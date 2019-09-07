“Mentally Retarded” – Despite Saying “Well Said”, Candidate Kamala Harris Denies Hearing Question…

A clear example of a candidate who will lie. During a campaign event Kamala Harris was asked by an audience member (with a microphone): “what are you going to do in the next one year to diminish the mentally retarded action of this guy”?

In response to the question a laughing Senator Harris replied: “well said, well said.”

WATCH:

.

However, today, facing backlash from the term “mentally retarded“, candidate Harris claims she did not hear the words he used in the question. You decide.

When my staff played the video from my town hall yesterday, it was upsetting. I didn’t hear the words the man used in that moment, but if I had I would’ve stopped and corrected him. I’m sorry. That word and others like it aren’t acceptable. Ever. https://t.co/mNmo1hyNpW — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 7, 2019

