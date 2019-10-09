U.S-China Trade Discussions Going No-where by Design – Expect More Trump Tariffs and More Beijing-DPRK Missile Tests…

Despite Wall Street headline writers trying to frame an opposite reality, President Trump has no disposition toward making a trade deal with China. Conversely, China has no intention of changing the closed and state-controlled structure of their economy. That’s the reality amid a trade dance that is going absolutely no-where.
This quote is priceless: “We can add the Diplomatic war to the Financial war, Currency war and Technology war, that we already have,” John Browning, managing director at brokerage BANDS Financial in Shanghai, said in a note to investors.
The Chinese position is thus:
REUTERS […] The U.S. demand that the Chinese Communist Party fundamentally change how it directs China’s massive economy to shift to a more Western model of free-market capitalism is irrational and misguided, a Chinese diplomat in the United States said.
“What we achieved during the past few decades shows that our system is good for development in China,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
China would not ask the United States to shift to an economy that relies heavily on state-owned enterprises, or ask it to start fully funding education, as China’s does, he said, so why should Washington expect the same from Beijing?
“We hope to strike an agreement but also accept the differences,” the diplomat added. (read more)
President Trump:
Speaking to reporters in Washington, Trump said: “If we can make a deal, we’re going to make a deal, there’s a really good chance.” “In my opinion China wants to make a deal more than I do,” Trump added. (link)
In an attempt to change their diminishing economic position and create leverage Beijing fires DPRK rockets.
The response from President Trump – The U.S. Department of Commerce on Monday blacklisted video surveillance firm Hikvision and 27 others, days ahead of the talks.
The Commerce Department barred the technology and artificial intelligence companies from doing business with U.S. firms, citing human rights violations of Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang. Chinese officials said the action interfered with China’s sovereignty. (Full Story)
This ongoing dynamic is not going to end….
Communist China and Chairman Xi Jinping are trying to wait-out President Trump hoping he doesn’t get re-elected in 2020. President Trump is using communist China’s strategy of waiting-him-out as an opportunity, and somewhat of a smart excuse, to put more punishment on Beijing.
President Trump has been very clear in his objective. However, President Trump has also been clear that he sees little possibility of any trade-agreement.
There is not going to be a U.S-China trade agreement.
So, are “we” ready to admit that North Korea’s nuclear arms program won’t be stopped by any kind of deal?
Why stop trying as long as past Presidents we aren’t trying to buy it.
Trump has made it clear. China can order as many North Korean missile tests as they want. It won’t get Trump to the table begging for a test ban and paying for the privilege. If China thinks the DPRK’s coffers are a bit light, that’s their problem. Using missiles to generate negative press for Trump during a trade negotiation impasse? It’s kind of redundant, wouldn’t you think? The word overkill comes to mind here.
So how many more missile tests can we expect? What’s the point? Missiles cost money, and without a strong PR payoff, shooting at nothing in particular is a wasted expense. It doesn’t even make for good target practice. Despite their authoritopian views, lifelong communists still have to work the bottom line, like it or not.
And don’t think that Dear Leader doesn’t occasionally ponder the possibilities of a relationship with Trump’s USA when he goes to bed at night. He knows which side his bread is buttered on, but he also knows who didn’t assassinate his brother. Kim Jong-un may be a dictator, but he isn’t his own man. At least, not currently. He could be given to weighing hard choices during down time…and sometimes maybe wishing he didn’t share a border with China.
Besides, China has it’s own problems to deal with, and a billion dependent comrades can get uppity. They have needs, and lately the provisions have become a bit marginal. Of course, a solid trade agreement with their biggest customer could alleviate some of that pain. Fairly priced manufactured exports can buy a lot of rice.
I don’t think that’s a foregone conclusion by any measure.
Sanctions can inflict economic pain the longer they exist.
But will SoKo and other countries cooperate…that’s the key to effective sanctions on NoKo.
What does it matter what we accept? You’re the one that matters.
The Nork’s nuclear arms program won’t stop until the chicoms decide we won’t respond to that extortion. Trump’s strategic indifference to it means we’re still on that path.
under previous administrations
when the NorKs fire a missle
NorKs got punished
now
when the NorKs fire a missle
President Trump punishes the Chinese
becasue
Kim is not the problem
Good for us.
Trump could always throw in a monkey wrench into it by saying to have a US import license the company would have to be 51% US owned…
The biggest weapon that President Trump has is the US Dollars. Cut their banking off the SWIFT system and see the giant falls
Turkey may demonstrate how this plays out as an object lesson for China.
I think so. There’s a pretty wide gap. Why wouldn’t China expect the status quo? It’s worked handsomely for them. Tightening the screws may sway them, somewhat, but they are playing a dynastic game. We start over every 4 to 8 years, if not sooner.
Take from them what they can not get it back: Supply Chain. It took them 30 years to create and lock up the world manufacturing to China. Destroy that and there goes their manufacturing prowess
LikeLiked by 2 people
Supply chain economics. I agree. Eliminate that, and there will be riots in the streets of China as factory after factory close.
Problem is, they have the global parts supply chain so locked up, that it will take at least a decade to re-build the world’s supply chain for parts. The stuff we have hears about over the past 12-18 months is a drop in the bucket – China still owns the vast majority of the supply chain for almost everything. China knows that if Trump loses 2020, then they win it all. They and Russia and Europe and Central America will do everything they can to interfere in this election – their futures rely on Trump losing.
China has stealing our intellectual property baked into their economy.
Casino Man presents an opportunity to taste a Wharton business education to the backwater Chicom experts.
黃熊人壞
Edit
小熊维尼——fill in the blank
Orange, not yellow 🙂
I like that 🙂
I told you so….
From the very beginning…
“THE STATUS QUO WAS WORKING JUST FINE. PLEASE STOP.” -Anonymous Chinese Diplomat
LikeLiked by 7 people
“We don’t like change. Screwing you over was working just fine for us”.
Anonymous Chinese Diplomat
Trump means to completely destroy China’s economy to remove their threat to the US and the world.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes. And I would not underestimate his resolve nor his chances of success.
No ambiguity at all in Navarro’s answers.
Ms.Bream asks fair and a few tough questions but she does not press any DemonRAT false narratives. Good for her.
She’s also has a pleasant voice and is quite easy on the eyes. ‘Nuff said.
Although not publicized, Judicial Watch reported that President Trump has thrown the Chicoms out of the Long Beach port. O had signed a 40 year “deal” for the second largest port in the USA turning it over to China. President Trump put an end to it. President Trump is tightening the vise on the Chinese and they can’t really stand the pressure long term. IMHO the ONLY thing keeping China playing the game is the criminals called D-rats that are trying to remove President Trump. NOT going to work. And the deal with get worse for China as days pass.
Oooo, I wonder how much that’ll impact McConnell’s and Chao’s bank account.
Chao is Taiwanese Han, not Mainland Han. So not necessarily a rabid supporter of the Empire.
LikeLiked by 1 person
http://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-news/3747388/posts
That leaves the Panama canal….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Read it. Don’t have enough background to know how much China’s wings got clipped in the new deal, but it looks like they were forced to accept a few sacrifices. It might even be a fair deal, the only thing Trump has insisted upon from the beginning.
Quick thought while I was reading. For a communist State, China seems to own a lot of internationally recognized corporations. At a guess, such entities would need to adhere to GAAP standards and honor contractual obligations if they do business abroad, even showing (gasp) positive cash flow and profitability to buyers and sellers they want to engage.
I don’t think that’s what Marx/Engels had in mind when they warned the world that “A spectre is haunting Europe”.
Is there anything the Dems didn’t sell to the Chinese?
LikeLike
President Trump has suckered the Demo☭rats into playing a useful role in convincing China they should wait POTUS out in 2020.
Just enough time to extricate our Defense, Industrial and Technology Supply Chains from dependency on China … and build Domestic capacity for critical sole-source components!
At that point, we can continue to decouple at a fraction of the risk, until they’re left having to buy our “essential” Ag products and we’re left opting to “discretionary” Gift and Household products at Matching “Reciprocal” levels.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He COULD kill them instantly; cut of banking access. But, he’s doing death of a thousand cuts. Partly what you say, BKR, and WHILE thats going on, the tariffs function like “clawbacks”, recovering the $ China has,stolen from us over the years.
How much? PDJT agreed to Pelosi’s suggestion of 2 trillion over 10 years for infrastructure.
And, he agreed to meet with her in 2 weeks, to say how,HE proposed to ‘pay’for it. PELOSI was absolutely giddy, thinking she had trapped him,…
Until she realised she had fallen into his trap. No ‘offsets’ of discretionary spending or military, I suspect he was going to propose paying for the infrastructure with TARIFFS.
2 Trillion $ infrastructure over 10 years, and NOT costing the American taxpayer a dime!
Nancy cancelled the follow up meeting on infrastructure, no explanation given ….
Markets in turmoil from here until they bottom on Oct 20 2021.
741 days to go.
Sold house in June, bought tons of gold miners this summer (peaks Sept 2f021) and just bought Litecoin at $54 a coin
1 John 4:10
You do realize that Quantum Computing will be all grown up soon (5 to 10 year horizon) and will wipe out all virtual currencies don’t you? Quantum supremacy has already been achieved so I am leaning towards the sooner rather than later time frame. You would be better off putting long term money in a florescent bank deposit bag and leaving it on the roof of a car parked in Gary Indiana.
Quantum Computing a little ways out by the article I read that computer that was used needs to be super cool no movement it’s fragile but it did the job in hours not some out of the world years..
President Trump let it slip out of the bag at today’s presser that he would be perfectly happy with no deal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s been saying that for a long time.
PDJT has been saying that for weeks, Eric. The stock market jumps up and down depending on what rumor flies that day regarding a deal. I say, who cares? As time goes by the market will tire of waiting, rejoice about the return of manufacturing to the USA, and move on. Long term investors will be making money. The D-rats have lost already but they don’t know it. Others haven’t noticed yet but they eventually will.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tonight on LOU DOBBs One of his guests said that China now believes this impeachment situation is something that is causing them to look at PT Differently and no longer able to leverage the kind of influence he had before and they were here to tell him they would only take a small deal and not anything more.. They also said they wanted to make sure he didn’t impose the tariffs on the 250 billion while they were here other wise they were leaving a day early so that means they will be going home tomorrow and no deal made.
What ever the deal that President Trump made with Turkey its not working and he might wind up this time hurting himself . I believe he did the right thing but many people do not and so all we can do is wait and see how this comes out.. I do also believe that Turkey will pay the price if they
screw things up and go against his agreement with them
I have never seen so many people screaming about the same thing in my entire life, My gosh
You would think that he had just brought the world to a end by what he did with Turkey
My prayers go out to him and his family tonight and I hope that nothing happens to him because of all of this mess.
Oh yes, please when you see those pop up signs that asked you to vote for impeachment or about his approval please do not do any of them… They are not what they seem.
No matter what happens, our President had the courage and caring to stand up to the Beasts and try to help us, so I will stand with him. No matter what.
POTUS just donated the Turkey problem to the EU and Mideast.
This looks like a series of “object lessons” for those who failed to get with his program.
ZERO skin off our nose.
YUGE upside for Energy Exports if they screw things up.
As for China going home early, congrats on those tariffs they’ll be bring with them.
That was Michael Pillsbury on Dobbs tonight. He said he was in China last week and was surprised to discover pelosi’s charade had caused the Chinese to wait and not go through with a deal. He also said he brought up Hunter Biden and they clammed up. They clearly did not want the Americans investigating Biden’s China connection. Pillsbury said they would rather talk about ICBMs than Biden. That would seem to be an indication there this is an investigation worth having.
Chinese are still hoping for Biden to win the election in 2020. They better face the fact they could be stuck with Lizzie Warren.
Whomever you are quoting in that interview is dead wrong. The PRC was never going to make structural reforms as it drives straight at what they see is their success story. Gaming the system since joining the WTO. This position was cemented under Chairman Xi Mao2.0 since 2012.
Unless and until he and his cronies are gone, or the US and the world confront them and accept the risks to that confrontation, it will not change.
Snookering the President is not a strategy. I say, 加 油!
No deal then more tariffs and the relocation of the supply chains continue. There are trillions at stake.
Here’s the trade deal I want between the US and China: we export the entire NBA to them and in return we’ll take all their Pandas. Especially the Red Pandas, their adorable. 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
Even though he’s not NBA, the ChiComs get Kaepernick as well …
LikeLiked by 3 people
They get Kaepernick on condition AND they have to keep him!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chinese can have him and LeBron.
Brilliant – an EVEN Trade for a Win-Win.
That’s the first statement I’ve ever heard from the Chinese warlords that actually sounds honest. They’re admitting they don’t want to change.
Fair enough, comrades. Neither do we, so let’s just go our separate ways and see what happens.
The eurotwits can’t wait though. The chicoms can hold on and wait, but the euros’ economies are fading. They’re going to have to cut a deal with Daddy Trump fairly soon, or he’ll be giving them the cold shoulder and they can’t face their voters amidst that. If Trudeau goes down, you’re going to see some dominoes start falling.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve published many of their statements over the past year (actually since the President’s state visit to BJ) to that effect.
Not surprising at all.
China might prefer to pour billions into buying US politicians to ensure a Trump defeat.It’s not like it’s not already happening, they’ll just up the ante. How many politicians would flip for $10 million? Money well spent for China if it means a return to 2016 status.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I mentioned that in another article how do we not know that they have not pushed some of the Dims now?I mean they did move 1.2B towards Biden?
They are probably behind this whole Impeachment process.
Winning….I’m looking forward to getting some of our money back thru ongoing hiked-tariffs…and…
“Never Forget Otto Warmbier”
“America First”
KAG
Thank You, President Trump and MAGA Team!!
POTUS can now add “Getting to the bottom of Chinese Corruption of the Bidens”
… as a preface to adding the 8th DEADLY SIN to any China Trade Deal:
“Terminating Chinese Pay-for-Play with ALL USA Politicians”.
Yes, Chinese Corruption OF the Bidens
… forcing them to admit it or argue that it was the Bidens’ fault.
Hmmmm. I, too, think the Chinese are playing the long game. If they are not careful the Chinese people will decide a change of government is better for them. I once read that most governments have unusual turnover stresses every 50 years. For example, the Berlin Wall, the 1994 House changeover, the Shah of Iran, etc. The Communists have had a 70 year run in China. The pressures brought about by trying to “unify” Hong Kong are much greater than we will ever know. Once a people are introduced to freedom, it is difficult to take away. My prayer is that the tariffs, and other actions by the USA will prod a regime change. That can only be done if we are playing a long game too.
I’m hoping for a regime change too. Protesters in Hong Kong are putting their lives on the line for their freedom. While all the MBA is worried about is money. All about the Benjamins for them. They are so shallow.
To be so smart, the Chicoms sure are dumb. What you built won’t last if we refuse to host you as a parasite.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hong Zhang, PhD
@hz_udhr
To those supporting Sino-US decoupling, may I suggest a quick way to do it:
1. Find one employee of each big firm (e.g. Microsoft, GE, GM, IBM, JP Morgan) who supports HK.
2. Expose it to hurt the feeling of 1.4 B people.
3. The CCP will ban these companies.
4. Decoupling done!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Brilliant.
I’m actually stunned by how inept the Chinese are — I think they have internalized their own propaganda (i.e. believe their own bullsh$t.)
After this week I am convinced China will remain a large economy, but will never be a leading world power. They are seriously lacking in diplomatic skills, and no one will want to study or emulate their culture anyways.
Regardless, I hope they keep it up. Uncoupling from China won’t be painless, but the more their true attitudes are demonstrated time and again to the average American, the easier it is for Trump to sell harsher and harsher tariffs.
They are pourimg vast sums of dwindeling resources into under developed countries who can not pay back loans and then moving in to take over. The loss of trade will be a fatal blow to their efforts.
Big business and deep state operatives in their quest to satisfy their short term greed are willing to betray America and sell the Commies the rope to hang themselves and their progeny with.
Well, there certainly could be, if the Chinese had negotiators as experienced as Donald Trump. Maybe they will “hit the ‘pause’ button” on their national pride to realize that they just might learn a lesson or three from him.
“No, we don’t expect you to change the [present …] fundamental nature of your national government.” And, “we can still trade.” However, “the fundamental nature of your national government” will no longer be used as a trade-chip. So, if you can now accept that things are no longer going to be shoveled into your lap as they once were, “we can still trade.”
Boy dont pee on my back and tell me its raining.
China is only where it is because of subversives in western nations who sold out their own. Diane Frankenstein, Joe Biden, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Mitt Romney and dozens if not hundreds more. Th USCOC is in that list as well. Without the purposefully acts of treasonist groups and individuals, china would still be in the stone age. Your system of government has always failed and can not stand without MASSIVE support from greasy people.
Days are numbered. Mene Mene Tickel Upharsan!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“’What we achieved during the past few decades shows that our system is good for development in China,”’ the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.”
Yeah, under the Uniparty. Let’s see how they do under an America-First President for the next 6 years. It takes less time to tear down than to build up.
I strongly support the president’s hard line on trade negotiations. I don’t have to pretend that I care about the Uighurs, though, do I? Any country that wants to keep itself free of Islam – whether it’s Japan refusing refugees, Myanmar suppressing the Rohingyas, Modi keeping a lid on India’s Muslims or China suppressing Islam – is entirely within their rights, if you ask me. They have 1,400 years of historical evidence of what happens when Islam gets a foothold. Self defense and self preservation are natural rights and there’s no moral imperative to be tolerant of a religion that is intrinsically intolerant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great point, Sentient:
Our first Amendment should have specified “Freedom of TOLERANT Religion”.
And
August 8, 2019
“JUDICIAL WATCH
TRUMP RIDS MAJOR U.S. CONTAINER PORT OF CHINESE COMMUNIST CONTROL”
https://www.judicialwatch.org/corruption-chronicles/trump-rids-major-u-s-container-port-of-chinese-communist-control/?utm_source=deployer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=corruption+chronicles&utm_term=members&utm_content=20191010020519
““What we achieved during the past few decades shows that our system is good for development in China,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.”
What China “achieved” during the past few decades was due to our corrupt politicians selling out the American worker to the Chinese, the theft of American intellectual property, and cheating. This anonymous Chinese official acts as though they deserved the Nobel Peace Prize, oops, I mean accolades for stealing.
U.S. companies aren’t moving their supply chains out of China until they see if Trump is re-elected. Thanks to the Dem coup they now have some confidence he won’t be re-elected so they will sit on spending money to establish a new supply chain. This is going to be a drag on the economy right through 2020. High stakes poker game.
