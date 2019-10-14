Rep Lee Zeldin Discusses Fiona Hill Testimony and Schiff’s Conspicuous Attempt to Drop the Whistleblower…

There is something very damaging about the CIA operative -turned gossiper- that Adam Schiff used to launch his Ukraine dossier (aka “whistleblower? report). If the gossiper wasn’t sketchy, the Democrats would be heralding his heroism; instead they are trying to sweep away any mention of their CIA ally, and drop the ‘whistleblower’ angle completely.
In this interview Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin discusses the shady tactics of the impeachment committees against the appearance today by President Trump’s former Russia aide Fiona Hill. Rep. Zeldin also notes the conspicuous bull-schiff.
There was a mid-day presser (below) with Zeldin and Jim Jordan that also provides good information.
The Curious Case of the Whistle That Wouldn’t Blow.
Hilarious! 🙂
I think Congressman Zeldin and Suspicious Cat know some of the same people
Isn’t there enough now for Lindsey to subpoena Shifty and get his testimony under oath and on the record?
Or is this another unwritten boys club special handshake agreement to never question a fellow Congressman?
Is there anyone in DC who has PT back?
Please send him a subpoena—not a “letter of demand”—and put his lying butt under oath!!
If they cannot subpoena Schiff directly at this point then at least they should start with Schiff’s chief of staff.
Trump needs to flip the switch. Pull the dems play plan. Start pounding what you hiding adam what you afraid the puplic to know Adam. If your not guilty of anything then why you hiding Adam. Your afraid of the puplic went you Adam. Bait the bastards.
Trump has his own back that’s about it.
Answers to your questions:
1. No not quite!
2. Now you’re getting it
3. Patriots that live in DC and maybe a few Congress men.
Given the emerging news about the role of CIA leadership directing the CNN activities, I return to my initial premise that Clapper and Brennan (CNN Employees) are the Whistleblowers.
Schiff’s staff has been caught with hands in the classified cookie jar feeding them enough current events, available to Schiff as a Gang of 8 member, to fill in some of the blanks around the detailed technical knowledge Brennan and Clapper have of the WH and Procedures.
As Loren says below, the CIA Whistleblower is the “man who never was”.
Word has it that Schiftface draw lips and eyes on his fist every morning and they play at having whistleblower discourse.
Afterwards, Schiftface gives his fist a long passionate kiss.
One of the secretarys has seen lipstick on Schiftface’s collar and cuff.
I’ve been gobsmacked how they went right along sticking to their script as if The President hadn’t undercut and completely FUBARed their plot from day one.
The plot was to build a narrative of “digging dirt” on a political opponent via a promised quid pro quo discovered by the brave and intrepid hero whistleblower and stampede the country toward impeachment in the absence of the call details (which they never thought would be released) doesn’t work once the call transcript was actually in the public record.
Schiff should have pulled the plug on the charade the second PDJT released the call.
There may be more to it – and there most likely is….a lot more – but the fact that Schiff is an incompetent imbecile alone answers the question.
I really can’t believe that the Dimms are so stupid as to bring up Ukraine as a point of impeachment when their own conduct, including Hillary, OVomit, Biden, et al., is over the top. Pelosi & Schiff both have ties (funding) from a Ukrainian arms dealer. 4 or 5 Democrat Senators have threatened Ukraine–1 threatening Ukraine to withhold funding if they don’t continue to investgate Pres. Trump.
Consider that even the Financial Puppet Masters of the DNC feel the need to reset the quest for the Chosen One of 2020. No primaries have been conducted and we all know the polls are poopka, as do the Puppet Masters.
What better way than a Neutron Weapon Strike that nails the entire current field of aspirants but leaves the DNC structure intact.
It focuses more and more attention on Beijing Biden.
“Schiff should have pulled the plug on the charade the second PDJT released the call.”
One would think, but I wonder if schiffty was clueless about it?
Desperate times call for desperate measures. The Dims are desperation personified on steroids. If one can get past the absurdity – not easy – it’s a delicious burger.
It all leads one to believe, there is no rumorblower and Schiff is the blower.
LIES and CORRUPTION!! That is the official DemoKKKratic party platform for the 2020 election. They lie about anything and everything that will keep the public riled up and angry. Of course, some of the lies have to be used to cover up the widespread corruption in DC, but they should plenty to go around!
Adam Schiff-for-brains must be a sociopath to lie as easily and as often as he does. He still hasn’t produced the evidence of collusion he claimed to have and now he wants us to fall for the “I got impeachable offense evidence.” This is just another hoax to attempt to overthrow the duly elected president; they know they can’t win a free and fair election and four more years of a Trump presidency will see many top DemoKKKrats (and RINOs) in jail!
I cannot imagine ANY woman being married to him, and yet…
He has a wife. Sheesh! How does she believe anything he says.
Shifty’s wife: did you let the dog out, like I asked you?
Shifty – yes!!! (As he steps over dog poop in the living room)
I am thinking his private life is filled with as much bull Schiff as his public life.
What a Schiff-ty way to live. How do either one show their face?
Ed Buck
Ohhhh! Forgot about that picture and connection.
Imagine if every lame brained actor in Hollywood got together and voted for a Congressman…
…Oh, they did…
Bull Schiff – Congressman D-Tinseltown
The studios (subversives) and the commie element in Big Gov’t have been joined mouth to butt for longer than I’ve been on this planet. Wait till they try to go underground again and pretend they don’t exist. I don’t think it’ll work as conveniently as before, but we’ll see what happens.
So… Rep. Zeldin says that Republicans don’t have subpoena power because it’s not an official impeachment inquiry.
And if Republicans did have that power then they would subpoena the so-called whistleblower, the related anonymous officials in the complaint, the two Schiff’s staffers, Schiff himself, and other witnesses.
So… what is stopping Republicans from doing exactly what the Dems are doing?
Send out a bunch of “subpoena letters” and make the same obstuction threats to those witnesses that the Dems are making if the Republican “subpoena letters” are not complied with?
And…what is stopping the Senate from issuing a subpoena?
That would be fine as well.
But by the House Republicans issuing their own “subpoena letters” it would expose the Dems for the frauds they are.
Please re-read the House of Representative Rules. There is actually an approval process for any subpoena requested. The committee lead and/or speaker of the house can disapprove the request.
The question asked by cassander1, below, is the real question to be asked. Yet, we all sadly know the UniParty Senate Leadership has no compunction to defend the president, yet.
This is how Ryan stymied Nunez and McConnel mad sure Gowdy did not stray too far afield.
Opinion, back channel 4th estate tells China made no deal, do not give Trump a win.
Traitors , of course.
Is there any liberal blog post or news story that doesn’t have to rely on a speculative narrative in order to use it as evidence to make Trump guilty?
Every piece of gossip whispered or boldly proclaimed must be analyzed to death all because President Trump just might be guilty of something.
And, we now know, we can plainly see that the presumption of innocence and the standard of due process do not apply to the Republican side of the aisle. Republicans are guilty first and must be required to prove their innocence.
Totally waiting for Matt Gaetz to come up with a pencilneck kangaroo with the leaker in his pouch 🙂
Something has been bothering me and it’s about Sleepy Joe , he made a comment about how this whole impeachment thing is because of him .. now you could take that as face value because of the situation with his son but did Sleepy Joe have a Freudian slip ? We know this so called blower worked with Biden when he was VP . So did this blower first go to Biden and Biden directed him to Schiff ?
The whistleblower is going to Jail because the STATEMENTS in the complaint are false.
Schiff & ICIG changed the form ALLOW “hearsay statements”.
Schiff & ICIG forgot to remove the penalty of “$10,000 fines and up to 5 years in prison” if ANY statement in the Complaint is false.
The whistleblower and/or his attorneys have just realized that he’s signed a document agreeing to $10,000 fines and 5 years in jail, IF the statements in the complaint are false.
Notice, not “MY statements about what I saw” but effectively “ANY statement I have written down”
Since the statements in the Whistleblower complaint are false, this guy is facing fines and 5 years incarceration as soon as he appears to testify.
This is why republicans are losers. They are obsessed over the process/rules. Does anybody believe the democrats wouldn’t have figured out a way to release or leak those transcripts? Feinstein used a ‘bad cold’ as the excuse to leak all the Simpson classified transcripts for the coup plotters to coordinate their testimony.
Have they looked into: 1) Reading the testimony in the full session? 2) place the testimony on a hidden url that certain outside people know where to look to get 3) pretend being sick and release it. 4) accidentally leave your ‘phone’ in the interview room. All they have to do is look at what has been done by the democrats to leak documents. This isn’t rocket science.
If the republicans are going to hide behind the rules as an excuse why they can’t defend the president – this is another reason why people have so little trust in republicans. “oh sorry I can’t help you out, the rules say …”. I am not sure the regular layman is going to come to understanding how ridiculous the senate and house are. That they can change their operating ‘rules’ on a whim by the speaker or majority leader (of course, only the dems take advantage of this, republicans hide their incompetence by the rules the dems set).
I don’t believe there has ever been a whistleblower in this matter. Nobody’s there but the boogeyman. Someone who does not exist cannot be charged with perjury.
Why would it be beyond the possibility all of this is a fraud? Everything else has been.
This has all been manufactured for three years. The truth has no bearing on this.
If the truth has not been successful against President Trump, why foolishly seek the truth? A lynch mob does not need the truth. The object is to destroy the target before anyone knows the truth.
