Carl Bernstein Warns Deep State Allies: Bill Barr is on to us…

Carl Bernstein is an insufferable propagandist for the political left; but sometimes you can get a sense of where things stand by listening to his partisan protestations. Additionally, Bernstein was at the center of the media effort to engineer the Russia narrative by pushing disinformation from the intelligence apparatus in January 2017.
(L-R) Jake Tapper, Jim Sciutto, Evan Perez and Carl Bernstein.
Bernstein was one of the key media figures constructing and pushing the vast Russian election interference narrative. He also worked closely with Jake Tapper, Jim Sciutto, and Evan Perez to promote the Steele Dossier as a valid intelligence product. In essence Bernstein is a part of the ‘resistance’ agenda writ large; he travels DC circles accordingly.
In a recent CNN interview, highlighted by the Washington Examiner, Bernstein outlined how his sources are telling him Attorney General William Barr is preparing to deliver “evidence of a deep state conspiracy.” Accepting the general premise, and culling the accompanying political spin from it, the comments by Bernstein would seem to indicate Bill Barr is indeed investigating the background of the ‘soft-coup’.
Obviously Bernstein is a creature of the DC cocktail circuit; as a result perhaps those who operate in/around the same circles of the administrative state are recognizing their activity in 2016 and 2017 is about to be exposed. Perhaps this explains the apoplectic responses and sense of urgency from the far-left political class over the past week.
I do not think this is a soft coup, Manafort has been in solitary confinement. Flynn a General ruined. Stone raided by FBI in full tactical gear, and probably much worse that we do not know.
Strok, Comey and a good part of the FBI involved, the Cia and other IC involved. DOJ was involved, a good part of Congress involved, serious stuff and Barr holds the cards to fold or go all in.
Its a “soft coup”, because a “normal coup” would involve (usually) military officers, and or LE, with political backing, storming into the Oval office, guns drawn, and dragging the leader out.
Usually to go to a jail, courthouse and execution. Sometimes the jail and courthouse are optional.
Since no one has done that, it is a “soft” coup. And, know how they always refer to the Watergate burglary as a “third rate” burglary, meaning amatuerish and inept?
Well, this soft coup is similarly very amatuerish and inept,…sloppy is the best term to describe it, I think.
Hence I refer to it as a sloppy, soft ongoing coup. And if the chosen adjectives conjure to mind unsatisfying and poor performance, and an association with unsatisfying, poor performance sex act, well then my point is made!
A coup is a coup, hard or soft, necks need to be stretched. Thankfully Admiral Rogers stopped it. Now the Repos don’t know what to do. They never fight unless they have overwhelming odds and even then they get their ass handed to them routinely.
Right now Stone and Flynn look like a Trojan-Horse.
Not saying they did it on purpose but they sure are exposing a lot of the coup with their “defenses”.
The Stone case directly related to the Ukraine-Crowdstrike connection. To bring down Stone they will have to proof that Russia actually hacked the DNC and that Stone is connected to it.
And Flynn is about to be FULLY EXONERATED and the special counsel lawyers slapped with “malevolent conduct” which will be an atomic bomb right in the deep state belly.
There’s a reason why he didn’t take an easy out 2 years ago.
How about this? An attempt by the Legislative branch of the Government to overthrow the Executive branch. Coup sounds so third world, like banana republic stuff.
Good, but incomplete. The Legislative branch had plenty of help from the Intelligence community (CIA, FIB, NSI) and the usual useful idiots in the MSM.
So the Deep State Mob – Secret Intelligence family changed the WhistleBlower Rules (under what color of Law?), so that a CIA Mole could make accusations against the President with gossip. And in making this corrupt accusation, working hand-in-glove with other Mob Members.
That is Treason.
What is the Mob going to do next? Change the Law to “Guilty by Accusation?”
This post really has me smiling! I read this when the WE put it up. I said to myself, that this is very, very interesting.
I hope that pr!ck Bernstein lays awake at night with cold sweats. Nothing destroys Bernstein type people quite like becoming irrelevant. This could make him persona non grata in several D.C. circles. Many doors will quietly close to him because people will not want to be tainted with his stink.
Other than that, well, Bless his heart.
Carl Brownstain has been delusional for decades.
He’s still upset that Dustin Hoffman played his character in that silly movie, and Robert Redford played Bob Woodward.
He is an alky hanging around for the glory days. Those two guys did squat, they were given all the info by the assistant director of the FBI. Nixon got on to the FBI but it was too late. What they have done since then is little to nothing. Complete frauds.
Willthe, I agree totally, but you are much nicer than me in your comments.
That leftist bastard, Bernstein and his accomplice Woodward became the mouth piece for ‘Deep Throat’ and used his ‘whistleblowing’ to bring down one of our greatest presidents, Richard Nixon. Watch this snake.
This is our Gettysburg.
This is going to be our Scopes Trial of the Century. It will be McConnell’s final display of brilliance.
Forget the indictments for now-that comes next term. Retribution is not an effective strategy when being judged. McConnell and Barr will lead the trial effectively. The entire operation will be dependent on the quality, knowledge and leadership of these two individuals, as this case is presented to the Chief Justice Roberts.
May Justice prevail.
McConnel is playing for the other team. As is the Chief Justice. Trump is not going to get a fair hearing in either the House or Senate.
Call me stoopid, it’s fine.
But with whom does Pres Trump consult? Who does he trust implicitly?
Think back to the 2015/2016 election. Think hard.Who were Mr Trump’s counselors? To whom did Mr Trump go for consultations every single night?
Corey Lewandowski? Steve Bannon?
How about Stephen Miller? Rudy Guiliani?
Consider – once again, Pres Trump has created a sideshow, taking all the fire, while the real work is being accomplished, overseen by his closest – and I posit only – advisers.
Pres Trump’s family.
Carl Bernstein has all but confirmed this. imo
Who is still at DOJ? Remember Ezra Cohen-Watnick?
jean, it would not surprise me one bit if President Trump keeps his own counsel. Any advisers are likely playing devils advocate type rolls. If he does have a confidant or a “Priest” I doubt we would ever know.
Within his family my guess Don Jr. has his ear the most. The first Lady is also very smart, capable and supportive but I would bet he shields her from the DC sewer.
My two thots. Always read and like your posts.
In catching up on emails and investment/trading info and this morning, I read this in a Stansberry publication, and it struck me as being appropriate for current political climate (as well as the financial climate it was referring to):
“You don’t really need conspiracy theories these days. All the conspiracies are out in the open.
The conspirator’s talent lies not in the scam, but in his ability to tell you a great story that you buy and become his willing victim. Or at least, he wants you to throw up your hands, step onto the floor, and agree to keep dancing as long as the music plays…”
This was apropos also –
“…it’s hard to believe any organized markets [read Democrat/Republican/Uniparty] – financial or otherwise – are created except by those who intend to manipulate them to their advantage.”
Thank you again Sundance for keeping US up to speed on all of this. I find myself refreshing your page constantly. We will win this war with patriots like PDJT and you and the many others. God bless.
It always seems darkest before dawn.
Nancy Pelosi is out there attacking Barr.
Looks like she’s afraid of him or trying to neutralize him.
“Obviously Bernstein is a creature of the DC cocktail circuit; as a result perhaps those who operate in/around the same circles of the administrative state are recognizing their activity in 2016 and 2017 is about to be exposed.”
LOL, or perhaps it’s the 80% of people in the DOJ who donated to the Dims during the 2018 mid-terms, down from 84% in 2016, who infest “his” organization?
“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear.” – Marcus Tullius Cicero
Reminded myself today that POTUS worked the rally’s in 2018 for the benefit of (Governors and) Senators. He expected the House impeachment no matter what in his first term.
I assume Barr is up to something which the coup plotters fear, because they’re demanding that Barr recuse himself and calling the DOJ a ‘rogue agency’. Something is afoot.
Does any of this sound plausible?
1. Pelosi would rather take her chances with Biden vs Trump in 2020.
2. This Ukraine hit job is likely to destroy the Biden campaign (intentional or not).
3. Warren (and the rest of the field) have zero chance of beating Trump in 2020.
Has this pushed Pelosi into a corner? Perhaps she sees the only possible way to a 2020 Dem POTUS is to remove Trump…so she’s now on board with impeachment…???
Forgot to add…Barr is in Italy probaly figuring out who tasked Mifsud and this might be adding some urgency to the impeachment push — trying to get that done before Barr can put out anything publicly.
“BEFORE the complaint was released, the Congressional Research Service made an extensive update to their publication on “Intelligence Community Whistleblower Protections”
Michael E. DeVine was the person who did the update
Analyst in Foreign Affairs (Intelligence and National Security) at Congressional Research Service
https://www.linkedin.com/in/michaeledmonddevine
https://www.get-metadata.com/result/85fef342-9b38-4d49-a271-943e928d9908
