President Trump Delivers Remarks About Ukraine Call and IC “Whistleblower” From Joint Base Andrews…

Arriving at Joint Base Andrews President Trump delivers remarks to the press pool about the ongoing fiasco with an unnamed hearsay “whistleblower” and the political use of a constructed controversy. [Video Below, Transcript will Follow]
“I just watched a little of the news on TV. It’s a disgrace.” – “It’s Adam Schiff making up stories.” – “Democrats are going lose the election and they know it. That’s why they are doing it.” – “It should never be allowed.” – “I have to put up with Adam Schiff on an absolutely perfect phone call with the new president of Ukraine. That was a perfect call.” – “But Adam Schiff doesn’t talk about Joe Biden and his son walking away with millions of dollars from Ukraine, and then millions of dollars from China.”…
A “perfect” call from a Perfect President. It’s what many call W-I-N-N-I-N-G.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Always winning 👍🏼
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s incredible – well very credible considering the “script writers” in both cases are Globalists.
It’s incredible that the UK Re-moaners are doing the same things to Boris Johnson,
but it’s backfiring on them TOO – turning former “Remain” Voters and politicians into LEAVE or BREXIT supporters.
Majority of British People Back Boris as Remain Parliament Block Democracy
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its all about Mitch and the RINOs in the Senate. They are the real enemy. They are begging to take out POTUS. Watch Rasmussen, the polls, and rallies. If Trump starts doing weekly rallies in key states. he will nail them in the bunghole. If the base gets riled, contributions go up, and people come up then Mitch and the RINOs will stand down. Schiff and the House is a clown show. I think POTUS strikes back soon. You cant let Romney and Sasse get ahead of things
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, the RINOS are in the Corruption JUST AS DEEP as the DEMS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donations flowing into the republican coffers from angry wallets. Double winning.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just donated!
LikeLike
Just donated!
LikeLike
$5M raised in the 24 hour period after Nincompoop announced her impeachment whatever she called it. That’s record-shattering. MAGA/KAG
LikeLiked by 2 people
Money talks!!! That is music to Mitch’s ears and will tie his hands. Kavanaugh Part II
A bad PR day, but NEVER forget—-The legacy media can not move the needle anymore. POTUS gets it!!!! This was only heard by about the 2 million people that watch CNN WAPO and NYT. Now Rush, Levin, local guys like Howie Carr, Fox, Washington Examiner/Times go to work. They will play the Deep State, Chicken Littlle, Other Presidents Do it, and the Biden corruption card. People’s eyes glaze over and they get bored. They have work, the gym, kids, and naughty stuff to deal with. POTUS knows it and how to exploit it. I cant tell you how many times I thought Trump was blowing it, made a bad move, or put his foot in his mouth. Days, weeks, or months later the Trump boomerang would strike. I no longer do that anymore. Yep, I disagree with the call. But you can see the chess pieces moving. The narrative shifts. Not in the CA, NY, or DC bubble but in the real world. The narrative shifts. Trump forces it to shift. The MSM does not6 get that. Biden is toast and he was the Dems best hope. Trump now has freedom to declass becuase he set the example on himself. A CIA rat has been outted. Atkinson is a Black hat. MaQuire is by the book kinda guy. All attention is on Rudy. What does he have? Get the popcorn. If Mueller didnt get POTUS, Lawfare wont.
LikeLike
I just donated as well
LikeLike
IMO, the Dems know this is going no where.
Their real objective is to try to keep PT off balance and focus and hopefully make a mistakes that will be fatal to his reelection. Plus, keep the liberal base engaged and sending money.
That ain’t gonna happen.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Bingo. I’ve come to the conclusion that much of this is simply to keep their base in “Orange Man Bad” state… they remember Reagan in 1984. So combined with our ever-shortening attention spans, their brain-dead base will simply eat up any false narrative spoon-fed to them. Oddly, they never seem to pause, reflect, and recognize they keep being lied to by their party and “media.”
It also serves the purpose of wearing us out and trying to discourage us. Pick off a voter here and there.
The good news? I really believe President Trump’s growing support in the Latino community is going to spell their doom.
The bigger issue is the House. As Larry Schweitkart has pointed out, continued GOP retirements, demographic changes, redistricting, and questionable RNC/McDaniel leadership is not encouraging.
LikeLike
Eric, they’re not wearing us out and they’re not discouraging us. If anything, they’re pissing us off big time. When we do take to the streets in protest, it’ll be YUGE!!
LikeLike
AMEN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
All True That!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLike
Cheers Eric,
From what I read PDJTs support among Black and the Latino will continue to grow.
It also appears the the East Indian community is growing in their fondness towards PDJT.
Look at Modi last week in Houston, and Harmeet Dhillion kicking a** in California and when she’s a guest on Faux.
The Dems are panicking, the RINOs too..
God bless PDJT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes the Latino community, Also the Black community. Ask any Black, “By comparison, what have the Democrats done for Blacks lately?
LikeLike
Yep, keep the markets in flux, make people weary, hurt the economy. So, as GWB said, “go shopping!” Make fun of what they’re doing. Start having good times with it. And, keep sending $$ to President Trump and saying your prayers!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s not just “Schiff for brains”, it’s the intelligence services that make up the deep state. I keep saying this over and over again, both the FBI, the DOJ and the CIA believe that they are the real seat of government! They have destroyed any notion of constitutionality and natural rights! Read the book “Leak” and look at their own testimony!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Spot on!
Leak, book by……???
LikeLike
POTUS has the knack for condensing a story by stripping out all the B.S. No wonder he likes to use twitter so much, it’s the perfect platform for his plain spoken truth bombs.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Mr. President, we love you, support you, and are praying for you!!!
LikeLiked by 15 people
Yes we do. And furthermore, just like in 2016 when the stupid Dems were in total denial about we the people out here revved up and ready to make sure the doddering old hag never returned to 1600, we are revved up from all these attacks and ready to go in 2020. I hope President Trump knows how much we are praying for him, that we know they are lying and will march into hell for him and our beloved country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump, trust me sir, most of the American people stand with you.
We have your back.
It was a disgrace watching that guttersnake Schiff spewing a totally made lie
in describing your comments during the call.
How can he get away with lying like that on the floor of the Congress?
I hope and wish that America can purge the trash like schiff from the federal govrnment.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen,couldnt have said it any better.
LikeLike
He’s very dirty, leaks like a sieve, and IMHO heavily involved in pedo and child-trafficking. If this is true, there’s already a sealed indictment with his name on it. When the SHTF he might just check himself out to escape punishment…and he’s far from the only one.
LikeLike
“He‘s very dirty …”
Who specifically (name please) are you referring to when you say “he” in your post here, Peg_C the Deplorable?
LikeLike
335, would that be Ed Buck’s good friend Adam Schiff that you’re talking about??
LikeLike
335,
Many Canadians too, and friends and family in the U.K. as well.
The Dems and RINOS really cannot relate to the admiration tens of millions have for PDJT.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://freebeacon.com/national-security/sen-chris-murphy-changes-his-story-on-zelensky-meeting/
FTA “Senator Chris Murphy (D., Conn.), who traveled to Ukraine in early September, told reporters this week that he had heard “directly” from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that Zelensky felt pressured by Trump to investigate Hunter Biden’s involvement with Ukrainian gas giant Burisma. But according to a tape of a briefing Murphy gave two weeks ago about his meeting with Zelensky, Murphy made no mention at all of such an allegation.”
Was this trip and its timing a setup and part of the Ukraine call scam? Or are all Democrats willing to lie in their effort to damage President Trump and get him removed from office?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Both
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yep, BOTH.
LikeLiked by 1 person
John Roberts just said NY TImes is saying whistle blower is CIA detailee with background on Ukraine. Was this “whistle blower” a plant?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess what our IC excels at is spying on our President and setting up a highly coordinated entrapment of said President. Obviously protecting us from foreign terrorists, spies and enemies is not a priority compared to taking out President Trump!
LikeLike
Absolutely a plant. Rush reported that he’s one of Brennan’s lackeys. Ugh.
LikeLike
Brennan and all his lackeys are about to get theirs………
LikeLike
It is more likely that Ukraine felt pressure from Murphy NOT to investigate corruption.
LikeLike
Both and more. Murphy is another hard left gun-grabber who’ll say and do anything to shove communism down our throats.
LikeLike
My kind of presser…Administer the beat down, no questions.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Whenever the Left has been caught in some type of political cover up, lie or money mess or sex related crime…..they always put together a story that they believe the public will buy, based on their own issues, and try and dump it on the Republican, and of late PDJT, gets the blunt end of their stick..
LikeLike
You said it, Bob. There are a LOT of corrupticons dipping into big money deals both here and abroad who are literally squirming like maggots under newly-uncovered carrion.
LikeLike
Borrowing a thought from the greatest president: “We can’t spare this man. He fights.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just as President Lincoln finally found his general, the American people have found their President.
LikeLike
What does Trump know about Biden and China?
LikeLike
Probably more than the Dems want him to. 👍
LikeLiked by 2 people
Everything.
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump knows everything!!😎🇺🇸😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know that I am not the only one that is more than tired of the games from the likes of these high paid circus clowns.The more they do the better as it shows what they are.We the people must vote these swamp creatures out of office all across our country And continue to pray for this man everyday and night.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Bolshevik Democrat Party and feckless RINOs are going to give us nothing but Obstruction by projection.
LikeLike
Mr.President,
WE HAVE YOUR SIX SIR.
LikeLike
This is nothing more than theatre. McCarthy’s motion and Dems vote to table is smoke. Republicans caused this. House re-Election is 90% for incumbent. Ryan handing forty representatives their pink slips put Dems in control of the house. This is UniParty working to remove Trump and declare war on citizens.
LikeLike
A parody (/ ˈ p ær ə d i /); also called a spoof, send-up, take-off, lampoon, play on (something), caricature, or joke, is a work created to imitate, make fun of, or comment on an original work—its subject, author, style, or some other target—by means of satiric or ironic imitation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In just world, he would be removed from his chairmanship for such deception.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, just wow. Adam Schiff is a mind reader, he can read minds in Ukrainian. Amazing how he knew what message the Ukrainian president was receiving. SERIOUSLY!
LikeLike
The democrats are like one big insane asylum. All the people in a mental institution think the other person is normal and brilliant lol.
All the people outside that building know they are in there because they are mentally sick. Ideal metaphor for the democrat club of sick loons.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PLEASE PAY ATTENTION – US/Ukraine Treaty 106-16 entered into force 2/27/2001 establishes coop on investigating criminal matters. PLEASE PROMOTE. THX
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dan Bongino in his podcast today points out that the style of the “whistle blowing” document is too similar to previous compositions to be anything other than a team effort. That was before this NYT spiel about the lone CIA implied-“hero” cover story was released. The basics could have come from one individual, but it was a lawfare team effort.
NYTimes ‘Outs’ Ukraine-Call “Whistleblower” As CIA Officer
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/nytimes-outs-ukraine-call-whistleblower-cia-officer
Soon after the Ukraine-gate “whistleblower” complaint was made public, questions about the source’s knowledge and background began to rise, as one former CIA officer noted very specifically:
“The way this complaint was written suggested the author had a lot of help. I know from my work on the House Intel Commitee staff that many whistleblowers go directly to the intel oversight committees. Did this whistleblower first meet with House Intel committee members?
“My view is that this whistleblower complaint is too convenient and too perfect to come from a typical whistleblower. Were other IC officers involved? Where outside groups opposed to the president involved?
“This complaint will further damage IC relations with the White House for many years to come because IC officers appear to be politicizing presidential phone calls with foreign officials and their access to the president and his activities in the White House.
“Worst of all, this IC officer — and probably others — have blatantly crossed the line into policy.
And sure enough, if The New York Times is to be believed, the complainant is a C.I.A. officer who was detailed to work at the White House at one point, according to three people familiar with his identity.
The man has since returned to the C.I.A., the people said.
The NYTimes, of course, puts its spin on the news, claiming that the whistle-blower’s expertise will likely add to lawmakers’ confidence about the merits of his complaint. However, given the current state of affairs, we suspect it will simply remind a deeply divided nation of the bias and prejudice that exists behind the President’s back.
LikeLike
The Whistleblower complaint is the Steel Dossier 2.0. The whistleblower is Steel 2.0. All the participants are the same…Fusion GPS, Schiff, Senate Intel Committee, CIA…
LikeLike
Good for President Trump!! Powerful statement and then walks off. I cannot love this man any more than I already do. Best President ever!
LikeLiked by 2 people
After Romney Trash-Talks Trump-Ukraine Call, Former Adviser Exposed As Burisma Board Member
26 Sep 2019
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/after-trash-talking-trump-ukraine-call-former-romney-adviser-exposed-burisma-board-member
LikeLiked by 1 person
Based on Romneys own standards, he should turn himself in. He is “very troubling”.
LikeLike
The only way to stop them — and President Trump touched on this — is through the courts, as in prosecute the REAL criminals.
Unless/until there is REAL justice, they won’t stop. It’s just that simple.
It’s getting beyond tiresome to see our hardest working President constantly needing to defend himself.
He didn’t need this job. He loves our country and wants to make it better, which he’s already done in many ways. He doesn’t even take a salary!
This abuse of our President, our country needs to stop! Where’s AG Barr? !?!
LikeLike
Of course he did…
‘He Had Help’: Former CIA, NSC Official Questions ‘Too Convenient’ And ‘Too Perfect’ Whistleblower Report
26 Sep 2019
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/he-had-help-former-cia-nsc-official-questions-too-convenient-and-too-perfect
LikeLike
This lifelong Republican voter is mad as hell at the GOP reps and senators. Every one of them should be out supporting our President on any media they can every day. Radio, local and or national TV, podcasts, blogs like this, etc. We have been ignored for way too long!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ditto
LikeLike
House is on vacay from Friday until October 14.
LikeLike
They just got back!!!😳
LikeLike
Explains their mad rush for impeachment, no?,
LikeLike
POTUS is handling this perfect. Just keep declassifying and releasing everything before the Democrat dog and pony show. How ridiculous was today’s hearing with the Democrats talking with reverence about the allegations of the whistleblower when everyone already read the actual content of the actual call. Releasing the call before the allegations of the whistleblower made the complaint’s biased spin irrelevant. We don’t need Schiff’s spin on classified innuendos when it’s no longer classified, we can make up our own mind. There was no quid pro quo, the was no election talk of benefiting Trump in 2020. I don’t care what some lawfare operative strains to interpret the words to mean.
LikeLike
Whistleblower scenario potentially reminds me of Peter Strozok in the sense that he may have had vitriol for the President. Did the current Whistleblower also have an affair with Lisa Page? Just kidding….
LikeLike
This is just a big nothing for the democrats. The actual transcript showed what was really talked about between the President and Ukraine. Their was no quid pro quo.
The ridiculous childish whistle blower complaint is all hear say.
These democratic traitors are so scared that the hand of justice is going to fall on them with the revelation of the real source of the Russian hacking which was a fairy tail from Crowdstrike who were paid by Hillary Clinton. Hillary Clinton is trying to cover up that she did harm to Seth Rich who was the real source of the information given to Wikileaks and not the false Russian hacking made up by Crowdstrike.
These POS democrats are trying to keep their loony base ginned up and give them something anything.
I can smell a Trump and GOP landslide in 2020.
Pray for justice. Pray for President Trump!!!
LikeLike
I see Drudge is still looking like the tabloids on this. Nothing updated in several days. I used to like him years ago, now if I look at it I assume the opposite is happening in the WH. I just donated to Trump2020 again.
LikeLike
I like how he keeps repeating, ad nauseam, that the criminality they’re accusing HIM of is what Joe Biden actually DID. And furthermore reminding everyone that the people working to undermine our elected President are committing a seditious, treasonous act.
LikeLike
Firemission! Battery 3 rounds! CROWDSTRIKE!CROWDSTRIKE!CROWDSTRIKE!CROWDSTRIKE!CROWDSTRIKE!
LikeLike
Rounds complete. Target destroyed … “Soon.”
LikeLike
Rounds complete. Target destroyed “Soon.”
LikeLike
Does anyone think for a moment (outside of DC) that Adam Schiff’s kangaroo court is played well with stay-at-home moms and seniors? EVERYONE is tired of democrat bullshit. EVERYONE.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
HMMMM so how long until Xi Jingping comes out and says PDT pressured him on the trade deal for dirt on Biden? Would the Ds jump on it like a Duck on a June Bug? You know they would.
LikeLike
The stupid D-Rats opened the door for President Trump to publicly air all their criminal activities. It’s also backfiring on Romney. If he hadn’t shot his mouth off, we would not know he had connections to the same corrupt Ukraine people as did Joe and son.
The more they push, the more President Trump will get the D-Rat crimes in front of the people. D-Rats are truly Wile Coyote, They grow weaker every day, every damn one of them.
LikeLike
#TRUTH HURTS! I LOVE OUR PRESIDENT!!!
LikeLike
Is it true that Ed Bucks friend, Adam schity , showed up to the hearing in a N at zi uniform and acted out his version of the telephone call everyone can read. I heard it from my beach friends so it has to be true. Spread the news!
LikeLike