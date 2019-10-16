Democrats Denounce President Trump For Ending Syrian War They Never Authorized….

The level of political nonsense today from the House of Representatives is off-the-charts. Speaker Pelosi calls a resolution to the House floor to denounce President Trump for removing 28 troops from a foreign war never authorized by the same House.
If Pelosi wants to have a war with Syria, then declare one. Or, Pelosi could call a resolution to the House floor to condemn Turkish President Erdogan for invading Syria. Instead, the House votes to denounce President Trump for getting our military out of the way. The Democrats are the party of war, and a whole bunch of republicans are supporting them. Why? Simply, because war is a big business from K-Street.
.
Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Steny Hoyer walk out of a meeting with President Trump because, according to them, the president called the speaker a “third-rate politician”. Speaker Pelosi replied “I wish you were a politician”…. How typical is that?
It’s almost as if Pelosi is on the payroll of the Trump campaign
It’s been a rough couple of years. I’d say retire to San Francisco, but what a mess there!
That’s probably where she picked up whatever it is she has.
Pelosi is dirtier than a Biden. Her husband makes tons of money for doing nothing. She does the dirty work he cashes the checks. She has a beautiful winery in Napa valley, some of the most expensive real estate on earth.
No comment. Imma trying to be a good boy the rest of the day.
Too funny. What PDJT left off after the question is … “do I care?”
Steny Hoyer should have enough common sense to come out publicly and support President Trump. He’s always been a reasonable and centrist Democrat from the Old School not a lunatic bomb thrower! He knows how crazy Pelosi Galore and the lunatics are!
PDJT was being Kind to Pelosi…….
I can’t stomach these politicians…….
Isn’t 3rd rate politician sort of a compliment?
Actually I think 3rd rate is somewhat high. Bottom of the barrel politician would be more like it.
Assuming, of course you wish to keep the language g-rated.
I cannot wait to vote for Trump again!!!
It’s more about them needing to go against the President then any real “love” for the Kurds… Otherwise they would declare war on Syria
Pelosi is a mess…He lives rent free in her head and it’s driving her crazy.
Clearly the gloves are OFF. PDJT is tired of their bs and is no longer being polite. Good. Please Mr President – let ‘em have it.
She is a third rate human being. Hope that wasn’t too harsh
Definitely not too harsh…. Possibly too kind? lol
I really like Stephanie Grisham she has a way with words.
Grisham makes a very clear point about our steady, clear headed President being “adult” while Pelosi is having a temper tantrum storming out of the White House pouting and whining in front of the new cameras.
Steady clear headed adult vs unstable drama queen.
Man, the demoncraps are just plain Bat Shiff Crazy. Nuff said.
Sometimes I wonder about sanity of the voters who put them in office. They all can’t be ‘low info’.
Pelosi should never be invited to the White House. And by the way is that Menendez across the table from PDT?
My president is the best president.
Finally someone says the truth.
If any of them wants to have a war with Syria, then declare one. Abdicating ones responsibility does not give you the right to pretend you were for it in the 1st place, and/or criticize those who are not for it. A position you once said you held.
DIMs used to be against wars, or so they CLAIMED.
Were any of them running on a war with Syria? Funny, I haven’t heard it in anyones policies!
“Third-rate” is a complement!!!
Ah, remember the good old days when the Dems were super critical of the CIA, FBI, and foreign military entanglements? Now they have adopted the Bush/Cheney foreign policy!
LikeLiked by 2 people
She’s worried about Syria and in her district you have to step between the piles of human feces on the streets.
These people literally make my blood pressure go up every day.
Winning is so much fun! Who Knew? Time to rid ourselves of these politicians, even the third rate type. There will never be a President half as good as Trump. 4 more years!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They have been talking about Trumps mental health today. But when you get a group of them together it looks like a nut house. And they want to run the country. These people are sick. Sick for the need of power
1,000 days in and still a roller coaster ride! Wheeeee!
LOVE that President Trump called her out
Everyone needs to contact their congressperson and read them the riot act for this ridiculous vote without ever having voted to go to war in Syria! Ask them if President Trump should share their Military-Industrial Donor List … as a Pay-for-Play to trigger ENDLESS WARS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Those 3 look tattered worn and used
I think these people are dangerous, corrupt criminals that will stop at nothing. I hope I live to see them all in orange jumpsuits. President Trump has endured so much BS. He certainly continues to move our country forward…help or no help. God bless our President.
They should give their definition of being a “politician” as it relates directly to them, and then compare it to the real definition.
Our President is way too far ahead of these idiot Democrats…I believe that he’s truly enjoying their meltdown and with a design to garner more votes from moderate Democrats and Independents…and best of all, IT’S WORKING!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey Nancy, repeat after me…
President Trump always wins. ALWAYS!
A Third-Rail Politician.
The GOP should run a skunk with a R after its name, in her district with Campaign attack ads citing quotes from Pelosi from the good old days of MoveOn.Org and CodePink.
These politicians think we don’t remember their pompous crap.
1) She wishes he was a politician? Is that double speak for “I wish you were corrupt”?
2) Regarding the unauthorized war effort. If PDJT had left our troops there, the Dems would be aghast that he is perpetuating an unauthorized war. Since he pulled our troops out, they’re aghast that he left our “allies” exposed. It’s a lose-lose. PDJT did the right thing. How many of our most valuable treasure are worth losing for that effort? Answer: Zero. Not one. It reminds me of a scene in the movie Battleship where the Admiral tells the Sec of Defense – who is insisting that the Admiral order what is clearly a suicide mission – “I’ll give that order as soon as you come here and sit your ass in the co-pilot’s seat … Sir!” Somehow all the political kids / grandkids are exempt from dangerous active duty. But they’re more than willing to sacrifice yours for their corrupt efforts. But I digress…
Pelosi planned to walk out all along. More drama.
Kevin McCarthy said some Dems walked out, but some Dems stayed and they ended up having a productive meeting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Steny Hoyer walk out of a meeting with President Trump because, according to them, the president called the speaker a “third-rate politician”. Speaker Pelosi replied “I wish you were a politician”…. How typical is that?”
I would say Pelosi is more of a tenth rate human being.
No more Mr. Nice Guy 🙂
And they thought he was tough before. “3rd Rate Politician Pelosi”, such a marketing genius!
Dear House Republicans…getting more campaign funds by voting to continue Obama’s war doesn’t mean you will be reelected.
Okay, so declare the war. Do something, anything, but these fake impeachment inquiries. The Democrat Party thoroughly owns the title The Do Nothing Party. How is the government going to run after the last CR runs out.
I would love for the people to be able to pass a rule that says No budget, no Congressional pay!! Pass USMCA, pass infrastructure, pass border security, pass something besides gas!!
“…the House votes to denounce President Trump for getting our military out of the way.” This was not just the Dems House but also most Republicans as well in the 354-60 vote against P Trump’s withdrawal. I don’t know how many in the Senate like Graham also condemn POTUS’s withdrawal but it’s also likely a majority.
The withdrawal of troops seems overdue and reasonable but not if the Kurds are going to be slaughtered because there is no longer an Americans presence in the region. Couldn’t the WH have arranged peace or mediation talks between the Kurds and Turkey BEFORE the final withdrawal rather than after?
Now that the majority vote in the House has been taken this serious issue is turning heavily against Trump as are many GOP Senators and Reps at time when he’s being impeached. He shouldn’t ever take this impeachment process lightly, especially when he’s also ending the lucrative lobbyist gravy train etc of many elected Uniparty members with voting power. His numerous enemies in the Uniparty can use the slaughter of Kurds against him by accusing him of abandoning allies and imperiling the USA’ s future or other similar hyperbolic narrative to dump him. P Trump will need full GOP support to remain in office because the Dems are dead serious about deposing or discrediting him if they are given a chance and even though a withdrawal makes sense, it’s not helping Trump.
Pelosi
The Poligrip Queen
Wish her dentures would have flew out her mouth. Poligrip really works. Must be
Indistrial Lunatic Left Strength.
Easy for politicians to send other people to die.Not so easy when you have to bag up your buddies.Not easy to know who your bagging up when most of his torso is missing and you gotta check the dog tag laced into his jungle boot. Not easy at all.
Dems openly embrace Communist China and endless wars in the Middle East.
Stop ENDLESS Wars
Vote TRUMP / PENCE 2020
Piglosi and her henchmen to war they never authorized and profiting from it. How many young men and women have they killed with this endless wars?
