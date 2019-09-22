Sunday Talks: Secretary Pompeo -vs- John Roberts…

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appears on Fox News Sunday to discuss the latest act of aggression by Iran and the Trump administration response.
Advertisements
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appears on Fox News Sunday to discuss the latest act of aggression by Iran and the Trump administration response.
It is so absolutely disgusting the way media tries to frame things and put words in people’s mouths.
My prayer is that someday they face personal scrutiny of their own for complicity in trying to defame and obstruct a sitting President from doing his Constitutional duty, thereby putting our nations security at risk.
The media should not escape responsibility to present only the truth. They get away with so many lies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I actually don’t mind the challenging questions
the rhetorical ones
or the ones framed as coming from the opponents.
It the damn ARGUING with the answers once you get them
and the constant
“Well what if they don’t work?”
“Well what if they don’t work?”
what if they don’t work
LikeLiked by 2 people
John Roberts did his best Chris Wallace “But, But, But” impression
summarized as….
“When is Trump going to War?
So we can blame him for a war that will be totally awful and involve the entire region!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama et al funneled the billions of dollars that manufactured those Iranian drones. It is past time for some life time sanctions for O et al. Really we should rip the Iranian ayatollahs’ US enablers out of bed, all the way back to Carter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sec Pompeo sounds great as usual. But looks tired. Who wouldn’t be? Can you imagine, jetting around the world like he does, back and forth across all the time zones, and continue to do the high level, challenging work that he does to keep the country safe? Bless you and thank you, Sec Pompeo and to your family in supporting you. Now, if we could get the lower level State Dept de-swamped…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Does appear he has lost a few pounds.
I hope he stays healthy and doesn’t burn out.
He appears to be a dependable and loyal soldier.
LikeLike
he looks great..I have sort of been wondering if he was going to lose a bit of weight..I would def vote for him as POTUS!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do hope if VP Biden engaged in behavior that was inappropriate,
if he had a conflict of interest or
allowed something to take place in Ukraine that may have interfered in our elections in 2016….
I do hope we get to the bottom of that.
Translation: he did.
LikeLike
Indeed you’re correct. Biden bragged about withholding $1billion in American aid if the Ukrainian prosecutor, who was investigating his son Hunter, wasn’t fired. Biden was fully engaged in criminal operations (bribery) to cover up his and his sons illegal dealings/bilking of the Ukrainian people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Biden implicated obama but no one has bothered to ask obama if he gave the go ahead to threaten the Ukraine. Msm protecting Democrats nothing new!
LikeLike
I think Biden overpaid. A billion taxpayer dollars is too much to keep his kid out of Ukrainian jail. Taxpayers I know are willing to spend $20 to $30 tops, but that’s it.
LikeLike
Yeah, but he’s playing with OUR money. Of course it didn’t cost him a penny.
LikeLike
Sorry Gipper, you did say that. I’m a little slow today…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now you know how Slow Joe feels everyday!
LikeLike
MP has definitely lost a lot of weight. Looks great. Hope he’s doing it healthily. I also hope Stable Genius would do likewise.
LikeLike
The cover up is going to be more painful than the sin. Thank God that Net Neutrality thingy is not going to become effective. It’s bad enough we have Google and You Tube that are playing politics, the net is our source of info that the MSM refuses to report on! Let the Left control that and the Conservative voice would almost be snuffed out.
LikeLike
Mike Pompeo for President in 2024.
LikeLike
Best bet so far. How about Jim Jordan for VP?
LikeLiked by 1 person
+1 ! first lines of a
goolag search ‘ and mind you with the wors Trump and/or President
trump left out returned: 1. Modi, Trump and protesters converge on Houston’s NRG 2. Thousands gather at NRG Park to protest Modi-Trump rally.
So, today’s test of Goolag’s algorithms as follows:
networkdriveCdiag: set param=Function Test Search
networkdriveCdiag: set= param=#Propagandaakafakenueze
networkdriveCdiag: setparam=9-22-2019
networkdriveCdiag: status=PASSED
Absolutely obvious to anyone who witnessed the coverage knows full well the powerful affinity both PM Modi and the massive crowd of Am-Indian folks there earlier have for PDT.
LikeLike
bidens son did not suggest “and Recieve” a quid pro quo… e.g.
“YOU (Ukraine) do this for US, and WE, in return (Obama administration), will do this for Ukraine.”
AKA (a favor… a BILLION dollar FAVOR)
BIDEN, As Vice President, DID!! …
Taped for the Whole Cosmos to see.
Available for the Whole Cosmos to watch.
Defininitive in its Clarity for the Whole Cosmos to discern.
The Whole Friggin COSMOS!!!
Yet… Roberts (and the rest of the traitorous Global Corporate Media)
IGNORE the OBVIOUS!!
Imo…Disgusting!
LikeLiked by 3 people
So far, I’ve know only 1 Iranian in my life.
We were classmates in tech school, class taught by an FAA instructor.
The instructor failed him on his final exam.
He went into the break room and threw the ping pong table across the
room into vending machines. When that didn’t get the response he was
apparently looking for he left the building.
Shortly we heard a loud boom and shouting.
He’d gotten into his car to leave and had “pedal confusion”.
His car went airborne over a parking barrier and through a brick wall
into the Dean’s Office.
True story, and I’m sticking to it – never saw him again.
LikeLike
Under Trump, had we not ended our reliance on imported oil and become energy independent, our military could well be engaged with Iranian forces right now.
Think about it.
Thanks Donald.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To me fellow CTH Brother’s & Sister’s… the 2nd segment with Rudy G was even better. Not to be missed. Epic stuff man. And is not John Halle Jackson Roberts the per-fect sit in for Christine Wallace? The irony is almost too much. If you missed it it’s repeated later in the Fox Sunday teeve lineup, their website, and elsewhere. Towards the end of Giuliani’s segment, chock Full of Facts, several new to me at least, you’ll witness John H-R Jackson state through a facial expression barely concealing his shock on the receiving end this: “We’re out of time” – which by that time John Halle Jackson seemed on the verge of speaking in tongues. Epic.
Earlier PM Modi with PDT at NRG Stadium in Houston. NRG is a huge arena and it was P/Packed. We have a big American Indian family across the street from us. The salt of the earth, but had no idea the affinity the greater Am-India folks have for our president. also epic and not to be missed. About 10 mins. in i flipped to check cnnmslsd to see if they were covering it. mslsd pounding “The call”. cnn the same though with a small soundless corner of the screen.
LikeLike
Moe, I totally agree. For a long time now I have been saying that Roberts is the field version of Wallace.
Been wondering where Roberts has been since WH no longer does the indoor pressers. Figured Roberts hubris was too great for outdoor chopper pressers.
The Texas Indian Forum, of which PDJT was an invited guest, was amazing! There is genuine friendship and respect between the two leaders. Similar to Friday’s visit by PM Morrison. PDJT is firmly the leader of the free world. Not ruler.
LikeLike
My feeling exactly!
LikeLike
Same dumb questions sans the *butts*
LikeLike