title The Do Nothing Party. How is the government going to run after the last CR runs out.
    I would love for the people to be able to pass a rule that says No budget, no Congressional pay!! Pass USMCA, pass infrastructure, pass border security, pass something besides gas!!

    Reply
  31. GSparrow says:
    October 16, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    “…the House votes to denounce President Trump for getting our military out of the way.” This was not just the Dems House but also most Republicans as well in the 354-60 vote against P Trump’s withdrawal. I don’t know how many in the Senate like Graham also condemn POTUS’s withdrawal but it’s also likely a majority.

    The withdrawal of troops seems overdue and reasonable but not if the Kurds are going to be slaughtered because there is no longer an Americans presence in the region. Couldn’t the WH have arranged peace or mediation talks between the Kurds and Turkey BEFORE the final withdrawal rather than after?

    Now that the majority vote in the House has been taken this serious issue is turning heavily against Trump as are many GOP Senators and Reps at time when he’s being impeached. He shouldn’t ever take this impeachment process lightly, especially when he’s also ending the lucrative lobbyist gravy train etc of many elected Uniparty members with voting power. His numerous enemies in the Uniparty can use the slaughter of Kurds against him by accusing him of abandoning allies and imperiling the USA’ s future or other similar hyperbolic narrative to dump him. P Trump will need full GOP support to remain in office because the Dems are dead serious about deposing or discrediting him if they are given a chance and even though a withdrawal makes sense, it’s not helping Trump.

    Reply
  32. Johnny says:
    October 16, 2019 at 7:07 pm

    Pelosi

    The Poligrip Queen

    Wish her dentures would have flew out her mouth. Poligrip really works. Must be
    Indistrial Lunatic Left Strength.

    Reply
  33. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 16, 2019 at 7:07 pm

    Reply
  34. Mike in a Truck says:
    October 16, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    Easy for politicians to send other people to die.Not so easy when you have to bag up your buddies.Not easy to know who your bagging up when most of his torso is missing and you gotta check the dog tag laced into his jungle boot. Not easy at all.

    Reply
  35. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 16, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    Reply
  36. LBS says:
    October 16, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    Dems openly embrace Communist China and endless wars in the Middle East.

    Stop ENDLESS Wars
    Vote TRUMP / PENCE 2020

    Reply
  37. CNN_sucks says:
    October 16, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    Piglosi and her henchmen to war they never authorized and profiting from it. How many young men and women have they killed with this endless wars?

    Reply

