Defense Intelligence Agency Employee Arrested Leaking Classified Information to NBC Reporter…

Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) employee Henry Kyle Frese was arrested yesterday and charged with leaking multiple classified intelligence reports to media. (Full pdf below).



According to the indictment Mr. Frese was caught leaking classified intelligence information to two journalists, one of which he was romantically involved.

Mr. Kyle Frese has a twitter account HERE. Cross-referencing information from within the indictment, research by Matthew Keys has indicated journalist #1 is Courtney Kube from NBC, and journalist #2 is Amanda Macias from CNBC. The intelligence leaked by Mr. Frese to Ms. Macias likely revolves around North Korean defense systems.

WASHINGTON – A U.S. counterterrorism analyst was arrested at the Defense Intelligence Agency where he worked on charges related to alleged leaks of information to two journalists, the Justice Department said.

Henry Kyle Frese, 30 years old, accessed classified intelligence reports about a foreign country’s weapons systems last year and provided them to two unidentified journalists, according to newly unsealed court documents. The journalists aren’t named in the indictment, but they are identifiable as Amanda Macias, a national security reporter for CNBC, and Courtney Kube, a national security reporter for NBC. Public tweets cited in the court filings correspond to tweets sent by Ms. Macias and Ms. Kube in July of last year. Both journalists and NBC and CNBC didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. In a statement, the Justice Department said Mr. Frese “was caught red-handed disclosing sensitive national security information.” (link)

Here’s the indictment:

(Direct Link to PDF)

FBI wiretapped DIA analyst Henry Kyle Frese, who allegedly leaked classified information to journalists at CNBC and NBC (and was romantically involved with one of them). https://t.co/Gk2fdztGbS — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 9, 2019

Kyle Frese is Never Trump and an advocate for Endless War. Every single time. https://t.co/SabdvA4Vjt — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) October 9, 2019

Once again we remind our current, and any potential future allies, that at some point we will fuck them over. https://t.co/LmxqFLdbgk — Kyle Frese (@HKFrese) October 7, 2019

Obviously Mr. Frese didn’t see his arrest coming…

Advertisements