585 Days Since Susan Rice Email Was Exposed – Content Still Redacted, Why?….

On February 8th, 2018, Senator Lindsey Graham first revealed an inauguration day email from Susan Rice to herself. That’s 585 days ago and yet we still don’t know what is behind the removed and classified paragraph. Why is this being kept hidden?
(L-R) Ruemmler, Obama, Monaco and Rice
At 12:15pm on January 20th, 2017, Obama’s outgoing National Security Advisor Susan Rice wrote a memo-to-self. Many people have called this her “CYA” (cover your ass) memo, from the position that Susan Rice was protecting herself from consequences if the scheme against President Trump was discovered. Here’s the email:
On January 5, following a briefing by IC leadership on Russian hacking during the 2016 Presidential election, President Obama had a brief follow-on conversation with FBI Director Jim Corney and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates in the Oval Office. Vice President Biden and I were also present.
President Obama began the conversation by stressing his continued commitment to ensuring that every aspect of this issue is handled by the Intelligence and law enforcement communities “by the book“.
The President stressed that he is not asking about, initiating or instructing anything from a law enforcement perspective. He reiterated that our law enforcement team needs to proceed as it normally would, by the book.
From a national security perspective, however, President Obama said he wants to be sure that, as we engage with the incoming team, we are mindful to ascertain if there is any reason that we cannot share information fully as it relates to Russia.
[Redacted Classified Section of Unknown length]
The President asked Corney to inform him if anything changes in the next few weeks that should affect how we share classified information with the incoming team. Corney said he would.
Susan Rice ~ (pdf link)
This has the hallmarks of an Obama administration justification memo, written by an outgoing National Security Advisor Susan Rice to document why there have been multiple false and misleading statements given to incoming President Trump and his officials.
This is not a “CYA” memo per se’, this appears to be a justification memo for use AFTER the Trump-Russia collusion/conspiracy narrative collapsed; if the impeachment effort failed.
The “By The Book” aspect refers to President Obama and Susan Rice being told by CIA Director John Brennan, FBI Director James Comey, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, that President Trump was the subject of an active counterintelligence investigation…. Yet, Rice denies ever knowing about Trump being under investigation.
So with that investigation concluded, why doesn’t Senator Lindsey Graham release the full email content, including the classified and redacted aspects which remain hidden?
Susan Rice responded to Senator Graham’s letter through her attorney Kathryn Ruemmler. Ms. Ruemmler is now the global co-chairman of the Latham & Watkins white collar criminal defense practice; she formerly served as White House Counsel to Obama.
Ruemmler’s letter stated there was nothing unusual about Rice’s email memorializing a White House meeting two weeks after the meeting occurred, January 5, 2017. Additionally, Ms. Rice’s lawyer said her client was completely unaware of the FBI investigation into President Trump at the time she made the draft on January 20th.
Ruemmler’s letter on behalf of Rice states:
The memorandum to file drafted by Ambassador Rice memorialized an important national security discussion between President Obama and the FBI Director and the Deputy Attorney General. President Obama and his national security team were justifiably concerned about potential risks to the Nation’s security from sharing highly classified information about Russia with certain members of the Trump transition team, particularly Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.
In light of concerning communications between members of the Trump team and Russian officials, before and after the election, President Obama, on behalf of his national security team, appropriately sought the FBI and the Department of Justice’s guidance on this subject. In the conversation Ambassador Rice documented, there was no discussion of Christopher Steele or the Steele dossier, contrary to the suggestion in your letter.
Given the importance and sensitivity of the subject matter, and upon the advice of the White House Counsel’s Office, Ambassador Rice created a permanent record of the discussion. Ambassador Rice memorialized the discussion on January 20, because that was the first opportunity she had to do so, given the particularly intense responsibilities of the National Security Advisor during the remaining days of the Administration and transition.
Ambassador Rice memorialized the discussion in an email sent to herself during the morning of January 20, 2017. The time stamp reflected on the email is not accurate, as Ambassador Rice departed the White House shortly before noon on January 20.
While serving as National Security Advisor, Ambassador Rice was not briefed on the existence of any FBI investigation into allegations of collusion between Mr. Trump’s associates and Russia, and she later learned of the fact of this investigation from Director Comey’s subsequent public testimony.
Ambassador Rice was not informed of any FISA applications sought by the FBI in its investigation, and she only learned of them from press reports after leaving office.
.
Everything about this Susan Rice email, including the explanations from her lawyer Kathryn H. Ruemmler, is sketchy and suspicious. The sketchy extends to Senator Graham’s lack of action to declassify the redacted paragraph.
Nothing about this is passing the sniff test…
Left to right: Kathryn H. Ruemmler, President Obama, Lisa Monaco and Susan Rice.
Anyone who took an inhale of that “sniff” is now on lock down and figuring out their new “tale”. We, the people have had enough – release the kraken NOW!. We are ready and can take it!
Can someone superimpose Barr’s face on here?
I believe it’s on the rock. A face with tongue hanging out. Anyone else see it?
The one that looks like Bart Simpson puking?
It’s becoming apparent to me that the reason that this is taking so long is because of POTUS. Ocsams razor. If he wanted this out, it would be out. He would simply tweet stuff over wrays objection. If he could tweet that his wires were tapped, he could tweet “Obama’s team were doing illegal nsa searches on me and my family”. No one could stop him. He hasn’t. Consider this. I have always believed the Dems are clever. Not so much. They have bungled and been outmaneuvered in this whole sh1t storm. Why the f are they going after kavanaugh now? The story collapsed. Emoluments has collapsed. Turnberry collapsed. Recession and the inverted curve collapsed. Scarramucci? Mattis? Biden is imploding. Corn Pop and a knife fight? Warren could be the choice.??? Pocohantas!!! Adam Schiff and a whistle blower? Stormy part 2? Why are they throwing all this crap out there now? Why not wait until 2020? Distraction? Flood the zone with fake news. Why? Is rbg dying of cancer? Dems don’t usually panic. But they are panicking. Big time. Cripes. What do the Dems and Trump know? Why are the Dems and the MSM panicking? It can’t be good for them. What is gonna come out. What does Trump have? They could not take out the Teflon Don. And now he watches and waits.
You are ready, millions are not
Agree, I wish this thing would speed up, but with most people still getting a lot of their news from a totally corrupt MSM, it’s going to take time to show those people their being lied to by a fake MSM controlled by corrupt Democrats.
I’m eager to know the bipartisan plotting that went on in early 2017, while John McCain was still alive and cackling. We know Lindsey Graham followed McCain everywhere, his tail wagging. Perhaps Graham and Susan Collins fought for Brett Kavanaugh to serve their penance for being coup plotters?
Some of the Senate seditionists are easy to guess: flaky Flake, that corker of a bad senator, Bob Corker. Richard Burr grovelling in front of Mark Warner would embarrass a poodle.
Ben Sasse, the Prince of Denmark, couldn’t decide whether to run again in 2020. He meant that if given the chance he would vote yes on impeachment, then retire, knowing he was finished in politics.
Ever in the shadows, McConnell would still have been the anchor man on their sinister tug of war team.
In the House, Paul Ryan, the Mount Neverest of Never-Trumpers, was proud to play the Joker to Trump’s Batman. When he left, he took 40+ Never-Trumper incumbents with him.
Mark Sanford, still in his hiking boots, must have danced with the Devil. Mia Love, Mitt’s opening act, showed the fat lady can sing long before it’s over.
Oh, the book some cruel Democrat (aren’t they all?) could write!
Unfortunately, we all know, that although Lindsey can be quite powerful with his choice of words when he wants to (eg Kavanaugh hearings), he is still a swamp inhabitant and he won’t declassify this memo. The only chance is Barr. This memo is definitely intriguing and that missing paragraph could fill in some interesting gaps (maybe also about the 702 queries???)
He strikes me as either as Varys (GOT) or Palpatine…. Leaning very heavily towards palpatine though, not gonna lie. Gang of 8 but unlike Nunes his real loyalty is questionable. He’s just as never Trump but smart enough to use him and us to his advantage… I just can’t trust him.
Graham wants his amnesty BS.
Any deal with Graham will eventually involve amnesty.
So: No deal with Graham.
“. . . although Lindsey can be quite powerful with his choice of words when he wants to (eg Kavanaugh hearings), he is still a swamp inhabitant and he won’t declassify this memo.”
Exactly. And like most elected officials, his loyalty lies with the UniParty and With the Deep State. While he nominally supports Trump, like most elected Republican senators, he is also a globalist who profits from establishment lobby money and is perfectly at home with the loss of American jobs to China and other countries, just as he is perfectly at home with open borders.
I believe it was SD who wrote that the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence is an extra constitutional (or something) body that has all the skeletons on everyone. He stated it is tough for any AG to wade through those waters to accomplish anything to undermine the deep state.
Based on that assertion it sounds as if it will continue to be drip drip until it is not. One can only hope and pray we FISA’d all those traitors and will have inserted assets into their offices and lives to bring them down as they attempted will PDJT. But just as it took them years of surveillance so it will take the good guys.
From what I’m reading the Flynn case is the linchpin to bringing them all down. Or maybe it’s the impetus. Anywho, Flynn case needs to be settled first. Then we may hear about Roger Stone getting railroaded and learn more from there.
How much of this is being saved for the election season, I wonder?
I want to know too, but I sometimes wonder if it’s just being saved up to make news later. At least, that’s the hopeful take on it all.
If that’s the case (and I don’t think it is), it will be dismissed as a political hit job.
Declassifying, enacting equal justice should NEVER be used as a political weapon.
Politics and Justice should always be kept separate.
I agree.
“should always” is the key, we’re not dealing with a fair team so the rules have to change too.
You’re right that ‘we’re not dealing with a fair team’ which is all the more reason that laws must be enforced and those who committed illegal acts must be charged, prosecuted, and hopefully, sentenced.
President Trump and others keep saying that this should never happen to another president.
Well, if they get away with it, it definitely WILL happen again.
Declassifying and exposing the dirty deeds is an important first step, but it’s not enough.
Perp walks and prison time just might discourage others from trying it again. In fact, it’s the ONLY way to ensure that it DOESN’T happen to another president.
Democrats have made it abundantly clear they plan to continue the ‘injustice’ of smearing PDJT with endless ‘allegations and investigations’ throughout the coming year. That’s a political continuation of an attempted coup d’etat. Justice should not be delayed or denied just because it’s campaign season when the need for justice arises from political acts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly, ms doodlebug.
Ms D,
I agree. I was thinking about this as an accusation from the Dems that the Repubs are trying to use indictments that they are trying to throw the election. But on their side, they are going straight ahead with the lies. So, we should go straight ahead with the truth.
Why did Rice repeatedly refer to James Comey as James Corney?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Software-generated issue during the transfer from the PDF.
He’s Corn Pop
LikeLiked by 7 people
James “Corn Pop” Corney Comey
Sweet!!!
Maybe he’s part of that gang Biden was telling tales about?
There’s a reason for every decision, or non-decision. What it is has yet to be revealed, if it ever will. IMO the coup attempt is a side-show to POTUS, he doesn’t want to waste his energy and time on it. MAGA and KAG are his main focus.
Yes, the Democrats should be allowed to use the full power of the federal government to try and overturn and election and send many innocent people to jail as part of their coup effort and there should be no legal penalties. That is a brilliant point you make.
No one said that. Terrible way to communicate an idea. Make up the extreme reverse and attribute it to others. hmmm, who does that? hmmm.
He has to eventually. They will come after him and his family with everything they have in 2024.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would suggest that the recent annunciations concerning Susan Rice in the media are more related to the OIG report getting ready to be released. The letter that was delivered to her right after the election from British intelligence claiming that Steele was not trustworthy is the key imo. Perhaps she and others sat on the letter and made a deliberative decision not to inform the fisa court of it’s existence… which would put her and anyone else with knowledge of the letter and had anything to do with the Page fisa app in legal jeopardy.
Can’t wait to find out who she talked to. I’m sure Barr and Durham know exactly and if so there have to be criminal referrals in the report. No wonder Iran is trying to start a war.
Susan Rice isn’t fooling anyone with a brain, especially her republican son John.
He’s pro Trump, pro Kavanaugh, and the president of the Stanford college republicans.
https://www.foxnews.com/us/susan-rices-republican-son-allegedly-physically-assaulted-at-pro-kavanaugh-rally
When the hell did Susan Rice and Rowan Atkinson have a love child? Yikes.
MJ,
Completely scrubbed from Atkinson’s Wiki page. Imagine that. The boy does not exist. Is this then true, or false?
…”How we share classified information with incoming team.”
Open ‘computer system’ to 17 agencies the NIGHT BEFORE odumber left 1500 Penn
dang, Oops: 1600
Yep, Rice’s computer was not correctly synced, so the “time stamp is not accurate” (did she produce any other documents that same day that did have an accurate time stamp?), and of course she was too busy to even think of producing a five minute document over 15 friggin days, and not to mention that the whole damn thing was predicated on LTG. Flynn being railroaded by the special counsel’s thugs in pinstripes.
Do not trust Graham; he is swamp central personified…..let’s hope AG Barr is not. Rumor has it to expect a pretty big “bucket” of information to be dropped by the end of the month. We’ll see…..
Not correctly synced. Hmmm. I doubt her computer was a stand-alone and air gapped from any network.
The network most computers are synced to…unless the Awan brothers were handling IT for her.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
IIRC the redaction codes on the memo suggested some of the redacted content was of a nature which would seriously damage foreign relations if released. There were classification codes on the document (again IIRC) which tended to support the redaction codes.
(Someone please check behind me. I can’t find my old work).
Damage to foreign relations is not a legitimate reason to conceal information relating to a coup. In fact, it is imperative that We The People need to know that information in full. We certainly need to know the details of foreign attempts to overthrow an election. People that want to conceal it are allied with foreigners, in other words: traitors.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you wanted to hide that Britain, Spain, Australia , etc were cooperating in the coup, then, that would be a good reason. to them.
We already know about UK and Australia. We need the details. There is no reason to conceal anything. 100% sunlight. 100% accountability. 0 exceptions.
I’m not saying any redaction reasons are good reasons at all. Given how Wray’s FBI pretty much falsely redacted and classified the Kavelec documents re Steele when they were first released, I wouldn’t be surprised in the least if Rice’s memo was deliberately misclassified and redacted.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah, it was “by the book”. The only problem is the book is Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals”
The real problem is our government is still totally infested with Obama radicals and RINO Deep State puppets, who believe, quite correctly for now, that the government is their personal domain, and they can do as they please
I hope our President has a plan in place, and that’s why he’s not using his authority in a more aggressive way
Everyone involved on both sides seem to be entrenched insiders, and I find that a self defeating strategy for our side
LikeLiked by 3 people
When she says the investigation was by the book, of course it was. These departments get to write their own books and policies, evidently. Secondly, this seems to smack of the Hillary investigation. Why is Ruemmler allowed to act as Susan Rice’s counsel, when it appears she may also be a witness?
Ask Cheryl Mills. She’s an expert.
Wonder when the photo on the O couch was taken with Rice’s attorney?
I don’t know about all of you but since election night I HAVE been waiting for the shoe to drop. I WAITED patiently (and hopefully) until 2:30 AM for his presidency to be announced. And I am STILL, STILL living with the anxiety that it will be “taken away”. Call me crazy but I cannot relax as long as these Democrats in congress will NOT accept the results of the 2016 elections. Heck, I was BUMMED when Romney lost, I live in NY and it was during Sandy and I recall going to bed (in the dark — cause we had no electricity for 15 days where I live) knowing MR lost. BUT I accepted it and moved on. What the beck is wrong with Dems? No need to respond to me I know. AND that is why I fight so hard – LOVE PDJT. I WILL fight as hard as he fights for me. I am 100% on his side and will forge forward in grace, style and conviction.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When I feel that way it helps me to say, “Okay Lord, this is in Your hands—you gave him to us–and I trust You have all of this under control. Please protect and keep him.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why? Because President Trump refuses to declassify. There is no reason for it to be classified, and Trump promised to declassify all the documents many times. But he has failed to deliver on that promise for two years. If Trump wanted the documents in the public’s hands it would all be public. Trump is the problem. He promised to make all the truth public but he has chosen not to. He is the one protecting the guilty from the evidence that is in the classified emails and text messages. Trump is running out the clock.
LikeLike
Trump is running out the clock. says Kent.
Nice try. Worthy of a nuggie in real time. Maybe good for two meth enemas, troll pay.
Wow, you learn something new every day. I didn’t know that the Shareblue employees work for a couple of meth enemas a day.
Give it a break, Kent.
Just vote for someone else, in 2020, because,”Trump promised to declassify”, which you ASSumed meant you would be able to see it, and because YOU are disappointed, you blame him.
Yeah, and your not gonna vote for him, cause he promised amnesty on DACA,….AND he said “Red letter law”,…and,…whatever.
Why Kent?
I think the answers that you’re looking for are at huffy po.
Declassification is what we have
all been waiting for, an it is way
past due! One thing I feel is that if
AG Barr did not get into the DOJ,
The mueller investigation would not
have stopped when it did. I will
give that to Barr. I do believe PDJT
to his word to the people about
Declassifying everything it’s the
agencies DOJ/FBI/CIA/DNI etc. that
still have the cover up (Obama hold
overs) working full force! PDJT had to put up with this from day one, an he still slapped them down day after day an accomplished more in the first 3
years than I’ve ever seen a president
do!!! PDJT trusts Barr to what is right,
an I hope he does, cause we all know
trusting anyone in Washington DC
or trusting anyone with a history in
DC is slim. If the declassification is
going to happen it should within this
next month, cause after it will be to
close to 2020. An if the corruption
cover up gets all the dirt to that point
then they just have to be successful
to help the DemoRats an media rig
the election an not let PDJT have
a second term. An we know they are
up to this big time already!! I agree
with SD on getting that Rice email
redacted part unredacted, would love to see that too! Sundance I think
you have done a great job with
all of the articles on this from the start!
An I thank you!!
Sorry how my comment is
a lil broken up..
Was different when I posted it 😒
Kelly,
Consider it from another angle. If 80% or more of the people aren’t paying attention or are still watching and reading the MSM and are thus unaware of the depth of the corruption and coup, what would you do? You’ve had allies in conservative and alternative media knocking on this story from nearly day one, yet still the message isn’t as widespread as it should be.
Would it then be prudent to give people other reasons to vote for you, not against the Dems? Create a fabulous economy, ensure our standing against China, bring back jobs, resuscitate whole industries, give vets a choice in medical care, give people the right to try experimental treatments, get that border wall going, etc. In short, if you can’t get them to pay attention to spygate, give them something they are interested in and will pay attention to.
I see the President as doing the job he set out to do. He’s not letting himself be distracted by spygate. He may have just this one shot on China. He needs to take care of that first. Spygate will need to come after and may not come until his second term.
Trolls are already out of time.
I must have been misinformed. I read here, pretty sure, that whenever a FISA warrant is sought, on a U.S. Citisen, that a,waiver must first be signed, by either the Natl. Security Advisor, or the POTUS.
So, which is it. Did Comey notvrequest the waiver so Rice and Obama can say “We didn’t know nuffin, didn’t DO nuffin!”
Or did one or the other sign it, …
Either way, her lawyers claim is,absurd on its face. She is National Security Advisor. If she truly believed that members of the incoming admin were Russian spies, she would be all over knowing what the investigators were doing.
These people got really sloppy, from having gotten away with so much, for so long,…they were negligent in establishing “plausible deniability”.
Its simply not credible. And the lawyers letter says “especially Gen Flynn”, and yet Rices memo (unless its in the redacted portion) doesn’t MENTION Flynn, at all.
This justification memo doesn’t ‘cover’Rice or Obamas ass, they are sticking out in the breeze.
Nor does it justify anything. This is shaping up to be a third rate coup attempt, by a bunch of half wits, who had gotten away with so much, for so long, that they thought they could get away with anything.
Because they thought if it ‘went South’, the,Republicons in Congress would help them cover it up, like they had done so many times before,…
Sloppy, indeed, Love the word.
A sloppy soft coup. Sounds both nasty, and unsatisfying, and therefore TOTALLY appropriate!
Sloppy soft coup it is, for now on.
At least for me.
I thought that Lynch was the one who authorized as an emergency for expediency…
IIRC, its only if its an American citisen; its an ‘extra step’ to protect our rights, a ‘waiver’its called. POTUS or Natl. Sec.Advisor are, IIRC only ones that can sign, but MUST be signed, prior to applying for FISA,warrant.
WHO signed, or did they skip that step? And HOW can the,I.G. report not investigate THIS?
Why do you assume they haven’t?
Relax. You don’t play your trump card while the pot is small. It’ll be more useful come election time.
The “Trump obstructing justice by ordering the DOJ to take actions for political advantage come election time” strategy doesn’t work for me.
Didn’t Rice do a lot of “unmasking?” Maybe the memo was to cover her behind for that.
Rice is so smart , she’s stupid. She must have been referring to CORNey Biden…LOL! Comey is spelled COMMIEy. There fixed it for ya Rice!
Nothing about obamao passes the sniff test.
It would be interesting to know if other “notes to self” emails were in Rice’s inbox. Did she commonly record meetings for herself in this manner?
The answer to all questions posed in this blog entry should be obvious… ‘continuity of government’.
At the Rally in NM tonight – Trump intimated that he was holding things back because it would be premature – too early – to let it out now as the 2020 race is not in swing yet….
I suspect he is holding his catalog of high hands in reserve to repeatedly destroy his opponents once the race gets going… Catching his opponents off guard is much better from an Art of War perspective. Springing a surprise where there is no defense can destroy an opponent or drive them in a direction they had not anticipated or prepared for. Leaving open additional vulnerabilities. Strategies and tactics are paramount in order to win. There is too much at stake.
The continued slow pace release of information will cause the MSM to be redirected weekly up through the election… With the millions of pages of documents that have been held back there is ample information to redirect his opponents for years…
Every tweet or suggestion he makes spins the MSM in another direction… He has been making side comments to the MSM reporters and then saying – “Just Kidding” – leaving them in immense frustration… His comments at Rio Rancho about a pilot stopping for gas and staying in a hotel has spun up those who are concerned about “emoluments”… Trump was in rare form tonight. He was laughing at some of the comments from the audience tonight – he was clearly having a great time at this rally.
Owtolunch,
A part of what you describe is the infamous “October surprise”. Firstly, the Dems have foolishly expended all their ammunition, and shown themselves to be shooting blanks.
Secondly, PDJT has had plenty of time to set up all SORTS of October surprises, as well as to prepare counter punches, to theirs.
Nobody REALLY thinks he lined “Bills girs” up in 3-4 days, do they? He KNEW it was coming, and he was ready.
And now, he can hit them so many different ways, and there is NOTHING they can do about it.
And the Dems don’t even have a nominee, ..yet. THATS when its REALLY gonna get fun!
The only logical reason I can find for the delays is the truth implicates individuals on both sides of the left/right illusion. I remember when Wall St said the financial world would collapse unless they were bailed out. I see something similar here. If the truth of the corruption throughout the entire political elite were known, the world would end. All faith in government would collapse and there would be anarchy on the streets. Remember it was for our own good that Wall St was bailed out, and likewise I think we’ll be sold the same spin here. We’d like to get to the bottom of it, but to do so would end civilization as we know it, therefor in the best interests of everybody we’ll move on …like so many times before. As Hillary Clinton said: What Difference At This Point Does It Make …and we all moved on from Benghazi …and Las Vegas, and those child training camps, teaching Muslim kids to shoot up schools …and ..and ..and all of this to see the light of day?
For the mystery of lawlessness is already at work; only he who now restrains will do so until he is taken out of the way.
2 Thessalonians 2:7
B t,
I think you are,1/2 right. Yes, thecreason is because the truth, the WHOLE truth, will expose the illusion of left/right, that the Republicons in Congress were in on the coup.
And that,WILL be,…disruptive. But, it won’t be the,’end of the World’, just the end of THEIR world.
First, encouraged the Dems to destroy themselves, almost there. THEN, expose and destroy the Republicons.
Does PDJT come across to you as,someone who believes the American people are too dumb, or naive to be told the truth, so ‘things’must be dealt with behind closed doors, by thise who know better? An elitist?
Doesn’t come across that way, to me.
He believes in America, and in AMERICANS.
All in good time. As he said tonite, “We’re ALMOST there!”
Why was a fellow named Curtis Reid copied on the now famous Susan Rice email? Why has all information concerning Curtis Reid been scrubbed from the internet? Is it because Curtis Reid worked for Susan Rice at the UN before she joined the National Security Counsel? Is it because Curtis Reid was a good friend of Samantha Power who took over for Rice as Ambassador to the UN? Who was it who did the unmasking? Inquiring minds want to know?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why are the still hiding it? Or to put it bluntly, why is THIS DOJ not declassifying it?
BECAUSE THEY CAN DO WHAT THEY WANT TO!
Very simple.
But lets all just trust the plan.
Tick-tock. Tick-tock.
Looks like their program like others had a glitch. Lots of glitches with Obama. That’s the problem with the elites, they think they are so much smarter then the rest of us that we can’t possibly figure out what they are doing. No perspective. They overplayed their media card trick and we figured it out, how they plant new stories to justify whatever the hell they want to do. Kavanaugh was just another day in the lie factory. I’m starting to think Charlottesville was initiated by the Dems trying to entrap the President, just like Comey with Flynn, Mueller with obstruction etc…
SD:
“Why is this being kept hidden?”
SD is asking a rhetorical question to make a point. I am very confident he knows why the information continues to be withheld and, IMO, he believes it should have been revealed long ago. With his sources, he may know exactly what it is.
The success of the cover-up continues.
In other words, according to Susan Rice’s contemporaneous memo, President Obama instructed his subordinates to make False Statements to Federal Officials.
That’s a crime.
Convenient of Rice to have a criminal attorney make statements on her behalf while not being held accountable for making such statements directly or personally.
Graham goes from “let’s protect the Mueller investigation” to “let’s investigate the investigators”. With McCain and company’s early involvement with the dossier, and with all the other dots out there, can we credibly assume that Graham was innocently duped into supporting the Trump witch hunt and that now he is a born-again truth and justice seeker?
Jerry, The only credible assumption I have about Graham is that his interests are #1 in his list of priorities, then getting re-elected is #2. That means satisfying his donor base – the CCOC in this case. Pandering to his constituents by supporting the President is an issue only when it is convenient and doesn’t hinder #1 or #2.
The “By The Book” aspect refers to President Obama and Susan Rice being told by CIA Director John Brennan, FBI Director James Comey, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, that President Trump was the subject of an active counterintelligence investigation…. Yet, Rice denies ever knowing about Trump being under investigation.”
Rice is lying. The redaction would confirm that she is.
Don’t agree.
The email’s continued redaction is consistent with evidence being kept under seal, in ongoing criminal investigations & prosecutions.
Making the content public, esp if it is highly prejudicial, affects it’s admissibility as evidence and could contaminate jurors.
If anything, keeping it out of the public view is smart. It’s also good news – a sign of how serious things are behind the scenes.
We know it’s a crime to lie to a Congressional committee….wonder if that extends to written answers to interrogatories?
Ruemmler lost me at Rice being too busy until the last morning to document that meeting.
Wonder why they didn’t try to claim that letter for Obama’s library since she claims in was written before Trump was sworn in?
Rice waited until after the inauguration to send the memo (perhaps making 100% sure Trump was actually inaugurated before doing it). I wonder if she later discovered she was no longer employed as of 12:00 and she needs some of the protections of her position for that letter to be useful.
But……….Much more interesting,
it says she left the White House “shortly before noon”. She left the White House before noon but her email is at 12:15? Now that makes you wonder! Was she posting from the Clinton’s bathroom?
I believe a reason for holding back on the disclosures of corruption in both parties is President Trump’s priority of leveraging bipartisan passage of USMCA. They know he holds evidence most of them are dirty and he can use that knowledge to get them to pass what is truly good for the American people. If he blows up everything out of vengeance, the real benefit for the nation could be lost in the wreckage. The President in fundamentally a businessman, not a vengeful politician. This is another reason why I think Donald Trump is one of the greatest strategists in world history. So many leaders keep personal score and lose sight of the greater good. He highlights their pettiness and dirty tactics but can laugh and say, “but that’s okay because we keep winning.”
Just musing out loud. As I read Rice’s letter tonight, I see it in a slightly different light. Instead of CYA or justification, it sounds more like an instruction.
” our law enforcement team needs to proceed as it normally would, by the book.”
It’s easy to think tthat the memo is about the Jan 5th meeting, but the inauguration just happened and that is the 100% frame of mind she’s in. Supposedly, she’s already left the White House, or at least someone has already signed her out. We know that Obama set up shop nearby. Again, just randomly thinking out loud, but could this be marching orders for the recipients?
Every one of the so called republicans that voted against POTUS making recess appointments, and the so called republicans on the Intelligence Committee (save for Congressman Nunes) was complicit in the coup.
