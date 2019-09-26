President Trump Delivers Remarks About Ukraine Call and IC “Whistleblower” From Joint Base Andrews…

Arriving at Joint Base Andrews President Trump delivers remarks to the press pool about the ongoing fiasco with an unnamed hearsay “whistleblower” and the political use of a constructed controversy. [Video Below, Transcript will Follow]

“I just watched a little of the news on TV. It’s a disgrace.” – “It’s Adam Schiff making up stories.” – “Democrats are going lose the election and they know it. That’s why they are doing it.” – “It should never be allowed.” – “I have to put up with Adam Schiff on an absolutely perfect phone call with the new president of Ukraine. That was a perfect call.” – “But Adam Schiff doesn’t talk about Joe Biden and his son walking away with millions of dollars from Ukraine, and then millions of dollars from China.”…

