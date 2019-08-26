Joe “I’m Not Nuts” Biden…

Against a backdrop where people are beginning to questions the cognitive capabilities of the former Vice-President, and current democrat presidential candidate, Joe Biden; the candidate tells a campaign audience he was “not going nuts“…. WATCH:

This latest “I’m not nuts” campaign slogan might explain the recent Monmouth University Poll which shows a massive collapse of support for the former VP.

Monmouth – The poll finds a virtual three-way tie among Sanders (20%), Warren (20%), and Biden (19%) in the presidential nomination preferences of registered Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters across the country. Compared to Monmouth’s June poll, these results represent an increase in support for both Sanders (up from 14%) and Warren (up from 15%), and a significant drop for Biden (down from 32%).

Biden has suffered an across the board decline in his support since June. He lost ground with white Democrats (from 32% to 18%) and voters of color (from 33% to 19%), among voters without a college degree (from 35% to 18%) and college graduates (from 28% to 20%), with both men (from 38% to 24%) and women (from 29% to 16%), and among voters under 50 years old (from 21% to 6%) as well as voters aged 50 and over (from 42% to 33%). Most of Biden’s lost support in these groups shifted almost equally toward Sanders and Warren. (read more) “I’m Not Nuts”…

