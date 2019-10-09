Rep. Jim Jordan Discusses the Process of “Impeachment by Anonymous Complaint”…

Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan appears on Fox News this morning to discuss the current democrat plan to impeach President Trump via an anonymous complaint. It seems ridiculous the democrats would advance such a proposition, yet here we are.
He’d make a good VP.
He’s doing God’s work, which has to be frustrating…
You can hear the frustration in his voice and slightly in his facial expressions as he describes the crimes he knows about but that have not been prosecuted.
He speaks so fast about the incidents, the facts surrounding the incidents, and other related information that you can tell he has reviewed it many, many, many times.
That he is still hanging in there speaks a lot about his perseverance and character; the people in his district in Ohio are very fortunate. My Rep is just another Swampunist.
Or a good President in 2024. Tucker probably needs to spend a period as VP before taking the top job.
I love Jim Jordan! Hes a true patriot and fights hard!
On a side note, does anyone know how tall he is? Yesterday when he was talking with the group who were yelling about Schiff, he was the shortest one there!😎 Just wondering….
Great things in small pkgs. Jimmy is a great wrestler.
Just pinned them again👍🇺🇸
I’m 5’1″ so I already know that!! Haha🤣
I got to meet Jim Jordan before the FL election last year. I would say he’s about 5’5″ based on my height of 5’10”. He’s a super nice and geniune guy.
Thank you!! I knew he was around my height!🤣🤣
Would be a great potus. Genuinely a good man. Jordan, nunes 2024. Although trump should get 4 more to make up for the raping of america.
Great idea!!😁🇺🇸
Not any more ridiculous than a FISA warrant granted and then extended 3 times with no verified evidence in it other than the players names, or a special counsel being appointed based on an unverified dossier and the head of the executive branch firing of an inferior officer. Ridiculous, please, this is just another day in our nation’s capitol and par for the corrupt swamp.
When Rudy gets done cobbling up his court cases vs the Dem’s et al….calling out “interference with a Govt official (PDJT) in the performance of his official duties” there will be firm grounds for demanding a “replacement term” via the court ordered findings….ie: “repeat the 1st term without the illegal interference”….
Buggy whip them all, down Penn Ave and into the river… shot any that try to crawl out.
Eight more years!
I just donated to Jordan’s re-election campaign; I want to donate to Nunes’ also.
One comment on Durham: he sure keeps a tight ship. No leaks at all. Probably he is hiring investigators from outside DC.
I just received a survey from my congresscritter Anna Eschoo.
Do you support impeachment proceedings against President?
Yes or no?
I checked no on survey and wrote back that they should bring it on! POTUS wants you to. Discovery baby. Bidens’ are guilty and bragged on video at CFR!
They are losing their marbles! I’ve never received a survey from her, just emails with blah, blah, diversity, blah bs……
Did you see Representative Jordan light up when he was asked about Mueller’s truthfulness? He could have lit up a room.
Wonder if Rep. Jordan has studied at the CTH? He sounded very prepared. Glad to see this confidence!
Hearsay ‘evidence’ is the stuff of lynch mobs, so the Democrats have returned to their KKK like days.
Correction their KKK days. There I fixed it for you.
Nancy, Adam, and Gang: Suggest all you guys need to go out and get Donald a big fruit basket,a country ham, anything…. you think the President may like enough to at least let you guys form up in the parking lot at the White House and render your apologies. His letter telling each of you to “Sod Off” has done more than you know. For your information, one again the President has saved your behinds (well, not your actual behinds,Adam [know how you will blow any little remark out of sight]). But, once again the President’s actions are the only reason an army of veterans have not ascended on DC and started the process of cleaning the swamp. Our very first action was to be sorting through all elected members of Congress. Those found complicit in any manner in the impeachment fiasco (to include those hiding under their desks) were to be loaded on buses and sent to California with instructions providing that if they ever leave the state it had best be on a sailboat (must consider climate change/global warming you know) bound for China. Have a nice day. Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired
I don’t know who that female reporter is on Fox (it’s been a long time since I watched) but it looked like her and Bill Hemmer had been sucking lemons all day 🤣🤣🤣 Someone was very sorry to report all of these dubious activities surrounding the Democrats!
Sandra is her first name she was on Outnumbered, don’t know if it is still on as I don’t watch much of Fox except Tucker, Hannity and Laura for a bit. Judge J always and Mark Levin.
So the Dimtards still plan on going down this road? I knew yesterday’s WH Counsel letter would fall
on deaf criminal ears.
I say we hang them all now, and have the trials post mortem.
IG FISA telephone book >>> Barr/Durham indictments >>> impeachment vote >>> 2020 election
I might have the indictments and impeachment vote switched around.
Oh Ho Jo! $900,000 is a lot of money…. the poo is getting deeper. Keep it up Demwits. Kind of reminds me of struggling in quicksand. The more they wriggle the worse it gets
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/joe-biden-personally-paid-900000-burisma-according-ukrainian-mp-bombshell-admission
