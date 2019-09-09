Secretary Steven Mnuchin Discusses Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Reform, China Trade Negotiations and Overall U.S. Economy…

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appears for an interview with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the Trump administration’s efforts to return privatization to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the state of the U.S. economy, U.S. trade talks with China, USMCA and government spending.

Ms. Bartiromo is very concerned about retaining the wealth position for her friends on Wall Street and the Asian investment needs of U.S. multinational corporations.

Advertisements