CNN Hires FBI Architect of ‘Soft Coup’, Identified Leaker and IG Defined Liar, as Contributor…

After railing against Fox News for hiring former Trump White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, CNN announced a corporate decision to hire former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe as a contributor. McCabe becomes the tenth FBI and/or CIA official hired by CNN.

McCabe was fired from the FBI for lying to investigators. [IG report on McCabe]

McCabe was also identified as the primary architect of the corrupt DOJ/FBI effort to impeach/remove President Trump. No doubt CNN and McCabe will use this platform as a way to defend the corrupt Obama DOJ and FBI officials from any damaging releases within the pending Inspector General report on FISA abuse.

