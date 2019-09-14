President Trump Calls MbS Following Iranian Attacks on Saudi Oil Fields…

Iranian backed Houthi terrorists used ten drones to attack Saudi oil production facilities in Saudi Arabia’s eastern province.  The attack caused Saudi Arabia to shut down half of their crude production facilities; repairs are underway.

In response to the attack President Trump called Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman (MbS) to offer his support:

White House Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to offer his support for Saudi Arabia’s self-defense. The United States strongly condemns today’s attack on critical energy infrastructure. Violent actions against civilian areas and infrastructure vital to the global economy only deepen conflict and mistrust. The United States Government is monitoring the situation and remains committed to ensuring global oil markets are stable and well supplied. (read more)

  1. tumbleweedstumbling says:
    September 14, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    Canada is sporting oil from Saudi Arabia because activists of various stripes prefer that to a pipeline that would allow all Canadians to burn their own Canadian oil. It sickens me. Excuse me for hoping this wakes a few people in Eastern Canada.

    • joan p calhoun says:
      September 14, 2019 at 6:19 pm

      Don’t you have an election coming up? Good luck to you.

      • Mark McNeill says:
        September 14, 2019 at 7:49 pm

        We’re going to need more than luck. Liberals and Conservatives in Canada are 2 sides of the same coin. Ultra left. Period.

        • Daniel M. Camac says:
          September 14, 2019 at 8:37 pm

          Mark, So are Demokrauts and Repukelicans in America. We call it the Uniparty although there are a few good souls standing in the fire shouting out the truth.

          Forget luck, you need a President like Donald J. Trump. We’ll let you have him in 6 to 8 more years depending on what happens down here South here.

          We actually lucked out.

    • Mark McNeill says:
      September 14, 2019 at 6:34 pm

      Getting Alberta oil to the East Coast is a major problem due to the Province of Quebec. Big time. I live in the area where the oil can be refined. Can’t get here unless Quebec allows the pipelines to run through their Province. Dead end. The problem is the ultra left Liberals and ultra left Conservatives on the National and Provincial levels. Totally pander to every activist organization to the detriment of Canadians.

  2. sundance says:
    September 14, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    • USTerminator says:
      September 14, 2019 at 6:24 pm

      President Trump message to MbS: it is Iran, you have my support to go after them. I will hold the coat for you. Hey, if you need more high tech weapons, just let me know I will sell you anything you want. Don’t let those bastard Iranians get away with it.

    • czarowniczy says:
      September 14, 2019 at 8:12 pm

      And the WaPo and its trail of carrion eating followers are still casting doubt on Iranian involvement by using qualifiers like ‘alleged’,’supposed’, rumored. etc.

      Lemme see, a ragged band of goat…farmers…go from cooking grits in a tin can to firing a sophisticated missile at a US Navy ship, a SCUD deep into Saudi Arabia and now a sophisticated drone attack at a major Saudi refinery. I know Schumer and Feinstein might rush to the Houthi defense by saying they most likely bought therm at an unregulated Southern gun show (Damn you, NRA, for fighting that full background check before Rednecks are allowed to buy SCUDS!), the stench of Tehran is all over the operations but as Trump’s finally holding the Mullahs’ pointy-toed slippers to the firethe press will side with Iran over Trump.

      The US intel agencies, Israel, the Saudis, everyone except the Taliban are saying Iran is behind this. The Houthis themselves are saying the Iranians have provided some help but the US MSM seems to have some quantitative threshold that defines Iranian ‘involvement’. The Western intel had ID’s Hezbollah operators and advisers in the Houthi camps but the MSM again seems to say that “Welllll, Hez is supported by the Pasdaran and the Pasdaran is part of the Iranian government but there are two degrees of separation between Tehran and the Houthis so that’s not direct proof of Iranian involvement!”. Where are these guys when I need to fertilize my garden in the Spring?

      The Iranian are pissed that their oil’s being sanctioned. The Iranians decades agoused to run nuke attack pattern runs at Saudi oil fields with their F-4s, they’ve hated the Saudis since Day One and have always known the Saudi’s most vulnerable point is their oilfields. Someone KNEW EXACTLY the most vulnerable point in the refinery to drop a few explosive-laden drones – someone trying to make me believe that the Houthis had a native expert on the Saudi refinery in their ranks? Or maybe the Iranians, who had a hundred reason to hit the refinery, have expert knowledge of the refinery and would love to see Saudi production and US consumption effected, who’re double pissed they can’t sell their oil while the Saudis flood theirs onto the market…starting to see probable cause here????

      It’s unlikely they will as long as the MSM supports them, but I can’t wait until the Iranians decide to start attacking the MSM. I’ll personally send the Hezbollah headquarters donuts every Monday morning.

  3. margarite1 says:
    September 14, 2019 at 5:10 pm

    Right now I’m pretty happy that POTUS got our energy supply more self-sufficient than it was. Hopefully this will mitigate the fallout.

    • mikeyboo says:
      September 14, 2019 at 5:40 pm

      Thank God he ignored the pipeline activists and continued to build our ability to be energy self-sufficient.

    • Dutchman says:
      September 14, 2019 at 6:10 pm

      In the past, if something happened toveffect oil supplies, say in Nigeria, the U.S. would be asking SA to release some reserves, to stabilise the market.

      Now, we’re the ones! I LOVE it. Also, SA has fighters, and pilots trained here (actually in Az.) to fly them. I suspect there will be a payback, and forget the Houthis, hope SA hits Iran, hard.

      Perhaps a joint mission, SA and Israel?

      • Linda K. says:
        September 14, 2019 at 6:46 pm

        Might hit a nuke site by mistake.

      • sejmon333535208 says:
        September 14, 2019 at 7:08 pm

        Calm down – DUTCHMAN..We spent $6 trillions for nothing since 2002..are you Mc StainII ??

      • stripmallgrackle says:
        September 14, 2019 at 7:12 pm

        The code of Hammurabi runs deep in Arab and Persian DNA. Not sure how that factors into SA’s foreign policy and national defense strategy. Doubt anti-war demonstrators are taking to the streets of Riyadh to demand a pacifist response.

        • bessie2003 says:
          September 14, 2019 at 8:04 pm

          What is the code of Hammurabi?

          This fight between these two nations, doesn’t it go back to the centuries of fighting between the two sects of their religion, the Shia and the Sunni?

          If so, it would seem that this is but another phase of that same feud. Curious, what is this code? Is it something that can be used to diffuse the coming world wide repercussions between these factions?

      • Ron Jaeger says:
        September 14, 2019 at 8:26 pm

        Beat me to it !! Doesn’t Israel have a mutual defense pact with the Saudis? It is about time Iran got a good ass-kicking after 30 years of sponsoring terrorism. On the other hand, taking out their refineries would put them in the shit*er for years and Israel is just the guys to get it done. Might as well demolish any nuclear facilities while they are at it. Toppling the regime is the best solution with a minimal amount of bloodshed by bankrupting their income sources. That would give them pause. Those guys are begging for a showdown . Who are they counting on to ally with for protection btw?

    • ozymandiasssss says:
      September 14, 2019 at 6:10 pm

      Yeah, like we make money on it, being the largest producer of oil in the world, and soon to be the largest exporter of oil in the world. So some people will say it’s us behind it as some sort of false flag. Others will say Trump is wanting to lead us into Iran; some will say that Israel is behind it to get us to attack Iran; there is no end to the conspiracy theories, but ultimately, it’s just Iran letting us know they are hurting and can cause us trouble if we don’t help them out.

      Liked by 3 people

      September 14, 2019 at 6:30 pm

      Tell you the truth, if oil hits $100 then China economy will collapsed. China is running account deficit and bleeding dollars. It will cost China extra tens of billions to import oil. China will be bankrupted

      Liked by 1 person

      September 14, 2019 at 7:02 pm

      If not for our President, we would be waking up in the morning with $4.00 a gallon for gas.
      We would have another bubble burst and go into a recession.
      Rap your heads around this for just a minute.
      Gas went down for Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.
      First time since I’ stated driving 44 years ago.
      Everybody talks about the ‘housing crisis in 2007 as the reason foe our last bubble burst.
      It happened the day gas went over $4.00 a gallon for the first time in history.
      Late 70’s same thing, the infamous OPAC oil embargo.
      In 2000 the bubble was caused by Hi-tech that has minuscule, brick and mortar assets, outside of their castles. They went belly up because they had nothing to back up the air they sell.
      I wonder where Yemen got the technology to pull this off ??????

  4. The Devilbat says:
    September 14, 2019 at 5:13 pm

    It is quite obvious that the next war will be with Iran. Hopefully it will free the Iranian people from control of the mullahs.

    Liked by 1 person

      September 14, 2019 at 5:39 pm

      …0bama-funded Iran…

      Liked by 3 people

      September 14, 2019 at 5:58 pm

      Sorry, there will be no war with Iran. President Trump knows better than to get involved with a bad idea. Too bad George W. was smart enough in 2003.

      • ozymandiasssss says:
        September 14, 2019 at 6:12 pm

        Saddam Hussein was a pretty damn good counterweight against Iran, quite honestly.

      • USTerminator says:
        September 14, 2019 at 6:35 pm

        I am for war with Iran by Saudi Arabia. We can make a lot of money selling weapons to SA. China and Russia will need to send a lot of resources to support Iranian regime. US will dominate the oil production. China will bankrupt its economy. What’s not to like?

    • trapper says:
      September 14, 2019 at 6:19 pm

      No. Just … no. I was dumb enough to support Bush toppling Sadam in Iraq. I won’t fall for it again. We blunder into these regime change/nation building wars with no realistic end game, then stay for a decade or more with no end in sight. If we hadn’t taken out Saddam, he and Iran would still be slapping each other around. Two enemies of the US going at it between them. Sell the Saudi’s all the arms they need, but make them defend themselves.

      Oil prices going up is good for US production. Woo hoo!

      • sarasotosfan says:
        September 14, 2019 at 6:43 pm

        Just when the haters have written off shale oil.

        I agree we don’t need to go to war with Iran. We need to shut down their economy and let nature take its course.

      • stripmallgrackle says:
        September 14, 2019 at 7:41 pm

        We may not have a choice this time. I’m not advocating anything here, but Iran seems to be itching for a war with somebody, probably the US sooner or later, and counting on us not choosing direct engagement. This isn’t going to be a first strike mission to nowhere, like Iraq, if we engage. It will be well planned, and total, and happen only after Iran goads us into it by continuing their misguided campaign to destabilize Mideast oil production.

        Trump could even come out of it a hero, despite every effort by the establishment to undermine any military engagement and turn it into THE 2020 election issue (or another reason to impeach). What’s not to like about a president that protected the global oil markets, while he toppled the number 1 State sponsor of terrorism?

      • El Torito says:
        September 14, 2019 at 8:03 pm

        Past is not prologue. Trump dealt with isis and got out.

    • ozymandiasssss says:
      September 14, 2019 at 7:20 pm

      Nope. We’re done with wars. Unless you’re talking about someone else warring with them.

  5. chojun says:
    September 14, 2019 at 5:17 pm

    “Drone” is a clever way to describe cruise missiles. The Houthi don’t have the technology or logistics to manage that type of weaponry.

  6. CNN_sucks says:
    September 14, 2019 at 5:20 pm

    It most urgent we should be self sufficient on oil. Let MBS and the Mullahs sort this out.

  7. deplorable says:
    September 14, 2019 at 5:20 pm

    As if right on cue, the CIA backed Iran unleashes an attack to divert attention from the pending deep state FISA abuse report.

  8. foo says:
    September 14, 2019 at 5:21 pm

    Pretty much all major powers except China have been caught flat-footed by the issue of Attack Drone Swarms.

    For years jingoists have claimed we have countermeasures, but if this were true we’d have equipped the saudis with at least some older generations of them.

    The aircraft carrier rendered expensive battleships obsolete by devolving equivalent deadly force to numerous, smaller delivery platforms, and in so doing destroyed British Imperial force projection.

    Unless the US Military moves quickly with countermeasures, drone swarms will do the same to the American Empire.

  9. margarite1 says:
    September 14, 2019 at 5:23 pm

    Greenpeace was just out protest the oil supply from Houston today. Timing. Sort of like the global warming events where they get snowed on.

  10. Bigly says:
    September 14, 2019 at 5:25 pm

    “We’re goin to need more and bigger bombs.”

    General Patton

  11. Kleen says:
    September 14, 2019 at 5:28 pm

    Let’s see…
    Osama Bin Laden dead.
    Isis in Iraq carpet bombed
    Sanctions hurting Iran
    Iran’s BFFs all getting squeezed. China, Venezuela, NK etc.

    Oh yeah, Iran is mad.

  13. Kleen says:
    September 14, 2019 at 5:33 pm

    China is a major oil importer.
    They have been devaluing the yuan like there’s tomorrow to beat tariffs.

    Oil could go up and crush their economy. They need dollars to buy oil.

    They don’t have enough dollars.

    Bad luck for the dragon!

    • Dutchman says:
      September 14, 2019 at 6:26 pm

      Sucks to be dragon. Devalued currency biting them in *ss, as oil, coal and food are more expensive, as well as anything else they have to import,.but food and energy are pretty vital.

      And its only gonna get worse, with passage of time. The CCP simply has NO good options, not even any ‘least bad options’,…really sucks to be them!

  14. massivedeplorable says:
    September 14, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    Oil futures will spike Sunday at 6PM. I wish I was long a few lots on close Friday. One thing is for sure- if you want to trade this event it would be best to short the spike- ideally after a retest/failure of the spike high. This is NOT a major supply disruption and we are going onto the slow season for oil consumption.

    It’s going to be dun watching the Libtards pretend that supply and demand don’t exist Monday morning. If these fools weren’t so dangerous they would be very entertaining.

    • USTerminator says:
      September 14, 2019 at 6:44 pm

      A lot of closed shale wells will reopen next Monday. I support $100 oil now since it will create a lot of jobs and US industries are very energy efficient compare to China and other trading partners. This is the straw that breaks China back

  15. Kleen says:
    September 14, 2019 at 5:39 pm

    Cheaters who devalued their currency to beat tariffs are having a bad day. Oil could go up on this news alone

    Imagine if things escalate from here?

    Best scenario; oil price goes up.

    Worse scenario; oil goes up and a major war breaks out.

  16. Elric VIII says:
    September 14, 2019 at 5:55 pm

    President Trump needs to read the Riot Act to Iran. Whenever they (or their proxies, Hamas, Hezbelloh, and the Houthis) do a stunt like this they should be swatted hard.

  17. KingBroly says:
    September 14, 2019 at 6:02 pm

    If politicians didn’t sell this country out as hard as they did, forcing consumers to buy Chinese made goods, China wouldn’t have the money to prop up these regimes (Venezuela, Pakistan (and in turn, Afghanistan), Iran, etc.) and these attacks.

  18. James F says:
    September 14, 2019 at 6:11 pm

    The best drones pallets of US cash can buy.

    • Dutchman says:
      September 14, 2019 at 6:30 pm

      Speaking, er comenting of which, Obummer been pretty quiet lately.
      How are they going to blame this on Orange man?
      “Well, if “Trump” wasn’t so MEAN to Iran, they wouldn’t be doing stuff like this! He should send them pallets of CASH, like,Obama did! Thats how you appease,…er get along with Iran!”

  19. montanamel says:
    September 14, 2019 at 6:26 pm

    I’m thinking it might be time to close some harbors over there…by force….deep penetrators and clusters. Change the topography of their “sea shore”, and any pipeline support/control/hubs. They, the Iranian’s are down to 1.?? MMbbls per day for export now….put ’em out of business…. tit for tat. Maybe Karg Island needs to be disappeared, eh?…along with any “shore installations”… easy Tomahawk targets…fly in the reloads before they send the “strongly worded message”…. At least one of them needs to “stray” over to their big kahuna meeting palace, what’s 1,200 lbs of HE when you only care to send the very best!!! Check-6 (I had missed that ‘ol “napalm in the morning smell”).

    • Dutchman says:
      September 14, 2019 at 6:36 pm

      The SAUDIS need to do it, perhaps in conjunction with Israel? Not our fight. We just sold SA a boatload of armaments, so they can defend themselves, cause we aren’t the policeman for the fricking world.

      Let Saudi defend saudi. Regional responsibility.
      And yeah, Iran has oil facilities, they keep sending out tankers in violation of sanctions.

      I imagine napalm on an oil facility would be something to see. Crispy critters.

    • 56packardman says:
      September 14, 2019 at 7:47 pm

      John Bolton – Call the White House immediately!

  20. jx says:
    September 14, 2019 at 6:28 pm

    re: ensuring energy markets remain well supplied – fine
    re: Iran is held accountable for its aggression – that’s Suadi Arabia’s problem, not ours.

  21. montanamel says:
    September 14, 2019 at 6:29 pm

    TEST….it just told me that I was double posting…..when I wasn’t…..Gererrrrrrrrrr.

  22. KAR says:
    September 14, 2019 at 6:33 pm

    “Iranian backed Houthi terrorists used ten drones to attack Saudi oil production facilities in Saudi Arabia’s eastern province.”

    No, there is reason to doubt this. At least one expert on the Middle East says the drones were likely Iraqi and not Iranian or Houthi. It is dangerous to rely on MSM reports, or even the fake intelligence Trump gets, which was often dead wrong for example in Syria on Assad’s alleged “chemical weapons” attacks. Truth is important. More important than being blindly pro-Trump. We need to investigate this story before we believe it. Believing it could escalate world conflict. BTW, I remain a staunch Trump supporter.

    • KAR says:
      September 14, 2019 at 6:58 pm

      More on this: Southfront.org agrees with SunDance that the Houthis launched the strike, BUT the Southfront story was by REUTERS. This rings alarm bells.

      Rothsch****d-owned Reuters has an interest in vilifying Iran, especially since Trump has announced greater Israel-US defense cooperation. Why Southfront would use Reuters is a mystery. I guess Southfront has gone south along with everyone else, since internet censorship has destroyed all sources of truth. I’ll continue looking into this, but it’s a dangerous story.

  23. JC says:
    September 14, 2019 at 6:34 pm

    I dig this post, Dutch. Every word right on the money.

    Our President and Secretary of State working hard… on a Saturday… as always. President Trump has established our strength on multiple levels to be able to apply leverage to enemies and to be capable of supporting our allies worldwide. Has there ever been so competent a President?

  24. montanamel says:
    September 14, 2019 at 6:35 pm

    Well, that flushed it out….

    Where’s a “Bolton” when you need one, eh?….

    FWIW: I’m figuring on $70/bbl due to trader greed….then a return to near “now” prices… Shipping insurance for crude cargos out of “Eastern Saudi” may take a spike as well, to maybe 10% for a week or two…really adds to the delivered costs too….. or, Saudi may choose to “self-insure” ???

    Everyone have a wonderful Saturday night… Eat more popcorn….Fart louder!!!

  25. Stephen Van Devanter says:
    September 14, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    US is still importing 876,000 bbd from KSA, 11% of total oil imports. Hopefully the Venezuelan people will finally get their act together and replace their gov’t. After that, hopefully the US can help rebuild their petroleum industry and we can finally eliminate any need for ME oil. Venezuela has the largest proven petroleum reserves on the Planet and as an added benefit their oil sands petroleum is of better quality than the Canadian and is easier to bring to market.

  26. Louisiana Steve says:
    September 14, 2019 at 7:00 pm

    It’s time someone burned the woodpile and the rat that’s in it. Who will do it? Any one?

  27. Willy Nilly says:
    September 14, 2019 at 7:00 pm

    My problem with this is that the Houthis are basically the little guys who have been kicked around forever and now have risen up to claim their rights. So the Saudis are fighting them, well, in what world are the Saudis good guys? If Iran is arming the Houthis it’s only because the Houthis are desperate and will take support from anyone. This all started on Obozo’s watch and of course he did the wrong thing, but who wouldn’t have? I don’t see any USA politician saying “hey, what about the poor Houthis?” so it doesn’t look like anybody’s going to give them a break, and Trump won’t either, so I can’t fault Trump even though all of this is all wrong.

  28. snellvillebob says:
    September 14, 2019 at 7:17 pm

    I seem to remember that we are most likely still importing Saudi Light Crude since it is easier and cleaner to refine into gasoline. The oil we pump here is high in sulfur and costly to refine into gasoline so we export a good deal of it.

    • SHV says:
      September 14, 2019 at 7:47 pm

      The bottom line is that, as of last month, US oil consumption was 20.46 million barrels per day, US oil production, as of last week, was 12.4 mbpd. The 8+ mbpd shortfall has to imported from somewhere, IIRC, currently 40% come from Canada and 11% from KSA, etc.

  29. ezgoer says:
    September 14, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    I see large sales of Patriot and Iron Dome missile defense systems to the Suadi Arabia in the very near future. Surprised they didn’t already have them to protect their oil infrastructure.

  30. ezgoer says:
    September 14, 2019 at 7:57 pm

    Oil stocks up up and away on Monday.

