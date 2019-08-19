Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Discusses China, Hong Kong, Huawei and Iran…

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sits down for a wide-ranging interview with Martha MacCallum to discuss ongoing multi-layered issues between the U.S. and China.
Too bad we can’t clone this guy and put one of the clones in charge of the FBI.
I love to listen to Pompeo. The confidence beaming out of that man came via our VSGPDJT.
He’s taught so many how to win. We are in good hands.
That is why the establishment is floating the idea of a Kansas senate seat for Pompeo. Like Peter Navarro, Mike Pompeo is astoundingly effective and impactful in moving the Trump agenda forward. Pompeo would be neutered in the Senate, which would warm the cockles of many a globalist heart – assuming they have one. Then, they would arrange for some loser ala John Kerry to be confirmed as Secretary of State.
Exactly spot on….and I was so relieved when Sec. Pompeo said, a few weeks ago, that he loves what he’s doing for President Trump and our country. Sec. Pompeo is a Team Player, too…excellent one. We’re so thankful for him.
Thank You, Lord, for your many blessings.
“I will stand with the President as long as he permits me to”, short, firm and to the point and none of that wibble wobble horse puckys! OFS Secretary Pompeo and POTUS’s pack of Wolverines!
Why suffer as a junior Senator under McConnell when you can fulfill such a majestic role under President Trump?
The Derp State is pathetically transparent.
I would like nothing better than to see the ole Mitch get bull dozed out of his comfy seat, can’t stand that globalist rihno cuck! Pompeo surpassed his military career and what a better man than him to hold that position and status. You hit the nail on the head, forward not backwards!
Senator would be a step down. Right now, he is in the line of succession for the presidency. He is in a position where he can make a difference.
Bless his heart. Those look like diabetic shoes. It is hard to imagine how a diabetic would fare in his job going from time zone to time zone. Take care, Mr. Secretary. We don’t have enough of you.
I think at the beginning of the clip the anchor was referencing this it seems to have been cut off.
“Information operations directed at Hong Kong”
https://blog.twitter.com/en_us/topics/company/2019/information_operations_directed_at_Hong_Kong.html
Sec of State Pompeo is a ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
My trifecta of love is for Mike Pompeo, Wilbur Ross and Peter Navarro. All straight talkers and shoot from the hip. It’s an incredible team. I really hope Mr. Pompeo enters some serious races later- but he’s right, some Uniparty (Hi Mitch!) members must be desperate right now to get him away from the Sec. Of State position because he is absolutely brilliant at it.
I just looked at a big world map I have on a wall in my living room. And Hong Kong is still in China just like it was when I hung that map some years ago. It is to China, being right on the coast, as Boston, NYC, Los Angles and San Diego are to the USA. So I say Hong Kong should be no more America’s affair than Boston, NYC, Los Angles and San Diego should be any of Cina’s business.
As far as Afcrapistan goes, 18 years of Operation Enduring Insanity, The Trillion Dollar Bridge
on the River Kwaito Nowhere, one of the Greatest Monuments to the Stupidity of Man the world has ever known, is already about 17 1/2 years too much. I would have thought even those at the Pentagon would have figured that out by now. Maybe someone should check the ventilation and water supply there.
There has been nothing gained in Afcrapistan even remotely worth the price paid in lives, limbs and trillions. It has been one big Operation Enduring Insanity conducted by crackpot Bourbon Generals, whom as Talleyrand said of the Bourbon Dynasty of old, they have learned nothing and they have forgotten nothing..
President Trump is so much smarter than his Generals, I don’t know how he can even stand to listen to them anymore. He must have the patience of a Saint.
He’s looking for a LEADER.
Shades of Honest Abe.
Saving the Union
… and the Founders’ Republic.
We have seen this movie before. It is depressing, instructional and unfortunately, inevitable. In Tiananmen Square, the world saw a single, solitary man, defy the might of the Chi-Com Imperium in front of a tank. Then, soon after, 10,000 Chinese patriots were slaughtered in pursuit of what we take for granted. Constitutional protections, under a Democratically elected government. Free Speech, The Right To Bear Arms (How differently would the Chi-Com leadership view these protests if the populace was not disarmed?), the Protections against illegal search and seizure.
American dogs are in this fight, but only their barks will be heard. No American blood will be spent. It is what it is and actually, that is how it must be. We cannot assist, or, provide arms to these rebels. The stakes are too high. We will watch and wait… and hope.
God Bless the Free Chinese. The fight they fight, they fight for all people all over the world who would seek free elections and the right to direct, by way of the ballot box, their best future as they see it.
It is an ancient struggle whose provenance runs through the ruins in Athens, into and onto the field at Runnymede and the bloody English Civil Wars that then, finally finds true flower in 1776.
We Americans certainly have our differences, now, more than ever, but I don’t think any of us, would not ask our Gods, whomever they may be, to watch over the Chinese Patriots who come every day, in the rain, through the weather, the tear gas, the rubber bullets, the mace, the threats of imprisonment, the beatings and intimidation to Cry Freedom while holding American Flags and singing our National Anthem.
Goddamn son of bitch that made me proud!
This resistance, against the innate, brute power of an evil that knows no senescence, will never end, for it lives in every one of us, in our greedy, power hungry hearts and is blunted and controlled, only through free elections and a Constitutional Government.
God Bless The Free Chinese!!
8/19/19, 11:02 PM
We can, and if Xi steps awry, will, Tariff, as only PDJT can.
Yup that Hong Kong Exception act (sorry A2!) that in effect exempts HK from the tariffs.
Because of that, one COULD say “No, Hong Kong belongd to one Donald J. Trump.
NOT cause we have the best equipped, best trained and most experienced Military in the history of the world, although we DO.
But because if PDJT extends the 25% tariff on China, to cover Hong Kong, its lights out.
And Xi KNOWS it. Therefore. HONG KONG, as a ,…’theater of operations’ in this asymetrical new kind of World war
we are in.
Its ONE field of operations, one battle or front. And PDJT hss already won.
There are other battles, fronts, theaters of operation. EU is another, NK another, Iran yet another.
The swamp, yet another the ‘resistance’ is very much a part of it. Its an ideological and spiritual battle for the future, the soul of humanity.
Freeing England from the clutches if the EOCCP, is like freeing HK or NK from the clutches of CCP,…Or ‘freeing’ CONgress from the clutches of the Uniparty, aka USACCP.
He is liberating the World from the clutches of Globalism, a worldwide effort to subjugate the World.
Hence, a World War.
We are in WW4, first world war of the information age.
WW3 was the Cold war, fought with proxies and bullets, but in the end won with economics.
Much like WW1, was a prequel to WW2, WW3 (Cold war) was a prequel to our current conflict, WW4.7
Why do you say ‘sorry A2” ? I’m confused. The US Policy Act lays out the US obligations enshrined in the Act . The President and the Congress may change that. I believe several bills are floating about in vacationing Congress.
I was always disabusing people who say, HK is not our problem, the US military should not invade, the US military will invade, and other misinformed stupid comments that have no basis in reality. Listen to SoS Pompeo on the video that was posted.
The exception to Tariffs granted to HK has been clearly set out in the ACT. It is reviewed annually to see if China is in compliance with their treaty and international obligations under it.
So what is your point?
If China invades HK (unlikely unless Xi Mao 2.0 has gone full lunatic), and the PLA holds 60k US citizens in HK ( and 300k Canadians) hostage in camps or tortures and kills them, no military intervention.
The US has many tools in their kitbag, economic, financial, law to pressure China over Hong Kong. That does not involve anything but a pen and a phone. 🤣
I was apologising, only cause I couldn’t remember the NAME if the damn act, thats all.
After you pointed it out to us, last night, which I was very grateful for, as,I was unaware, and pretty sure others,were, as well.
Darn memory, can’t remember the name if the law, for 24 hours.
No, we’re in total agreement, bullets are not going to happen, agree to full kit bag, etc.
U.S. POLICY ACT. There, now that I have typed it, maybe I’ll remember!
Anyway, we’re good, sorry for the miscommunication on my part!
What did I call it? Exception, lol.
All I could think of was it made HK an exception to any tariffs on China, which just occurred to me makes a mockery of “One China”
Dear emporer for life Xi;
It just occurred to me, you have the “One China” policy as part of your fundamental doctrine.
And both I and my country have pledged to honor it.
And yet, I realise we are flagrantly acting contrary tobthe doctrine, due to the U.S. POLICY ACT, which exempts HK from the tariffs we currently have with the REST of China.
So sorry, and beg your forgiveness. I will correct it immediately, advising my people to begin tariffing all goods from HK, the same as from anywhere else in China.
Have a nice day,
Donald.
Lol
A reminder.
A2 says:
August 13, 2019 at 7:29 pm
This is a strawman’s argument. The US is not involved, nor cannot be involved in HK affairs except for the guarantees the US made under the Hong Kong Policy Act. This clearly spelled out the US policy and supports the internationally recognised by the UN member states the Sino-British Treaty, and that is enshrined in the Basic Law. The 50 years and no change to HK society, laws and governance, and all agreements with international covenants that HK was a party to prior to the treaty signed by China and Britain. China has obligations it has now seen fit under Xi Mao 2.O to effectively abrogate. That just underscores who he is,
Everyone should read the US Hong Kong Policy Act. Unless you think the US act like China and just treat it as waste paper. If the US wants to rescind or amend the Act, congress and the President may do so. It may not rescind the Sino-British Treaty that is For Britain and the UN member states to take up. So the US only may make a stand if it comes to any UN deliberations.
The argument that the CIA is involved in the situation is only made by the PRC and its running dogs like Russia, Iran, NK . They are the actors making those statements for political gain. Even a prominent PRC advisor to the Chinese government made a statement there was no evidence of CIA involvement and he was recently censored. He is correct.
I will not go over the history that led to the Sino-British Treaty, though it is needed here as so many have no idea what they are talking about. That I leave up to you.
Just like the post that said The PRC has invaded Hong Kong with the fake videos. The PRC has moved more troops to the border town of Shenzhen and everyone knows who they are and where.
For now they are in China.
Blaming the HK people for what has transpired is not just nonsense, but is very helpful to the PRC to support and excuse their actions. You may blame GB, but they negotiated hard and long to get the Chinese to the table and prevent a threatened invasion which would have resulted in great loss of life.
So, what the US decides to do, if anything must be carefully parsed in line with its current treaties and obligations.
Supporting the Hong Kong people or not as individual US citizens is your choice to make. Make it the right choice. There is much the US government may do within the parameters of its obligations enshrined in law.
Btw the ‘one China policy’ was never agreed to by the US. That is a chinese PRC fiction.
Yes, you and I are in complete accord. Those who don’t see HK as a piece on the chessboard, just aren’t seeing the whole board.
If you are familiar with baseball, it seems to ma PDJT has mao2.0 in a “pickle”, where the runner is caught between first and second, and they are gonna get tagged, whichever way they run.
And, PDJT is and will continue to play this exactly right, “carefully parsed and in line with current treaties and obligations”.
He knows EXACTLY what he is doing, and its a beautiful thing.
Do you know what HK products are in the US? Not many, mostly financial services. I guess another site you don’t read is this https://www.tid.gov.hk/english/aboutus/publications/factsheet/usa.html
If you did, you would know that HK is the number one trade partner that has no trade deficit with the US, in fact the US is the big benefactor. Brings in billions to the US, so tell me how that is a negative. No other country in the world has this record.
PDJT’s labors are indeed as consequential in a battle as existential as you here posit.
We as Americans are far from the only people to be blessed by this President and I pray he successfully sees his entire agenda through. Wouldn’t mind if I live to see it too, been marvelous so far!
I am hoping the same, as I am getting up there. Truth is, he is such a consequential POTUS, a baby born today, and living a full life may not see ALL of the effects of what he is doing!
Such a shame, so many are missing the,show, have no clue what they are seeing.
Its like a combination of being there, for the signing of D of I and Constitution, Birth of our Lord, Moses parting Red Sea, etc. all rolled into one!
Indeed. Hyperbole is understatement when watching PDJT and his Administration.
Mike Pompeo: “Weakness is never the right outcome.”
Yes, I also heard it loud and clear. Notably the interviewer just let it hang there as if there was nothing more that could possibly be said, and there really was not.
“Notably the interviewer just let it hang there….” She tries so hard to not exhibit her ‘blonde-ness’ but the Mamet Principle always slips into sight.
Indeed the interviewer looked stunned on hearing Pompeo’s bold, stark reply. But you’re right it was either agree with him or move on—she chose the latter.
That sums up the previous administration and its soft coup plotters.
That bromide could be used to keep us in Afcrapistan for another 18 years of Operation Enduring Insanity … … even forever. It can be one of the most dangerous of bromides.
I love what Sec. Pompeo said when asked to comment on the UK releasing the Iranian tanker being held at Gibraltar. The interviewer wondered if the release would prompt Iran to let go of the UK sailors Iran was holding captive. Pompeo’s succinct response was “weakness is never the right outcome.”
To my mind it’s a valid point, certainly not an action I’d imagine President Trump would ever agree to if it were Americans instead. Certainly seems there’s a distance to go before the Iran situation will be resolved.
Didn’t PDJT recently point out none of OUR ships was messed with, or was that a poster, here?
In any case, none have. Nor, have any manned planes been shot down.
I like Pompeo and he cut’s it real smooth-but, for me, other clarifying the vague sounding China-HK agreement, he didn’t really answer one question. His non-answers, were, however, impressive. T
He looks great! He’s been healthy this summer. Good cuz we need him around 💯
Frickin’ Mooch. I’d love to know what traitor former cabinet members he is supposedly working with. Mattis and Tillerson? I read about supposedly Mattis wanting to challenge some time ago.
And who is trying to talk Pompeo back into a Senate seat? The RNC?
