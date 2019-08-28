Joe diGenova Discusses Upcoming IG Report on James Comey…

Posted on August 28, 2019 by

Former assistant U.S. attorney Victoria Toensing and former U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia Joe diGenova discuss the alleged Comey leaks to the media and why the Justice Department decided not to charge him.

  1. Dick cheeseman says:
    August 28, 2019 at 11:17 pm

    These bastards all must hang…everyone on of them…especially the Kenyan Omusla

  2. PBR says:
    August 28, 2019 at 11:24 pm

    Comey pretends to be a good guy but he is a snake in the grass. Let’s hope they are still going to get him for other criminal/unethical incidents.

