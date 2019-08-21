President Trump Instructs Education Dept. to Discharge Federal Student Loan Debt For Disabled Veterans…

President Trump has announced a policy directive to the U.S. Department of Education to immediately facilitate the discharge of federal student loan debt for any veteran permanently disabled as part of their military service.
WHITE HOUSE – Since our Founding, the United States has been blessed with men and women willing to serve in defense of our Nation and our ideals. Many of those answering the call to serve make the ultimate sacrifice for their country, and many others carry physical and emotional scars for the rest of their lives.
The Higher Education Act of 1965, as amended by the Higher Education Opportunity Act in 2008 and other acts (Higher Education Act), honors veterans who are totally and permanently disabled as a result of their service to the Nation by providing for the discharge of their Federal student loan debt.
Borrowers who have been determined by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to be unemployable due to a service-connected condition and who provide documentation of that determination to the Secretary of Education are entitled to the discharge of such debt.
For the last decade, veterans seeking loan discharges have been required to submit an application to the Secretary of Education with proof of their disabilities obtained from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The process has been overly complicated and difficult, and prevented too many of our veterans from receiving the relief for which they are eligible. This has inflicted significant hardship and serious harm on these veterans and has frustrated the intent of the Congress that their Federal student loan debt be discharged.
Only half of the approximately 50,000 totally and permanently disabled veterans who currently qualify for the discharge of their Federal student loan debt have availed themselves of the benefits provided to them by the Higher Education Act. This has created a serious and critical problem for disabled veterans, who must deal with the day-to-day consequences of their service-connected injuries, and for our military, as readiness and recruitment suffer when we do not take care of our veterans.
There is a pressing need to quickly and effectively resolve this problem. Therefore, my Administration will take prompt action to ensure that all totally and permanently disabled veterans are able to obtain, with minimal burden, the Federal student loan debt discharges to which they are legally entitled.
Accordingly, by the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, and to express the gratitude of our Nation for the service of our totally and permanently disabled veterans, I hereby direct the following:
♦Section 1. Policy. It shall be the policy of the Federal Government to facilitate — in a manner that is quick, efficient, and minimally burdensome — the discharge of Federal student loan debt for totally and permanently disabled veterans.
♦Sec. 2. Directive to the Secretaries of Education and Veterans Affairs. (a) The Secretary of Education is hereby directed to develop as soon as practicable a process, consistent with applicable law, to facilitate the swift and effective discharge of the Federal student loan debt of totally and permanently disabled veterans pursuant to section 437 of the Higher Education Act, 20 U.S.C. 1087; section 455 of the Higher Education Act, 20 U.S.C. 1087e; and section 464 of the Higher Education Act, 20 U.S.C. 1087dd. To the maximum extent feasible and consistent with applicable law, the process developed by the Secretary of Education should account for and make use of disability determinations made available to the Secretary of Education by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
(b) The Secretaries of Education and Veterans Affairs (Secretaries) shall take appropriate action to implement the policy set forth in section 1 of this memorandum as expeditiously as possible. To that end, the Secretaries shall consider all pathways for the Department of Veterans Affairs to share disability determinations with the Department of Education, so that veterans may be relieved of the burdensome administrative impediments to Federal student loan debt discharge.
♦Sec. 3. Definitions. As used in this memorandum:
(a) the term “Federal student loan debt” means liability to repay Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program loans, William D. Ford Federal Direct Loan (Direct Loan) Program loans, and Federal Perkins Loans.
(b) the term “discharge” means discharge of FFEL Program loans and Direct Loan Program loans and cancellation of Federal Perkins Loans.
♦Sec. 4. General Provisions.
(a) Nothing in this memorandum shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:
(i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or
(ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals.
(b) This memorandum shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.
(c) This memorandum is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.
(d) The Secretary of Education is hereby authorized and directed to publish this memorandum in the Federal Register.
[Link]
God Bless President Trump, this is wonderful.👍👍👍
LikeLiked by 30 people
There is no one more deserving of the best America can give than our vets.
I had no idea disabled vets did not receive a full free ride for re entry into civilian life.
What has Congress and former administrations been thinking, that we should neglect veterans, treat them like throw aways?
As Dems fawn over illegals and Resist helping fellow Americans!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I believe a majority of veterans vote Republican so the Dems have neither any interest in or need to help them. Every dime they spend is on buying voters, with the current crop being illegal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t want to hear that this is an entitlement….it was EARNED. God love the President and all of our troops, and hope that this will help all of the Vets towards a better life.
LikeLike
I am 100% with President Trump on taking care of those who have willingly, bravely sacrificed for this nation, for We the People.
LikeLike
What a LEADER … from out FRONT … taking INCOMING every day.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes, indeed!!! Reciprocal R.E.S.P.E.C.T.
LikeLike
But won’t that take money away from Democrat voters — that is, foreigners?
LikeLiked by 4 people
The loser seems to be Obamacare, which these days is getting funding from student loan payments.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Obamacare has always been a loser…
LikeLiked by 5 people
The DoJ is now in charge of my health care, through medicare. What a lousy state of affairs. My doctor has to do the will of the idiotic DoJ when dealing with my healthcare. I am appalled! The Government is taking over healthcare, starting with us older people, but you all will be next! And it’s only going to the dogs. More every day.
LikeLike
Bravo Trump!!!
LikeLiked by 13 people
This President rocks!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Now THAT is a Commander in Chief worthy of the title!
LikeLiked by 17 people
Unlike traitor 0bama, who sucked…
LikeLiked by 1 person
A pro- America president, what a concept.
LikeLiked by 3 people
To care for him who shall have borne the battle…
LikeLiked by 15 people
a strong leadership,Trump is The Best ever had,
LikeLiked by 8 people
This sort of thing is the least we can do. God bless our wounded vets
LikeLiked by 13 people
Amazing!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Once again showing why he is the Chosen One President of the United States.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Got to love this President Trump! But how long will it be before the msm starts questioning how President Trump is going to pay for it? And the need to raise taxes to offset the lost student debt payments or some similar BS! To a disabled Vet that’s more helpful than a bike ride!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not a problem. Put every D-Rat on the no fly list, pull their passports and cut off Pelosi’s booze bill and it’s paid for. One of her and the D-Rats taxpayer funded meddling vacations should cover the cost.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is part of The Masterpiece.
Beautiful!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Huzzah!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have absolutely no problem with my tax dollars going to fund this program.
LikeLiked by 12 people
🇺🇸 God bless our vets!
Thank you President Trump 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 7 people
Not only is he chosen, but, he is merciful (cue head explosions and fits of rage)
LikeLike
I can’t imagine a finer thing for President Trump to do today.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I was medically discharged from the military in 2006. It took until 2013 for my disability claim to be settled because the VA was literally hundreds of thousands of claims behind during that period. My disability was backdated to 2006. In the VA packet granting me 100% service-connected disability, I was told about the program to discharge student loan debit and mine was immediately discharged.
I can understand, though, how challenging it can be for each different veteran because that’s how the VA is. Which State one is in also has a lot to do with it. My disability claim process was pretty straightforward in TN and nearly impossible once I moved to GA. Ugggghhh!
LikeLiked by 5 people
It seems the real benefit in what the President has done is that instead of having the injured service member having to start the process, the VA and dept of education will take the initiative. Since they know there are 50,000 cases, they have the ability to find them in their databases. For the two agencies, its just a database query to produce a report, and another to delete who is on the report.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Just another reason why I love and thank God for this man each and every day.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It was already the law, but half the eligible vets hadn’t taken advantage because of the red tape. The EO basically orders Education and Veteran Affairs to get rid of the red tape. STAT.
Not a policy change, another bureaucratic spanking from our CEO businessman PDJT.
LikeLiked by 15 people
AMEN ristvan, it’s beautiful how he is empowering Americans instead of illegals! Finally our brothers and sisters are getting the bennies!!! Thank You POTUS, and Thank You God!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The SOBs have his hands tied from making new law or policy. He’s smart to look for ways to make current laws and policies work better. Just another good example of his “Obstacle? What obstacle? I must have missed it as I was marching forward to MAGA” attitude. Imagine all of the greatness that would be possible without the Swamp holding him back.
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump is truly a remarkable man and President. We are so blessed to have him at the helm.
Thank you for the pro-veterans’ policy, Mr. President!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for clearing that up. I was wondering why on earth loan forgiveness wasn’t already the policy.
LikeLike
Maybe he can accomplish the nearly impossible task of restoring GOD back into America! After all the work done by the anti Christian bloc, POTUS just might be able to turn the corner back in our favor! Totally amazing what this entity has done with all those road blocks thrown in front of him! Not only Making America Great Again, but making the world great again! AWESOME!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is what you call leadership from a man who loves his country and those that fight for her!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Politically astute also! Now Dems plan touting amnesty for college debt for everyone will have to be compared to American Veterans who have already paid a heavy price. Stable genius.
LikeLiked by 11 people
THIS!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha – true, Scott!
MSM yammering at him all day about Greenland and Jewish loyalty, and he’s busy moving mountains. Thank You, God, for this magnificent President!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“VERY stable genius!” – as he calls himself.
LikeLike
I know this act is from our President’s heart, and not some political stunt like past weak presidents would have done.
Please excuse me while I don a $2.00 rain poncho, don’t want ‘splodey head entrails to soil my work clothes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would normally never support forgiving student loan debt because it’s just another progressive giveaway for people who chose to go to college and should be able to pay off the debt especially now that jobs are plentiful.
BUT I am fully on board with forgiving the tuition loan debt for our veterans, most especially for those who sacrificed their health and bodies to defend this nation. This move to expedite the process is a magnanimous move by the Commander in Chief. Bravo!
LikeLiked by 4 people
NEXT STEPS:
• REDUCE Student Debt by % Permanent Disability.
• FORGIVE Student Debt “Obligations” carried by Co-Signers of all Deceased and 100% Permanently Disabled.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly !!!
😉
LikeLike
Sure, it was a nice gesture GB, but if we all vote for Bernie we’ll be able to go to safe hypodermic needle exchange stations and trade our used needles in for clean recycled ones ( Surely the green new deal won’t allow the federal government to put all of those used needles in the oceans or landfills where they might contaminate the paper straws). Priorities Treepers, priorities.
LikeLiked by 1 person
While this is a big deal to the people getting the benefit, this is a tiny thing in the whole scope of the federal government. He must have people who are looking for these opportunities, or the White House is listening to people who contact them with their problems. Either of which hasn’t been done by a president lately.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tremendous leader! That man puts Country above politics.
I agree with what he just did.
Meanwhile the left wants free tuition for illegals.
If you signed up for Trump’s texts you received the message below.
I just participate in this poll:
TRUMP POLLING: 2020 is coming fast! Let Pres. Trump know where you stand. Will you vote for Trump in 2020? Take the OFFICIAL 2020 poll NOW: bit.ly/33Q4cZe
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve got tears in my eyes over this story. When I go the my VA hospital and see the young people with injuries…this is the right and honorable decision by a real Commander In Chief!
I salute my President!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I cannot think of a better way for my tax dollars to be spent. Period.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is something everyone can get behind 💯🥰🙌🏼
LikeLike
Once again, the man personifies leadership. Damn…just when I think I can’t possibly admire and respect him any more than I already do, he grabs me by the shoulder and says, ‘you ain’t seen nothin’ yet’.
March on, Mr. President!! And, on behalf of all veterans, thank you and ‘Semper Fi’!
LikeLike
All this having properly been said, “thirty years ago, my four-year college degree cost this out-of-state student a grand total of $13,000 … which was entirely paid for by a beneficent candy company. Today, the web-site of that exact same public(!) University calmly tells me that the same degree will cost me nearly half-a-million dollars, and that the lab fees for a single semester might cost me more than the entirety of what I paid.
“‘Scuse me, but I smell a rat.” In truth, a “college” is little more than “a high school.” It’s a classroom, populated by a teacher who isn’t paid nearly enough … and whose salary certainly bears no relation at all to the stupendous amounts of money that the students in his/her classroom are being asked to pay.
“The educational experience” … what you actually get … is quite frankly exactly the same. And the University itself, except for a handful of nice new buildings, is also the same. So … “where’s the beef?”
Of course I know the answer: Wall Street speculators, having finally decided that they could no longer peddle “derivative securities” based on “sub-prime” (i.e. worthless …) mortgages, decided to enslave our students in mountains of non-dischargeable debts which they could sell, even though they can’t link any security back to the student-debt to which it ostensibly belongs.
LikeLike