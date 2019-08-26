Joe “I’m Not Nuts” Biden…

Against a backdrop where people are beginning to questions the cognitive capabilities of the former Vice-President, and current democrat presidential candidate, Joe Biden; the candidate tells a campaign audience he was “not going nuts“…. WATCH:
.
This latest “I’m not nuts” campaign slogan might explain the recent Monmouth University Poll which shows a massive collapse of support for the former VP.
Monmouth – The poll finds a virtual three-way tie among Sanders (20%), Warren (20%), and Biden (19%) in the presidential nomination preferences of registered Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters across the country.
Compared to Monmouth’s June poll, these results represent an increase in support for both Sanders (up from 14%) and Warren (up from 15%), and a significant drop for Biden (down from 32%).
Biden has suffered an across the board decline in his support since June. He lost ground with white Democrats (from 32% to 18%) and voters of color (from 33% to 19%), among voters without a college degree (from 35% to 18%) and college graduates (from 28% to 20%), with both men (from 38% to 24%) and women (from 29% to 16%), and among voters under 50 years old (from 21% to 6%) as well as voters aged 50 and over (from 42% to 33%).
Most of Biden’s lost support in these groups shifted almost equally toward Sanders and Warren. (read more)
Joe Biden just said his mental state can best be described with a three letter word – GOOD!
Joe Biden might choose Hillary Clinton as his Vice President running-mate on the ticket. … Given OLD Joe Biden’s health problems, his ‘mental state’ might end up being described as flatlined; = If Joe and Hillary >won the election (that is).
The Democratic elite/uniparty realize that they can’t beat Trump. Biden was thrown in there to see how far left the party has moved. The Dems have their version of a tea party movement. They are going to purge the left. They will dump the presidential race, lose house seats, and suffer further Senate losses. They did the same thing to get rid of the blue dogs. Now they get rid of Bernie, Lizzy, AOC, and the socialists. They will come back in 2022 and 2024. They will lose now to win later
You never know about crazy Joe.
Wouldn’t that be something? Boy would I lol if old Crooked Hillary ended up as VP selection for Sleepy Joe! My goodness! Have you no shame Crooked? Have you no shame!
Trump would have a field day against them!
Sleepy Joe would die in his first week in office. He would fall victim to Arkanacide. Hillary would then be the president. Ugh, I think i’m going to puke !!!!!!
Sleepy Joe might not last a week.
hmmm… interesting. the elder statesman reluctantly agrees to join Joe’s campaign as a running mate… and of course we know what happens to those that stand between Her and what she wants…
Brilliant !!!
This got put in the wrong place. Something weird is going on.
…there is a signpost ahead…
There are concerns over the Monmouth poll (sample), but it is funny how suddenly a lot of commentators jumped up to dissect the poll when they can’t be bothered when it comes to polls that support their narratives.
btw, Joe Biden may well carry some African-American support, but intersectionality is pretty much dead when all three (Biden, Sanders, Warren) largely push their platforms to white limousine liberals.
I think only white liberals are dumb enough to fall for these three.
The sample size was 298 registered Dem voters. That seems awfully small to get a significant sample size/demographic. And it was by phone.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I saw the FOX poll that has Old Joe, Pocahontas and Comrade Bernie neck and neck. What happened to the Democrats wanting young and diverse people of color to represent them? You’ve got three old WHITE lefties leading their presidential race. Kamala Harris is the only person of color who’s getting support and she’s only in single digits. The next time the Dems want to fling out the race card someone needs to ask them why their top three presidential preferences are three old establishment, northeastern Whites!
Well, he’s “technically” right in that he’s not “going” nuts… as he has always been nuts.
👍 THC 😆
He’s not crazy. He’s senile. And retarded. But he’s always been retarded.
Sleepy Joe will never survive a debate with President Trump.
I believe Biden and Sanders are the easiest opponents.
Warren may get some more female voters than Sanders and Biden, but fewer minority voters. She’s even more shrill and unlikable than Her Odiousness. And the fraud of her faux Indian heritage and the cherry-picked data of the study that put her on the political map (that supposedly ‘proved’ that bankruptcy due to medical bills was widespread and a crisis (any time medical bills were mentioned in a bankruptcy case she treated those bills as the sole cause of the bankruptcy) will come back to haunt her.
Not to mention her great-granddaddy being a soldier on the Trail of Tears instead of her being Native American.
And Warren made her money by flipping houses, and lending money to her relatives at high interest rates.
I don’t believe Joe Biden is “nuts”. I do think he’s showing serious signs of senility related to aging. He periodically forgets where he is and/or has problems forming a coherent sentence. Anyone who has experienced an aging parent or grand parents has seen this before. He just does not have the stamina and fortitude required to be President.
Or
It could be that the circle of corruption surrounding Biden, his brother and sons has just enough people wondering whether they’ll vote for him.
Or
Maybe Biden isn’t lefty enough for those that will vote Dem.
or
Maybe those that are going to vote Dem will not vote for an old racist white guy.
I don’t think it matters. None of them have a snowballs chance of being elected.
KAG 2020
You are never 100% after a brain aneurysm, and he had two brain operations. He also was never very smart, is loose with the truth and facts, has engineered sweetheart deals for his family with foreign powers, and has been perpetually wrong on almost every policy issue he’s ever encountered. He’s always been an aw shucks bumbler. He should have never gone beyond the New Castle County council.
Biden had 2 brain surgeries? Performed by a proctologist with a msgnifying glASS, I ASSume.
It is my understanding, Tars, he graduated near the bottom of his law school class and he lied about that. AP article from September 21, 1987.
″The first year in law school I decided I didn’t want to be in law school and ended up in the bottom two-thirds of my class and then decided I wanted to stay and went back to law school and in fact ended up in the top half of my class,″ he went on.
But last week Biden released his law school records showing he had graduated 76th in a law school class of 85. The law school transcript also showed he made little progress in class standing through the three-year course, ranking 80 out of 100 in the first semester of the first year, and 79th out of 87 the second semester of his second year.
https://apnews.com/cd977f7ff301993f7976974ba07c5495
Biden also said he was a football hero in the University of Delaware. He didn’t play football in college.
On one hand, I don’t care one way or the other which Dem turd gets the nomination but, on the other hand, I do hate bullying. Joe Biden is no worse than any of the other candidates and, as crazy as he talks, he’s the most sane. The fact that his own crazy party is trying to bully him with fake polls and aren’t covering for him like they do the other Democrats when they say something insane flies in the face of my idea of fair play. Yeah, I know I expect too much of a party and media who has done nothing but spew lies and hate for over 2 years.
Please, Cheryl, all democrats have mental issues or they wouldn’t be democrats. Can you even imagine that old creep being president? This especially in light of Trump’s incredible list of successes.
I didn’t like the way Tamala Harris attacked Sleepy Joe in that first debate. Harris should know how unpopular busing was in the 1960s.
And shortly after saying that Biden talked about how nice it was being in Vermont, except he was in New Hampshire.
Dartmouth where they just settled major sexual assault lawsuit with like 13 female students- that Dartmouth? 🤣🤣🤣 perfect for creeper joe
Gropin Joe loves Dartmouth.
This guy jes gets betterer and betterer, don’t he?
This poll is likely an outliar. But it could well start a reverse bandwagon against Biden and make itself ‘accurate’.
It’s funny, when one watches this video in its context, Joe seems likable and off the cuff and human. But when one simply reads the clincher headline, he seems inept and weak. Power of the media.
This clip, along with his wife begging for votes for Unkie joe, reminds me of the scene at the end of “Wedding Crashers” where Owen Wilson says, “I’m not asking you to marry me, I’m asking you to not marry him”. Biden’s sales pitch is…”I’m not Trump”. It’s the best he can do.
Combine this with Warren’s supposed 15,000-person crowd in Seattle and Joe Biden is in big trouble.
Good to see.
One Percent Joe is fading back to his mean. As feeble as Joe is, I still think Biden/Abrams is likely more formidable than, say, Warren/Pete. And Bernie still lurks, as much as the Dem establishment hates that.
First of all, that wasn’t no 15,000 people. Now, I understand that Grandma Warren needed to show a big crowd, and few places are more amenable to her line of BS than Seattle, but Washington State doesn’t vote until March 10, which is one week after Kamala Harris will have amassed an insurmountable lead.
I WANT Joe to be the nominee. I want posters and bumper stickers “Vote for Joe! He’s not NUTS, just ASK him!”
With Joe, it is NOT senility, he has ALWAYS been this way. Hoof and mouth Joe, “go out and fire you 12 guage off your porch!”
For forty years he’s been gaffing. Its who he is.
And I still think he is the chosen one of the party elders; they are manipulating the debate process, controlling the media spin, using tulsi gabbard like a christie, then tossing her for the next debate cause they don’t want her competing with Joe.
Sanders or Warren CAN NOT pivot to center, for the general.
Sanders or Warren CAN NOT try to sell “C’mon man, this is still your Dads Democrat party!”
ONLY Biden can TRY to do that, to try to ‘win back’ some of the ‘moderate’ Democrat voters, that the AOC crowd has scared away.
And, the old guard KNOWS that; they simply have no one else. Remember, they pushed, dragged and carried Hillary thru the primary process, before.
“Vote for Joe, he’s a LOUSY candidate, but he’s the best we got!,…and, he ain’t nuts!”
I agree it’s not Senility. He’s just a fairly simple minded person… who tries to talk about complicated subjects and gets tongue twisted trying to remember what punch line they tried to teach him to say. Some of his punch lines he learned 40 years ago, some they told him an hour before he walks out on stage, he gets confused because he’s honestly just not very bright.
I don’t even hate the guy, I don’t think anybody on earth takes him seriously.
With DJT, his detractors take him literally, but not seriously, his supporters the opposite.
With sleepy joe, no one takes him literally OR seriously. Hes just an idiot with a schtick.
While he isn’t, AT ALL a ‘common man’, he developed the schtick of being able to ‘talk to’ the common man, to sound like the common man. Bill had it, too. Phoney as hell, but its all Joe has EVER had going for him.
And, as Democrats look around, they are,ALL elitists, who ooze disdain for the ‘common man’, and so they turn their lonely eyes to Joe, their great white hope.
Sad,..
The only drawback to Biden being the nominee is the very real potential he doesn’t make it to the general election. Wouldn’t want to be blindsided by some hand-picked, relatively participationless candidate only delivering a few patriotic speeches. Dems have always been overachievers in selling the sympathy vote.
Oh, if they could drag, pull, throw in a van and catch falling diwn the stairs Hillary, they can jump start joe, give him a fresh shot of baby blood, and send him back out.
Hillary can loan him scooby do.
Maybe Obama spiked Doddering Joe’s Ensure Strawberry Nutrition Shake with some psychotropic thingamabobs.
That might have made him more lucid.
Just counting the days until Hillary rides in to save the DNC from it’s impending disaster and announce that she’s running again…and will lose again.
Biden has never ever had a chance to be the President. Not so sure why he thinks he can. Probably cause he’s nuts.
Ha!
I listened to the clip, and Biden is 100% correct in saying we are very close to being able to do some incredible things for this country. Only…he is not the one who will be doing them.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hahaha, ho ho ho . Good one! ✅
Attempting to penetrate the mind of Democrat voters is a daunting task.
In fact, I’m unsure thinking is involved, as the irrational platform appears to be determined largely based on emotions
Emotions and Soviet style indoctrination.
The whole dem platform is based on being a victim.
Ann, there’s hope. I was a Democrat until ten years ago. There are millions of us who’ve abandoned that cult because we knew they were spewing lies, and becoming more accepting of the socialist ideology. True, there are tens of millions of people in that party who are still and probably will always be clueless, but there’s more Democrats than we know who are sick of the far left turn that party has taken in just the last decade.
I agree. cultures are more durable and resilient thank we think.
Americans are a practical, pragmatic people who believe in self agency. Those traits are very evident, and I don’t see that declining in young adults, who are often very grounded.
The media projects a false image of their generation.
This thread is cracking me up. 😂
He’s not going nuts. He’s been nuts for at least several decades.
You just can’t make this $— up. I pray the Electorate is alert and awoke to this drivel by ALL of the Democrats.
Biden is a perfect example of what this country doesn’t need. The country cannot survive another professional politician
I don’t care if he’s nuts or not. He’s a corrupt, unprincipled lowlife who has zero core convictions and changes positions depending on which way the political winds are blowing
A “staunch Catholic” who was against abortion in the past but is now all for killing infants after birth
That represents a sick mind that puts politics above being a righteous human being. Only a power hungry shell of a man/woman void of basic humanity thinks that way
It’s not just that he’s a deep state puppet who’ll bring back the status quo Trumps trying to dismantle, it’s the entire aura these sickening, treasonous politicians bring to the table and the immense damage they do to our Republic every year they’re in office
President Trump is truly the only “political” leader I can remember who puts the country and the American people first and politics second, if at all
Leaders, not politicians
“…the candidate tells a campaign audience he was ‘not going nuts'”…
I hate to break this to you, Joe, but that locomotive already left the station. Not that you’d have the foggiest idea which station.
Oh, Joe knows which station it was,….it was, you know the one he was in the other day,….train station,…or maybe bus station,….coulda been an airport, I don’t know! In the end, what DIFFERENCE dors it make,…but it eas a big f’ing deal, I’ll tell ya that!
C’mon, man! Despite what you have heard, read and seen with your own damn lieing eyes, thid is STILL your Dads Democrat party.
Trust me, I’m not nuts!”
Even there, he got it wrong. Couldn’t bring himself to say “I’m not SENILE”, or couldn’t remember the word?
Biden just said his student loan debt was almost $300,000. And that would be from back in the sixties.
Not even his wife, the Dr. Jill who’s so revered, has the mercy to tell her husband it’s time to stay home, enjoy the grandkids while he still knows who they are and go for long walks that would benefit everyone.
Nobody loves him.
Sad.
Who else can run against the GND?
Who else can disown AOC+3-4?
Who else can try to reassure ‘moderate’ Dems there is still SOME sanity in the Democrat party?
Joe Biden, cause he’s not nuts!
Not to worry, DNC has developed a secret plan to resurrect Biden’s public image.
Didn’t work with “basket of deplorables, gonna end all your coal jobs Hillary, won’t work for sleepy Joe either.
He’s had his foot in his mouth, and simultaneously had his head up his *ss, for so long it can’t be surgically corrected.
He IS the way he IS,…not nuts, tho!
Remember when Joe was on Letterman?
And as Miller once said in one of his great novels- what did he that language is only necessary when bilingual communication is endangered? And you sit there bewildered, and Pinter who went further said It is not the lack of communication, but fear of communication. That’s what the damn thing is that we fear communication especially all the Biden communication that’s even on milk cartons now. Damn it! And through all this the usual suspects have attained, and have created for themselves holy sanctification, and it is only their cognitive dissonance that is keeping them alive in their mindless absurdity.
hey! yeah! uh…chuckle n chortle! we can do some incredible things!
such as sell this country out for the NEXT forty years like we’ve done for the PAST forty years! Wouldn’t that be great? xxxx all your kids and grandkids….mine are provided for!
Who gives a rats azz about you or yours? I got mine by going along a chuckling and whatnot…
We’re millionaires on a public salary and YOU AIN’T!
and the MILLENIALS have GOT OUR BACKS!
NOT YOURS!
Ain’t it great…we stole America while ya’ll were making chump change at a REAL job…
Suckers……
The real problem with Biden as nominee is who he’d choose as VP, because that is who the president would be. Fortunately, he will neven have that opportunity.
Biden is not the guy you make president. Biden is the guy you give a bib at Thanksgiving dinner so he doesn’t get the gravy all over him.
Take away the goofy senile things he says for a moment…does this look like a man who’s passionate about leading this country? Who wants to make us a stronger, more prosperous nation?
To the professional political class (which is basically every dem candidate), being president is just a trophy job. The significance of the office is not something they actually care about.
If they truly cared about our country they’d realize we already have the right person for the job in the White House.
Boy the Obamas and the Clintons really did a number on the DNC. Talk about a shallow gene pool!
I personally don’t think Biden’s slipping or senile. I think he’s always been like this. He’s not very smart… he lied for years about graduating at the top of his class, and when he was finally confronted about it, by liberals, not conservatives… the record showed he graduated almost at the very bottom of his class.
He’s your typical person with no analytical skills, he can’t look at information and make an informed opinion, he just says what he’s told or what his advisors tell him. He slips up and says stupid things from time to time but he’s always done that because he’s just trying to recite whatever nonsense they’ve fed him lately.
….the recent starlet AOC reminds me of that…..some drink koolaid….others eat dogfood….
Not even democrats are stupid enough to nominate Biden. The DNC won’t allow Sanders to have a shot, plus Biden, Warren and Sanders are all too old. The democrats have never nominated anyone in their 70’s. In the last 70 years, they’ve only once nominated someone over the age of 57 and in 2016 they had to chuck her in her handicap van like a sack of concrete. Also, black folks don’t like Elizabeth Warren. Kamala Harris is going to place in the top 3 in IA and NH, win SC and dominate in the South and California on March 3 (Super Tuesday). By March 4, Harris will be inevitable.
I used to think the same thing, but my honest opinion is, the Dems are too stupid for their own good, they nominated Hillary even though it was obvious she couldn’t beat Trump, they’re going to nominate Biden even though it’s obvious he doesn’t even want the job.
I’d look at it differently: they nominated Hillary – even though few really liked her – because she seemed sufficiently plausible. And since there was no black aspirant in the 2016 democratic primary, she could get black votes (as Obama’s Sec of State and Bill’s wife). In 2020, of the four top-tier candidates (Biden, Sanders, Warren and Harris), the three white septuagenarians will split the white vote (although Harris will get some) and Harris will get most black votes. Black people wont vote for the gay guy – or the mayor of South Bend. Harris is polling well in Iowa and very well in California. All she has to do is place in the top three in IA and NH to carry her through to her home state and southern states with big black populations. By March 4, she’ll be way in the lead.
If Joe were to select Bernie as his running mate, it might work out. Since both of them are only half crazy, then combined they’d be totally normal and sane…
… or wait, I guess that’s assuming it’s the good halves that join… hmm… if not, maybe it would make them totally INsane. Hmm…
It’s gonna be Joe and the gaptoothed wonder from Georgia. The last time we saw a lineup that bad was Cruz/Fiorina.
Oh I HOPE she’s on the ticket! One campaign ad from Trump and they’re done… show her calling for the destruction of the Stone Mountain monument. Only the far, far left SJWs think that’s a good idea. It’ll just remind people how totally insane the far left has become.
“Most of Biden’s lost support in these groups shifted almost equally toward Sanders and Warren.”
Exactly as predicted. And then the same will happen for Sanders.
Biden’s puppet masters will keep him in the race as long as possible (that is, until he blows up the campaign with definitive proof of senility, or starts tanking in the primaries), so as to suppress Sanders polls and delegate count, and to have more to trade with Warren when she becomes the nominee.
Sanders on the other hand will be viciously cut down to size by a “rainy season” of hit pieces if it looks like he is in any way a threat to Warren.
Harris cannot win 2020 because the Democratic Party has not finished its political and demographic transition to a Third World guerrilla faction. Her struggle (Ihre Kampf) is for VP or a cabinet position, plus national name recognition and neutralizing her scandals and issues (like Biden with the plagiarism that nobody seems to care about any more) by getting them out of the way now. Everything is positioning for 2024.
The question is whether Trump has heavy artillery against Warren for the general election other than calling her a leftist, Pocahontas and zero managerial experience in a tough world. She is the apotheosis of the midwestern Nice White Lady which plays OK against Trump’s arrogant alpha male persona.
