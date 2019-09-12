Peter Navarro Outlines Changes in USPS Mail Subsidy for Chinese Shipments…

During an interview with Fox Business Maria Bartiromo White House Trade and Manufacturing Advisor Peter Navarro outliness how the USPS, the postal system, has been heavily subsidizing “incoming mail of a number of countries to the tune of hundreds of million dollars a year.”  Navarro notes he is meeting with foreign ambassadors and representatives of the State Department at the Blair House in Washington, D.C., to work on changes to the current mail system.

Additionally, Navarro explained that he will be traveling to Geneva, Switzerland, on Sept. 23 for a third “Extraordinary Congress” and there will be two issues/options on the ballot: (1) allows all countries in the postal union to self-declare rates, ending a terminal dues system that costs countries to subsidize incoming mail. (2) A “multispeed approach,” allowing the U.S. to self-declare rates immediately.

  1. wilderness3300 says:
    September 12, 2019 at 7:05 pm

    Awesome! Now end the mail subsidy for Amazon. It makes no sense for us to subsidize the supply chain of our enemies.

  2. mark lanctot says:
    September 12, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    Good business decision

  3. The Boss says:
    September 12, 2019 at 7:15 pm

    PMSing Neil Cavuto wouldn’t let Navarro complete a sentence on this very topic yesterday. Very nice to hear the situation without the incessant rudeness. Maria should be running FBN.

  4. Devil in the Blue Drapes says:
    September 12, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    Can someone name one thing we haven’t been subsidizing, in some form or fashion, for the rest of the world?

  5. Tiffthis says:
    September 12, 2019 at 7:25 pm

    Maria on her period today? She was a bit aggressive to Peter, IMO. I’ve not seen her like that in any clip SD has posted. Weird.

    • tigsmom says:
      September 12, 2019 at 7:31 pm

      Harpy came to mind. She lost points for being a great interviewer.

    • Dogbert says:
      September 12, 2019 at 7:35 pm

      Sir! How dare you! As a man who knows what is important in a woman, If will defend Maria to the death!

      • Tiffthis says:
        September 12, 2019 at 7:45 pm

        I’m a girl, lol. I’ve never seen her act like this before- she wouldn’t drop a question the peter wouldn’t answer and I get she was aggressive about it. She’s still a great interviewer of course- but this type of behavior was new to me 🤷🏼‍♀️

    • LafnH20 says:
      September 12, 2019 at 7:48 pm

      They really, really, REALLY want inside those negotiations with china.

      They keep trying to get anyone to say – SOMETHING anything – to shoehorn the President into some corner…. any corner.
      Yesterday cavuto… today Maria… tomorrow ?

      They’ll keep hanging away at it…
      And keep running into….

      The Lighthizer RULE!!

      BRILLIANT!!

  6. chinstrap says:
    September 12, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    Maria: “So what’s going on with China and the trade talks?”

    Navarro (aka Sgt. Shultz): “I will say nothing.”

    Pete seems to be clued into the fact that leakers don’t last very long in the Trump admin. He also seems to be enjoying working with the Pres. and wants to ride this gig out for as long as it lasts. That being said, it would appear that his current operating mantra is that ‘Snitches get Stitches’. Lol

  7. Magabear says:
    September 12, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    Another reason the USPS runs deficits like it does. But why run anything efficiently when you can just make up the shortfall with taxpayer money?

  8. Diana Allocco says:
    September 12, 2019 at 7:42 pm

    I love Maria, who’s one of the best, most informed, interviewers in the business, but this veered into nails-on-chalkboard territory.

  9. Devil in the Blue Drapes says:
    September 12, 2019 at 7:48 pm

    So not only do we get to pay exorbitant prices for medicines so the rest of the world can skate, but Big Pharma outsourced the production to China (last antibiotic plant closed in 2004).

    The Great Fleecing of America folks!

    https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-care/u-s-officials-worried-about-chinese-control-american-drug-supply-n1052376

