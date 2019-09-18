Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows Discuss Fallout from Lewandowski Testimony…

House Judiciary committee members Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows appear on Fox News this morning to discuss the ridiculous committee hearing yesterday where former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski delivered testimony.
Additionally Rep. Greg Steube, (R-Fla.) discusses Corey Lewandowski’s testimony before the committee with Maria Bartiromo.
Republicans better be prepared when Nadler brings in professional attorneys to harass President Trump supporters. Corey held his own, but that attorney was a POS and it was all to make anyone associated with President Trump to look like a liar. Chiding him for an interview on TV like he was under oath?
It was a hit on his campaign for Senator.
Hopefully the republicans will be hiring some “staff” to counter this type of questioning in the future.
LOL! Following Corey’s recap of the Russia hoax; Maria: “Yeeeep!”
Apparently Horowitz is testifying and no one cares.
Also people watching are saying he wasn’t forthcoming his investigation is worthless and incomplete
Horowitz is a bureaucrat bent on protecting his fiefdom and his precious processes.
Appointed by a demorat and carrying water for same.
Sooner or later they have to throw the Hail Mary, and start calling people like Andrew Weismann. They’ll self-destruct.
Mr. Lewandowski gave Nadler’s committee the respect it deserved.
————-
“Our government… teaches the whole people by its example. If the government becomes the lawbreaker, it breeds contempt for law; it invites every man to become a law unto himself; it invites anarchy”. ~ Louis Brandeis
