CNN Hires FBI Architect of ‘Soft Coup’, Identified Leaker and IG Defined Liar, as Contributor…

Posted on August 23, 2019 by

After railing against Fox News for hiring former Trump White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, CNN announced a corporate decision to hire former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe as a contributor.  McCabe becomes the tenth FBI and/or CIA official hired by CNN.

McCabe was fired from the FBI for lying to investigators. [IG report on McCabe]

McCabe was also identified as the primary architect of the corrupt DOJ/FBI effort to impeach/remove President Trump.  No doubt CNN and McCabe will use this platform as a way to defend the corrupt Obama DOJ and FBI officials from any damaging releases within the pending Inspector General report on FISA abuse.

.

 

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, AG Bill Barr, Big Stupid Government, CIA, Clinton(s), Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Election 2016, Election 2020, FBI, IG Report Comey, IG Report FISA Abuse, IG Report McCabe, media bias, Notorious Liars, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Spygate, Spying, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

100 Responses to CNN Hires FBI Architect of ‘Soft Coup’, Identified Leaker and IG Defined Liar, as Contributor…

Older Comments
  1. Patriot1783 says:
    August 23, 2019 at 6:33 pm

    CNN = Crook News Network

    Like

    Reply
  2. TwoLaine says:
    August 23, 2019 at 6:37 pm

    The timing couldn’t be better. Right after larheg head Fredo does an interview with Byrne.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Magabear says:
    August 23, 2019 at 6:47 pm

    This is like a winning team (FOX) trading for a top tier player (Sarah) and their celler dweller rival (CNN) countering by picking up a bum (McCabe) who just got placed on waivers.

    Like

    Reply
  4. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    August 23, 2019 at 6:48 pm

    I’m beginning to think there is no MOAB, or Big Ugly or indictments coming from AG Barr’s DOJ. The perps are so flagrantly flaunting “the justice system” they must know they are safe from any prosecution. Where the hell do I have to go to live to escape all this krap? Patience Grasshopper is a statement that’s wearing thin.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s