CNN Hires FBI Architect of ‘Soft Coup’, Identified Leaker and IG Defined Liar, as Contributor…

After railing against Fox News for hiring former Trump White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, CNN announced a corporate decision to hire former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe as a contributor. McCabe becomes the tenth FBI and/or CIA official hired by CNN.
McCabe was fired from the FBI for lying to investigators. [IG report on McCabe]
McCabe was also identified as the primary architect of the corrupt DOJ/FBI effort to impeach/remove President Trump. No doubt CNN and McCabe will use this platform as a way to defend the corrupt Obama DOJ and FBI officials from any damaging releases within the pending Inspector General report on FISA abuse.
CNN = Crook News Network
The timing couldn’t be better. Right after larheg head Fredo does an interview with Byrne.
This is like a winning team (FOX) trading for a top tier player (Sarah) and their celler dweller rival (CNN) countering by picking up a bum (McCabe) who just got placed on waivers.
I’m beginning to think there is no MOAB, or Big Ugly or indictments coming from AG Barr’s DOJ. The perps are so flagrantly flaunting “the justice system” they must know they are safe from any prosecution. Where the hell do I have to go to live to escape all this krap? Patience Grasshopper is a statement that’s wearing thin.
