EU President Donald Tusk: Domestic Politics Could Drive Britain Out of EU….

I must admit at first I was going to present this as a “Friday Funny“, because the statement is a nomination for this year’s Captain Obvious Award.

“Domestic politics could drive Britain out of the EU”… Gee, ya think?

Well, duh. Of course it’s those pesky British domestics, those vulgarian masses, that are driving Britain out of the EU. It is stunning to see a person say that out loud as if there was some other mysterious force that could have created the Brexit referendum.

However, beyond the stupid humor of the comment, and believe me it had me in stitches for more than a few moments, Tusk’s outlook actually opens a window into the knuckleheaded collective mindset that exists within the EU:

“The main political problem with Brexit is the situation inside Britain … the emotions related to this show that we are all victims of Britain’s internal politics.” (link)

Perhaps it’s just because we are inherently American, that this outlook, this collective elitism as highlighted by Donald Tusk, just seems to personify everything wrong with their entire assembly. The Tusks of the EU just cannot fathom a system of government where the people actually get to determine their own future. It’s remarkable to watch and hear.

EU President Donald Tusk was never elected by people, he was appointed by a technocratic system filled with central-planning bureaucrats. At the most basic of cognitive capabilities, the Tusks writ large cannot understand individual liberty, individual freedom, self-determination, etc.

Not only can they not comprehend it, the very fiber of their DNA has no connection to the concept of individualism. The elitism within the modern EU is ridiculous.

Advertisements