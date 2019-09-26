Kudlow Discusses USMCA Ratification Against Backdrop of Pelosi’s Impeachment…

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow discusses the forecast for ratification of the USMCA against the backdrop of Pelosi’s announced focus on impeachment.

Additionally, Kudlow discusses the status of Chinese trade negotiations and the recently affirmed trade deal with Japan.

 WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives is proceeding with efforts regarding the Trump administration’s trade deal with Mexico and Canada, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday, saying House Democrats had discussed the pact a day earlier.

“We’re moving ahead on the U.S-Mexico-Canada agreement,” Pelosi said at a news conference. “We’re, again, hoping to be on a continuing path to ‘yes’” to approve the deal aimed at replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). (link)

89 Responses to Kudlow Discusses USMCA Ratification Against Backdrop of Pelosi’s Impeachment…

  1. delighteddeplorable says:
    September 26, 2019 at 4:12 pm

    Sundance! Those images are over-the-top hilarious! OMG Ok, now I’ll read the article. 😂

  2. Eric says:
    September 26, 2019 at 4:13 pm

    “Deal”? ….THAT was before you smothered yourself in shoe polish, Justin!

    🙂

  3. MM says:
    September 26, 2019 at 4:15 pm

    Sundance pictures are worth a thousand words……

  4. MAGADJT says:
    September 26, 2019 at 4:17 pm

    Suspicious Cat. Why would Pelosi be doing anything to help Trump get a win? Is it because the unions are pressuring her?

  5. Publius2016 says:
    September 26, 2019 at 4:18 pm

    45? Everyday, night, 24-7-365.25! A Machine…Sad Clown knows its over…Pocahontas will be like Mondale plus Dukakis plus…USMCA gives the Dimms a chance at holding the House…

  6. Sofa King says:
    September 26, 2019 at 4:19 pm

    Whaaaaaaa..?????
    Does Pelosi know sumting we don’t know???
    Is that why she did impeachment talk, to cover for this…??????

  7. In the Land of Poz says:
    September 26, 2019 at 4:19 pm

    The bigger the text of the bill, and the surer Congress is that Trump will sign it, the more and worse are the riders that can be hidden inside.

    • KingBroly says:
      September 26, 2019 at 4:25 pm

      Can’t do that with this, since the language is universal across all 3 countries.

      • ristvan says:
        September 26, 2019 at 5:12 pm

        Land of Poz, Congress has no ability to insist on changes to the agreed USMCA final language. They themselves took that previous ability away when they passed the ‘trade fast track negotiation’ law, now 19USC§2191-2194. They discovered that they post hoc meddling meant NO broad trade deals would ever be possible.

        • De Oppresso Liber says:
          September 26, 2019 at 6:34 pm

          Hey ristvan – what’s your take on why Pigglosi is suddenly appearing more pliable, and signaling her willingness to work with President Trump on USMCA? Is she trying to soften the blow of the trainwreck she sees unfolding before her in slow motion?

        • De Oppresso Liber says:
          September 26, 2019 at 6:52 pm

          Nevermind…..I just read down the thread and saw your comments. Thanks!

  8. Mark1971 says:
    September 26, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    They’re moving forward with USMCA in an attempt to counter any accusations that they aren’t doing anything and just want to impeach. This might be the price Pelosi pays for winning support for impeachment from moderate Dems.

  9. WIVoter says:
    September 26, 2019 at 4:22 pm

    If Pelosi supports the USMCA I most certainly don’t support the USMCA.

  10. screwauger says:
    September 26, 2019 at 4:23 pm

    “mood music” lmao hahahahahahaha Great interview from Koala

  11. 804hokie says:
    September 26, 2019 at 4:29 pm

    thanks for nothing, dems.

  12. nerveman says:
    September 26, 2019 at 4:32 pm

    I’m suspicious. Is this a test to see if Trump thinks he is on the ropes and to gauge what he will give away? Do the Dems feel vulnerable that they get no real work done? Will they back out saying Trump is irrational and lie about him?

  13. Elric VIII says:
    September 26, 2019 at 4:37 pm

    Pelosi has egg on her face from the Ukraine fiasco, so she is desperate to do something to make the Democrats look good.

  14. FPCHmom says:
    September 26, 2019 at 4:37 pm

    I want PDJT to replace Brennan’s puppet Gina Haspel with one of his wolverines.

    They need to clean house bigly at the CIA.

    • bessie2003 says:
      September 26, 2019 at 5:16 pm

      Yes!!!

    • Herbert Kroll says:
      September 26, 2019 at 6:05 pm

      Few people realize that the CIA has waged a cultural war, simular to identity politics in the US, all over the world. ‘Soft Power’ and ‘Smart Diplomacy’ are the keywords. BigTech and BigMedia were partners in crime. Identity politics have been the weapon of choice to divide and conquer the working class against the backdrop of a shrinking workforce worldwide.

  15. Scott Lyddon says:
    September 26, 2019 at 4:38 pm

    Kudlow is funny as hell. I like him and his optimism.

  16. Sparky5253 says:
    September 26, 2019 at 4:41 pm

    Justin is losing in the polls with an election coming quickly. He needs something to take to the voters to save his sorry, socialist butt. Nancy is more than willing to help a failing globalist.

  17. scrap1ron says:
    September 26, 2019 at 4:43 pm

    More Socialist Democrat taqiya. Since when haven’t they stalled, undermined, strove to sell out American citizens on anything and everything. They are stalling for time just like their Chinese supporting globalist paymasters on Wall Street.

  18. dustahl says:
    September 26, 2019 at 4:43 pm

    some dems might have said OK I will back you but to get my backing the USMCA must be passed, because I will have a big fat zero to run on in 2020

  19. LCPUSA says:
    September 26, 2019 at 4:45 pm

    this is a big win for Trump. Its also a loss for China. It helps Trudeau, but maybe not enough.

    Nancy must feel like she needs to save the house. THEY’VE DONE NOTHING.

  20. MaineCoon says:
    September 26, 2019 at 4:49 pm

    I never realized how photogenic Trudope is🤣🤣

  21. davidberetta says:
    September 26, 2019 at 4:59 pm

    This Article and (especially the photos), immediately brings this “feeling” –

  22. rustybritches says:
    September 26, 2019 at 5:00 pm

    One of the creep Dems said yesterday that even if they impeach the President they expect to be able to work with him, NO sorry, You are a traitor to this country
    President Trump should now tell Justin and Polosi that he will do nothing until after the 2020
    election and that is also a trade deal with China From now on its the hammer instead of the carrot and the Dems need to see that he is not messing around with these jerks any more and the Poor Pathetic republicans should be put on notice Keep stabbing him in the back and that will wind up with you leaving sooner than later..
    and JOHN KARRY IS STILL A TRAITOR TO THIS COUNTRY AND SHOULD BE PROSICUTED TO THE HIGHEST EXTENT OF THE LAW.. AND NOW THAT PRESIDENT TRUMP IS GOOD AND MAD MAYBE HE SHOULD TAKE THE BULL BY THE HORNS AND DO IT

    • MaineCoon says:
      September 26, 2019 at 5:18 pm

      Those traitors can dream on…PDJT will go into full revenge mode and I will support that.

      • ristvan says:
        September 26, 2019 at 6:13 pm

        He already has. But is prepping the battlefield more that executing revenge to this point. The election is still a ways off. No hurry.

        The revenge mode switch was turned on after Barr stopped Mueller and then got from PDJT personal declass power for the twin Spygate criminal probe tracks Barr has going: Horowitz on FISA, and Durham on EC predicate.

    • withacloth says:
      September 26, 2019 at 5:57 pm

      Nancy tried that once before when she called him a criminal before showing up at the White House for a negotiation. It didn’t end well.

  23. rcogburn says:
    September 26, 2019 at 5:11 pm

    “Brown” face Justin – hilarious!! Hang onto that one Sundance, it’s a keeper!!!!

    • MightyMustardSeed says:
      September 26, 2019 at 5:33 pm

      Rcogburn – Sundance serves up classic ‘just desserts’ to top off his gourmet facts. Flambe ala Trudeau!

      Things have a way of blowing up in your face! Thanks Justin for bringing your own gas can.

  24. Summer says:
    September 26, 2019 at 5:15 pm

    So, Trump hammered the “DO NOTHING” Democrats hard enough for them to realize that they are digging their own grave by postponing the NAFTA funeral. Their own voters probably demanded action. Can’t ignore during the primary season,

  25. Sentient says:
    September 26, 2019 at 5:16 pm

    Pelosi has to defend against the (true) charge that the House is wasting everyone’s time with this “impeachment Inquiry” bullcrap. So she HAS to start moving USMCA.

  26. Blender says:
    September 26, 2019 at 5:26 pm

    What would the House have to do with the passage of a treaty? That’s a Senate function.

  27. snellvillebob says:
    September 26, 2019 at 5:30 pm

    Maybe Pelosi’s plan is to rename USMCA to PMCA (Pelosi Mexico Canada Agreement) to deprive President Trump of a win?

  28. Mike on a Truck says:
    September 26, 2019 at 5:36 pm

    Maybe dingy headed Nancy, even in her state of on coming dementia realizes that PDJT isnt bluffing when he says we will return to pre- NAFTA? Lose small or lose big Nancy.

  29. ristvan says:
    September 26, 2019 at 5:41 pm

    Pelosi is between a rock and a hard place. She cannot remove Schiff and Nadler, who are hell bent on impeachment with support from AOC+3, Al Green, Maxine Waters, and the like—whether or not she approves.

    She tried the fiat move Tuesday to prevent her 40:plus ‘newish’ reps from districts that PDJT won in 2016 from having to vote on starting formal impeachment proceedings. Minority leader McCarthy used his ‘privileged resolution’ invalid impeachment gambit last night to force a vote to table his resolution—in effect a vote to proceed with the irregular impeachment process she blessed Tuesday. 231 Dems voted to table, i.e. proceed with the process. Able but three who did not vote. That by name forced Dem vote puts her House majority in grave jeopardy in 2020.

    So passing USMCA is an attempt to save her speakership while deflecting the ‘do nothing except crazed impeachment’ criticism PDJT is rightfully leveling. She really has no choice now, since PDJT can unilaterally cancel NAFTA if she doesn’t get the replacement done. She knows he knows he has her trapped into handing him this win, and that must be grating her dentures.

  30. Ma McGriz says:
    September 26, 2019 at 5:49 pm

    The dems are quaking with dread over this USMC deal.

    They appear to be TOTALLY willing to sacrifice the good of us all rather than face the improved GDP numbers the deal will produce on POTUS’ watch.

    They’ve painted themselves into a corner.

  31. frank field says:
    September 26, 2019 at 5:49 pm

    The USMCA is so transparently good, Pelosi is using it to garner votes for impeachment.

    Also, she won’t get the votes for impeachment without it.

    Kinda sick.

    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      September 26, 2019 at 5:57 pm

      Suspect the Insane Dems in Congress and Hollywood, etc. will paint this as a Pelosi sell out and that it’ll still backfire on Nancy and all the Dems.

  32. 🍺Gunny66 says:
    September 26, 2019 at 5:54 pm

    This if what remains…………screw them………..they want war…..let’s give them war….

  33. tozerbgood8315 says:
    September 26, 2019 at 6:05 pm

  34. tozerbgood8315 says:
    September 26, 2019 at 6:06 pm

  35. Eric says:
    September 26, 2019 at 6:18 pm

    I don’t know if anyone mentioned it or not, but John Kerry served in Vietnam. And John Kasich is the son of a mailman.

  36. tozerbgood8315 says:
    September 26, 2019 at 6:21 pm

  37. Ausonius says:
    September 26, 2019 at 6:22 pm

    Whether Pelosi is incompetent because of arteriosclerosis, incipient Alzheimer’s, or because of a low I.Q., or some combination thereof, the result is the same: a severe inability to think logically, morally, and an inability therefore to recognize the insanity and the Orwellian DoubleThink mentality which are now hallmarks of her so-called political party.

    That she and other patently incompetent, divorced-from-reality DEMS are continually re-elected is an indictment of democracy. There are times when the majority – or a large plurality – go completely awry, and if you need an more proof, three names will prove it: Alexandria Occasional Cortex.

    When people are too busy to pay attention, the vacuum will be filled by any piece of trash, by any old potato-chip bag blowing down the street.

  38. History Teaches says:
    September 26, 2019 at 6:25 pm

    Wait until AFTER the Canadian election in three weeks. It would be obscene for baby Trudeau to use this to spin his way.

    The President hasn’t forgotten his snubs and insults. Timing is everything.

  39. sarasotosfan says:
    September 26, 2019 at 6:25 pm

    I read this as the Democrats have received an advance copy of Justin Trudeau’s political obituary.

    I didn’t think they could read anything.

  40. Doug Amos says:
    September 26, 2019 at 6:44 pm

    Dave Rubin and the leader of the People’s Party, Maxime Bernier, are debating in Canada sunday evening. Every Canadian newspaper has denounced the People’s as a racist, far right, extremist group that should not be allowed on Canadian soil. This was all Antifa needed to hear and they have promised a very real confrontation; you know the rest. This small event, seemingly, could actually become a turning point in Canadian history. The country is currently hamstrung with perceptions and distractive rhetoric. True to form, every Canadian paper adopted CNN, MSNBC distortion of the facts regarding President Trump’s conversation with Ukraine this morning. Just another i.e. of why, in truth, the People’s Party of Canada may, in fact, represent the only chance the Canadian economy has to survive.

  41. Janice says:
    September 26, 2019 at 6:49 pm

    Treepers have the best humor! Thanks all!

