Doug Collins: “Impeachment Inquiry Will Backfire”….

Posted on October 10, 2019 by

If House Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn’t have the media pushing her narrative the impeachment effort would have already failed.    In this interview Judiciary committee ranking member Doug Collins states the un-American inquiry is likely to backfire.

38 Responses to Doug Collins: “Impeachment Inquiry Will Backfire”….

  1. COMPUTER FIX (@iComputerFix) says:
    October 10, 2019 at 2:32 pm

    What frustrates me is these reports are always coming out “in couple of weeks”.

    • gunrunner03 says:
      October 10, 2019 at 3:12 pm

      Agree. And always on a Friday. Puzzled why PDJT would not personally order that these be released by (pick a date) and on a Monday or Tuesday. To hell with this Friday afternoon release tactic.

  3. DesertRain says:
    October 10, 2019 at 2:34 pm

    So the timing of the FEC-related arrests is interesting because the indictment includes a charge involving ex Ambassador to Ukraine. She is scheduled to give testimony tomorrow?

    Read…
    https://mobile.twitter.com/ChuckRossDC/status/1182299086990581760

  4. Roger Duroid says:
    October 10, 2019 at 2:35 pm

    Imagine a “trial” with the nonsense Ukraine phone call as one of the charges and PDJT has the President of Ukraine personally appear as a witness in his defense! What will they do, accuse the President of Ukraine of lying to protect PDJT? The dems and media are foolish to continue to move this forward, PDJT is going to use it to expose all of them.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      October 10, 2019 at 3:17 pm

      👍🏼AGREE👍🏼

    • FishtheDish says:
      October 10, 2019 at 3:18 pm

      Yeah – I have the same feeling. The Dems can play whatever behind door games and change the rules as you go — but eventually there will be a trial in the senate whereupon the BS will get exposed. There is now way too much exculpatory evidence for this to be not seen as a sham, especially with the way that they handled it.
      Pelosi blew it when she “declared” the impeachment before the call transcript was out. Blew up in her face like a trick cigar.

      • FishtheDish says:
        October 10, 2019 at 3:27 pm

        What I haven’t been able to figure out is what do the Dems do now. Trump ain’t playing fake ball – therefore the Dems cannot pull out data and leak the juicy pieces. He, on the record, called it fake so that had to get reported. I wonder if the Dems have seen enough of the exculpatory evidence to know that it is BS and therefore would vote no to avoid embarrassment – or if they are so TDS that they will blindly go forward.

  5. CountryDoc says:
    October 10, 2019 at 2:35 pm

    This is the beginning of the end…… for the Democrat/communists

  6. Greg1 says:
    October 10, 2019 at 2:36 pm

    Must see video.

    Can’t imagine other media outlets letting republicans tell that much truth.

    With the current liberal direction Fox is clearly taking lately, I’m surprised they let that much truth get said.

  7. Landslide says:
    October 10, 2019 at 2:37 pm

    I sent Brad Parscale a message that I think selling red boomerangs with Trump 2020 on them would be great.👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸

  8. Ma McGriz says:
    October 10, 2019 at 2:39 pm

    Will it fall once again to Judicial Watch to wrestle the Volker transcript out of their filthy hands?

    Is the idea of ” Truth, Justice and the American way ” just a nostalgic old hook line from the original 1950s TV series Superman?

  9. auscitizenmom says:
    October 10, 2019 at 2:40 pm

    I think he is right.

  10. jrapdx says:
    October 10, 2019 at 2:41 pm

    Good that at least some Republicans are speaking out about the remarkably one-sided “impeachment inquiry” the Democrats are pushing. The “secrecy” isn’t fooling anyone paying attention, but as the panel pointed out many Americans aren’t hearing the whole story because of the media’s blatant biases.

    Apparently Senator Graham is threatening to call Amb. Volker to testify, given the House Democrats won’t release Volker’s complete testimony. Of course we’ll believe Graham will do what he says when we see him do it and not a second before.

    • gunrunner03 says:
      October 10, 2019 at 3:14 pm

      “Only some . . . ” Should be a stampede of these folks. Not enough push-back along a broad front which is one reason Dems get away with what they are doing.

  11. TradeBait says:
    October 10, 2019 at 2:42 pm

    Only thing I want to see are perp walks of evil swamp critters.

  12. donny2837 says:
    October 10, 2019 at 2:49 pm

    Meanwhile, President Trump, via tweet today, ripped FOX a new one and gave a big shout out to OAN. Thanked them and said to them: see you in Minneapolis.

  13. Dee Paul Deje says:
    October 10, 2019 at 2:50 pm

    I know we’ve had 3 years of “nothing is happening” frustration but this corruption is huge it is mind boggling. Although no indictments yet, look at what had being exposed. All of these filthy politicians on both sides of the aisle have been basically running a money laundering theft ring of taxpayer money. POTUS has always known about it (maybe not to the full extent he knows now) and has dedicated his life to draining this cesspool. Read the Executive Order of Dec 21, 2017 in the context of what we have learned in the last couple months.
    https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-blocking-property-persons-involved-serious-human-rights-abuse-corruption/
    Every one of POTUS’s tweets are well thought-out and purposeful and have ensnared many a lying traitor. Take heart. VSGPDJT has got this.

  14. Mike Robinson says:
    October 10, 2019 at 2:52 pm

    It’s time to hit them plainly: the US Constitution says they’re not allowed to do what they’re attempting. The Courts decided there is no “high crime,” and Congress cannot make that determination.

  15. Moe Grimm says:
    October 10, 2019 at 2:57 pm

    Bottom line remains: Some 2 years 9+ months and: Not. One. Indictment. Let alone the impaneling of even a as in (1) grand jury though it seems under the weight of what’s now a significant volume of evidence, much of it as “low hanging” as it gets, the need is for several. The Cadaver had two, one in Mordor and one in Arlington – in less than two and one half months (2 1/2 months).

  16. markone1blog says:
    October 10, 2019 at 2:58 pm

    Thanks for posting this. All while editing illustrations for my current manual, I had been listening to the verbal flatulence of Hillary Clinton as she mused that she could “beat him again.” I was about to crawl through my earbuds when you saved me.

  17. 2013gti says:
    October 10, 2019 at 3:05 pm

    “likely”

    Doesn’t that just give you the warm, fuzzies.

  18. Daniel says:
    October 10, 2019 at 3:09 pm

    It’s not going to “backfire.” They know the outcome. The problem is they are calculating the method that will prevent the most loss and they have decided to side with the radical left over the moderate left. The reality is they believe (and there’s substance to that belief) the radical left elected the newest batch of idiots in the Democrat party. AOC replaced someone “more moderate.” They are scared “incontinent” of losing their office and thus control over the Democrat party.

  19. Perot Conservative says:
    October 10, 2019 at 3:12 pm

    Notice how quickly the IC Swamp came down on Rudy’s people?

    Two weeks? One week? Wow!

  20. Shyster says:
    October 10, 2019 at 3:12 pm

    Lindsey Graham will call Volker to testify if the transcript is not released. What a bunch of BS! What’s stopping him now. Graham is a do nothing chairman whose mantra continues to be “I’m gonna do it my way and will wait until the Horowitz report comes out”. He has absolutely wasted 10 months of his chairmanship doing butkus. Well Lindsey, we will see, won’t we, given the holy grail, I mean Horowitz report, is rumored to be dropped on the 18th. My money says that once that happens, all we’re gonna here from Lindsey is “we need time to digest the report and then we will call Horowitz”. Well it’s rumored to be a couple thousand page report so that will take 2 months. Next, the committee will need 5 to 8 sessions with Horowitz to go through it all. With scheduling conflicts, Xmas break, New Years and the rest, Horowitz will be completed by next May. Well golly gee, the election is within the 6 month window and therefore in order not to affect the election, no other witnesses will be called. Lindsey is giving us all a head fake just like Sessions appointing Huber who did absolutely nothing. What a load of crap and I have a bridge I want to sell you!

    • gunrunner03 says:
      October 10, 2019 at 3:22 pm

      Graham is a perfect example of what is wrong with Republican leadership. No fire in the belly.

    • Zoe says:
      October 10, 2019 at 3:26 pm

      You know what was so annoying to me? Is when Horowitz shows up at a hearing and is asked about his report and he doesn’t even have the report sitting in front of him. So when and if he does testify someone should make sure he has that report right in front of him and if he forgets his copy the republicans should supply him with one so he can follow along. How is there is much incompetence in our givernment?

  21. Caius Lowell says:
    October 10, 2019 at 3:16 pm

    Caius L: 0bama’s Democrat-communist impeachment inquiry will backfire and turn his legacy into nothing more than SF’s sidewalk poops, which I cleverly call “Pommes d’0bama”…

  22. Clown #3 says:
    October 10, 2019 at 3:20 pm

    I know this stuff is your bread and butter sundance but it’s at the point where no one really cares what these people have to say, only what they do.

  23. ristvan says:
    October 10, 2019 at 3:26 pm

    Collins said ‘will backfire’. Disagree—the ‘peach foty fi’ thing ALREADY has.
    Dems are in a lose lose lose.

    —If they continue down the Pelosi path, the Cippolone letter says why ‘we aint gunna play along’. Pelosi has no means to force it because there are no legitimate enforceable subpoenas. Schiff’s Ukraine fabrication was eviscerated when PDJT released the transcript.

    —If they reverse onto the traditional route, they have no way of returning legitimate articles of impeachment because there are NO high crimes and misdemeanors.

    —If they just stop it now to cut their loses (we had an inquiry and found no nigh crimes and misdemeanors, they look like destructively partisan idiots.

    House Dems are self destructing and it will cost them the House in 2020, for sure. If AOC is over it, it is over.

  24. Carrie says:
    October 10, 2019 at 3:29 pm

    I thought Maria Bartiromo said the FISA report comes out on October 18?

