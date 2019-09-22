Prime Minister Modi Introduces President Trump, “Friend of India”, to Historic Crowd…

Earlier today President Trump was introduced to by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to an enthusiastic crowed at a historic Houston event. The introduction is the culmination of two-years of strategic geopolitical alignment within Trump’s new “Indo-Pacfic” strategy.
The introduction by Prime Minister Modi was effusive in praise for the partnership that has been developing ever since the 2017 global economic alignment began. WATCH:
.
Long before the term “Indo-Pacific” was used by the administration, the trade reset strategy within the ASEAN nations became clear. President Trump positioned the fulcrum of the strategy around a trilateral alliance consisting of Japan, India and the United States.
It was November of 2017 when President Trump traveled to many countries in/around southeast Asia discussing trade, when a clear picture began to emerge. The ultimate target of the reset was China; however, President Trump had to navigate through a maze of independent interests – and specifically work through China’s exploitative use of their strategic proxy province, North Korea.
Following the tour of Asia and the ASEAN conference, the President began assembling a coalition of economic interests who would ultimately be benefactors if the U.S. confronted China directly. Japan, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Australia and ultimately India would all play a significant role following a U.S. confrontation with China.
Once that alliance was assembled; and once the center of that alliance (PM Shinzo Abe and PM Modi) was organized; President Trump then began more directly warning the U.S. multinationals of what was likely to happen. The Belt and Road initiative of Beijing is being disassembled through the strategic leverage of economic influence by President Trump and his trade delegation. It is a remarkable global trade reset that is still ongoing.
It is unfortunate that almost the entirety of U.S. media have been blind to the strategy President Trump has successfully executed. This global shift will far outlast Trump’s two terms in office.
This was more impressive than an Arabian Sword Dance.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s so unfortunate how many will miss this, due to the bias of the fake media. Once again, a yuge moment to be celebrated by those of us in the know. #Privilege.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes. This is a much more consequential set of relationships than the one we’ve had for decades with the head-chopping Wahabbi Islamic radicals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who are the biggest sponsors of the liver-eating Al Qaeda and ISIS. And the majority of the terrorists who attacked our homeland on 9/11.
LikeLike
This has got to be a very concerning weekend for China. Early in the Trump administration, China more or less asked Australia to choose between the US and China. I don’t think the phrase “100 years of mateship” was picked randomly, if anything it was a message to China. Now we have Modi and President Trump together.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It has to be a very concerning weekend for democrats. Trump just ripped a huge chunk of democrat voters in his largest campaign rally to date.
Now suppose Trump calls Mexico and sets up a deal like Modi just did addressing Mexican Americans? Suppose Trumps suggest that maybe we can follow up with a State Dinner…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gabbard should have a fit over Trump’s success, Hindu that she is (& Trump hater!) 🙂
LikeLike
Anyone want to challenge what I said before Trump was even elected? I said Trump will be the greatest leader the world has ever known.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No challenge here! 😀
LikeLike
How could there be so much hatred for a man that is doing so much for this world? The Left is absolutely unhinged! Politicians had better stand up and take notice! Policies of the past have become obsolete.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The left as usual are just fools being manipulated by the establishment rich and powerful, who are discovering they’re not as omnipotent as they once thought.
LikeLike
DJT is a most unusual world presence, doing what should have been done decades before. To have this vision of mutual political-economic advantage in defiance of EU, Saudi, Sino-Russian autarchs is a quintessential –dare we say, “exceptional”– American ability.
Leveraging the neglected U.S. domestic economy (“Main Street” prosperity) to long-term advantage represents the definitive end of ossified elites’ 72-year Postwar Period (1945 – 2017), a generational sea-change already introducing a 21st Century New World Order at radical odds with credentialed dirigistes’ self-serving Entitlement Mentality.
Over the next 36 – 72 years, as hyperlinked, self-emergent Cloud Minds evolve sentience, Earth’s already 670-year post-Holocene Interglacial phase drives humanity en masse off Planet Earth to giant intrasolar refugia dispersed about the plae of Sol’s ecliptic, Trump’s truly global vision will enable more change through AD 2125 than in the previous four centuries.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you didn’t watch Modi’s intro, you are truly missing out. He said, “You are watching history before your very eyes”. Geez, I got goose bumps on my only remaining leg!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
They adore their PM! He’s a rock-star!
“This day will be remembered for decades”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Two legends together in one roof #modiji #triumph
LikeLiked by 1 person
Only one word can possibly describe this wonderful event, including the fantastically appreciative crowd, heartwarming messages from both PM Modi and the best President of my lifetime!
WINNING!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Are you the David A.Crain?
LikeLike
Are you the David A.Crain?
LikeLike
That was very moving. I feel great joy having viewed it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Modi made a power play today, showing the type of political cache he has in the US that could make a difference in 2020. Watch the results of Indian American voters in 2020. In 2016, it’s reporter that 70% of them voted for Hillary. I believe this time, based on this reception and Modi’s effusive praise of Trump, that will flip. There are reportedly 4.5 million Indian Americans in the US. That’s a significant voting block!
Back to the power play. It should not be lost on anyone that the biggest applause Trump received was when he talked about fighting radical Islamic terrorism. Pakistan is India’s number one preoccupation and Kashmir is the main conflict point. Having the US side with India is atypical to what it has traditionally been in history. Historically, the US and Pakistan had closer ties than the US and India. Modi is looking to change this definitively and its looks like he has.
Pakistan on the other hand has turned to China but China has been buffeted by the US in trade. It appears with Trump, Pakistan made a bad bet on China (in the Obama years) and now is looking to get back its relationship with the US. Trump needs to see resolution in Afghanistan before that relationship can improve but Trump seems to like Khan.
In all, India is rising. I believe we are entering a 20 year period where the talk will be about India more so than China. China had their miracle run from 2000-2020, but I think 2020-2040 will be India’s turn as the US decouples from China and embraces the Indo-PAC alliance of Japan, India and Australia.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Patriotic Hindu Americans have their own “walk-away”/ “jexodus” movement. Not easy, but they’re motivated.
Check it out: https://twitter.com/HinduAmericans
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the Asian Pivot that the Gaylord Administration only promised.
#GreatnessHappens
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is that the gay Lord Administration?
LikeLike
Do it in Silicon Valley and the rest of the tech corridors……
Beautiful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m very concerned about the enormous influx of Indian H1B Visa holders that have come to the U.S.. They have been undercutting the tech market for years. They aren’t better, they will just work more cheaply.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Direct threat to recent college graduates and older IT professionals (e.g. ME). I apologize, but I do not see this working out well for the skilled workforce and may cost votes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The other concern that I have, from personal experience, is that for every one H1B Visa granted, we not only get the tech worker (who often takes a job from a US Citizen) but we also get their spouse, and BOTH sets of parents! And the parents are usually over the age of 65 AND have no source of income so they go onto SSI (the salary of the Visa holder is not considered, although it should be!) AND they immediately go onto Medicare/Medicaid, even though they never paid a dime into our system!
So the tech worker is able to take a job that pays $75K, instead of the $125K that the US worker was getting, because the whole family lives together in one house, and each of the parents/in-laws bring in $1500-2000 per month in benefits, AND they do childcare for free so the mom can go get a job as well. This cycle has driven up the cost of real estate and property taxes in my area so high that many families who have lived here their whole lives are having to leave the area…
(BTW, my husband is the son of legal immigrants so I am NOT anti-immigration. BUT, when his family immigrated there was no family reunification policy and they had to sign numerous documents that said they neither they, nor their family members, would be eligible for ANY public benefits!)
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is nice to see that a few leaders get Trump. Yes, PDJT is disrupting the world, reworking the systems, changing things up.
Those that benefited from the previous system that crippled the lower and middle classes don’t want the change. China, Europe, Iran, and the American oligarchs and fake elite are fighting with all they can, but Trump changes the world around him no matter what they can do.
Their fears are justified because Trump is out to weaken the cosmopolitan classes with loyalty to each other and not to their own countries.
I wish he could just throw these looters all in jail and seize all their assets as ill-gotten gains.
LikeLike
Wow, Modi is good!
It is ashamed the the other party could not get behind DJT’s work and ratify USMCA. Now I see how much better it would position USA in trade talks. I am looking forward to ridding our corrupt and selfish representatives.
LikeLike
Wow, Modi is good!
It is ashamed the the other party could not get behind DJT’s work and ratify USMCA. Now I see how much better it would position USA in trade talks. I am looking forward to ridding our corrupt and selfish representatives.
LikeLike
I can’t think of a better time to post this video.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t it amazing what can get be accomplished with a God-fearing, truly patriotic VSG at the helm?
The man has obviously thought long and hard about what he would do if he ever became President. Words fail when I try to fathom everything he’s accomplished in the face of 360° opposition here and around the world.
Now he’s not just POTUS–he’s the top dog, the head honcho, the big cheese, the man in charge, the leader of the world! Modi gets it. A few other foreign leaders bought tickets early and are on board the Trump Express. Their countries will prosper as a result. Others will just be run over.
As Sundance (and now Modi) says, this is history in the making. And we get a ringside seat!
God bless and keep our VSG President Donald J. Trump, and God bless the United States of America!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Utterly Epic introduction.
God Bless PDJT & PM Modi
LikeLiked by 2 people
Energy sector CEOs:
LikeLike
Sound familiar?
LikeLike
“While the media is trying to paint Trump as a racist…”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Count the Philippines and its murderous President Duterte out of the group of countries that will work with the US to confront China whether economically or otherwise. Duterte and a few officers of his military are clearly in the pocket of China. The US should cut all ties to Duterte’s corrupt regime. President Trump should stay away from Duterte until he is toppled from power by his own people and by majority of the military that remains loyal to the Philippine Constitution.
LikeLike
Modi is quite an orator. Looks like Indian Americans love him, contrary to what the Paks say.
LikeLike
Ya, this is pretty huge
LikeLike
President Trump retweet
LikeLike
Gabbard is Samoan — not Indian. She is a Hare Krishna cultist… though she prefers the term “transcendental Hindu”.
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2017/11/06/what-does-tulsi-gabbard-believe
LikeLike
Maybe it’s best the Stupids in the MSM havnt taken notice of what PDJT is doing. They along with the Communist Democrats would try to sabotage the whole thing. Not that they could.
LikeLike
The Prime Minister of India just gave the most impassioned introduction to President Trump I have heard to date.
His enthusiasm and the enthusiasm of the crowd built to such a crescendo. It was worth the watch.
You will not see this from the national media. Thank you Sundance.
LikeLike
Wow! Just Wow!
LikeLike
The man has been spectacular, he has delivered beyond my hopes.
Donald Trump in the greatest President in my lifetime, that I am sure.
I also believe he is one of the greatest in our great history.
But, he has been, and continues to be, savaged by the communist democrat party.
Because he is crushing their dreams of creating a communist slave state in America.
It is about time some on the world stage are stating the obvious, stating what they
know, Donald Trump may yet save the world from the scourge that is the
communist conspiracy to rule and enslave the world.
I sincerely appreciate your words Mr. Modi.
And thank GOD for Donald Trump.
LikeLike
We all owe Sundance many thanks for his extraordinary writing. He is more than a journalist, he is a real time electronic historian.
LikeLike
Sundance: Thank you so much for posting this introduction by PM Modi. I was so moved (nearly to tears) hearing it live and just listened to it again. What a historic moment in the sea of change we are witnessing as we ride the Trump train! I cannot recall another similar moment in history where a foreign leader addressed 50,000 people in the US with millions others watching around the world and addressing and honoring a US President as Modi does. Wow! What a bond these two leaders have formed!
And following meetings with his friend PM Abe recently, with PM Scott Morrison these past few days and now this event with Modi – – all I can say is it’s breathtakingly awesome!
Winning indeed!
LikeLike