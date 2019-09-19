More Trudeau Pictures Surface – Prime Minister Says Can’t Recall Number of Times He Wore Blackface…

As more pictures of Justin from Canada begin to surface; and with at least three instances currently known by media; the Canadian prime minister said today he cannot remember how many times he wore blackface.

Prim Minister @JustinTrudeau is the personification of the David Mamet Principle which says (in essence): In order for cultural progressives to force compliance with their ideological demands, they must also pretend not to know things… pic.twitter.com/UTUOQCjXnp — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) September 20, 2019

