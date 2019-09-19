More Trudeau Pictures Surface – Prime Minister Says Can’t Recall Number of Times He Wore Blackface…

As more pictures of Justin from Canada begin to surface; and with at least three instances currently known by media; the Canadian prime minister said today he cannot remember how many times he wore blackface.
“How many times did I do it? Ah 38 times. Nah, make that 76 times.”
What’s with this guy? It’s like he’s got a shoe polish fetish. Did he apply it to his eyebrows before or after half-affixing them to his face? It’s good to see Rev Sharpton putting him in his place.
Chris Rose is in Britain. Justin’s famous everywhere.
