Rep. Doug Collins Explains Why He Filed an Amicus Brief Against House Judiciary…

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins filed an amicus brief yesterday (full pdf below) highlighting why the Judiciary Committee should be blocked from receiving grand jury material against the backdrop of an impeachment effort without support from the House of Representatives.
Good move.
Then what? A sternly worded letter to Nancy Pelosi? Why don’t you go explain to Graham about how he’s actually the head of the Judiciary committee. And the republican chairs of all the other useless committees that are apparently only powerful when held by democrats. Argh!
Keep fighting! Truth wins… eventually.
He’s filed a complaint with the courts. The courts now have to weigh in. They’ll very likely shoot down what the Dems are doing, or at the very least tie it up so that they CAN’T do anything….buying Trump/Barr time….
Collins, well said. All of the truth, smarts and fight for justice is on our side and don’t ever forget it.
The crazed foolhardy Dems are trying to destroy POTUS and his admin. by flying below the legal and Constitutional radar. This is what happens when you hire high priced politicized lawyers to navigate a political course for you. They appear to be only interested in pleasing their political clients and are coldly detached from the greater needs of the people in the country. They thrive in the vicious swamp.
Pelosi has foolishly handed faux Impeachment powers to Adam Schiff, who’s acting like a power mad monarch or tyrant. If the U.S. systems of Justice and Constitutional governance can’t stop him and his like minded chaotic Dems from constantly harassing and threatening Justice Kavanaugh and the President with Impeachment or worse; from compiling long lists of House subpoenaed American citizens without a shred of credible evidence and threatening them with contempt and on and on, then it might be the beginning of the end of the U.S. political system. Dysfunctional gov’ts like dysfunctional families don’t stay together when a breaking point is reached.
