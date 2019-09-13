Inspector General Horowitz Completes Investigation – Notifies Congress of Classification Review…

The DOJ Office of Inspector General Michael Horowitz has notified congress that his investigation is complete. In a letter to congressional committee members with oversight authority, IG Horowitz states the draft report on his FISA abuse investigation is currently undergoing an internal classification review:
PROCESS: The completion of the draft report indicates: (1) the investigation has concluded; (2) the IG referencer checks are now complete; and (3) the draft is submitted to the DOJ (AG Bill Barr) and FBI (Christopher Wray) for a review.
Depending on the size, scale and content of the report a classification review could take several weeks. This is where President Trump previously granting AG Bill Barr authority to make declassification decisions will come into play. Ultimately the decision on what can be released is now in the hands of U.S. Attorney General William Barr.
AG Bill Barr’s May 23rd, 2019, declassification authority covers investigative material from the DOJ, FBI, Central Intelligence Agency, State Department, Treasury Department, Department of Energy, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security and the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).
How much AG Bill Barr will declassify is an unknown; and this part will most likely be the source of a great deal of debate and political positioning.
After the classification review, and possible declassification determinations by AG Bill Barr, the draft report will be returned to the Office of Inspector General for a Final Draft assembly. Any information remaining classified will be placed into a separate “Classified Appendix” that will not be public.
The Final Draft could, likely will, be shared with key stakeholders who are outlined within the report during the Principal Review Phase (generally two/three weeks). Here the IG may accept feedback on the investigative findings. If the IG accepts feedback for placement in the report; the referencer will generally provide additional material specific to the allowed response from the principal(s), with further comment from the IG.
Interesting note from the IG letter:
An intellectually honest inference would be that several witnesses came forward only after the Special Counsel investigation was complete.
From this point, a good guess based on processes and procedures would be to anticipate a final public report in approximately six to eight weeks. Though it could be delivered faster depending on the scale/scope/complexity of the classification review.
How long before Durham can begin indictments after the final version is released? Only in the government can a giant novel have to be written first before we can prosecute rogue government employees.
Durham could’ve done that on day 1 of his investigation.
But Durham AND Team Trump is proceeding with this case strategically. President Trump could’ve released everything in early ’17 if he wanted… He didn’t, like he wouldn’t let the final episode of “The Apprentice” air on a Tuesday morning..
Perfect moment to drop something really big would be right before the Democrat primary with no time to adjust for D’s before the 2020 election..
Obviously for us who know what’s up since ’17 this is testing patience a lot..
Sam,
Anyone who has been a Treeper for a while knows I’m a dog with a bone about the coup and have been demanding heads on pikes for more than two years.
At this point in time, I’m willing to wait a few more months to watch this spill as the election approaches. The Dem enemy who orchestrated this deserve the maximum possible political consequences, in addition to criminal jeopardy.
I have no sympathy.
If there was an admission of guilt, acknowledgement of punishment, and request for mercy……I might….might listen.
Would not apply to ring leaders.
They get a last cigarette and 7 rounds in the chest.
My heart is pounding as I read this letter! Could it be happening? At last?
Exactly! This is Survivor Island, Apprentice, Naked & Afraid all rolled into one giant reality show. When it’s all over who do you think will be standing on the top of the heap holding the torch??? I have to remind myself occasionally that things don’t always happen on the timeframe that I would like. Sometimes patience is a virtue. We watch, we wait.
Honestly, I sometimes wonder if part of the slow-walking of all of this is strategic so that these guys are all on trial in 2020, with lots of new revelations about the attempted coup, lots people turning states evidence, etc. If all of this is going on throughout 2020, the Democrats will spend the entire year on defense, and they will be forced to decide whether to support impeachment in what was an obvious attempt to frame Trump or alternatively, run away from their base. It could be a classic case of damned if you do, damned if you don’t for every dem candidate, not just the presidential nominee. For Republicans on the other hand, it will be the easiest decision possible, unless you are an idiot like Justin Amash (who probably won’t survive his primary).
As Omar said in The Wire, you come at the king, you best not miss.
They missed.
As a function of legal process, this report and indictments are independent. Plenty of cases of indictment w/o report.
Velocity of indictment is a function of prosecutorial discretion. Many variables – are there other people to be rolled up? Is there a drop dead date due to statute of limitations? Complicated business.
Given the size and scope of all this, I would imagine Durham could start building his cases based on the draft. He could adjust fire later if any substantive changes occur, but a draft should be enough to get the ball rolling. If he’s lucky, he can just hit “print” when the final version is approved.
Durham is not working off the report. He has probably been capitalizing on anything the IG found concurrent with the IG’s work.
I’ve long suspected that that is what prompted his appointment in the first place.
Isn’t Durham investigating for Barr and not for the IG Report? I thought there were 2 separate investigations going on.
And… the IG is only a finder of fact, not a prosecutor. Will the AG step up on behalf of justice, or will he decline to prosecute?
How do we know Barr hasn’t already “stepped up”? Assuming Bromwich (mentioned in previous article) is correct in his assertions about “a grand jury,” and potentially “a new grand jury,” then perhaps some steps were taken ahead of the IG report based on a “review if the evidence” by another party.
Typically, once the IG uncovers substantial criminal activity they quickly bring a prosecutor on the case and go from there. The IG staff are mostly criminal investigators who always work with federal prosecutors.
Except if your name is Comey or McCabe?
Some people will feel really bad for all their slanderous b.s. when they realize that Durham was appointed by Jeff Sessions who always planned to not be AG until he’s 90..
What a great story. For some though they better had tuned out 3 years ago and back in early 2020. Would’ve spared them from slandering good people like Barr for years.
Others will feel really bad for holding onto and spreading fanciful imaginations.
Such an easy life if you just listen to President Trump. He was quiet clear all along on what’s going on and what’s going to happen.
If you follow the fear mongering, high blood pressure, full of concern blogs then you had a truly bad time.
What? Sort of incoherent.
Yes, but SD said you have to read all the comments before commenting. I read that one twice. So I can comment. Does that make sense? Uh, oh. Off topic!
So Sessions appointed both Huber and Durham?
That’s not how I read it!
Please elucidate!
Huber was appointed by Sessions in first place then appointed to look into the FISA case and Clinton stuff. Then the OIG took over.
Durham was appointed by Sessions too. Then what Huber found was transferred by Barr to Durham. Sessions put all the pieces in place.
If you go point for point through all events since Trump aligned with Flynn in ’16 then clearly the story sold to the swamp was a cover story. You think Team Trump, incl. Gen. Flynn and Sessions stumbled into this like dumb amateurs, unprepared with no plan?
Then we wouldn’t had any of these revelations. It always had to happen gradually and slowly until critical mass is reached and not in a 1 day sweeping mass arrests military tribunal with hangings fashion. Trump and his Team are no dummy’s.
IMO,.. Flynn agreed to blow up the deep state via his case. He agreed to Trump calling him a liar(and a great man later on).
THE BIGGEST PROBLEM with the Obama era shenanigans was that the DOJ, including the AG’s were not distanced from POTUS but weaponized by him. So Sessions agreed to be called an idiot by Trump while setting everything in place with Trump looking like he has no influence at all.. ROGUE SESSIONS lol Rosenstein.. lol, I don’t want to trigger anyone,.. but he at least flipped.. Trump “not many R’s from Baltimore” “I like Rod” lol
.”Will the AG step up…?”…assuming the IG report recommends indictments…
Is the report strictly a DOJ matter? I wonder if he could he also recommend that Congress take up modification of existing FISA law if he found abuses? Or would that fall under SC Roberts responsibility?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Based on past history, I choose the latter answer
Will Barr decide, or will Jessie Liu>
And the leaks commence in 3,2,1…….
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think this will be leaked, not by the small group coup plotters. My understanding of this is that there is very little that can be justified as “the right thing to do” regarding the FISA abuses.
They know what they did. They now get to see if the IG has figured out what they did and who has been identified. I expect some of those involved to use their media connections to spin their involvement and to mark their territory.
They know what they did, and knew what they were planning to do before they did it, thus, they have their defenses pre-planned.
Question is……who got cold feet?
AND…they never believed the Trumpet would win, and some of them were so cocky, believing their leftist-fellow-traveler media, that they didn’t cover their tracks as much as they should have.
Here we go. Does Bromwich and beach friends already have a copy?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Almost certainly parts of it, the parts that discuss their client’s testimony to the IG, and any conclusions the IG draws from that.
I don’t know if IG provides the whole report to each subject – in this case I doubt it. Each subject can see and deal only with his own input.
Too bad us citizens have no rights to see it in its unvarnished form.
I think it ways John Solomon who said last night on Hannity that the phony FISA documents are going to be made public? As usual, Hannity was talking over him so I am not entirely sure.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Ha… still laughing. But nothing will come of this report except maybe Barr releases all the scope memos and all the fisa applications which will do nothing but make the intelligent members of the left blush and lower their heads and let the storm blow over. Meanwhile the pubs will once again blow the opportunity to educate the electorate while attempting to further their own careers. This ain’t rocket science.
I’m beginning to think that the best thing that could or will come of all this is for Barr to eventually resign and put out another shorter thesis on the corruption of the political class and the need to decentralize the federal government from the DC metropolis.
Too many self interested parties in too few square miles.
I’m afraid that what comes of this is similar to the Church Committee. Outrage and more “legal solutions” that make things worse. FISA was itself supposed to curtail snooping, and instead it enabled more snooping.
Laws don’t make criminal honest, and it don’t matter if the criminal is IN or OUT of the government. Government attracts sociopaths.
Swampland for sale. $1 an acre. Locate the departments throughout the interior.
LikeLike
DOJ may release ‘important’ documents ahead of FISA abuse report
You ought to post a bit more than the link. Just sayin’. Good thing I knew what this was already.
FTA:
The Justice Department may release a tranche of documents before the public gets a chance to see the DOJ inspector general’s report on alleged government surveillance abuses.
The Hill’s John Solomon told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday his sources are telling him that “important” records could be released sometime this month.
It’s a bit “my style” to be terse. My hope is that people click links and participate more in their own education. Not that I never spoon feed, just that it is generally better to make curious people do their own work.
There is a lot of link fear if you wish to educate then illuminate first.
I hope John Solomon is correct, as he frequently has been before. It is beyond belief that such a Big Lie of Trump-Russia Collusion was ginned up by HRC, DNC, and her political operatives, Obama’s DOJ, FBI, State, and CIA, with full cooperation from the British and Italian Intelligence Communities, Australia, the MSM, who then repeated it continuously for three years, often with new but fanciful embellishments, when there never was any truth to it, and for those in know the hints of evidence have been dribbling out that it was all a Big Lie for years, it is beyond belief that most of the evidence is still bottled up inside the Trump Administration, waiting for plodding bureaucrats working 9 to 5 to [NOT] complete their work. Let justice come down like water, and righteousness like an ever flowing stream.
Yes! and John Solomon was spot on since day 1. He, and Sarah Carter, revealed once how he was contacted about all of this from insiders. Nothing they reported, besides timing issues, was ever wrong, right?
Hannity, as much as he goes on our nerves, is betting on this case since a long time cause he’s directly connected to Team Trump and knows this bet will win..
If we step back and look how this case proceeded there’s a clear escalation over the years that adds up.
None of us expected to have so many revelations back in 2016.. and the best thing is that many people who do not pay attention daily know about this already thanks to Team Trump’s sneak peaks..
In 2016 there were a few silly rumors about Russia. Obama told us Russia could not possibly successfully meddle in our election. Then Trump won; your point is obscure.
The great Sara Carter and John Solomon seem to sit by the phone and wait for tips: wow..
No one has been charged with anything, except Trump supporters. Your victory lap is premature, to state the obvious. Tick tock.
He is good at that isnt he? Such an ego out of control. Its a shame. His program could be improved with a couple of tweaks! I guess he is ‘too important’ to listen
I used to like Sean, years ago. I get really angry at him now. As much as he is “on our side” I can’t stand his interrupting, his evident belief that we tune in to hear and see him pontificating rather than listening to his guests, his proclivity to make up adjectives to put in front of everyone’s name which he says a thousand times a week, his attempt to put his words and his conclusions in the mouths of his guests, and his SMUG, Maddow/Colbert-like posture on everything. Last night I wanted to put my fist through the tv. I finally just turned him off.
In roughly six weeks there will have been three more hearings in the Flynn case. Maybe some news about Andy too, It’s shaping up to be a heck of a ride heading into calendar year-end.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Various Media talking heads have been saying that this Fall will be bad for the Cabal.
It’s going to be a great Christmas.
Wray will move to redact the bulk of the report for, you know, “sources and methods”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Which I think may be the benefit of Barr’s declassification authority- he can override Wray’s redactions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Who cares? No need to cry about that. If Trump wanted he could release everything!
Trump already told you that he will release everything if it needs to be.
You will have to follow the leader and muster up some more patience.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He will indeed! I don’t think that will surprise us. He has one big dirty carpet there and it must be very hard to walk on – so much under it!
How comforting to KNOW, it’s all in God’s Hands.
He is still sovereign!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hmmm – final report out in January or February?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Geez, and I was hoping for a Christmas present!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“An intellectually honest inference would be that several witnesses came forward only after the Special Counsel investigation was complete.”
But that also aligns with the Barr/Durham “review” of the Russia Collusion Fiasco. So perhaps a mix of the two.
And for the record… everybody keep in mind that the IG FISA Abuse inquiry is related to, but separate from the larger Barr/Durham inquiry into the origins of the Russia Collusion Fiasco. The latter being where any real fireworks are likely to come from, if at all.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Observation wise, basically that is, “What we have gotten!”
But in this alternate role reversing universe…
It is solid brick bunker case that when it reaches final climax…
The verdict reached, “Is, yah… But all your bricks where previously reveiwed and found no evidence to convict, So how is it the final show can not reach the same outcome.”
“Death of Justice by a Thousand Paper Cuts!”
Does someone know the answer to this question:
How can Horowitz report be finished if he hasn’t had access to the exculpatory evidence against carter Page and Papadopoulos?
Remember Trey Gowdy said they are game changers.
Am I wrong and Horowitz has access to the exculpatory evidence? This has bugged me for a while now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sometimes IG reports contain statements of missing evidence. Sometimes evidence is missing and the IG doesn’t know it. Pieces fit together over time, if anybody bothers.
Some government lies are revealed after decades. There was a WWII bomber accident involving negligence – facts buried for 50 years on a bogus excuse of “state secret.”
The government is funsmentally dishonest. It reveals only what it judges necessary to keep the public satisfied.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good comment. None truer. This IS their go to MO.
I would guess that we already know Page’s exculpatory factors of being an FBI cooperative witness/’male-1′ and Papadopoulous was subject to a national security letter not a FISA warrant.
LikeLike
If exculpatory evidence is available on Carter Page, and that evidence still exists, then Horowitz has it.
I’m sure if Trey Gowdy has read/listened to it, then so has the IG.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let the games begin..
Sundance , you have posted this meme on twitster and not been shadow banned?
https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2019/05/deep-state-group-1.jpg?w=768&h=745
#cornfused
“including several witnesses who only recently agreed to be interviewed”.
WTH? An investigation that has no power to compel a witness to testify?
“We’re holding open interviews in the matter of the corrupt state versus the President of the United States. If you’d like to drop by, have coffee and a conversation, we’d like to speak with you”.
RATHER.
“This is a federal investigation. You have the right to retain legal consul, but your testimony will be taken at (date), (time), date), (location). Failure to appear at the above time will result in a referral to the Federal Marshal’s Service to compel your appearance.”
It’s WAY past time to stop treating these folks as “we’d like to talk to you” and drive home the point that we’re serious and you’d best be too. If the “Special Counsel” can use armed forces to round up his interviewees, it should be standard procedure to treat the “loyal opposition” in the same manner.
Nuf’ said.
LikeLiked by 3 people
1000 Kilograms Liked
It is my understanding this Inspector General could not subpoena anyone. This is a report on DOJ INTERNAL matters. They apparently do not have the power to force outsiders to present anything.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You don’t understand the difference between IG and generic federal investigation. IG is more like in-house quality control No power to look outside the house.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s maddening how every thread is full of uninformed ranting garbage like “lansdalechip”.
I expect CTH members to be better informed considering the detail Sundance puts out in his articles.
lansdalechip – The IG does not have the authority to compel testimony from former employees. The IG does not have subpoena power. The authority to compel testimony from current employees lies in the fact that it is a felony to lie to an investigator investigating a legitimate issue. The “new witnesses” could be former employees who felt compelled to come forward because they thought the white hats were winning, or the tide was turning, and it was safe to say something whereas before they were concerned about repercussions. Just a thought…
An IG *cannot* compel anyone to testify. An IG is *not* a Prosecutor.
Educate yourself.
The IG’s reach extends only to employees. Durham is a different story.
Just before the holiday season starts they will announce that there were no problems with the FISA warrants and Merry Xmas to all.
Bah Humbug to that!
I expect complete panic starting to overtake the swamp.Happy Day
I thought the trigger for re-interviews was the hiring of Bill Barr and John Durham?
Trigger for re-interviews can vary. Witnesses can call the IG and trigger their own re-review.
These liars tell what they think they can get away with, and then something becomes public so they go back and “remember” stuff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is all in the making since early ’17. Collecting information and data..
Whenever something big dropped there was a lot of movement behind the scenes. The biggest surely after Mueller was finished. Patrick Byrne being the most visible.
Remember when McCabe declared he will sing if they sacrifice him after the first report on him dropped? Got him some deals to keep him quiet.
This is all thanks to the strategic approach by Team Trump to do it this way than releasing it all at once.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Clip with unfortunately CuckCavuto
LikeLiked by 1 person
I got the same feeling about the order of things from an interview of Graham yesterday.
Imo, only the end of the beginning.
Now the leaks attempting to “blow smoke” and CYA begin.
I wonder if arrests will be made (where indicated), just prior to public release?
ETA around Thanksgiving.
Happy “Black Friday”!
NY Times will get busy using leaks to write CYA stories.
We’ll probably be in store for another mass shooting, too, as we get closer.
Herridge seems to thank early October time frame.
Optimistic.
If it goes public before Thanksgiving I’ll be pleasantly surprised. Bureaucracies have only one speed:
So 8 more weeks until we see If our Government will ever prosecute one of their own or if we continue IMO with a two tier justice system.
My bet, policies and procedures were exceeded and we will be recommending additional training to correct and ensure this never happens again.
And because we are now within the 12 month window of the Nov election we will not be commenting on this matter any further.
I have ZERO confidence that the DOJ will prosecute anyone including the leaked BS story about McCabe from yesterday.
James Comey perjured himself before the Court in writing by claiming that Steele’s sci-fi fiction was verified. If the DOJ refuses to prosecute perjury, then we might as well just pack it in.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Is there any truth to the rumor that Jeff Sessions is working as a “white hat” behind the scenes?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obviously the way the whole Mueller investigation and collusion nonsense played out is in retrospective perfect to drain the swamp.
We wouldn’t be in this position if they all turned into sleeper cells waking up when Trump is out of office.
Were Trump, Flynn and Sessions dummy’s played for suckers and did they prepare like amateurs for what’s coming or did they sit for hours on Trump Force 1 in ’16 planning what we witnessed up to now?
Flynn told Trump all he knew when Trump was the nominee and so did Admiral Rodgers when Trump was elected. And people truly believe they did go into the presidency with no plan?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep.
Sounds like something Brian Cates would claim.
An intellectually honest inference would be that several witnesses came forward only after the Special Counsel investigation was complete.
Well one interpretation would be the reason they came forward is the Special Counsel COUP failed.
Why would they come forward if it hadn’t?
LikeLiked by 1 person
to CYA
Good catch.
Also May left as PM of UK.
Change happened in Italy too.
I’m wondering when Steele and Mifsud were interviewed.
I think Patrik Burn was one of them. Last July.
The photo you show of Samantha Powers looks like it is from 25+ yrs ago and highly airbrushed. The real Samantha Powers is a hideous hag.
It’s almost been three years since the election, and they were on to the Russian collusion stuff from day one. How much will actually happen in the year leading up to election 2020, with a risk that every can kicked down the road risks being lost if the Dems win. That goes for new trade deals, negotiations with Europe and the world on defense spending, N Korea, Iran, deregulation, the Supreme Court should an opening occur (they will delay appointment), border security and immigration reform, etc.
Time is already running short.
FISA is nothing. FISA will break our spirits. Dont invest a speck of your morale in FISA.
Sharyl Attkisson already told us the FISA process has been abused for many years, by both Republicans and Democrats. The cockiness of the Coup plotters comes from the dead end called FISA. The corrupt Senate Intelligence Committee leaked the Carter Page FISA warrant application to the New York Times, in 2017. Do you think, do you really think they’re concerned about FISA?
Pursue what they’re hiding. The Justice Department, under Barr, is fighting like rabid wolverines to hide the Comey Memos. Wray simply refuses to reveal the remaining Strzok/Page text messages. Poor Sidney Powell soldiers on to get the Flynn/Strzok interview notes.
Ockham’s Razor, folks: we want what they don’t want us to have.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The only difference is that this illegal FISA abuse started an illegal 2 years investigation into a duly elected president and cost the taxpayers $30 million. This one better not be swept under the radar and I hope President Trump also feels the same. They are still harassing him and his family and will never stop – even when he is out of office.
I agree. The government conspired against the public to throw an election, and when that failed they used legal process to distract the president and the public with a hoax.
And somehow this reduces to “but the government lied to get a FISA warrant.” Heh. Read Collyer’s April 2017 FISC opinion. Rampant wanton warrantless snooping is routine. The FISA warrant serves to give the perps a legal defense for what would otherwise be statutory criminal snooping.
Most people don’t get this point: according to SCOTUS, no warrant is necessary to snoop for foreign intelligence. There is a good (capital G.O.O.D.) argument that FISA is unconstitutional impediment to the executive. Watch that defense come up if the DOJ is stupid enough to charge anybody with illegal spying. Charges will be limited to false statements.
Anyway, back to the view from 40,000 feet. It is going to be mighty disappointing that use of the law to perpetrate a non-violent act of sedition against the public, substitution of “abuse of law” for political process, is not a crime. Sure, there is some petty criminal stuff in there. But the big deal? They skate because the law is (and should be) impotent to deal with it.
The people need to throw out the bums and demand the new bums dismantle the corrupt institutions. Cut the Federal Government to 1/10th its size, and it will still be bigger than the constitution allows.
The law will not fix itself. It will puff itself up and say it is honest but imperfect. It is not honest.
LikeLike
Better not be as Rosie thinks!
At this point after all the revelations and President Trump TELLING TO OUR FACES, that he will release everything, MULTIPLE TIMES, if need to be.. we still trade in concerns?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
The law cannot reach the people in Congress who participated in misleading the public. Congress can lie to the public, it does all the time. That is not a crime.
LikeLike
nope
Wake me up when something really serious hits the fan!
Yes and until then stop crying. Enjoy your time. Seems like this is said by some people daily.. *yawn*
Better you stay asleep than to ask anyone to alert you 🙂
Hannity and… I think… Mark Meadows, maybe Lindsey Graham… ( not sure) anyway, Hannity said the FISA docs, all of them will be declassified and released soon. By the end of this month
Makes sense. Since Powell dropped a MOAB on the swamp criminals and now
This “investigation” is finished.
They can’t hide it. They can spin and call us white supremacists all day long, but once this is out, not just we the sheep will be able to see what happened but the whole world will see what happened.
Yep, the same author who said the FBI folks showed no bias.
Equal justice under the law IMO does not apply to senior government employees.
How many times must we see it before we believe it, that Lucy is never going to hold the football and allow Charlie Brown to kick it!
We all have been snookered including the President IMO!
Petey Strzok needs to be tried somewhere in Southern Virginia in a courthouse about a mile away from a Walmart. The jurors can text each other about being able to SMELL his fear.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Solomon had some bad news last night
He said OIG did not interview Kavalec and other people involved with the Dossier besides Steele.
Maybe its related to this tidbit I just posted to the open thread… wasn’t sure where to drop it…
Coincidence (?)
Yesterday, Senators Johnson (R-WI) and Grassley (R-IA), sent this letter to the State Department OIG,
https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/media/majority-media/chairmen-johnson-grassley-seek-state-department-documents-connected-to-october-2016-meeting-with-christopher-steele-and-the-timing-of_fbis-awareness-of-steeles-political-motivations-before-submitting-fisa-applications
Asking why he, the State Dept. IG,
“did not issue a report on its investigation into the October 2016 meeting between Christopher Steele and Orbis Intelligence employee Tatyana Duran, then-Deputy Assistant Secretary Kathleen Kavalec, and then-Special Envoy Jonathan Winer.”
So, have a think on this. When IG did his report on Andy lying… (which took ages), how long did that take? hmmm… then even after that ‘release’ of that report, how long did the DOJ sit on that, before they decided not to prosecute? hmmm long time, then they said nup, then …. then … and on it goes. This is all about going slow. there is no ‘tick tock’ here. I agree with Rosies Memo, curb your enthusiasm. What makes anyone thing things have changed in the swamp? Sure Trump can declassify but he has handed that over to Barr, and Barr seems to have settled nicely into the swampy mass… no longer visible, his little ’emotion trick’ now done. Everyone thinks once again its all going to be okay. Well …. Eee orrr…ee or. I am not so sure.
Well yes it will be okay for some – for the black hole of memory that is – where it all goes when you just go slowly and do what corrupt and smug politicians bureaucrats and lawyers do to protect their lobbyist kick backs, pensions and perks.
In my view, what happens with Flyn matters a-lot. Note that the MSM is totally avoiding reporting whats going on there? Have you seen any reporting on that? Even Fox is relatively quiet. If the case is not thrown out – we are doomed. If it is thrown out – that changes everything in the game – hence the media silence on its progress.
Flynn and Rafeikian are both flying under the radar.
The press and the news aggregator giants are all in on manipulating public sentiment.
I am setting my expectations for this at ZERO so at least I’ll have a small chance at being pleasantly surprised.
“internal classification review”
AKA. more coverup.
So many of the people likely called out by the report are already gone from the doj right? Rosenstein, McCabe, etc
More vaporware?
Interesting that most of the internal review will be done by those who either participated in or had knowledge of the crimes outlined in the report.
Regardless of what Atty Gen Barr wants for declass, know that FBI Director Wray is coming in with 5 gallon buckets of black paint to redact each page of the report. That will be the start of negotiations….
I hate to be the bearer of bad news but six to eight weeks is too late. That verifies that there can be no indictments until after the election. We will enter the one year time frame by November 5th or 6th. That means that Barr’s plan to bury everything is working just as he had planned. He is supposed to go dark within a year of the election. That means we won’t see anything in the way of prosecutions until after the election in 2020. Barr can stretch things out for a couple months past the IG report release. If Trump doesn’t pull it off then all this will be buried forever. Stop and think. What does you intuition tell you.
