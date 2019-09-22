Prime Minister Modi Introduces President Trump, “Friend of India”, to Historic Crowd…

Earlier today President Trump was introduced to by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to an enthusiastic crowed at a historic Houston event. The introduction is the culmination of two-years of strategic geopolitical alignment within Trump’s new “Indo-Pacfic” strategy.

The introduction by Prime Minister Modi was effusive in praise for the partnership that has been developing ever since the 2017 global economic alignment began. WATCH:

.

Long before the term “Indo-Pacific” was used by the administration, the trade reset strategy within the ASEAN nations became clear. President Trump positioned the fulcrum of the strategy around a trilateral alliance consisting of Japan, India and the United States.

It was November of 2017 when President Trump traveled to many countries in/around southeast Asia discussing trade, when a clear picture began to emerge. The ultimate target of the reset was China; however, President Trump had to navigate through a maze of independent interests – and specifically work through China’s exploitative use of their strategic proxy province, North Korea.

Following the tour of Asia and the ASEAN conference, the President began assembling a coalition of economic interests who would ultimately be benefactors if the U.S. confronted China directly. Japan, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Australia and ultimately India would all play a significant role following a U.S. confrontation with China.

Once that alliance was assembled; and once the center of that alliance (PM Shinzo Abe and PM Modi) was organized; President Trump then began more directly warning the U.S. multinationals of what was likely to happen. The Belt and Road initiative of Beijing is being disassembled through the strategic leverage of economic influence by President Trump and his trade delegation. It is a remarkable global trade reset that is still ongoing.

It is unfortunate that almost the entirety of U.S. media have been blind to the strategy President Trump has successfully executed. This global shift will far outlast Trump’s two terms in office.

Modi Introduces President Trump to Indians Around the World

"Today I have the honor to introduce you to my family. Over a billion Indians and people of Indian heritage around the globe-I present to you my friend, a friend of India, a great American President, Mister Donald Trump" pic.twitter.com/yMpqRnOMcD — TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) September 22, 2019

Modi On President Trump

"He needs no introduction. His name is familiar to every person on the planet. His name comes up in almost every conversation on global politics. His every word is followed by tens of millions. He has left a deep and lasting impact everywhere." #HowdyModi pic.twitter.com/YYLbjLDLpa — TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) September 22, 2019

Advertisements