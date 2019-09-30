FLASHBACK Chopper Presser May 24, 2019 – President Trump: “I hope Barr looks at the UK, and I hope he looks at Australia, and I hope he looks at Ukraine”…

Chopper Pressers are the best pressers. The remarks from President Trump on May 24th, 2019, are directly appropriate to revisit today:

[Transcript – May 24th, 2019] – Q Mr. President, are you ordering (inaudible) investigation into James Comey and McCabe?

THE PRESIDENT: So, we want to be very transparent. So, as you know, I declassified everything. Everything they want. I put it under the auspices of the Attorney General. He’s going to be in charge of it. He’s a great gentleman and a highly respected man.

So everything that they need is declassified, and they’ll be able to see how this hoax — how the hoax or witch hunt started and why it started. It was a — an attempted coup or an attempted takedown of the President of the United States. It should never, ever happen to anybody else. So it’s very important.

Now, people have been asking me to declassify for a long period of time. I’ve decided to do it. And you’re going to learn a lot. I hope it’s going to be nice, but perhaps it won’t be.

Q What if the Barr investigation does not turn out the way you think it will?

THE PRESIDENT: Well, we’re going to see. I gave — as you know, I declassified, I guess, potentially, millions of pages of documents. I don’t know what it is. I have no idea. But I want to be transparent. Everybody wanted me to declassify. I’ve done it. And you can almost say he’s the trustee. He’s a highly respected man. Our Attorney General is in charge. Let’s see what he finds.

But we have — we have documents now that I have declassified for the purpose of the Attorney General. He can then show them to the public, do whatever he wants to do with them.

But you have to get down to what happened. Because what happened is a tremendous blight on our country. What happened — the investigation — they tried to do a takedown, and you can’t do that. And let me just tell you: This should never, ever happen to another President again.

Q Mr. President, why should people trust the Attorney General to select what to declassify? Even Robert Mueller expressed concerns about the way Barr handled his findings.

THE PRESIDENT: The question is so false and so phony. The Attorney General —

Q The Special Counsel sent a letter to the Attorney General —

THE PRESIDENT: Let me just explain — let me explain to you something. The Attorney General is one of the most respected people in this country and he has been for a long period of time. He is going to look at a lot of documents. Some he might find interesting; maybe he’ll find none interesting.

But for over a year, people have asked me to declassify. So what I’ve done is I’ve declassified everything. He can look. And I hope he looks at the UK, and I hope he looks at Australia, and I hope he looks at Ukraine. I hope he looks at everything, because there was a hoax that was perpetrated on our country. It’s the greatest hoax —

Q How will you protect (inaudible)?

THE PRESIDENT: Excuse me. Excuse me.

It’s the greatest hoax, probably, in the history of our country. And somebody has to get to the bottom of it. We’ll see. But for a long period of time, they’ve wanted me to declassify and I did.

Q (Inaudible) of this investigation. What is it truly about? Is it about getting payback for the two years of investigation?

THE PRESIDENT: This is about finding out what happened. I won an election. I won it easily — 306 to 223. I won it pretty easily. And I’ll tell you what: This is all about what happened and when did it happen. Because this was an attempted takedown of the President of the United States, and we have to find out. Why did somebody write a text message — the two lovers — that if she loses, we have an insurance policy? An insurance policy to take down the President. We’re going to find out what happened and why it happened.

Let me just tell you —

Q Is it payback, sir?

THE PRESIDENT: It’s not payback. I don’t care about payback. I think it’s very important for our country to find out what happened.

