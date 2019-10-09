Multiple Reports: Trey Gowdy Joins Trump Legal Team – Impeachment Defense…

The initial reports came last night indicating that former South Carolina republican congressman Trey Gowdy has joined President Trump’s legal team. Reporting today confirms that Trey Gowdy is no longer a Fox News contributor.
Specifically it appears Mr. Gowdy has joined the team as a proactive measure before a House impeachment vote which then leads to a trial in the Senate.
Given Gowdy’s specific legal skillset, and considering he is well known amid Senate chambers, I would surmise Gowdy would be the primary defense orator during a senate trial.
In that regard this is a good pick.
We do not yet know who House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will select to be the House “Impeachment Managers”, for all intents and purposes the House impeachment prosecutors. However, given recent court positioning it seems possible Lawfare member Douglas Letter -current House counsel- will be one of the two impeachment managers.
Mr. Gowdy has a rather mixed past in the political sphere. Heck, to be direct, his history of purple ties and political fence-positioning has been more than a little annoying. However, the 55-year-old former prosecutor is a strong litigator known for skilled oration and quick thinking in verbal arguments.
A smart chap with a disarming southern drawl is an asset in court. Considering the public spectacle of a Senate trial, this strength outweighs his prior shortcomings.
Additionally, another benefit to Trey Gowdy is there’s no need to bring him up-to-speed on the central issues. Mr. Gowdy was one of two House members who has reviewed every bit of classified documentary evidence gathered during the republican congressional investigations of the DOJ and FBI conduct.
House member John Ratcliffe and former member Trey Gowdy were selected by their colleagues to represent their interests. As a result Gowdy has seen all of the classified intelligence that lay behind all of the known events; and as a consequence all security clearances are pre-established. That could become an important benefit considering where this ridiculous impeachment path is heading.
CTH would not expect to see too much of Mr. Gowdy as the House impeachment battle continues. In the background Gowdy will likely be absorbing information, reviewing every document, process and witness, along with helping coordinate the aggregate defense strategy.
My hunch is Gowdy’s profile strength will be saved in the event a Senate trial becomes a reality.
I don’t trust Gowdy as far as I can spit. Expect leaks.
Pelosi’s impeachment managers will be there, how can there not be leaks?
I believe there is a uniparty. The uniparty can never allow a house or Senate hearing or trial. If that were to happen dozens of Congresspeoples bribes and corruption would become public. Hunter Biden Paul pelosi, Elaine Chao McConnell. all of the Ukraine China and Syria deals. Mitch and the uniparty are on the phone to pelosi. She will have to sandbag impeachment. The uniparty can never risk Rudy guiliani going all Al Pacino in a hearing or trial. The uniparty controls Dems and Republicans. They will never allow this stuff to be exposed. In this case the uniparty has to let Trump go. My guess is Nancy has a vote to have an official Impeachment inquiry and she makes sure it fails. Mitch can not allow a Senate trial and he can not oust Trump in a kangaroo Court. He is in a lose lose. Nancy will be forced to stop this from preceding. Too many dirty deals will be exposed. Trump had leverage over rod and Mueller. He has leverage over Nancy and Mitch
At this point, I firmly believe that the Administration needs to take the House of Representatives to Court … specifically, to the Supreme Court.
As I read the actual text of the Impeachment Clause, particularly §1.3.7, and also read the recorded deliberations of the Founders themselves as they first debated it then wrote it, it is abundantly clear to me that they envisioned precisely what is happening right now … and that they specifically intended to prevent it.
English law still includes the vague and very-political term, “maladministration,” and the Founders were keenly aware of how it has been a source of trouble. The Founders therefore intended that … “if you’re going to be impeached, you must have [very probably …] committed a crime.” Yes, they intended to permit Congress to act before an actual judicial indictment had actually been handed down – if it so “chused” – but they plainly intended that the offender “was, or very soon would be, ‘in trouble with the law.'”
Well, the stupendously-obvious problem here is: “Donald Trump isn’t.” 😲
Yes, you read that right: after a nearly two-year investigation that immediately followed another one that stretched back to his inauguration … “nothingburger.™” Nothing that would interest an actual court using the actual law as it is actually written and day-to-day interpreted by actual courts.
Dear Democrats, let me puh-leeuze take you aside and tell you what your opportunistic legal counsel is not telling you: “You are a Lamb for the Slaughter.” (And: your lawyers are looking forward to dining on a very nice Lamb Chop.)
The DemonRATs have gone well beyond any cherry-picking of facts.
They have fabricated narratives around the facts that bear no resemblance to the facts.
This is political fraud.
Trey gowdy was brought in like Bill Barr. He is there to talk to Nancy behind the scenes. Paul Ryan is talking to Nancy. There is no way she will be allowed to do this. The uniparty heavy hitters will Never allow it. Gowdy has done clean up for the uniparty before. This time he has to tell Nancy to stand down. What happened in Ukraine stays in Ukraine
This is all congressional theatrics and show, so Gowdy is arguably the perfect pick for this job.
I’d rather see Mark Levin – sorry, just would!
Don’t trust either one
By the time the entire team is assembled, we may see a very impressive cast of legal superstars. 😉👍
I wouldn’t…
Rooster Up!
I agree.
His waffling in the past was mostly self-preservation in the event Mueller pulled a rabbit out of his wazoo, but that never materialized and hopefully, he’s “got his mind right” now and fights for the forces of good..
The Senate likes him. Good or bad, I guess this makes him a good pick for this role.
I always liked Gowdy but wondered why he didn’t follow thru, Paul Ryan comes to mind and could it have been why he didn’t run for reelection.
Really anyone that watched him in the hearings could see the quick mind just not allowed to finish the job.
Well i think when was the last time you saw anything come out of one of these committees
with a conclusion/solution?Bill’s impeachment maybe otherwise each party there hands are tied in knots by external forces is my thought.I would not doubt if China can hang the NBA what do you think they have done to Biden Piglosi and others with their money?It’s a frigg’in racket up there in DC.
Howdy Gowdy Time
Boy Howdy
From Howdy Modi to Howdy Gowdy!
Gowdy is certainly intelligent and articulate. That said, I have no confidence in Gowdy’s willingness to do real battle with the swamp.
True mikeyboo. He is both intelligent and articulate. That could be dangerous depending on which team he’s on.
He did the best thing he could do He walk out of the swamp while ankle high in the muck eight years was enough.
Sometimes its a smart move to bring one of your big yard dogs in the house. It is a good deterrent to those shady characters poking around looking in the windows and even some friendly neighbors you’re not too sure of.
It could be to counter Mittens and keep as many R’s on PT side
Let’s hope his proclivity to defend the institutions extends to the Presidency
I trust our PRESIDENT!! Let it begin!!
Sundance, I’m curious if there is any information, documents or evidence you might submit to Mr. Gowdy privately that he may not be fully aware of?
IMO of all the folks on TV and Radio including PT’s lawyers, you have the best knowledge and frankly the documents always seem to be right at your finger tips.
So how would you defend PT in the Senate if you were his lawyer? Could be a great thread if not for disclosing our offensive game plan.
Gowdy? First, I want to know WHY he did such a ‘hard flip’ towards the overall Demoncrat position before resigning his seat in Congress. When I KNOW this for certain, then I might trust him again. Until then … no, I don’t trust him even a little bit! I’d also like to know why Chaffetz (sp) resigned his seat ‘allegedly’ “to spend more time with his family” … yet here is, every day, as a talking head on Fox? What about the family Jason?
It’s those seemingly small observations that nag at me too. In my estimation they both bailed on you, on me, on our country, & on PDJT.
Chaffetz is in our faces all the time right now because he is having his new book promoted by friendly media. 😡
Gowdy can be a strange bird at times. However, in addition to his Lawyer expertise, I bet he knows an awful lot about the Deep State, the major players in the House and Senate, and where “dead” bodies are buried.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, he has that cockatoo hair thing going on..
That actually provided a very funny mental picture. Cockatoos vary their crest depending on what they’re doing at the time — if they’re flying around, it’s down. If they’re intently paying attention, it can be straight up……
What if they rigged Gowdy with actuators before he deals with this impeachment farce? He could be asking some question with his hair laying down, then segue into “…..and this conflicts with your prior testimony on April 12th, doesn’t it?” while his hair stands straight up.
Add that John Soloman, who left The Hill a week or two ago has joined FOX News.
I agree with most treepers about Gowdy, however I am in support of this appointment of him. Mr Gowdy knows where all the bugs are hiding, knows how the lower chamber works and is extremely articulate. MrGowdy will be a player but will not be in charge of the legal team representing POTUS.
they announced last night John Solomon was added as a fox contributor
Gowdy puts on a good show and his SC accent is charming and appealing. But his record in the House is a flop. I watched all his dog and pony shows. Anyone remember the infamous Benghazi one with Hillary? Entertaining, but that’s it. Frankly, I’m stunned that Trump hired that RINO. He backed Rubio–yes, Rubio!–during the 2016 campaign. Our Lt. Governor McMaster was the 1st elected official–and only one our state–who had the guts to stand up and endorse Trump. And Trump repaid him by taking Nikki Haley off our hands, therefore elevating McMaster to Governor. Needless to say, SC rejoiced when she left. Trust me–don’t trust Gowdy. He’s all mouth, plus he’s friends with Wray.
I wonder, how does Trump know if Gowdy will work for him, now against him?
May be, Gowdy himself does not know it yet. He is like Lindsey: always take the side, which appears to be stronger.
Will Nancy really call for a vote?
Gowdy’s the person who thinks ‘our side’ should be content with shaming Deep State coup participants into either demotion or the private sector…instead of actual criminal prosecutions or convictions. Think of him as the Master of Low Expectations.
If useless idiot Trey Gowdy is useful to PDJT than I’m for it.
Gowdy looks to me like OFFENSE!
We hear he’s NEVER lost a case … as Prosecutor, not Defender.
IMO, he’s going to use “Impeachment” to PROSECUTE the Demo☭rats in Congress and the Obama Administration – in the COURT of PUBLIC OPINION throughout the 2020 Election Year.
Great point.
I just found something very relevant to impeachment.
https://interfax.com.ua/news/press-conference/617808.html
Ukrainian MP had press-conference, where he shared proof that
1. Joe Biden got $900,000 from Burisma, through some off-shore companies
2. The Ukrainian agency which was supposed to fight corruption, defended corruption and fought against prosecutors, who were investigating corruption. This agency worked under direct control of USA, and Joe Biden in particular.
3. The MP said he will post all the materials on his FB page.
4. I understood, he does not trust Zelensky.
Spoiler: Burisma Holdings Paid Joe Biden $900,000 For Lobbying Activities: Ukrainian MP.
Article at the Gateway Pundit tonight. I am not sure if he was VP at the time, if he reported it on his taxes or if he registered as a foreign agent. Just what was Paul Manifort charged with?
Enemy closer. Can you imagine his shake down of Romney!? Need him. Levin would get no where, his purpose is to rally the base and he is good at it.
Gowdy can be an asset as he could play both sides. That’s not always bad if your Trump.
Good pick. Need someone that knows the inside and the players, intimately.
Rooster defense = get out of jail card when stuff comes out about him? Does this mean something is on target to hit the fan?
At this point, what difference does it make?
Who could have predicted this? Yet here we are!! Wild ride!
Trump will use Gowdy for a purpose and then set him free when his services are no longer needed- similar to Bolton- that’s just my opinion
Hopefully Gowdy’s hair won’t have morphed into something even more bizarre and ridiculous than the last time we saw him
He will defend the president. None of them are perfect, but I wouldn’t have a problem with him defending me in court. His exit from elected office makes more sense now.
Gowdy is also one of the few people who have seen at least some of the redacted docs and things that haven’t come to light yet, correct?
Gowdy is no fan of Schiff. I imagine he will be useful in that regard. IMO, it might be his main motivation in taking the job.
Try Gowdy…. MOLE
