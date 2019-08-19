Secretary Ross Adds 46 Subsidiaries to Huawei “Entity List” – Grants 90-Day Window for U.S. Companies to Withdraw…

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the security concerns around Chinese company Huawei and technology products designed to extract intelligence and data.  [Details of Commerce Announcement Follow Video]

Secretary Ross explains the Commerce Department decision to add 46 new Huawei subsidiaries to the restricted entity list requiring U.S. companies to apply for temporary licenses for Huawei purchases.  Due to the potential security ramifications the Commerce Dept. is giving U.S. companies 90-days (under Temporary General Licenses) to find alternate suppliers before all commercial engagement is halted.

WASHINGTON – Today, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) of the U.S. Department of Commerce identified 46 additional Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. affiliates that require inclusion on the Entity List, as part of a routine review of all Entity Listings.

Since May, the Department has added over one hundred persons or organizations to the Entity List in connection to Huawei. The new restrictions on these affiliates are effective today, August 19th.

BIS has also announced that it will extend the Temporary General License (TGL) authorizing specific, limited engagements in transactions involving the export, reexport, and transfer of items – under the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) – to Huawei and its non-U.S. affiliates which are subject to the Entity List.

The continuation of the TGL is intended to afford consumers across America the necessary time to transition away from Huawei equipment, given the persistent national security and foreign policy threat. This license will be effective on August 19, 2019 and last an additional 90 days.

“As we continue to urge consumers to transition away from Huawei’s products, we recognize that more time is necessary to prevent any disruption,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “Simultaneously, we are constantly working at the Department to ensure that any exports to Huawei and its affiliates do not violate the terms of the Entity Listing or Temporary General License.”

Outside of the scope of the TGL, any exports, reexports, or in-country transfers of items subject to the EAR will continue to require a license granted after a review by BIS under a presumption of denial.

Huawei was added to the Entity List after the Department concluded that the company is engaged in activities that are contrary to U.S. national security or foreign policy interests, including alleged violations of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), conspiracy to violate IEEPA by providing prohibited financial services to Iran, and obstruction of justice in connection with the investigation of those alleged violations of U.S. sanctions, among other illicit activities.

The Bureau of Industry and Security’s mission is to advance U.S. national security and foreign policy objectives by ensuring an effective export control and treaty compliance system and promoting continued U.S. strategic technology leadership.

BIS is committed to preventing U.S.-origin items from supporting Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) projects, terrorism, or destabilizing military modernization programs. (link)

25 Responses to Secretary Ross Adds 46 Subsidiaries to Huawei “Entity List” – Grants 90-Day Window for U.S. Companies to Withdraw…

  1. Mark Thimesch says:
    August 19, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    I love this Administration! REAL Men on the job that know what the heck they are doing.

    God Bless President Trump!

  2. Elric VIII says:
    August 19, 2019 at 12:42 pm

    How appropriate! The Chinese are suffering death by a thousand cuts. Only President Trump would have thought of the old Chinese torture for use against them. So far, it seems to be working very well. I wonder if Chairman Xi appreciates the irony?

  3. Nigella says:
    August 19, 2019 at 12:42 pm

    That will disappoint the media… They had this whole story already written how Trump “caved” to China

  4. littleanniefannie says:
    August 19, 2019 at 12:42 pm

    Wilburine takes a bite out of crime!!

  5. Bob says:
    August 19, 2019 at 12:47 pm

    The Democrats can’t do this kind of work because they have to do everything backhanded so they can get deals for themselves. They don’t even know what a straight deal is if it came up and bit them on the ass.

  6. Right to reply says:
    August 19, 2019 at 12:50 pm

    Trying to get the list of names, but won’t load. Anyone else having problems?

  7. hoghead says:
    August 19, 2019 at 12:53 pm

    But…but…the Chinese communist bloodtubs mean us no harm…[s/off]

  8. tax2much says:
    August 19, 2019 at 1:07 pm

    Each of those subsidiaries is probably tied to a Democrat congress critter.

  9. nbkilgore says:
    August 19, 2019 at 1:08 pm

    The day POTUS took office, many have come and gone, but this core group of Wolverines have stood through thick and thin. Very proud of our wolverines for having our President’s back, unlike the Mooch and others! Like you said Sundance, get on the Trump train and hang on for dear life and what a hell of ride we’ve been on white knuckles n all! KAG 2020!

  10. Mike Robinson says:
    August 19, 2019 at 1:09 pm

    We have categorically failed to pay attention to how our computer hardware and software is being produced. Instead, we committed John Ruskin’s error of “considering price alone.” Chinese manufacturers promise to build “for less,” and non-immigrant visa holders are much “cheaper” programmers than are American citizens.

    “What Fools These Mortals Be!”
    – Puck, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

  11. Johnny Bravo says:
    August 19, 2019 at 1:13 pm

    Ross Perot may have coined the phrase “that great sucking sound…” in relation to NAFTA,

    But there is now a new phrase, courtesy of Wilbur Ross.

    “That great farting sound is coming from China…”

  12. Pa Hermit says:
    August 19, 2019 at 1:31 pm

    Do we need any more evidence of Divine Intervention with PDJT? Kind of scary where we may well be if Hillary had won!

    • Pa Hermit says:
      August 19, 2019 at 1:38 pm

      What’s scarier is we wouldn’t even realize it if indeed it happened! I’m sure the picture would’ve been painted much rosier! Thank You Heavenly Father for this deed not accomplished!

  13. KingBroly says:
    August 19, 2019 at 1:42 pm

    Over the past couple of weeks the MSM were wringing their hands, hoping that the administration would reverse course on Huawei. Today: ‘eh…we’re adding a few more to that list.’

  14. jimboct says:
    August 19, 2019 at 2:15 pm

    Is been said that Good for Dems = Bad for America. Now we should Include. Media wants it = Bad for America.

  15. Larry says:
    August 19, 2019 at 2:22 pm

    Now this is elegance in motion. Donald is peeling back the lid while inducing action that indirectly warns against movement against Hong Kong.

    This is true global leadership.

  16. 335blues says:
    August 19, 2019 at 2:46 pm

    Good.
    Now issue a 25% across the board tariff
    on all goods from communist china
    upon entry into America.

  17. California Joe says:
    August 19, 2019 at 3:13 pm

    Maybe President Trump will offer to buy Hong Kong and take it off their hands! One less problem for Xi to have to deal with. No?

  18. MicD says:
    August 19, 2019 at 3:20 pm

    Does Xi play golf?

    Yet?

