Peter Navarro Responds to Wall Street Journal’s Defense of Their Chinese Investments….

The Beijing/Wall Street lobbyist Robert Zoellick has taken an attack posture on behalf of his U.S. corporate clients and their investments in China.
White House director of trade policy Peter Navarro appears on FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs to rebuke Zoellick and Beijing claims about Trump’s trade policy:
The Wall Street Journal Trade Policy…
.
.
President Trump Trade Policy…
…Any Questions?
Advertisements
Some folks are catching on to our Very Stable Genius President Trump’s plans. I hope it spreads like wildfire.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Zoellick is just doubling down on his policies and positions which we now see as a failed response to the PRC threat for which he is responsible. I gave him a D- pass back in the day, however if he still is holding that line of reasoning it is not because he doesn’t understand the threat, but wants to save his reputation. So a double failure. This is what happens when an incoherent China policy, short term gain, long term pain plays out. Also when you do not understand the PRC game plan. He is hors de combat.
👎
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree!
LikeLike
It is pretty sick for rich Americans who have made millions in America
to choose a communist country over America.
Purely out of greed.
A communist country where people are slaves.
A communist country that routinely uses torture of its citizens to enforce the slavery.
A communist country that harvests organs for sale from live victims.
A communist country that murders over 10,000 of its citizens every year for
questioning the system of slavery.
Purely out of greed.
You are sick Mr. Zoellick, sick with greed.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well, that was to the point. We thought President Trump was good at calling out bad actors.
Good interview, Mr. Navarro.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I am willing to pay more for items made in the USA or any other free country. I am sick of journalists like Neil Cavuto talking about how much more it will cost Americans if we don’t make a trade agreement with China. He shortchanges Americans and their morals if he thinks we will do anything to have a few cents shaved off the cost of a good made in China.
LikeLike
Good demonstration of negotiating and debating skills. Navarro states his direct point, looks you in the eye, and waits for the response. Americans get it. We saw the factories leave in small towns and big towns. Families sold their businesses thinking there would be an influx of capital, and they were robbed blind. The american businesses were run into the ground, the plants closed, the manufacturing set ups stolen, and moved off shore. We remember. We watched in disbelief, thinking, “who is responsible for this, and how can this be good for our country?” We’ve been suffering for 30 years,
LikeLiked by 4 people
So maybe White House Director Of Trade Policy Peter Navarro should write his own Op-Ed in the WSJ to counter Zoellick’s Globalist Propaganda. Why just complain about it? Punch ’em in the sack.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good point. Time to do so.
👍
LikeLike
Should be straightforward, no? Whadda they gonna do, refuse to publish?
LikeLike
I like listening to Navarro. Notice how none of Trumps team speak with forked tongues. People don’t need to go away and decipher what was just said unlike any democrat you care to name except maybe Tulsi Gabbard. Oh and except when PDJT get his laser pointer out and you find the left and MSM scrambling to spin everything they didn;t comprehend or research only to end up with egg on their face e.g. Alabama.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our daughter a heptathlete. Comes home with her trunk packed with new shoes from Adidas. Team won NCAA championship. Different pair for each event. Different pair for different track surfaces. Not a single pair cost 10 dollars to make. The tariff is on the 8 dollar shoe. Not the 130 dollar retail price. School had a multimillion dollar contract. Now she runs ultra marathons and they still give her shoes. She may destroy 3 pair in a 100 miles.
The marketing costs on shoes are high as are all the margins. Even retail shoe margins are over 50%. She had sports scholarship, Merit Scholar related academic scholarship.Engineering scholarship. Never touched her trust funds. So tuition is overpriced also with some getting free school and other carry debt and pay full price.
Wall Street sees strong earnings on shoes sector but retail is over built. Koch Bros are the suppliers in China for the fibers and the polymers.
LikeLike