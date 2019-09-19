Mark Meadows: “James Comey’s Problems Are Just Now Starting”…

Posted on September 19, 2019 by

Representative Mark Meadows discusses the contradictions between James Comey’s testimony to congress and the statements attributed to him by Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Bill Barr, Big Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, FBI, IG Report Comey, IG Report FISA Abuse, Legislation, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Treason, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

35 Responses to Mark Meadows: “James Comey’s Problems Are Just Now Starting”…

  1. chojun says:
    September 19, 2019 at 2:13 pm

    For the first time I feel like Meadows might be playing games here. Was this a criminal referral? Is Comey being referred for “inconsistencies” or for lying?

    Why is Meadows referring to the IG instead of Barr?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. cboldt says:
    September 19, 2019 at 2:18 pm

    Solomon Wisenberg was on one of the FoxNews programs this morning, and opined that getting Comey on any sort of perjury of false statements charge is unlikely. He gave as a reason that such charges are difficult to prove, period, not that Comey had any particular advantage other than being a slick talker.
    He noted that telling diametrically opposed versions is a per se violation in some venues (court), but that Comey’s various accounts are unlikely to be diametrically opposed.
    I think the reason for using IG rather than go to DOJ direct is that IG is more likely to issue a report that can be made public. This is done when you know DOJ is going to decline.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Clara says:
      September 19, 2019 at 2:53 pm

      Solomon Wisenberg has been defending the deep state and downplaying the level of criminality involved here from Day One. Ignore him. He is a hack.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Pedro Morales says:
        September 19, 2019 at 3:24 pm

        He is right far more often than the Tick Tock club or the GITMO nonsense I gave to wade through every damn day. How many times are morons gonna post about hangings and treason? For all things under the sun–THAT AINT HAPPENING!!!! Cripes! You aren’t locking up lawyers who know how to play word salad games. They word parse for a living and a DC jury will NOT convict on that type of nonsense. You get them on illegal NSA searches. illegal FISA warrants, abuse of power, misrepresntations to the FISC, hiding exculpatory evidence. And even that aint easy. You need to break them financially and get people to talk and take plea deal. You need document, texts, and key witnesses who can spell it out.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • cboldt says:
          September 19, 2019 at 3:52 pm

          The “illegal FISA warrants” is going to be tough. 50 USC 1808(b) gives a defense to illegal snooping under FISA, if there is a warrant.

          Like

          Reply
  3. Brant says:
    September 19, 2019 at 2:27 pm

    With the latest leaker stuff, we are most frustrated with nothing happening on our side. But all of this is on Trumps time table. It will happen when he is ready. Really that’s all we have, we can huff and puff, but it’s up to him.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Brant says:
      September 19, 2019 at 2:34 pm

      Brownface Trudeau is a few weeks before the election. I know there is the nothing inside a year of election unwritten rule, but when have Dims played by the rules? Expect from them and Trump will counter. Should be impressive few weeks before the election. He also has to know who his opponent will be too. So expect nothing big before spring 2020.

      Like

      Reply

  4. Pingback: “Mark Meadows: “James Comey’s Problems Are Just Now Starting”… | The Radio Patriot

  5. Zorro says:
    September 19, 2019 at 2:31 pm

    Comey is first and foremost a lawyer and a highly paid one. It’s not going to be easy to pin him down.

    Like

    Reply
  6. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    September 19, 2019 at 2:33 pm

    I don’t trust Meadows; I can’t get a good “read” on him. I keep getting an image of Paul Ryan sitting on Meadow’s shoulder whispering into his ear.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Beau Geste says:
    September 19, 2019 at 2:37 pm

    Comey intentionally lied to President Trump (and admitted he withheld necessary information from Congress because of “sensitivity”) is a violation of the same 18 USC 1101 statute applied as bludgeon against General Flynn, Martha Stewart, George Papadopolous, Scooter Libby, snd countless others. There is no statutory exception for lying to the President of the United States. It is all on the written record.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Mike Robinson says:
    September 19, 2019 at 2:40 pm

    To my reading, the US Constitution is very simple:

    (§1.3.7) “Judgment in Cases of impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from Office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States: but the Party convicted shall nevertheless be liable and subject to Indictment, Trial, Judgment and Punishment, according to Law.”

    Clearly, from this we see two things: (1) that the to-be-impeached party is already in trouble with the Law, and (2) that the Congress is not a Court. We know from the records of their (secret) deliberations that the Founders specifically intended to steer their bouncing baby Country well away from the English rabbit-hole of “maladministration,” which was being tested in the Mother Country even as they wrote.

    And yet, here we have a President … unlike Nixon and Clinton … who is not in fear of “Indictment, Trial, Judgment and Punishment” from anyone at all! The very-highest officials who are responsible for such “prosecutorial decisions” have already spoken, and they took especial pains to point out that their judgment was not influenced by “exactly who the plaintiff is.”

    The Constitution clearly implies – as the Founders certainly intended – that “impeachment is a response.” But, in the case of this President, there is nothing to be responded to. He is innocent, in the eyes of the Law, and will never be tried for anything. And the Constitutionally-established limitations of the powers of Congress specifically state that they are quite powerless to bring criminal charges against him.

    No matter what “unscrupulous lawyers who have made far(!) too much money at our expense” might say to the contrary.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • cboldt says:
      September 19, 2019 at 2:55 pm

      So what? Congress is immune to the constitution. So are the other branches.
      Does born a dual citizen satisfy the natural born citizen clause? Not even debated in public.
      There is enough “impeachment is a political tool” noise out there that Congress is close to viewing it as “vote of confidence.” Impeach him for policy positions, like on immigration, and label it high crimes.
      The institutiuons are a dangerous joke. Dishonest to the core.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  9. Gazzer says:
    September 19, 2019 at 2:59 pm

    Are you the same Mike Robinson that was married BHO?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Louisiana Tea Rose says:
    September 19, 2019 at 3:49 pm

    The stench coming out of Schiff’s accusation is almost as palpable as it is overwhelming. Trump struck precisely the correct tone: too clumsy and stupid to pass muster.

    And it’s a pushpin on the map…we are RIGHT OVER TARGET.

    GOOD TIMES, PEOPLE. GOOD TIMES.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. DesertRain says:
    September 19, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    Ex FBI SSA Josh Campbell’s book is out.

    CNN has published an excerpt which is Campbell’s Recollection of the Jan 6, 2017 meeting with Pres Elect Trump at Trump Towers.

    Campbell claims 2 US Senators had direct communication with Comey about the Steele Dossier in 2016 – Burr and McCain. Per Campbell, his book is the first reporting on Senator Burr.

    https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2019/09/15/politics/crossfire-hurricane-josh-campbell-james-comey-trump-tower/index.html?__twitter_impression=true

    Like

    Reply
    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      September 19, 2019 at 4:09 pm

      RE: Campbell claims 2 US Senators had direct communication with Comey about the Steele Dossier in 2016 – Burr and McCain.

      Thanks.

      Like

      Reply
  12. clodfobble says:
    September 19, 2019 at 4:11 pm

    When I see Comey perp walked out of his house at midnight surrounded by SWAT,,, THEN I’ll believe he has some trouble. Otherwise, blah, blah, blah.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Moe Grimm says:
    September 19, 2019 at 4:13 pm

    The only thing I’m interested in at this point, this very late point. is indictments against 18 U.S.C. § 3583. The walk on eggs time under very low handing fruit (evidence) has come and gone. Over a year ago at that for at least the first set of them. We seem to be gaining more on statutory limitations than on indictments. This ludicrous intransigence is like watching molasses move up hill. And today, there may be another False Flag distraction being raised. And you can be assured Acosta & Co. will be totally engaged on behalf of Schiff, Burr (you betcha’), Warner LLP… and like ilk.

    Like

    Reply
  14. John says:
    September 19, 2019 at 4:42 pm

    This would be related to Nune’s conspiracy referral. Comey doesn’t have allies on either side, so my odds on him being the sole culprit have gone way up. No CNN job, the Dems think he screwed HRC, conspiracy referral and despite his testimony to generally just getting briefed he was centrally involved with FISA and Flynn and Prez. Not standing up for Page, Strzok or McCabe in subsequent interviews. You can see the political deal and Comey is left without a chair.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s