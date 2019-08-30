EU President Donald Tusk: Domestic Politics Could Drive Britain Out of EU….

I must admit at first I was going to present this as a “Friday Funny“, because the statement is a nomination for this year’s Captain Obvious Award.
“Domestic politics could drive Britain out of the EU”… Gee, ya think?
Well, duh. Of course it’s those pesky British domestics, those vulgarian masses, that are driving Britain out of the EU. It is stunning to see a person say that out loud as if there was some other mysterious force that could have created the Brexit referendum.
However, beyond the stupid humor of the comment, and believe me it had me in stitches for more than a few moments, Tusk’s outlook actually opens a window into the knuckleheaded collective mindset that exists within the EU:
“The main political problem with Brexit is the situation inside Britain … the emotions related to this show that we are all victims of Britain’s internal politics.” (link)
Perhaps it’s just because we are inherently American, that this outlook, this collective elitism as highlighted by Donald Tusk, just seems to personify everything wrong with their entire assembly. The Tusks of the EU just cannot fathom a system of government where the people actually get to determine their own future. It’s remarkable to watch and hear.
EU President Donald Tusk was never elected by people, he was appointed by a technocratic system filled with central-planning bureaucrats. At the most basic of cognitive capabilities, the Tusks writ large cannot understand individual liberty, individual freedom, self-determination, etc.
Not only can they not comprehend it, the very fiber of their DNA has no connection to the concept of individualism. The elitism within the modern EU is ridiculous.
Love the last picture…giving ’em both barrels!
If Boris actually does pull out 10/31, Trump deserves at least half the credit.
Actually, if you remember, many thought it was Brexit that heralded the election of Trump in 2016.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-elections/donald-trump-brexit-presidential-election-2016-how-similar-are-they-comparison-a7388521.html
True – but unlike President Trump fulfilling as many promises as he can without Congress and when activist judges don’t/can’t interfere, President Trump has quickly followed up on the promises that got him elected.
Brexit might have been first but President Trump has achieved results first by a long shot.
Hope the people who fairly won Brexit see their victory actually fulfilled
And why not give Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren credit too? That would be the Socialist thing to do!!
The EU is just part of a long list I would like to give the double finger to.
Darn peasants. How dare they think they get to decide their future? Don’t they know who we are?
Only WE know what’s best for them.
The Idea that anyone would surrender their sovereignty to an unelected leader hundreds or even thousands of miles away is beyond comprehension.
Clearly, the serfs know not what is good for them.
Just think, people are actually looking out for their own interests in their own country
It’s the perfect example of the difference of living in an elitist protective bubble and living in reality
He doesn’t seem to realize it, but he has called a majority of the British people….Deplorables.
Thanks to Sundance for this fine editorial…in which his opinion of thing is so clear. Because we readers value them.
The white supremacist Tusk needs a poaching.
Tusk is one of those people you take an immediate disliking too.
“some other mysterious force that could have created the Brexit referendum”
It’s projection…because many progressive ideas DO happen exactly that way. Well, not “mysterious” force, just the “elites” and the “deep states” but not the people.
And Europe is considered by the rest of the the world to be a group “western” “democratic” countries.
He figured it out!
Yep. It’s settled. He’s the smartest one. Why, he’s brilliant.
The elitism displayed by the EU (AND the Uniparty here at home!) is also offensive as hell, which you portray very appropriately with President Trump’s signaling of how he think’s they’re BOTH number one!
Those Domesticarians………a frightful horde of rapscallions they are! 😄
And don’t overlook the word “emotions”. The clear suggestion being that the people are deciding things based on emotions instead of the high and mighty reason he and his ilk trade in.
Poor Donald Duck….I mean Tusk…. realizes he is becoming irrelevant and his gravy train has disappeared….pouf…..
Donald Duck….I mean Tusk…is not liking this. He’ll end up in the poorhouse for the rest of his life mulling over just what went wrong.
I hope the last G-7 gathering will be the last we’ll see of any EU representative. Can President Trump not invite the EU representatives for America G-7 2020?
The domestic politics of Britain DID drive the UK out of the EU…. three plus years and two Prime Ministers ago.
The EU cabal needs to wake up and realize a) its goals are doomed to fail b) it should consider itself lucky those failures can be peaceful ones c) the longer it tries to fight the tides of history and embraces authoritarianism, the greater the risk becomes of violence.
Love the sign language Sundance !!
I swear Tusk’s the 2nd from the left wig-wearing fool in the frame above.
When PDJT tells his rally crowds “you are the elite”, numb skulls like this fool are the reason why.
“Domestic politics could drive Britain out of the EU”
The picture of EU President Donald Tusk arriving in Biarritz and declaring that the EU would decide whether Britain would be allowed to leave reminds us that he had a prior arrangement whereby Jeremy Corbyn would corral Labor and Conservative Remainer MPs to strip Prime Minster Boris Johnson of the ability to leave the EU.
President Tusk spoke too soon. His otherwise inexplicable speech alerted Boris Johnson of the maneuver. No surprise, Johnson returned to London, obtained his Cabinet’s approval and asked the Queen to suspend Parliament for long enough to stymie any Parliamentary attempt to dynamite Brexit.
Yes indeed, President Tusk, these pesky Brits have a different tradition and don’t believe institutional MIGHT is necessarily RIGHT.
The Brexit Remainders just simply can not accept that they have lost! (Hillary cannot accept that she lost!)
Boris Johnson’s clever move to proroge parliment ensures that neither the Remainders nor parliment can now stop a no deal Brexit!
If the Remaiders try a no confidence motion they ensure a no deal Brexit occurs! Brilliant!
Now the EU realizes that a no deal Brexit is on the table!
Oh that Boris is one crafty guy!
Juncker was absent at the G7:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/europe/juncker-has-successful-surgery-will-miss-g7-biarritz-summit/2019/08/19/4d47d796-c26d-11e9-8bf7-cde2d9e09055_story.html
Tusk was ignored. He carries no legitimacy and thus no weight. These are serious times, particularly for Germany. Too serious to maintain the artifice that trade and trade agreements (and more) are negotiated through the EU on behalf of Germany (e.g. Autos; Nord Stream II).
I almost felt sorry for Merkel in her bilateral with the POTUS. I mean, it’s one thing for the President of Romania or some such leader to sit there as all the questions are for the POTUS, it’s quite another for the German Chancellor.
Tusk is what I call Globalist Filth. A grifter who has done well for himself and most definitely not for his countrymen.
The EUSSR is well-served by Komissar Tusk.
Neither, sadly, can the people of Washington, DC.
They too are anti-freedom and anti-liberty.
Tusk is a powerless, empty vessel and as such all he can do is make noise. From Wikipedia:
According to the Financial Times, “the president would have few formal powers, but would give the EU strategic leadership and represent the bloc on the world stage on issues such as climate change, bilateral relations and development.”
Both Tusk and Merkel grew up behind the Iron Curtain. Although they both claim to support liberties and freedoms, they both intensely dislike nationalism and individual identities. By spending their younger years behind the curtain this has warped their perspectives completely on basic freedoms or even basic comprehension about religious identities. I honestly believe most Americans would really struggle to understand this bizarre mishmash of political leanings because it is coming from the polar opposite spectrum from the USA. One example, Merkel dislikes it intensely when Germans wave their own flag- even at sporting events! Try explaining that to an American…
I knew Merkel was an East German and Tusk was from Poland and I can not fathom their socialist proclivities other than to think they were privileged members and not part of the great unwashed.
Famous quotes from Jean-Claude Juncker (who may be even slightly more odious than Tusk- it’s tough some days to tell):
“When it becomes serious, you have to lie.”
“I’m ready to be insulted as being insufficiently democratic, but I want to be serious … I am for secret, dark debates.”
“Decisions can only be reached in Europe if France and Germany agree.”
These an dmore gems can be found on AZ quotes. That EU cabal are something else!
Why our ancestors left
The “Excellencies” of the E.U. understand liberty, individualism, and self determination just fine. They understand it better than most Americans. They just hate it is all.
