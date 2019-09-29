President Trump Tweets About The Pelosi/Schiff Anonymous Complaint Impeachment Plan…

The reason why Nancy Pelosi didn’t hold a Full House vote to initiate an ‘Articles of Impeachment’ inquiry is simple: if she did follow the formal process, the minority party (republicans) would have rights in the process; so too would the executive branch.
By subverting the process, and just arbitrarily decreeing the opening of “an official impeachment inquiry”, Pelosi allows the committees to proceed without any representation by the minority in the investigative process. This approach, in combination with the 2018 rule changes, is a feature of the impeachment plan – not a flaw.
Against that backdrop, this set of tweets by President Trump have much more meaning:
The House of Representatives cannot construct articles of impeachment through the utilization of anonymous accusations (ie. ‘whistleblower), and hearsay. These tweets are not just POTUS lashing out; these tweets have a very material purpose…
Raising money for the whistleblower now
Your contribution will go to to MoveOn Civic Action, which will transfer one-half of all donations, net of credit card processing fees, that we receive in response to this solicitation, to Whistleblower Aid. Contributions are not tax-deductible for income tax purposes.
https://act.moveon.org/donate/whistleblower-aid
Let the democrats fund raise all they want. They outspent Trump 3 to 1 last time around not counting the endless contributions of the crooked Fake News media.
OK then, let’s dance!
I believe we are focussing too much on Pelosi and Schiff who are just useful idiots in this scheme. They are being used, whether they admit it or not.
I think there is a much bigger play here.
I believe Her Thighness, the Hildebeast, is behind this with ample funding from Soros.
Think about it. By creating and releasing this scam, Hillary simultaneously:
1. Insures (at least in her mind) that PDJT will be smeared for weeks, or months, right up to the election. The mechanism for these smears will be the House “inquiry” which will, weekly if not daily, make new and outrageous claims that will be broadcast by the MSM. They needed new ammunition after the Russian hoax was exposed. So now we have a Ukrainian hoax. Their only hope to win in 2020.
2. Second, it essentially kills the Biden campaign, leaving room for Hillary to rush to rescue the Dems from the jaws of Warren or Sanders socialism (or so she’ll say). By tarnishing Biden, she opens the door to her “reluctant” entry into the race to save the day.
3. And, finally, by becoming a candidate she will make it even harder for PDJT to expose her seditious behavior. She will just scoff it off as PDJT trying to damage a competitor.
Clever play, if I might say so.
The only defense now is massive offense.
A president accusing a sitting congressman of treason is not something done lightly. It’s not something done in a fit of rage. I’m sure Trump had this statement reviewed by his legal team and close advisors first, and have a plan in motion.
Just a thought here, the President outlined more than the gossiper he wants those who fed the gossip also. Many have posted here without looking at just what our President wants … full transparency and for the leaks to be plugged.
The President has both the right and responsibility to find out who it was that informed the fake whistle blower of what they thought was in that conversation.
He should find them; fire them; and, if laws were broken, prosecute them.
It us past time to start assessing accountability.
I think Hillary’s spies heard the word “CrowdStrike” and then went out a recruited someone to be a “whistleblower” under the crooked new rules.
They may have had the entire transcript, but to hide the Deep Mole spy, they said it was second-hand. Even the inclusion of mistakes such as which ambassadors were in on the call were probably included to mask the real spy and maybe even shift suspicion to an innocent staffer.
Schiff’s public execution on the steps of the capitol would remind legislators that We the People do not take treason lightly. Could prove instructive for freshman Congressmen and Senators in the future. Make “Schiff’s last step” a mandatory part of orientation.
Hang the rest of the plotters on federal installations in their home states.
Send in the Secret Service. The President has been attacked. Place Schitt under arrest and grab the fake ‘blower’. They must protect the President. They are creating an atmosphere of hate that could result in something worse. Act now! (I know…just getting emotional…or am I)
Perhaps I am misunderstanding Sundance here, and I am happy to be corrected but it does seem that the Demtards will at least get a congressional vote of impeachment? That seems a foregone conclusion judging from the above? The only issues are, if I understand correctly, will the Senate offer up the 2/3 vote to convict? and if there is an appeal to the supreme court, will they confirm. Judging from what I have seen from these mostly passive Repub senators, a conviction is not an impossibility. A long shot maybe? I would be glad to be disabused of this and be shown to be out to lunch, because I love this President. I remain hopeful that God has a purpose for Trump that will override the Demtard fabrications. Praying for all you patriots and for President Trump
Lurking Lawyer here.
Repeating a not so good news previous thread comment to a comment, after going and getting my written notes again today on the subject. And slightly paraphrasing, since Treepers can look up the precise constitutional language and figure the simple legal logic themselves:
A1§2.5 gives the House sole power to impeach.
A1§3.6 gives the Senate sole power to convict an impeachment by 2/3 vote.
But A1§5.2 says, “Each House (meaning both House and Senate) may determine the Rules of its Proceedings.” Meaning also House impeachment proceedings.
So the traditional impeachment process was blown up when Pelosi constitutionally but surreptitiously changed the House rules for the 116th session over which she presides. Proof only that this plan to get PDJT is not new.
Except the House of Reps didn’t determine. Nanzi did.
But end the end, before any order of impeachment goes to the Senate, doesn’t the full house, per the Constitution, have to vote on it?
Nancy and team can’t afford for this to go to trial. Every person on the plant earth would be tuned to every TV, radio, newspaper, will be covering this. The amount of evidence that President Trump on the Deep State and every Congress member would be revealed in front of the largest audience in the history of ever!!!
President Trump is just warning them, GO AHEAD MAKE MY DAY!!
