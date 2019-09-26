Kudlow Discusses USMCA Ratification Against Backdrop of Pelosi’s Impeachment…

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow discusses the forecast for ratification of the USMCA against the backdrop of Pelosi’s announced focus on impeachment.
Additionally, Kudlow discusses the status of Chinese trade negotiations and the recently affirmed trade deal with Japan.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives is proceeding with efforts regarding the Trump administration’s trade deal with Mexico and Canada, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday, saying House Democrats had discussed the pact a day earlier.
“We’re moving ahead on the U.S-Mexico-Canada agreement,” Pelosi said at a news conference. “We’re, again, hoping to be on a continuing path to ‘yes’” to approve the deal aimed at replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). (link)
“Deal”? ….THAT was before you smothered yourself in shoe polish, Justin!
Sundance! Those images are over-the-top hilarious! OMG Ok, now I’ll read the article. 😂
JUSTIN: “The Son is always the Darkest, just before the dawn….”
I did the sa me! Lol Simply the best!
“Deal”? ….THAT was before you smothered yourself in shoe polish, Justin!
Justine from Canada thought the people would be excited to have their first black prime minister- tear 😢
Sundance pictures are worth a thousand words……
That does not look like shoe polish. Is he a dairy hand by chance?
Bovine projectile in a righteous trajectory.
Suspicious Cat. Why would Pelosi be doing anything to help Trump get a win? Is it because the unions are pressuring her?
Because Nancy will take the credit for getting it passed, that’s why.
Because it shreds the Constitution. That’s why.
Be interested to see if anyone can dispute this….after reading it, of course.
https://publiushuldah.wordpress.com/category/usmca/
Pre-NAFTA. Bilaterals Trade Tready…approved by Senate only…no House vote required.
Or she knows what is coming and is attempting to garner favor with PDJT 😉
I’m going with that one “garner favor” the whole impeachment issue is a joke, she knows it and is just trying to get the kids to behave with the ‘inquiry’.
It’s to try to help Trudope win. The Canadian economy is in the toilet due to Trudop’s incompetence.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Because after this week, she is desperate to announce that the inmates in her personal asylum have accomplished something.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Read where several dem advisers put that very message on heavy rotation for leadership to listen to after the unforced error impeachment vote.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well Pelosi has helped us raise MILLION$ of DOLLAR$ in the last 24 hours!
RNC, Trump Campaign Raise $5 Million Since Pelosi Announced Impeachment Inquiry
https://legalinsurrection.com/2019/09/rnc-trump-campaign-raise-5-million-since-pelosi-announced-impeachment-inquiry/
Who says she’s running a do nothing congress?
I have read a headline that Trudeau’s opponent was pulling even with him as a result of the blackface scandal. It looks like he now needs an accomplishment on his resume badly.
Because if it fails Trump wins anyway. Everything reverts back to pre-NAFTA, no?
Yes! Pre-NAFTA!!!!!!!!!!!!!
We would win even bigger that way I think.
Sure it would be worked still to be a win for Mexico and Canada if they would work with trade agreements.
All of the above. Sounds like an internal House democrat deal to me. She gets to save some face for her party, taking credit for its passage, while simultaneously watching the left wing drive its impeachment clown car over the cliff. Sometimes the worst thing you can do to a radical is give them what they want.
45? Everyday, night, 24-7-365.25! A Machine…Sad Clown knows its over…Pocahontas will be like Mondale plus Dukakis plus…USMCA gives the Dimms a chance at holding the House…
Does Pelosi know sumting we don’t know???
Is that why she did impeachment talk, to cover for this…??????
Too much pressure from her corporate masters. With the USMCA, there is the risk of no NAFTA either. They can’t accept that.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Polls, fund-raising and big-money out if Warren wins….LOL!
Winning Bigly POTUS!
Hillary’s not so dark horse is hated by the Corporates?
She’s back. Crankle is running. Hillary will be on CBS Sunday Morning, Stephen Colbert, and The View thru next week
You’re not Adam Schiffing us about that are you?
Because I can totally believe Cackle is running again in 2020.
The bigger the text of the bill, and the surer Congress is that Trump will sign it, the more and worse are the riders that can be hidden inside.
Can’t do that with this, since the language is universal across all 3 countries.
Land of Poz, Congress has no ability to insist on changes to the agreed USMCA final language. They themselves took that previous ability away when they passed the ‘trade fast track negotiation’ law, now 19USC§2191-2194. They discovered that they post hoc meddling meant NO broad trade deals would ever be possible.
Hey ristvan – what’s your take on why Pigglosi is suddenly appearing more pliable, and signaling her willingness to work with President Trump on USMCA? Is she trying to soften the blow of the trainwreck she sees unfolding before her in slow motion?
Nevermind…..I just read down the thread and saw your comments. Thanks!
They’re moving forward with USMCA in an attempt to counter any accusations that they aren’t doing anything and just want to impeach. This might be the price Pelosi pays for winning support for impeachment from moderate Dems.
They realize that impeachment + FISA abuse scandal = Dems losing the house.
Trump is successfully painting them as only wanting to do things to hurt him. And he’s right.
And it is ONLY GETTING WORSE FOR THE DEMOCRATS!!!!!!!!!!!!
Big Democrat Donors Threaten to Switch to Trump if Elizabeth Warren Wins the 2020 Nomination
https://www.redstate.com/brandon_morse/2019/09/26/big-democrat-donors-threaten-switch-trump-elizabeth-warren-wins-2020-nomination/
Why would big corporate donors want Elizabeth Warren in the White House?
She talks about taxing and regulating them out of business.
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/09/26/wall-street-democratic-donors-may-back-trump-if-warren-is-nominated.html
If Pelosi supports the USMCA I most certainly don’t support the USMCA.
“mood music” lmao hahahahahahaha Great interview from Koala
thanks for nothing, dems.
I’m suspicious. Is this a test to see if Trump thinks he is on the ropes and to gauge what he will give away? Do the Dems feel vulnerable that they get no real work done? Will they back out saying Trump is irrational and lie about him?
Pelosi has egg on her face from the Ukraine fiasco, so she is desperate to do something to make the Democrats look good.
I want PDJT to replace Brennan’s puppet Gina Haspel with one of his wolverines.
They need to clean house bigly at the CIA.
Few people realize that the CIA has waged a cultural war, simular to identity politics in the US, all over the world. ‘Soft Power’ and ‘Smart Diplomacy’ are the keywords. BigTech and BigMedia were partners in crime. Identity politics have been the weapon of choice to divide and conquer the working class against the backdrop of a shrinking workforce worldwide.
Kudlow is funny as hell. I like him and his optimism.
Kudlow and Varney are excellent together.
We know it, and they know it.
Good times!
This was great to watch after practically non-stop, breathless coverage of the Schitt Show in the House today.
Justin is losing in the polls with an election coming quickly. He needs something to take to the voters to save his sorry, socialist butt. Nancy is more than willing to help a failing globalist.
Then President Trump reveals how Lil’ Justin was Colluding with Obama and Pelosi to overthrow the Canadian Government!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Snark.
More Socialist Democrat taqiya. Since when haven’t they stalled, undermined, strove to sell out American citizens on anything and everything. They are stalling for time just like their Chinese supporting globalist paymasters on Wall Street.
some dems might have said OK I will back you but to get my backing the USMCA must be passed, because I will have a big fat zero to run on in 2020
this is a big win for Trump. Its also a loss for China. It helps Trudeau, but maybe not enough.
Nancy must feel like she needs to save the house. THEY’VE DONE NOTHING.
I never realized how photogenic Trudope is🤣🤣
But only by the dark of the moon………
or in Blackface!!!!!!! LOL
This Article and (especially the photos), immediately brings this “feeling” –
I know what movie I’m watching tonight for some comic relief. I needed that.
That’s Great! This is what it’s ALL ABOUT on TCTH (The Refuge), sharing thoughts should lead and inspire thinking and intuition.
One of the creep Dems said yesterday that even if they impeach the President they expect to be able to work with him, NO sorry, You are a traitor to this country
President Trump should now tell Justin and Polosi that he will do nothing until after the 2020
election and that is also a trade deal with China From now on its the hammer instead of the carrot and the Dems need to see that he is not messing around with these jerks any more and the Poor Pathetic republicans should be put on notice Keep stabbing him in the back and that will wind up with you leaving sooner than later..
and JOHN KARRY IS STILL A TRAITOR TO THIS COUNTRY AND SHOULD BE PROSICUTED TO THE HIGHEST EXTENT OF THE LAW.. AND NOW THAT PRESIDENT TRUMP IS GOOD AND MAD MAYBE HE SHOULD TAKE THE BULL BY THE HORNS AND DO IT
Those traitors can dream on…PDJT will go into full revenge mode and I will support that.
He already has. But is prepping the battlefield more that executing revenge to this point. The election is still a ways off. No hurry.
The revenge mode switch was turned on after Barr stopped Mueller and then got from PDJT personal declass power for the twin Spygate criminal probe tracks Barr has going: Horowitz on FISA, and Durham on EC predicate.
Nancy tried that once before when she called him a criminal before showing up at the White House for a negotiation. It didn’t end well.
“Brown” face Justin – hilarious!! Hang onto that one Sundance, it’s a keeper!!!!
Rcogburn – Sundance serves up classic ‘just desserts’ to top off his gourmet facts. Flambe ala Trudeau!
Things have a way of blowing up in your face! Thanks Justin for bringing your own gas can.
Filet of white socialist browned in its own fat!
Wait until AFTER the Canadian election in three weeks. It would be obscene for baby Trudeau to use this to spin his way.
The President hasn’t forgotten his snubs and insults. Timing is everything.
So, Trump hammered the “DO NOTHING” Democrats hard enough for them to realize that they are digging their own grave by postponing the NAFTA funeral. Their own voters probably demanded action. Can’t ignore during the primary season,
Pelosi has to defend against the (true) charge that the House is wasting everyone’s time with this “impeachment Inquiry” bullcrap. So she HAS to start moving USMCA.
What would the House have to do with the passage of a treaty? That’s a Senate function.
Maybe Pelosi’s plan is to rename USMCA to PMCA (Pelosi Mexico Canada Agreement) to deprive President Trump of a win?
Maybe dingy headed Nancy, even in her state of on coming dementia realizes that PDJT isnt bluffing when he says we will return to pre- NAFTA? Lose small or lose big Nancy.
Pelosi is between a rock and a hard place. She cannot remove Schiff and Nadler, who are hell bent on impeachment with support from AOC+3, Al Green, Maxine Waters, and the like—whether or not she approves.
She tried the fiat move Tuesday to prevent her 40:plus ‘newish’ reps from districts that PDJT won in 2016 from having to vote on starting formal impeachment proceedings. Minority leader McCarthy used his ‘privileged resolution’ invalid impeachment gambit last night to force a vote to table his resolution—in effect a vote to proceed with the irregular impeachment process she blessed Tuesday. 231 Dems voted to table, i.e. proceed with the process. Able but three who did not vote. That by name forced Dem vote puts her House majority in grave jeopardy in 2020.
So passing USMCA is an attempt to save her speakership while deflecting the ‘do nothing except crazed impeachment’ criticism PDJT is rightfully leveling. She really has no choice now, since PDJT can unilaterally cancel NAFTA if she doesn’t get the replacement done. She knows he knows he has her trapped into handing him this win, and that must be grating her dentures.
The dems are quaking with dread over this USMC deal.
They appear to be TOTALLY willing to sacrifice the good of us all rather than face the improved GDP numbers the deal will produce on POTUS’ watch.
They’ve painted themselves into a corner.
The USMCA is so transparently good, Pelosi is using it to garner votes for impeachment.
Also, she won’t get the votes for impeachment without it.
Kinda sick.
Suspect the Insane Dems in Congress and Hollywood, etc. will paint this as a Pelosi sell out and that it’ll still backfire on Nancy and all the Dems.
This if what remains…………screw them………..they want war…..let’s give them war….
I don’t know if anyone mentioned it or not, but John Kerry served in Vietnam. And John Kasich is the son of a mailman.
Whether Pelosi is incompetent because of arteriosclerosis, incipient Alzheimer’s, or because of a low I.Q., or some combination thereof, the result is the same: a severe inability to think logically, morally, and an inability therefore to recognize the insanity and the Orwellian DoubleThink mentality which are now hallmarks of her so-called political party.
That she and other patently incompetent, divorced-from-reality DEMS are continually re-elected is an indictment of democracy. There are times when the majority – or a large plurality – go completely awry, and if you need an more proof, three names will prove it: Alexandria Occasional Cortex.
When people are too busy to pay attention, the vacuum will be filled by any piece of trash, by any old potato-chip bag blowing down the street.
Wait until AFTER the Canadian election in three weeks. It would be obscene for baby Trudeau to use this to spin his way.
The President hasn’t forgotten his snubs and insults. Timing is everything.
I read this as the Democrats have received an advance copy of Justin Trudeau’s political obituary.
I didn’t think they could read anything.
Dave Rubin and the leader of the People’s Party, Maxime Bernier, are debating in Canada sunday evening. Every Canadian newspaper has denounced the People’s as a racist, far right, extremist group that should not be allowed on Canadian soil. This was all Antifa needed to hear and they have promised a very real confrontation; you know the rest. This small event, seemingly, could actually become a turning point in Canadian history. The country is currently hamstrung with perceptions and distractive rhetoric. True to form, every Canadian paper adopted CNN, MSNBC distortion of the facts regarding President Trump’s conversation with Ukraine this morning. Just another i.e. of why, in truth, the People’s Party of Canada may, in fact, represent the only chance the Canadian economy has to survive.
Treepers have the best humor! Thanks all!
