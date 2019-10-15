Jim Jordan Reacts to Hunter Biden Interview and Ongoing Schiff Impeachment Maneuvers…

Ohio Representative Jim Jordan reacts to Hunter Biden’s interview, and then outlines how Speaker Pelosi and Adam Schiff have structured the ‘impeachment inquiry’ to hide testimony that supports the administration and leak testimony to frame a narrative.
So, the networks are morphing from Democrat propaganda machine along the slippery slope to committing fraud for the Biden’s by lying and flimflamming the public. Crooked, crooked, crooked.
Past sad straight to criminal participants in the Biden’s crimes.
I was trying to think of a song that reflects on this non-stop, seemingly never-ending Democratic Party Joke–this is what came to mind–sing a few bars to relax: “99 bottles of beer on the wall, 99 bottles of beer………” You know the next line!! And the next……
(D) stands for Dishonesty… across the board
So, how long will Jordan and the few others who have “concerns” wait to do something dramatic in this? After the “investigation”, there will be house vote and it is too late then. MSM just reports it as 235 to 197 vote with republicans voting no.
PDJT tweeting about a 2nd witchhunt will not stop it. 100,000 people at the Dallas rally will not stop them. Can’t the repubs at least try to stop this via some court rather than just giving interviews about how they don’t like it? I’ll trust PDJT to have something planned but the longer it goes on, the deeper infested it gets. Nancy is on a mission to destroy PDJT and like the damned Obamacare vote, she will just “deem” the inquiry legal and dare anyone to overturn her ruling.
I don’t want to upset the site’s apple cart here but the ‘whistleblower’ name is being widely circulated on Twitter and elsewhere. Shall we name and shame him?
The identities of Schiff’s reserve whistleblowers are also coming out.
Looks like the “loyal opposition” is determined to keep looking until they find some tiny shred of wrongdoing instead of making their case for some obvious “high crimes & misdemeanors”. If the democrats go through with their secret impeachment plan and get enough votes in the House they will lose the American middle of the road voters who still care about fairness and goodwill. The democrats will come out looking like sleazy weasels and lose control of the House of Representatives; but their lunatic fringe base will be happy. So be it.
