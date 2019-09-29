Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins Now Recognizes Pelosi Impeachment Scheme…

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins explains to Maria Bartiromo that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has subverted the formal impeachment initiation process in favor of a decree that blocks his republican minority from participating.
Doug Collins released transcripts of interviews with former Justice Dept officials like Loretta Lynch and McCabe. He seems like a patriot.
This anarchy will not stand in the people’s house. Where is Oliver Cromwell?
Yes. I keep waiting to hear him say, “Ye have been sitting too long for any good ye have been doing, in the Name of God go!” Or words to that effect.
Duhhhhh. They’re not called the stupid party for nothin.
So do we the people.
At least 130 State Dept. officials notified of possible ‘culpability’ in ‘security incidents’ related to Hillary’s private email server
By Thomas Lifson
My own suspicion is that we are headed for an orgy of scandals between now and Election Day next year. The rush of House Democrats toward impeachment reflects their own understanding and fear of what is going to be made public. In the meantime, about 130 State Department officials — “including some of the Democratic Party’s top foreign policy experts” — are going to need the services of some very expensive DC lawyers, the kind of help that can force a person to sell his house. Or else, tell all to prosecutors and make a deal.
Looks like the one aspect of the scam is to circle back to Russiagate, via demanding readouts of the President’s meetings with Vladimir the Mad.
If the House democRATS want to go it alone then so be it. Let them have their hearing with one witness and one witness only … if they can persuade the so-called whistleblower to come and play.
