President Trump and First Lady Melania Place Commemorative Wreath at Pentagon…

Posted on September 11, 2019 by

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were greeted at the Pentagon by Defense Secretary Mark Esper and his wife and Joint Chiefs Chairman Dunford and his wife.  The Defense Secretary of Joint Chief Chairman joined with the President and First Lady as they placed a wreath to remember the fallen. The wreath is red, white and blue.

  1. bessie2003 says:
    September 11, 2019 at 1:52 pm

    Very moving service. Was watching it on C-Span and they actually cut away mid-speech to start covering the House of Representatives, and was glad to see Fox Business was showing the speech in whole. Was surprised at C-Span’s action.

  2. Marie Rotunno says:
    September 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm

    Very Moving.

  3. Esperman says:
    September 11, 2019 at 2:35 pm

    meanwhile somewhere out there HRC is being being dragged away and tossed into a white van like a old sack of potatoes after standing for 5 minutes at another 911 ceremony…. MAGA!

  4. ms doodlebug says:
    September 11, 2019 at 3:00 pm

    Does she even bother to make an appearance now that she has nothing to gain?

