Stephen Miller Discusses the “Fourth Unelected Branch of Government” and the Impeachment Agenda…

White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller appears with Jesse Watters to discuss the ongoing impeachment efforts and the political agenda of those within the administrative state who are opposed to President Trump.
We have to reelect Trump by an historical landslide, and ensure Democrats are kept out for at least the next 50 years.
They would be known as the 5th column in WW2. Sympathizers, spies and traitors.
A Culture Change….
This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, traitors, heady, glorified, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God…
– 2 Timothy 3:1-4
And isn’t that what’s happening in America today?
There are some who might see Donald Trump trying to restore order and making the country great again, while others may see President Trump as tearing down the established order.
What is interesting, however, is that both groups would oppose what they each perceive as the establishment; and both camps seemingly howl the worldview neglect between the bereaved and the wealthy upper classes.
Currently to the Political Left, optics are everything. And this means if the illusion does not fit, then it must be crap. And the leftist mind set has been revealed as the emperor standing naked.
They have no defense against truth; …….and common sense is truth.
Now Democrat Presidential Candidates are all out on the campaign trail promising a dreamworld while endorsing lies, and promoting lawlessness and disorder – and all wanting to take down a President making America great again; as other mask-wearing clowns riot in the street and raise hell under the appearance of “resistance”.
Which brings me to another modern phenomenon where a person is ejected from influence or fame by questionable actions.
It is caused by a mass of people who are quick to judge and slow to question. It is commonly caused by an accusation, whether that accusation has truth or not.
“It is a direct result of the ignorance of people caused by communication technologies outpacing the growth in available knowledge of a person.”
If the Democrats in congress have their way they now wish to cancel Donald Trump.
Because the President has revealed the mob as being mad with the lack of identity and accountability.
But he volunteered to save us….There is nothing stronger than the heart of a volunteer.
Well said, Gunny.
And we would not have the numbers in the left it not for academia and the public school system indoctrination. The Greta’s and the Hogg’s, ad nauseum, to lecture us about our failures and how we’ve ruined their futures. Pfffttt!
I can understand how the vile corrupt politician democrat can be who they are, but I don’t understand how people with a job, with a family, and with any sense of a moral code could be a voting democrat. Really just blows my mind.
Uninformed sound bit Sally’s. To lazy to learn and educate themselfs. Msm group think zombies. Aimlessly searching for a brain.
President Trump has an absolute GEM in Stephen Miller. The man not only knows his stuff inside/out, he knows how to argue persuasively & factually either in debate or amongst a gaggle of reporters.
Oh, if only President Trump had another 15-20 Stephen Millers working for him, the damned Deep State would already have been beaten.
Agreed….but we have to elect Republican Governor’s, Reps and Senators. We don’t need a replay of the midterms, where we got blown away and they became the majority and have been subverting everything that PDJT has tried to do. Let’s get it done.
Steve Miller tells it like it is! We need more like him in Washington. Seek them out in the primaries please.
Earlier today SD posted an interview with Bannon where he said the president needs people fighting with him (Trump) and for him. Steven Miller definitely has VSGPDJT’s 6 👍🏼
TO: Americans
cc: President Trump, Members of Congress, The Media, Academia.
Note: This message/comment is being posted to any article providing examples of the actions of the political class, the media, bureaucrats, and academia proving the soldier’s lessons learned and the reason for submitting this comment.
RE: Rape, Pillage, Plunder; American You’ve Been Had!
After 26 years of active duty and into his third year as a police chief a soldier published 12 of 15 of what he titled as; ‘A Soldier’s Lessons Learned’. They were to serve as the prelude to a book he was writing. The title of the book is meant to establish in a few words the overall conclusion of the book, which lays out in detail how the soldier arrived at each of the lessons learned. The original title of the book was; ‘Rape, Pillage, Plunder; American You’ve Been Had!’ Side Note: After B.H. Obama was elected to his second term the title was changed to: ‘Rape, Pillage, Plunder; American You’ve Been Had and It’s Your Own Damn Fault!’ Sadly, since Donald Trump came down that escalator Americans are being provided daily proof of the validity of the soldier’s lessons learned and the title of his book! Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired
A Soldier/Cop’s Lessons Learned
Note: In an attempt to bring the lessons learned into the current political climate I have inserted a short comment where I deemed appropriate.
1. Soldiers (ground combat soldiers, that is) do not fight first and foremost for their country, the flag, motherhood, nor apple pie. Before all else, soldiers engaged in ground combat fight for their fellow soldiers and their unit.
Note: Were this one not true I fear to imagine how many of us combat veterans would have already lost all control and commence to apply our skills against those who pose the greatest threat to the American people!
2. The Seven C’s of Leadership according to a 1980 survey of 1646 of Vietnam era ground combat veterans listed of the order of their importance are; Candor, Competence, Consistency, Commitment, Courage, Compassion, and Courtesy. The reason the soldiers in the survey chose the word “candor” is because to them candor encompasses both omission and co-mission. To a combat soldier lack of absolute candor, be it co-mission or omission, are equal sins! In short, soldiers expect/demand absolute candor from their leaders before all else.
Note: Members of Congress take note. In my opinion you on the left have proven you are masters of Co-mission, while you on the right have proven you are the masters of omission! In short, all of you have proven you are cowards and trying to instill the Seven C’s of Leadership in any of you is a waste of time!
3. The most cost effective personnel management tool for incompetent personnel assigned to leadership positions in combat units (and probably elsewhere) is “Fragging!”
Note: This is a forbidden subject for veterans. If you desire details send a self-addressed envelope with a note from your doctor attesting that you have the emotional strength to deal with stress.
4. The American people are the most effectively lied to people in modern times thanks primarily to the American political class, the American bureaucracy, the American media, and American academia.
5. Arrogance coupled with ignorance equals stupidity.
6. The greatest threats to the American people are the corrupt and/or incompetent politicians/bureaucrats/academicians found at every level of government/academia, and the majority of the American so-called media.
7. Most of the politicians/bureaucrats/academicians I have encountered during my years as a soldier/cop I most kindly refer to as; self-serving, witless, cowards.
8. The American Profession of Arms and our brothers/sisters in blue have failed to protect the American people from all of their enemies, both foreign and most especially domestic.
Note: The most challenging task confronting the military and the police is protecting the American people from themselves.
9. My guns were always turned in the wrong direction.
10. Washington, DC is the most target rich environment I have encountered in all of my years as a soldier/cop.
11. If recalled to active military service the only position I will accept is; Commander, Revolutionary Forces.
12. There are only two primary requirements to be a career soldier and/or cop in America. One must be smart enough to do the work and dumb enough to take the job.
13. American soldiers and police officers must in addition to mastering all of their professionally mandated tasks, learn to accomplish the same with at least one arm tied behind their backs and their vision impaired 50% or more. (Added 2019)
14. After carefully watching the whole of the political class since Donald J. Trump walked down that escalator in Trump Tower to date, I can say without reservation that most of the group will sell their souls and our bodies just to remain in power. (Added 2019)
Note: Sorry, not enough room herein to start to list the individual personalities whose activities will provide absolute proof of this statement. But, one might want to start with B & M Obama, B & H Clinton, J & H Biden, etc…
15. Want to see what the United States of America will look like if the left takes control of the government? Take your pick, New York City, Baltimore, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, or the complete package; California. (Added 2019)
Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired
PS
Please, one final note: Contrary to the implications of several of my lessons learned, I have long ago abandoned any desire to negate (Negate, the procedure that the British SAS [Special Air Service] utilizes to transfer subjects from the persons of interest list to the persons no longer of interest list.) those of the any of four communities who would threaten and/or interfere with soldiers/cops actions to protect/serve the American people. No, these days I would support rounding up the most obnoxious of the communities, issuing each of them a tent and a bus ticket to California, and instructing them that if they leave California it best be on a sailboat (must consider the environment you know) heading to China!
I’ll help, Soldier,. ♥️
A solid outing, though Mr. Miller didn’t mention how so much of the opposition is actually due to money, the wealth that President Trump is returning to Main Street Americans.
Q: “Who rules?”
A: “At what point shall we expect the approach of danger? By what means shall we fortify against it?– Shall we expect some transatlantic military giant, to step the Ocean, and crush us at a blow? Never!–All the armies of Europe, Asia and Africa combined, with all the treasure of the earth (our own excepted) in their military chest; with a Buonaparte for a commander, could not by force, take a drink from the Ohio, or make a track on the Blue Ridge, in a trial of a thousand years.
At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide. …The question recurs, “how shall we fortify against it?” The answer is simple. Let every American, every lover of liberty, every well wisher to his posterity, swear by the blood of the Revolution, never to violate in the least particular, the laws of the country; and never to tolerate their violation by others. As the patriots of seventy-six did to the support of the Declaration of Independence, so to the support of the Constitution and Laws, let every American pledge his life, his property, and his sacred honor; …Let those materials be moulded into general intelligence, sound morality, and in particular, a reverence for the constitution and laws: and, that we improved to the last; that we remained free to the last; that we revered his name to the last; that, during his long sleep, we permitted no hostile foot to pass over or desecrate his resting place; shall be that which to learn the last trump shall awaken our WASHINGTON.
Upon these let the proud fabric of freedom rest, as the rock of its basis; and as truly as has been said of the only greater institution, “the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.””–Abraham Lincoln, Lyceum Address, 1858
A federation of States. ♥️
I still think the plan by the Democrats is not to actually send articles of impeachment to the Senate, but to drag out the “impeachment inquiry” in the House (where they have control) all throughout the election season.
If they actually were to send impeachment articles to the Senate, the president would be entitled to show Biden’s corruption during the Senate trial in order to justify his request to Ukraine. The MSM has been refusing to report Biden’s corruption to their viewers and readers. If Biden is exposed like that, who knows what Biden might do that might damage other Democrats.
They seem determined to get hold of Mueller’s grand jury evidence. Grand jury proceedings are not subject to basic fairness like restrictions on hearsay and both sides being allowed to present their case. As we know, a prosecutor can make a ham sandwich look like a serial killer in front of a grand jury.
I’m guessing that just like the Steele Dossier, whatever it is that Weissman and co. were trying to smear President Trump with in front of the grand jury has already made the rounds (notwithstanding grand jury secrecy – laws are for little people) to all the key deep state politicians and intel agency bureaucrats and MSM ‘reporters’ and the goal for them is to use that as grist for congressional hearings in the House.
They’re not trying to pass any legislation anyway. They simply refuse to join with President Trump on anything that he could hold up as a success. The Democrat nominee will be responsible for mouthing whatever the policy agenda is and the House will be responsible for using their government power to smearing the president during the campaign in order to help the political campaign of the Democrat nominee.
And don’t be shocked if Hillary takes the Democrat nomination and forms a joint Democrat/GOP-e ticket, such as Hillary Clinton/Mitt Romney.
hillary & Romney. Oh Earl, that is grim.
But possible. Euww, Yucky!
🐀🐀
to bad no one left of tucker carlson will ever see this segment…
6 days until the FISA abuse report is due out.
This man speaks for me! 🙋♀️
The forests will sing, the oceans will cry
Eagles will soar through every sky
Brother Stephen will carry the flame
While The Donald throws down the lightning and pain
The Deep State Monster they will assail
The American battle-call will wail !
Beautiful! The need to shrink our government for budgetary reasons. The need to shrink our bureaucracy because of their radical, leftist politics. And the need to restrict the bureaucracy because of their political bias towards the Democrat Party. This will soon be a major issue in American politics.
Civil Service reform was a major issue in the 19th century. After every election, most of the civil service jobs changed hands, if the party in power changed. Lincoln famously complained there weren’t enough teats for all the pigs.
The attitude of the Comeys of the world that they are the real Government has to change, if we are to remain a democracy. And I’m certain the dopes who vote Democrat are not going to be comfortable with bureaucrats who regard themselves as the unelected rulers of the world.
