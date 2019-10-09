Defense Intelligence Agency Employee Arrested Leaking Classified Information to NBC Reporter…

Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) employee Henry Kyle Frese was arrested yesterday and charged with leaking multiple classified intelligence reports to media. (Full pdf below).
According to the indictment Mr. Frese was caught leaking classified intelligence information to two journalists, one of which he was romantically involved.
Mr. Kyle Frese has a twitter account HERE. Cross-referencing information from within the indictment, research by Matthew Keys has indicated journalist #1 is Courtney Kube from NBC, and journalist #2 is Amanda Macias from CNBC. The intelligence leaked by Mr. Frese to Ms. Macias likely revolves around North Korean defense systems.
WASHINGTON – A U.S. counterterrorism analyst was arrested at the Defense Intelligence Agency where he worked on charges related to alleged leaks of information to two journalists, the Justice Department said.
Henry Kyle Frese, 30 years old, accessed classified intelligence reports about a foreign country’s weapons systems last year and provided them to two unidentified journalists, according to newly unsealed court documents.
The journalists aren’t named in the indictment, but they are identifiable as Amanda Macias, a national security reporter for CNBC, and Courtney Kube, a national security reporter for NBC. Public tweets cited in the court filings correspond to tweets sent by Ms. Macias and Ms. Kube in July of last year.
Both journalists and NBC and CNBC didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
In a statement, the Justice Department said Mr. Frese “was caught red-handed disclosing sensitive national security information.” (link)
Here’s the indictment:
Obviously Mr. Frese didn’t see his arrest coming…
My guess is that the word “romantic” isn’t really all that applicable to what was going on here.
I remember as a kid the FBI would list their Wanted Suspects’ mug shots with description in the Post Office for all to see with the hotline number.
I think it would be appropriate to post Frese’s mug shot in all ICs locations with the counts for which he’s been arrested. I think it would go a long way as a deterrent for internal IC leakers.
A) Cancel the traitor’s security clearance immediately.
• 1) Fire any SOB handling the cancellation that fails to process the cancellation!
Cited leaks were circa April 27th 2018. Suggested period of leaks went from January 2017 through to October 2019.
If anything, that gives us an idea how long it takes FBI and DOJ to complete an indictment… They better hurry their posteriors up!
Will Burke(NBC) or Hoffman(CNBC) subject Ms Macias to any disciplinary action for her “method” of obtaining “sources” willing to leak classified information?
