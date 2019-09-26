Kudlow Discusses USMCA Ratification Against Backdrop of Pelosi’s Impeachment…

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow discusses the forecast for ratification of the USMCA against the backdrop of Pelosi’s announced focus on impeachment.

Additionally, Kudlow discusses the status of Chinese trade negotiations and the recently affirmed trade deal with Japan.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives is proceeding with efforts regarding the Trump administration’s trade deal with Mexico and Canada, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday, saying House Democrats had discussed the pact a day earlier.

“We’re moving ahead on the U.S-Mexico-Canada agreement,” Pelosi said at a news conference. “We’re, again, hoping to be on a continuing path to ‘yes’” to approve the deal aimed at replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). (link)

“Deal”? ….THAT was before you smothered yourself in shoe polish, Justin!

Pelosi says House is 'moving ahead' on trade deal with Mexico, Canada https://t.co/hPoR7ydUSY pic.twitter.com/hvWuwnn1V4 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 26, 2019

