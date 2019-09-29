Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins Now Recognizes Pelosi Impeachment Scheme…

Posted on September 29, 2019 by

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins explains to Maria Bartiromo that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has subverted the formal impeachment initiation process in favor of a decree that blocks his republican minority from participating.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, CIA, Cold Anger, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Election 2020, Impeachment, Legislation, media bias, Nancy Pelosi, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Russia, THE BIG UGLY, Typical Prog Behavior, Ukraine, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins Now Recognizes Pelosi Impeachment Scheme…

  1. Judiciary says:
    September 29, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    Doug Collins released transcripts of interviews with former Justice Dept officials like Loretta Lynch and McCabe. He seems like a patriot.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. Dsp2 says:
    September 29, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    This anarchy will not stand in the people’s house. Where is Oliver Cromwell?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Molly says:
      September 29, 2019 at 9:33 pm

      Yes. I keep waiting to hear him say, “Ye have been sitting too long for any good ye have been doing, in the Name of God go!” Or words to that effect.

      Like

      Reply
  3. ruckustom says:
    September 29, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    Duhhhhh. They’re not called the stupid party for nothin.

    Like

    Reply
  4. A2 says:
    September 29, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    So do we the people.

    Like

    Reply
  6. A2 says:
    September 29, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    Looks like the one aspect of the scam is to circle back to Russiagate, via demanding readouts of the President’s meetings with Vladimir the Mad.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    September 29, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    If the House democRATS want to go it alone then so be it. Let them have their hearing with one witness and one witness only … if they can persuade the so-called whistleblower to come and play.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s