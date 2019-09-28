Carl Bernstein Warns Deep State Allies: Bill Barr is on to us…

Carl Bernstein is an insufferable propagandist for the political left; but sometimes you can get a sense of where things stand by listening to his partisan protestations. Additionally, Bernstein was at the center of the media effort to engineer the Russia narrative by pushing disinformation from the intelligence apparatus in January 2017.

(L-R) Jake Tapper, Jim Sciutto, Evan Perez and Carl Bernstein.

Bernstein was one of the key media figures constructing and pushing the vast Russian election interference narrative. He also worked closely with Jake Tapper, Jim Sciutto, and Evan Perez to promote the Steele Dossier as a valid intelligence product. In essence Bernstein is a part of the ‘resistance’ agenda writ large; he travels DC circles accordingly.

In a recent CNN interview, highlighted by the Washington Examiner, Bernstein outlined how his sources are telling him Attorney General William Barr is preparing to deliver “evidence of a deep state conspiracy.” Accepting the general premise, and culling the accompanying political spin from it, the comments by Bernstein would seem to indicate Bill Barr is indeed investigating the background of the ‘soft-coup’.

Obviously Bernstein is a creature of the DC cocktail circuit; as a result perhaps those who operate in/around the same circles of the administrative state are recognizing their activity in 2016 and 2017 is about to be exposed. Perhaps this explains the apoplectic responses and sense of urgency from the far-left political class over the past week.

NEW: Dems making clear they aren’t going to get drawn out into protracted battles in their impeachment probe, warning they will use any WH stonewalling as evidence for an article of impeachment for obstruction of Congress. A look at the evolving tactics https://t.co/agOrId9q6A — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 28, 2019

"I can tell you it's going to be a very busy couple of weeks ahead," Schiff told reporters.. Sen. Jim Himes, D-Conn., a senior member of the intelligence committee, said he will spend part of the recess on a codel (a trip abroad for lawmakers) https://t.co/4oFAi71dcK — Rosie memos (@almostjingo) September 28, 2019

