Former Ukranian Prosecutor Viktor Shokin Sworn Affidavit Outlining Joe Biden Shakedown…

John Solomon is reporting on a myriad of documents that highlight how Vice-President Joe Biden engaged in a pressure and influence campaign upon the government of Ukraine to financially benefit his son Hunter Biden. [SEE HERE]  One of those documents is a sworn affidavit by former Ukrainian Prosecutor Viktor Shokin (pdf here and below):

  1. Sentient says:
    September 26, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    Just for fun we should tell our lib acquaintances that, in the unlikely event that President Trump is removed, President Pence will make all women wear those Handmaid’s Tale outfits.

  2. Do stop thinking about tomorrow says:
    September 26, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    I was there I saw him crumble at the last debate. He folded like a cheap tent. HE IS A LOSER and fueled with rage. SO SAD

  3. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    September 26, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    I can’t find the date on the Shokin affidavit…
    Anyone?

  4. Don McAro says:
    September 26, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    Spanish word of the day for leftists…..Believing…

    Senor President Trump will not believing the white house until 2025

  5. patti says:
    September 26, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    • HB says:
      September 26, 2019 at 9:46 pm

      Things are starting to get interesting

    • wtd says:
      September 26, 2019 at 9:49 pm

      This is your daily reminder, that as an unnamed whistleblower wreaks havoc on our Republic, that disgraced former CIA director John Brennan still has his security clearance

      His—along with anyone else involved in this attempted coup—should be immediately repealed

      RT!

  6. Deplorable canuck says:
    September 26, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    How is it even possible that Joe Biden can be allowed to run? This document plus his video boast should deep six his hopes forever!

  7. The Gipper Lives says:
    September 26, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    There’s some good news here:

    1. We have a great president. Truly great.

    2. President Trump is polling in the 50s and rising–and his real numbers are probably 5 points higher,

    3. Millions of rank and file Democrats are rejecting the permanent coup and are realizing they have been lied to daily. This is good news for the country that they haven’t all lost their minds like the party leaders.

    4. Lotsa’ people around here don’t think Barr and Durham will do their job. But judging by this hysterical agit-prop, the criminals think they are going to do their job–and you can believe they have their finely-tuned ears to the ground

